No, Taylor Swift will not join Usher on stage at the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Taylor Swift has never been my fave and I had always found her as sexy as a wet noodle, but there’s just something about Taylor with Travis Kelce. They are more than the sum of their parts, and their easy chemistry together is downright sexy. Seeing Travis all sweaty and happy after the Chiefs defeated the Ravens was a turn-on, especially when he wrapped Taylor up in a bear hug and kissed her on the field. The Swifties at TMZ believe that Taylor said “I love you” to Travis when they kissed too. I believe it. She looked so proud of him.
So, obviously, everything has been building towards the Super Bowl. Everyone knew what was on the line, and everyone hoped that the Chiefs would make it to Vegas and that Taylor would find a way to be there. Well, Taylor is headed to Japan straight after the Grammys this coming Sunday – her Eras Tour picks up in Tokyo on February 7th (Wednesday of next week) and she’s playing the Tokyo Dome four nights in a row, Wednesday through Saturday. She could conceivably hop on a plane as soon as her Saturday show is done, sleep the entire thirteen-hour flight (as her plane crosses the International Date Line) and still make it to Vegas with plenty of time. Variety did a breakdown of how beneficial it will be for Taylor to travel eastbound for this whirlwind Super Bowl appearance. Speaking of, Taylor is absolutely NOT going to perform at the Halftime show.
Taylor Swift is headed to the Super Bowl in 2 weeks to watch Travis Kelce — but for everyone thinking she might step into music mode while there … we have bad news for ya. Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … T-Swift is NOT going to be performing in any capacity during SB LVIII — and that includes during the Halftime Show … when Usher is scheduled to rock the house as a solo act.
Not only is Taylor not going to pick up a microphone to croon a tune … but we’re hearing there’s no chance T-Swift will go anywhere near the stage, let alone step onto it. In other words, our sources say there are zero plans to have her participate in the Super Bowl whatsoever — outside of her just being there as a fan — and Usher is going to have the spotlight all to himself in terms of live entertainment that day.
The reason this even has to be stated, explicitly, in the first place is because … well, with Tay Tay cashing her ticket to the big game — along with the Kansas City Chiefs — her fans were rife with speculation that there might be some type of big musical surprise in store. Makes sense, frankly … she’s the biggest pop star in the world right now, and her mere presence at the Super Bowl itself is enough to get the rumor mill whipped up, we suppose.
Of course, Taylor doesn’t owe any favors to the NFL … so even though her fan base might’ve assumed something was in the works, it’s a little naïve — everyone knows Taylor’s a businesswoman, and she ain’t working for free. More importantly though … this is Usher’s moment.
“She ain’t working for free.” True story: all Halftime acts “work for free.” They’re not technically paid for performing at the Halftime show, although the NFL and Super Bowl sponsors obviously pick up the full cost of staging the Halftime show. When artists sign on to the Halftime show, they do it for the exposure and they know that they’ll get a significant bump in record sales. In Usher’s case, he just completed a wildly successful Vegas residency, so not only will he sell more albums and singles, he’s probably going to be able to name his price (in the nine figure range) for a second residency. Anyway, of course Taylor isn’t going to perform. But I do expect her to shake her ass when Usher starts singing “Bad Girl.”
Photos courtesy of Getty.
I wouldn’t write off her ever doing the Superbowl just because it’s unpaid (see fellow capitalist queen Rihanna). I think she’s just creatively full with Eras and her re-records currently, she’ll wait until she comes up with a great vision and could do it any year she chooses I assume.
On another note, did she get massive new veneers?
No, she rejected the offer every time, every year, and she’s always busy, the Eras tour is just a bit bigger.
She doesn’t need the Super Bowl, it needs her, she knows, she doesn’t care
Yes, yes, she’s the most important person in the world.
As soon as she’s releasing a new album going back to a country sound she’ll be cosplaying middle America at the Super Bowl.
Yeah, I don’t see her doing it for at least another decade or two…not until she needs the Superbowl more than it needs her (i.e., not until when/if her star power starts to wane).
Taylor works for free every time she goes to a game. But she’s in love she wants to be there and im all in for taylor and travis endgame and happy forever after
She’s not “working for free” at the game. She’s there as a fan cheering her boyfriend and his team. Geez.
She’s created millions of dollars in value for the NFL and the Chiefs. I assume that’s what Still Douchess means.
The nfl is making bank over Taylor’s appearances, they released a lot of clips of the couple on tiktok and over all their social media this week. They’re getting record high viewer numbers for chief’s games.
@shawna exactly
And we’ve heard from her what she does after each mini-run of shows – stay in bed and recover! She’s not going to do anything that negatively impacts any of her Eras shows, she’s a consummate professional.
I agree. My prediction is HE will fly to Australia post bowl and join her here for a holiday. That’s my thought.
I wonder if Ariana Grande or Harry Styles was doing the Half time show would people be speculating whether Taylor was going to hop on stage? The thought never crossed my mind.
She could do it, as she’s not due for her next concert (in Melbourne Australia) until 16th Feb- (15th Feb in the US.). It will be exhausting but how many times does your boo get to play in the superbowl ?
If your boyfriend is Travis Kelce it’s four out of the last five years. 🙂 Though, to be fair, if the retirement rumors are true this could be his last one so I’m glad she’s going to make it to the game.
Honestly, its a stupid thought, LOL.
I could see people having this thought if she weren’t starting another leg of her international tour. But she is. She has the Grammys on Sunday, then she’s going to JAPAN and if she makes the Super Bowl, it will be with a few hours to spare. Taylor Swift isn’t walking out on that stage without any time to prepare or rehearse. I don’t even like her that much as you all know LOL but I know she’s a complete professional. She’s not just going to pop up on Usher’s stage like its a karaoke bar. He’s been rehearsing for MONTHS most likely.
That’s without getting into the idea of “does usher even want her on the stage” or “does she want to perform there” or anything else, and again, non issue because of her touring schedule. So I don’t know why it’s become something people think actually might happen.
that said, the NFL has been trying to get Taylor at the Super bowl for years and they finally got her there, haha.
All of this!! Taylor going on stage unprepared seems unlikely. She’s not plotting and planning on how to get down to the stage she has turned down so many times before.
If, and that is a big if, she makes it to the game, it will be as a supportive partner. She’s not trying to steal Usher’s thunder. This is such a non story. Lol.
There is so much (fun) speculation about these two. Gossip Platinum!! But we alll know this girl is going to the Superbowl. If she’s not there then yall know that the asteroid is about to make impact.
I think unless there’s some kind of emergency, Taylor will be at the Super Bowl—with the Kelce family in a box. There’s no way she’s doing anything with the halftime show, for all the reasons y’all mentioned. It’s Travis’ moment, she doesn’t work for free, she’s fully booked with her global eras tour, she wouldn’t have time to properly prepare the way she would want… I just think she’s going to be there supporting him.
WTF would she want to perform at halftime of her boyfriend’s most important game of the year? She’s going to want to spend her time watching him play, not prepping to perform or trying to take any part of the spotlight from him (nevermind Usher) and his team. This is such dumb speculation.
This. She’s not going to jump up there to steal anyone’s thunder. She’s going to be the supportive girlfriend (fiancee???) and that’s it.
I thought the artist picked up the cost of stages and whatnot
The weekend said his stage/performance cost him like 10 million if I remember correctly
Yeah, he’s a liar.
And he’s a fool. Let us cackle. I never thought I would see a10 million dollar dancing ER at a Superbowl god please .
I think, NFL has a fixed budget for the show. If you spend more than they are willing to pay, you pay for the difference.
Their budget is astronomical. For instance, the Shakira/J.Lo performance cost 13mil.
Yeah, I remember Dr Dre also talked about how he had to pay for the extra cost for the show since he wanted to make it perfect. If an artist doesn’t give an excellent show, no one would blame NFL for being cheap, everyone would come for the artist.
Aside from this being absurd, she’ll be there in the capacity to support her boyfriend and his team, there’s some lore everyone is missing. Scooter Braun is Usher’s manager, there is literally no way in hell that Taylor would join Usher for that alone.
Oh snap, how did I not know this? Yeah she’s DEFINITELY staying away from that stage then.
I’ve read that she doesn’t even want the camera to pan to her during the set and the box could simply just turn the lights off. This makes even more sense given that fact.
Go Niners!!!!!
haha – i see your niners and raise you the chiefs!
The halftime show conversation is ridiculous. No, she is not going to steal UsherIs moment. Being there at all is going to be physically taxing enough. But also, she would never steal someone else’s moment like that and she has turned down the halftime show multiple times.
I am team “she will be there” but it will 100% be as a fan. She will be in a box with the Kelce family and their friends. She will be wearing Chiefs gear, probably an 87 and she will be exhausted but so, so happy. Because she always looks so thrilled to be cheering him on. Since her dad travels to international shows with her, I bet he will also be at the game.
She stepped back to let Travis see his father, then his mother, then his brother Jason. She seems perfectly content to cede the spotlight to other people at these games — there’s no way she’d even consider stepping on Usher’s moment.
Exactly
She will be at the game, but she won’t sing or perform, one she has made it very clear she has no interest. Two I think we saw how she handled herself on the field she is there to support and this is travis’ moment, she won’t do something to overshadow it.
How tired am I?
It just dawned on me that the bracelet is TandT for Travis and Taylor.
I saw it as TanT = Dynamite.
Both, I guess.
I’m warming up to these 2 as bf/gf.
Travis is more her career/success equal vs. that scuzzy Matty Heally fella.
Good.
It is wrong for folks to turn this into will Taylor perform at SB. No. This is Travis’ moment. She is too classy to be pushed into that.
Were those her security guys with them? They did not look like fans, they looked like guys in dark colors scanning the crowd the whole time.
I think they’re lovely together, and I hope it works out for them — they each understand how hard the other one works.
An thing that is driving this is all the conservatives especally the MAGA nutcases are convienced that the chiefs going to the Super Bowl is this elaborate conspiracy to get Swift to publically endorse Biden at the half-time show. Hence why we are being told this.