No, Taylor Swift will not join Usher on stage at the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Taylor Swift has never been my fave and I had always found her as sexy as a wet noodle, but there’s just something about Taylor with Travis Kelce. They are more than the sum of their parts, and their easy chemistry together is downright sexy. Seeing Travis all sweaty and happy after the Chiefs defeated the Ravens was a turn-on, especially when he wrapped Taylor up in a bear hug and kissed her on the field. The Swifties at TMZ believe that Taylor said “I love you” to Travis when they kissed too. I believe it. She looked so proud of him.

So, obviously, everything has been building towards the Super Bowl. Everyone knew what was on the line, and everyone hoped that the Chiefs would make it to Vegas and that Taylor would find a way to be there. Well, Taylor is headed to Japan straight after the Grammys this coming Sunday – her Eras Tour picks up in Tokyo on February 7th (Wednesday of next week) and she’s playing the Tokyo Dome four nights in a row, Wednesday through Saturday. She could conceivably hop on a plane as soon as her Saturday show is done, sleep the entire thirteen-hour flight (as her plane crosses the International Date Line) and still make it to Vegas with plenty of time. Variety did a breakdown of how beneficial it will be for Taylor to travel eastbound for this whirlwind Super Bowl appearance. Speaking of, Taylor is absolutely NOT going to perform at the Halftime show.

Taylor Swift is headed to the Super Bowl in 2 weeks to watch Travis Kelce — but for everyone thinking she might step into music mode while there … we have bad news for ya. Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … T-Swift is NOT going to be performing in any capacity during SB LVIII — and that includes during the Halftime Show … when Usher is scheduled to rock the house as a solo act. Not only is Taylor not going to pick up a microphone to croon a tune … but we’re hearing there’s no chance T-Swift will go anywhere near the stage, let alone step onto it. In other words, our sources say there are zero plans to have her participate in the Super Bowl whatsoever — outside of her just being there as a fan — and Usher is going to have the spotlight all to himself in terms of live entertainment that day. The reason this even has to be stated, explicitly, in the first place is because … well, with Tay Tay cashing her ticket to the big game — along with the Kansas City Chiefs — her fans were rife with speculation that there might be some type of big musical surprise in store. Makes sense, frankly … she’s the biggest pop star in the world right now, and her mere presence at the Super Bowl itself is enough to get the rumor mill whipped up, we suppose. Of course, Taylor doesn’t owe any favors to the NFL … so even though her fan base might’ve assumed something was in the works, it’s a little naïve — everyone knows Taylor’s a businesswoman, and she ain’t working for free. More importantly though … this is Usher’s moment.

[From TMZ]

“She ain’t working for free.” True story: all Halftime acts “work for free.” They’re not technically paid for performing at the Halftime show, although the NFL and Super Bowl sponsors obviously pick up the full cost of staging the Halftime show. When artists sign on to the Halftime show, they do it for the exposure and they know that they’ll get a significant bump in record sales. In Usher’s case, he just completed a wildly successful Vegas residency, so not only will he sell more albums and singles, he’s probably going to be able to name his price (in the nine figure range) for a second residency. Anyway, of course Taylor isn’t going to perform. But I do expect her to shake her ass when Usher starts singing “Bad Girl.”

