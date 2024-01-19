Prince William isn’t academic, intellectual or political, nor does he read for fun

The “Lilibet story” aside, it really doesn’t seem like Robert Hardman’s new biography of King Charles has any steaming hot tea. A lot of this stuff is just repackaged older stories with a handful of new quotes. One thing I have seen is that it definitely feels like Hardman has “sourcing” from within Prince William’s camp too, so it’s not simply Charles and Camilla’s narratives. Speaking of, the Mail published a new excerpt about William and how he thinks his biggest job is preparing George to be king. George is 10 years old and he goes to school? Is this just William trying to explain why he’s so lazy?
William isn’t intellectually curious or academic: ‘William will say: ‘Don’t get me a meeting with an academic.’ He might want to meet a brilliant scientist who is doing something amazing but he doesn’t seek intellectual company,’ says one of those who has worked closely with him. ‘He is a very serious, pragmatic bloke and he doesn’t want to make lots of speeches. The King liked amateur dramatics in his youth. His son does not have that same love of showmanship.’
William doesn’t wade into social or political issues: Now in his 40s, Prince William has steered a more conventional and cautious path. Within the Palace, some see traces of an earnest, dutiful George VI. As one of his senior advisers puts it: ‘He is one of the least ideological people I have met.’ In many ways, therefore, the royal ‘change-maker’ is actually father, not son. Prince William gets most of his news from online sources such as the BBC website and briefings from staff. He prefers cogent, bullet-point memos to the big bundles of documents the King likes to wade through.
William won’t collect homes: ‘No more properties!’ replies one adviser, only half-jokingly, when asked if Prince William might be thinking of any fresh acquisitions of his own.
No Welsh for Willy: When it comes to Wales, the new Prince of Wales made three early decisions that represent a break with his father’s approach. First, he would not spend months at university learning Welsh. Second, he would not be buying a home in Wales. Third, he had no wish for a grand formal investiture like the 1969 ceremony arranged for Prince Charles. ‘I certainly remember the aftermath of the investiture at Caernarfon,’ says Princess Anne. ‘We were sent off to Malta for [Charles] to recover. He really did need to recover.’
William doesn’t read: When it comes to leisure, the King has inherited his late father’s love of reading. Prince William, by contrast, will dip into books for information, less so for pleasure. Asked to name the Prince’s favourite author, one official replies diplomatically: ‘He’s a box-set guy.’ Superhero movies are, apparently, a particular favourite, especially Deadpool and all things Batman-related. ‘He just likes action flicks,’ says one friend. One hit series which the Prince and Princess of Wales will not be watching is the Netflix royal drama, The Crown. ‘The Prince … rolls his eyes when people say that ‘it’s just drama’,’ says a source close to him. ‘Yet, he will not give it any greater publicity by complaining. He doesn’t like the idea of being seen as a complainer all the time.’
William’s nerves about being king: According to a close adviser, he is ‘very nervous’ of being seen to presume he is the future head of the Commonwealth. ‘It’s something he thinks about a lot.’ However, one idea which he certainly does not favour, says a source, is the idea of being a ‘co-head’ (with a politician).
William’s coronation: His own Coronation, when it takes place, is likely to be quite different from his father’s. According to one who has heard Prince William’s private thoughts about it, he thought King Charles’s Coronation ‘was brilliant, but he is less instinctively spiritual than his father so he would want something a bit more discreet’. He would also like his ceremony to be shorter — ‘ideally an hour and ten minutes’ — and may dispense with some of the regalia.
William’s most important job: Quite apart from all his duties as Prince of Wales, Prince William has what he regards as one paramount duty. It is one which some of his predecessors virtually ignored: training the heir. ‘In his view, it’s not far off the most important job he has — raising the next King but one,’ says a family friend. Equally, Prince George will not be expected to undertake any royal duties until he is well into his 20s.
“Prince George will not be expected to undertake any royal duties until he is well into his 20s.” All three kids are already undertaking royal duties – they’re being trotted out constantly as little shields for their lazy parents. And it would be hilarious if George doesn’t do one single thing for the monarchy until he turns 25. Like… lmao. Anyway, William sounds dull, stupid, incurious, unimaginative, boorish and anti-intellectual. Congrats on your future Tory puppet king.
Are they trying to sell him as “Regular Bill” or are they outright calling him stupid, boring and lazy?
I can’t tell.
If William was not heir, none of this would be brought up.
Most extremely wealthy trust funders are the same as William.
Nobody cares that the Beckham kids are this way.
None of the royals are going to Medical School to become Doctors, we know that.
Why are the Beckham kids catching strays for no reason?? We have no idea what their interest are or if they are intellectual. And even so – they are private citizens. Other people’s tax dollars are not supporting them. Unlike Will.
Just the first wealthy kids I could think of, for an example.
That’s not really true – Brooklyn (the oldest) is very online is and pretty notorious for being dilettante who is constantly changing “careers” being the very epitome of nepo baby rich kid. Not a bad guy necessarily – more just kind of useless. Just do a google search of him and you’ll see.
“Asked to name the Prince’s favourite author, one official replies diplomatically: ‘He’s a box-set guy.’ Superhero movies are, apparently, a particular favourite, especially Deadpool and all things Batman-related. ‘He just likes action flicks,’ says one friend. ”
I just cackled when I read this! “He’s a box-set kind of guy” when asked about his favourite author. Oh, the subtle shade.
😂 and that was the nicest thing they could say about his reading and intellect 😂
How do people who don’t read fall asleep at night? I need to read at least 20 pages before I nod off.
When the nude balcony photos were taken, William was reading a book whilst Kate tried to get his attention by stripping in front of him. She went out and stood in front of him, stripped naked, put a different bikini on….. it didn’t work, he carried on reading his book. She went and got a different bikini, brought that out to the balcony, stripped naked, put that one on…. He carried on reading his book. Eventually she asked him to rub sunscreen on her, and that worked. So…..William does read.
“If William was not heir, none of this would be brought up.”
Umm yeah. He is gonna be the head of the country, representing Britain in the world. He is expected to be more than any nepo kid, that’s by design.
lol it’s a lot of words to say that the dude is simple. Doesnt search intellectual company, doesnt have ideas, doesnt want to change the world, isnt interested in real estate, doesnt want to read (meaning he likes to scroll tiktok), isnt watching the crown because it’s a drama and he prefers super hero. Dude likes super hero movies like batman, and he thinks he lives in the dark world and will save it incognito
Wow, Kate really got stuck with a dud. Then again, this could probably describe her, too. No outside interests, no intellectual curiosity, etc., etc.
And he sees himself as a global stateman…
This adds a new perspective to his choice of shoes for the Top Gun premiere
@tara you’re so right. They were both at the topgun premiere. Those 2 are probably very well suited for each other, or both simple minded and better separated.
We know.
He’s inarticulate. He’s unserious, incurious.
He lacks charisma, & has no plans to learn ways to work within that.
He could learn, & listen. He could apply himself, which goes a long way to reaching people when you lack charisma. Dig in, be the person who works hard.
He is an emotional intellectual vacuum.
What a waste.
Right on.
Laughing my a** off. We all knew this to be true and now they are putting it in writing for the world to see. Pegs (William is an a**hole along with Kate. They see no need to engage with the common people. The rest of the population are behind them. We are in the season of Truth and Accountability. They will not escape this. The writing is on the wall. End the monarch.
I am curious about what Will is genuinely interested in? In some profile didn’t Top Prince claim to have loads of interests but none were actually specified. Anybody know if he is a witty little knitter for example?
@ladydigby I almost lost the burrito I’m chewing! Thank you for that I was feeling quite sad this morning.☺️
Will is interested in Jecca. In the past, a comoner American actress also struck his fancy.
Well we know one of Peg’s “keen interests” may that consumes all his time
Watching films and tv shows box sets on the settee or at the cinema. Soccer and rugby. Playing rugby and water polo and polo. Hunting shooting fishing beagling. Drinking and womanising. Africa.
Like Hemingway, without the intellectualism and talent.
No shit!
Goodness this is why he can’t come up with a decent program for charity – no inspiration, a slug gliding through life! This is what privilege does to many – as the rest of us plebes cannot imagine what we would accomplish with the same time and resources.
They are pushing a solo William pretty hard here. Mr. Regular Solo Dad. My super crazy tin foil theory is that Kate’s illness will be used to put her out to pasture. “She cannot handle Royal duties, her health is too frail! Of course we will leave her Adelaide Cottage for her to be with the children. And Poor William must bravely find a new wife capable of the exhausting Queenly duties….”
Like Princess Charlene.
Whatever happened there, it was used to essentially remove her from public life. They say it is for her health, but I don’t entirely buy that.
Just like I don’t believe Kate is in for abdominal surgery. Something big went down.
“… a slug gliding through life! ” *cackling*
That is such a good description. He should really be ashamed of himself. He has all the resources and opportunities in the world, and he’s just uninterested in anything outside his immediate sphere of comfort. He and Kate really a birds of a feather.
Oh dear did they just call Peg dumb in a round about way? We know he doesn’t read that’s pretty obvious. Peg doesn’t do anything that involves work. He like his lovely bride are photo ops only.
I didn’t get the feeling they are saying he’s lacking intellect. Just lacking drive and the sliver of curiosity to explore the world outside of his bubble. So lazy AF in all aspects of existence.
No wonder he’s such a charisma vacuum.
But I think he is lacking intellect.
I do think he’s dumb. He’s skating through an ultra privileged life & nothing he’s said or done has said “he’s smart”
He is dumb. The palace tries to hide it, but he’s a dumb bunch of beige knee socks.
Don’t worry he dosen’t read so no chance he’s going to read this book.
Why do we have to know any of this? These people are supposedly just props, right? Mascots of a dying empire. And most are born into it, and the married-in ones probably regret it.
What if William really, truly doesn’t want to be king. Imagine being stuck in this mess with these vultures in the press, a weak and predatory father who will sacrifice you to protect God’s wife- the woman who terrorized your mom. Remember Harry saying he feels sorry for William and Charles because they are trapped.
I actually feel sorry for these people. The invasion, theft, control the institution has and continues to enact in the world is enacted on them, and by them on each other.
He has a choice. He can remove himself from the line of succession. But he loves the privileges, he loves the idea of being above all the subjects. So far he has had all the perks. Everytime he is asked to do something he throws a tantrum. This is the first time that I see so many negative comments on the fail . They finally realize that William doesn’t want to do or being asked to do anything.
Its trap they made for themselves, made up of jealousy, insecurity, entitlement and in Peg’s case, laziness. Anne, with Save The Children, Charles with his Prince’s Trust are trying to leave a legacy. Edward at least is trying to carry on his father’s programs. But Peg and Andrew? Waste of time and space. Peg and Andrew are the names that should always be linked together, not Harry.
@Onthisday, what could possibly be so hard for him? He already doesn’t do anything. He has a staff of 60 and a CEO! He grew up from birth learning how to do this job. Harry said Meghan did the job so well, without any help from anyone and with people constantly abusing her. Just imagine if Will would do just a few things to really help his people? His people would actually be impressed & happy they have a good future king. He does nothing and is completely lazy. He wants the money and privileges without doing any of the work, life doesn’t work that way. He’s a dumb whiny little baby living inside the body of an adult. Every negative thing the Royal Rota have written about Harry & Meghan are really about William & Kate. I understand what you mean, but if he really doesn’t want the job he can abdicate and Archie’s dad can be King!
He sounds boring and lazy. No wonder he makes such stupid comments at public events – he has nothing else to say or offer. He just lives in a bubble of action movies and beer.
also, how is he preparing George to be king when he clearly has no idea what the role requires? Or is that just code for “he cant work because GEORGE.”
Also – the line about not collecting homes – he already has Anmer, KP and Adelaide. I think he’s well on his way in terms of having a “collection.”
Right? Action movies, beer… Sex with the neighbors/randos?
There’s such a massive list of things he’s NOT into
– Reading fiction, non-fiction, or any reading more than bullet points.
– Talking to academics, scientists, politicians, or any one other than a bootlicker/mate.
– Learning Welsh, living in Wales, or anything even remotely connected to being the Prince of Wales (except the money).
– His coronation, his future duties, or anything even remotely connected to being King (except the money and no, he won’t share power)
So. What does this grown 40+yo man do all day that isn’t like, living the dream life of a teenage frat boy? Video games, Batman, beer, chicks.
Throw in a wake and bake and call it cooked.
No wonder he felt threatened by Meghan. She is all of those things he is not. She is an intellectually curious academic with serious credentials and an unbelievable work ethic. Not his type.
Ha! Even trump likes to golf, William doesn’t even have that!
Given how shallow the gene pool is in this family I am surprised they can see let alone read.
There’s nothing there, but a bloated ego, a violent temper and a huge sense of entitlement.
Boom — there it is!
William is not prepped to be king and frankly George won’t be either. The minimum age is 18 to take on royal duties and take the throne.
Really, most of the royals are known to be not the brightest bulb in the house.
Margaret, Wall and Edward are the ones who come to mind fastest.
Diana was called “Thick as two boards” by somebody, I’d never heard that expression before.
Diana improved her public speaking, etc. worked at bringing attention to charities, she had charisma and beauty. Diana had Star Power. And The Firm was too stupid to give her respect and credit.
Charles may very well be the last King of England.
William truly does not want the job. He does want the money, power tho. Just not the work part.
I think Diana talked about that in her BBC interview. She apparently called herself something like that when talking to a child because he thought he wasn’t smart. She was basically trying to put herself down so that he wouldn’t feel bad. Then, the tabloids run with that for years that Diana is stupid. She wasn’t traditionally educated, but looking at her work, you can see that she has educated herself. Also, she was a teenager when she was with Charles. If she didn’t become a wife, then a mother so quickly, maybe she could go to school to get more education as a single woman in her 20s.
Diana was interested in learning and was smart. She had said she would freeze up when given an exam. With some assistance for perhaps a learning disorder she could have overcome this. She picked up languages quickly and really could play the piano and was eager to learn
Her husband would put her down in public. Diana said she was as thick as a plank to the child she met to put him at ease
‘As thick as two short planks’ is a British expression meaning stupid.
Diana was very smart and savvy. And proactive. She was eager to learn.william with his university degree does not measure up to his mother’s interest in learning.
This is actually specific to the British Royals their continental counterparts do not have that reputation. The Scandinavian royals, in particular, are known more for their artistic skill but have produced a few intellectuals as well.
Margaret always resented that she did not get as good an education as Elizabeth.
Diana was definitely not booksmart and struggled in school (although, similar to Harry, I would put a lot of that down to a traumatic childhood). But she had sparkling quick wit and humor always, which is intelligence of another kind, as well as her vaunted emotional intelligence. She was disciplined and worked hard to improve her speaking skills.
Sadly, her son has none of this. He’s not witty, or empathetic, or disciplined, or interested in growth. He’s likely stuck at age 15 with the unresolved trauma of losing his mother and never getting help for his anger and grief. It’s all very sad, especially for his kids.
Diana may have had a learning disorder left untreated. She would freeze up and have a panic attack when taking exams. She learned on the job so to speak. Plus she learned to and actually played the piano. She also was empathetic and proactive. She took the time to improve her public speaking skills.
@Tessa — I agree, she may have had a learning disorder like dyslexia or ADHD that was left untreated like Harry’s dyslexia. Mr. Jaded’s granddaughter has just been diagnosed with both (she’s 11) but is now in a couple of special learning classes to help her “relearn” reading, math and writing skills. She’s been struggling with feelings of being stupid and “not good enough” so it’s key to identify these issues as soon as possible and address them before they take hold. She’s actually a really smart girl, and now that the problems have been identified her confidence will come back.
Diana had a very traumatic childhood. Sounds like her father was a terrible husband and her mother had to run away, she wanted custody of her children but lost it. Diana really suffered as a result.
JaneS, I don’t think Diana was dumb anymore than I think Harry is. I think those are labels put on both of them in service to the Monarchy. The same can be said about their mental health. Let’s remember how all the brf/bm could talk about was that Harry was “fragile”, which was a blatant lie. They did the same thing to Diana.
So much of the play book they used against Diana has been used against Harry.
What they’re saying about Wont, we’ve already sussed out on our own. This answers all of our questions about why they were so panicked and wanting Harry back. He really was supposed to do all of the work when Wont became King. What I find even more interesting is that KHate is no better than Wont. How did anyone think that match up would work for the Monarchy over time? If you want to feel sorry for someone, I choose George.
Moondust, how do we know William throws a tantrum every time he’s asked to do something? One lesson we should perhaps take from Spare and Kate’s health emergency is that we really don’t know that much about them. We’re speculating, which is fine cuz we’re gossiping, but maybe we should keep in mind that it’s speculation. What we have been told comes from reporters and their insider sources who all have their own agenda.
And, yes, William has a choice in this. But look at how hard it was for Harry to get out. That institution is not built to free its members. Harry has been “lucky” in that his f*ckups were publicized already, leaving the press and the courtiers without dirty laundry as leverage. If William has anything remotely like that, I’m sure he’d be threatened with it.
Diana called herself thick, she was just being self deprecating. Her brother was academic so she felt stupid in comparison. Her school teacher said she didn’t achieve Olevels because she didn’t study and didn’t want to study. It wasn’t that she didn’t have the ability, she just wasn’t interested. She preferred to spend most of her time practising her dancing and diving, and reading romance novels.
So he does not bother to think too much, doesn‘t read, doesn‘t bother about Wales as a whole. He‘d just take the money. Thank you very much?
Britannia, you deserve better.
I love action and superhero movies. I don’t care how dumb The Fast and Furious movies get, I will see each one. Marvel movie? Sign me up! DC movie? I’m a bit more selective there I think lol
But on my vacation I also finished an awesome and inspiring book titled “The Man He Became: How FDR Defied Polio to Win the Presidency.” Highly recommend.
My TL;DR point is the two are not mutually exclusive. William is just lazy and dumb.
Back when I lived in Georgia, I took the opportunity to visit Warm Springs, where FDR had a vacation home & he took the waters, so to speak. Fascinating! The house & grounds themselves were lovely–they have that unfinished portrait that the artist was working on at the time of his death–but I found the nearby museum space at the former polio treatment facility to be fascinating. The pool is closed, and is looking worse for the wear, but the exhibits were really interesting & included a couple of those ‘iron lungs’. All I can say is, thank goodness for Jonas Salk!
And to bring it back around to this article, William wouldn’t have wanted a convo with Salk. Big dummy.
So in other words, William is a big ole’ dummy. And doesn’t care that he’s a big ole’ dummy because one day he will be King.
Omg, too hilarious. We’ve known this about William for years.
So, how does this square with the PR strategy of William the Global Statesman and William, Defender of the Environment? What happened to W&K as the Charismatic Power Couple and Future of the Monarchy? Now we’ve gone from Steely Kate to Disappearing Kate and from Power Hungry William to House Dad watching Marvel DVDs while checking George’s homework. Will the narrative now be not only Abdicating Charles, but also Abdicating William? So weird.
Where do they come up with sayings like “not instinctively spiritual”? It’s like there’s a whole person on payroll whose job it is to come up with fancy synonyms for being dumb, lazy, and agnostic (there’s nothing wrong with being agnostic but there’s obvious problems for William there).
Omg, I’m actually enjoying how the royal aides, friends and royal experts constantly make the members of the BRF look sooo bad!! It’s almost daily, that one of them reveals just how tone deaf, lazy and entitled these people really are but in their minds they are building them up! How can they not see what’s happening here? Are they so enamored and believing of their own press that they are truly blind to reality??
So… according to the royal propagandist, William is an intellectual flat-liner, won’t read for professional or personal reasons, sticks to superhero movies aimed at middle-school boys, does not want to meet interesting people, refuses to sit through a church service aimed to anoint him king by divine right, and to top it all off he is considerably LESS CHARISMATIC THAN CHARLES WINDSOR.
Bootlicking royalists get exactly what they deserve.
“intellectual flat-liner” Brilliant expression.
Does anyone else get Trump vibes from this drivel? I am not American, but I can remember the whole thing during the Trump dark ages about bullet points…. If I’m wrong, I will be happy to stand corrected!
As I said before, I’ve never seen anyone so happy to be mediocre, incurious and boring to advertise it to the whole world… So, no thirst for knowledge, no passions, nothing. At this point, I’m astounded he finished uni!
Not getting into the Trump discussion – just to say that the president has to actually make decisions about an enormous variety of subjects, so bullet points aren’t a bad idea if he’s going to make it through the day. William has certain causes and charities about which we’ve been told he’s passionate and he has not much else to do with his days. I’d expect that passion and time would lead to more than just reading bullet points.
Trump doesn’t read and he wouldn’t even listen as the national security reports were read to him.
It was a crisis that was hushed up for obvious reasons and others tried to step into the void.
Every other president has managed to care about the bulletin. Obama spent hours reading the details, Bush liked it read to him. Whatever, just show up! Trump didn’t show up.
@Everybody – I specifically said that I wasn’t talking about Trump. My only point is that the job of President of the United States is infinitely more challenging than Prince of Wales. A president doesn’t always have the time to read in depth, even if he wants to. William has the time to do in depth reading, he just doesn’t want to. And as we’ve seem from his disaster tours, he’s not even interested in reading the bullet points.
I immediately thought of trump when I read this. Dull, uneducated, zero curiosity about anything, too lazy to do the work of his job, relies on manipulative sycophants to give him the info he needs, hates his wife, etc…
Me, too. And both trump & Billy Boy got to where they are by being born. That’s it. Well, trump committed a lot of crimes along the way, not sure about BB.
Lol. Looks like someone used a thesaurus for different ways to call Willy Nilly stupid. How embarrassing! Looks like W is indeed trying to gather more properties and the advisors are “half-jokingly” against it.
W wants to be seen as the smartest person in the room so no intellects allowed. This explains his constant mishandling of everything E-shot and not inviting or mingling with the nominees and winners of this award. He wins the LightWeight Windsor award for mediocrity in everything every time! What a huge waste… and a huge disappointment.
I thought it possible that maybe, just maybe, this might indicate a bit of self-awareness on William’s part. He knows darned well he’s an intellectual lightweight & couldn’t hold his own with a scientist or any other professional, so he’s sticking to convos with football & rugby players, and his son. Just that first one, though!
He doesn’t have to hold his own with scientific experts, but he should know something about the subjects about which he’s supposed to be interested. Homelessness, the environment, mental health, the Middle East, Africa – pick one and read about it. Or, at the very least, learn something about the countries over which he’ll become king.
It’s so funny if this is really coming from William’s camp because none of it makes him look good.
If this comes from his camp maybe his staff hate him? I bet it’s no picnic working for him given his volatile temper.
What a boring man. What a goshdarn waste of a life, of an expensive education, of all the resources at his fingertips.
He looks like he works out a bit, but he isn’t known as being sporty.
All that free time and all he does is watch action movies and news summaries. It isn’t much better than when Trump was in office and he was holed upstairs with Fox News and 1-pager summaries.
Doesn’t say much for that fancy Eton or St Andrews education, does it? Neither entity could spark intellectual curiosity in the guy.
I can’t believe they’re saying this out loud with their whole chest. The future king is ignorant— and proud of it too!
“William doesn’t wade into social or political issues”
Right. Because we’ve already forgotten about “Peace in the Middle-east”.
Or about that Keenshot Earthflop initiative where every idea, including the project’s name, was stolen from the Goldman Prize winner Ignace Schops. And whatever happened to ending homelessness, where, again, something needed to be taken from somewhere else, in this case the name – from an initiative in Edmonton, Canada.
If one compares William to the other European heir(esse)s, he comes last. They all speak several languages fluently, they all have more or less advanced degrees in relevant areas like International relations, PoliSci, or similar. And they often attended uni in other countries, at least for a time, or interned in embassies in other countries.
Willnot is disinterested and an intellectual lightweight who doesn’t know his limits, nor bothers with improving his many shortcomings, small talk that doesn’t cause international… bemusement among them.
Luckily for Wilnot, peace in the Middle East was already taken by Jared Kushner.
Yeah, he’s no George VI, who was not an intellectual but did put in the work to make sure he was briefed and actually went on engagements before he was King
William is more Edward VIII, who spent a lot of time partying and on vacation
Edward VIII was also really dumb.
I think of Edward VII who spent all those years waiting for Queen Victoria to die by shooting animals, drinking, smoking cigars, gambling, and sleeping with other men’s wives. Mind you, he kept that up when he was King too.
Edward really wanted to have more responsibility during his mother’s reign but she thought he would be a disaster. Victoria and Albert tried to turn him into this paragon, and he rebelled early on. Edward wasn’t stupid, nor was he a deep intellectual thinker. He liked people, with the exception of the Munshi, one of his mother’s favorites. He had a feel for getting along with folks.
This explains why he’s so lazy and boring. The press narrative was that Harry was stupid and William was the intelligent one but this proves the opposite is the case. You get to understand why he didn’t like Meghan. She’s well-read and intellectually curious.
This man is so lazy he won’t even read his briefs, he wants someone to read them for him and then give him the bullet points. Seriously wtaf is the purpose of this moron?
How is he training George for a job that he himself hasn’t had and also didn’t receive training for? 🤔
I wondered about that as well! The article states that what William is supposedly doing is a break from his predecessors, meaning Charles didn’t prepare him for being POW & isn’t preparing him for being king. So what does he know? What can he pass along to George?
Ahhhh, little Billy bookshy. Doesn’t like to read, doesn’t like to write, doesn’t “do” Wales, won’t learn Welsh, doesn’t “do” commonwealth history.
His coronation will be different from Charlie’s, yup, we will have Billy screaming up to the Abbey in a batmobile with his underpants on over his trousers smacking his gloved hands together saying to the Bishop, “holy hell father no oil for my head, just call me kingy and I’m of to fight baddies. George, sorry Robin, pass me my bat torch, we need to get to Gotham, sorry London NOW 🤣
“… screaming up to the Abbey in a batmobile with his underpants on over his trousers…” 😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄
LOL – I would watch that! 😀
Like, he’s got form… remember his little plane shoes! And making Tom Cruise look at them like a 4 year old running around at their parent’s drinks party.
https://www.celebitchy.com/805193/guardian_at_the_top_gun_premiere_prince_william_was_obsessed_with_his_shoes/
William sounds like a complete dullard. What a waste of an expensive education.
Imagine if you were hiring someone for a position and you interview a man in his forties. He is boring, lacks intellectual curiousity and lazy. Would you hire him? Doubtful. And isn’t it great that he gets to take three months off from “work” to look after his wife and children when he has access to servants and home health care nurses. If he wants to be there for his kids, can’t he plan engagements for when they are in school? Are we supposed to believe that every second he’s not with his kids he is holding Kate’s hand? I thought he might step up to the plate a little more once he was Prince of Wales. Instead, he seems to be sliding backwards and the media praises him for his “new way” of doing things. I really don’t get it.
Least surprising headline I’ve read in a long time.
I still wonder if William isn’t planning in the back of his mind, to refuse to be King.
He might truly be thinking if Charles lasts into his 90’s, Will could easily bypass it, hand it all over to George.
None of any of it matters.
They have no actual power.
They are tourist attractions and wealth hoarders.
I’m rooting for Ireland, Oz, Scotland to break away and go free.
Canada will be more work to shake of the BRF, but I hope that happens.
JaneS, it could be that the grey men want this to happen–they’ll have to hope that KFC lives until George is in his 20s. I could see that happening. I agree that I don’t think Wont ever wanted to be King, so as long as he has his houses(s) and money, he would be happy.
They are not even tourist attraction s imo. Tourists go to theatre.concerts Museums. Historic sites. The country districts. Not to look at royal family members.
Hmm doesn’t want to presume he’ll be the Head of the Commonwealth. I mean why would he be? He’s shown no interest, apart from hunting in Botswana and colonial cosplay in the Caribbean.
Also would be interesting to see what films where showing at the BAFTAs when Willy decided to grace the public with his presence. Batman anyone? *
* I don’t know and am too tired to research just guessing.
This is kind of subtle, but I read it as a hatchet job.
Thick, boring, boorish, dull, no interests, no curiosity, no charm, no charisma.
And just imagine, this fool thinks he can be a “global statesman”.
Jensa, I wouldn’t call it subtle at all. It appears rather blatant to me.
People may hate Charles because of the Camilla thing but it’s obvious he has always taken his duties seriously and he is well-informed. Normal Bill is a dolt. I can’t believe there are people who actually thought it would be better to skip Charles and make Normal Bill king. He doesn’t want it. Never has. He’ll be an absolutely disastrous king; he’ll find a way to mess up royally.
You don’t need to be interested in anything or put in the work to achieve anything if everything’s going to be handed to you anyway. It’s a blessing and a curse. Mostly a curse, I think.
Recommended reading: Gilded Youth by Tom Quinn. Nothing has changed for the BRF since basically the beginning of time: no family life to speak of, emotionally distant, psychologically (and often physically) violent, more money than brains, way too much free time.
https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/Gilded-Youth/Tom-Quinn/9781639365135
If being king was a job that required qualifications or aptitude, William wouldn’t even have made the first round of interviews. His CV would have gone straight in the bin.
Sadly, that isn’t the case and he gets the job anyway.
And I agree he’ll be terrible. Much worse than Charles, who at least has always had his projects and passions, and has taken those seriously.
I think the days of wanting to skip a generation are long gone. That might have been the case when PW had youth and “glamour” on his side. But he’s in his 40’s now, aging badly, and has nothing to show for it – no matter how much he might loiter outside UN meetings hoping in vain for an invite.
Funny they used to say that Harry was the least academic one . They are making William out to be boring with no interests. Harry was always better interacting with the public and of course kids loved Harry and peoples dogs. William always looks uncomfortable whenever he meets people and the latest hugging thing they have started to do freaks him out.
I cannot remember the details, but a few months ago some old geezer put Will and Kate on his list of things he needed a break from. He said they were dull, had no interests and wore too much blue. Anybody else remember?
That was Nicky Haslam.
“Haslam, 84, accuses the heir to the throne and his wife of being ‘childish’, unsophisticated and dressing like dummies in a department store window.”
“‘You see endless pictures of the whole family in various shades of blue,’ he tells me. ‘It’s common. It’s so odd to see an entire family dressed in blue. Wouldn’t little Princess Charlotte like to wear white?”
“He adds of William and Catherine: ‘They do childish things, like play football and games. They couldn’t be less sophisticated. They don’t go to literary lunches and read extraordinary books or go to the theatre.’”
Thank you! Seems he was on the money. I remember Diana going to ballets and operas and lots of stuff. The current wails have few interests.
I mentioned this in another thread but… what DOES he do all day?
I can’t believe I’m praising Kate, but at least Kate likes sports, probably exercises a lot, devotes time to her family and her kids, and has an interest in stuff like shopping and beauty treatments (which are superficial interests but still interests).
Does William even have one thing he’s willing to dedicate time to, or that he cares about? At this point the RRs could reveal that William plays X Box for 10 hours a day and it would make him look better than he does now, because at least it would be something he’s committed to.
Hunting, shooting and fishing and watching films/tv.
Will somebody please fill me in on the story of Charles needing to recover in Malta after his PoW investiture? I don’t think I’ve ever heard that story.
William is a clenched jaw, clenched fist dolt. He believes he deserves to be better regarded than anyone on the planet. Just because.
Willy really is the dimmest bulb in a chandelier that lost its shine when Harry left.
They should stop describing him in this way immediately. He sounds like a younger D****d T***p. <– no I won't type it's name. Incurious, doesn't seek advice of qualified people, temper tantrums, doesn't want a co-equal leadership etc etc etc. For the love of all that is holy, find different descriptions.
“Prince William gets most of his news from online sources such as the BBC website and briefings from staff. HE PREFERS COGENT, BULLET-POINT MEMOS to the big bundles of documents the King likes to wade through.”
Is…….isnt….isnt this what some of tRUMP’s cabinet who left and spilled the beans, said about him? Notably Jon Kelly, his former chief of staff.
Combine this with the other similarities between tRUMP and Bully: his incuriosity; painfully, oviously tries to come across as charismatic; knows nothing about the world; not very bright; doesnt read; even his screen preferences tend to the basal…….Bully is tRUMP.
I can’t believe anyone believes any of this came from William’s camp or in fact that anyone believes it. Every extract thus far is written explicitly to pump Charles up. Hardman is Charles’s man and we know Charles will step on anyone to give himself a boost
We believe it because William is obviously as dumb as a box of hair*
*That’s where he keeps his hair
“He prefers cogent, bullet-point memos to the big bundles of documents the King likes to wade through.” Translation: He needs information spoon-fed in short bites in order to understand it.
I would say he’s as dumb as a box of hair, but that would be unkind to dumb people, boxes, and hair (which he doesn’t have anymore anyway).
To paraphrase the late Queen Elizabeth: “what does he do?”
What does Harry do? Oh, that’s right. Nothing.
Oh, we already know Will loves a box set – he apparently loved Suits, for example 😂
It’s not so much that this list makes him look dull and intellectually incurious ( it does), but that these are quotes not from his detractors, but coming from inside the house, so to speak. Also, not having any strict values or beliefs just makes him a perfect Tory stooge.
That is odd because I could have sworn he got decent A levels and a good degree from a good university
You mean: He was given A levels and a degree from a good university.
The only thing he achieved himself is coming out of the right vagina
You could swear that’s what was reported by the media.
Oh this MF’er definitely thinks he’s Batman.
Interesting use of language to describe raising a child as ‘training the heir’. You train for performance or to be performative which pretty much sums up the purpose of the monarchy.
