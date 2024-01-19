Prince William isn’t academic, intellectual or political, nor does he read for fun

The “Lilibet story” aside, it really doesn’t seem like Robert Hardman’s new biography of King Charles has any steaming hot tea. A lot of this stuff is just repackaged older stories with a handful of new quotes. One thing I have seen is that it definitely feels like Hardman has “sourcing” from within Prince William’s camp too, so it’s not simply Charles and Camilla’s narratives. Speaking of, the Mail published a new excerpt about William and how he thinks his biggest job is preparing George to be king. George is 10 years old and he goes to school? Is this just William trying to explain why he’s so lazy?

William isn’t intellectually curious or academic: ‘William will say: ‘Don’t get me a meeting with an academic.’ He might want to meet a brilliant scientist who is doing something amazing but he doesn’t seek intellectual company,’ says one of those who has worked closely with him. ‘He is a very serious, pragmatic bloke and he doesn’t want to make lots of speeches. The King liked amateur dramatics in his youth. His son does not have that same love of showmanship.’

William doesn’t wade into social or political issues: Now in his 40s, Prince William has steered a more conventional and cautious path. Within the Palace, some see traces of an earnest, dutiful George VI. As one of his senior advisers puts it: ‘He is one of the least ideological people I have met.’ In many ways, therefore, the royal ‘change-maker’ is actually father, not son. Prince William gets most of his news from online sources such as the BBC website and briefings from staff. He prefers cogent, bullet-point memos to the big bundles of documents the King likes to wade through.

William won’t collect homes: ‘No more properties!’ replies one adviser, only half-jokingly, when asked if Prince William might be thinking of any fresh acquisitions of his own.

No Welsh for Willy: When it comes to Wales, the new Prince of Wales made three early decisions that represent a break with his father’s approach. First, he would not spend months at university learning Welsh. Second, he would not be buying a home in Wales. Third, he had no wish for a grand formal investiture like the 1969 ceremony arranged for Prince Charles. ‘I certainly remember the aftermath of the investiture at Caernarfon,’ says Princess Anne. ‘We were sent off to Malta for [Charles] to recover. He really did need to recover.’

William doesn’t read: When it comes to leisure, the King has inherited his late father’s love of reading. Prince William, by contrast, will dip into books for information, less so for pleasure. Asked to name the Prince’s favourite author, one official replies diplomatically: ‘He’s a box-set guy.’ Superhero movies are, apparently, a particular favourite, especially Deadpool and all things Batman-related. ‘He just likes action flicks,’ says one friend. One hit series which the Prince and Princess of Wales will not be watching is the Netflix royal drama, The Crown. ‘The Prince … rolls his eyes when people say that ‘it’s just drama’,’ says a source close to him. ‘Yet, he will not give it any greater publicity by complaining. He doesn’t like the idea of being seen as a complainer all the time.’

William’s nerves about being king: According to a close adviser, he is ‘very nervous’ of being seen to presume he is the future head of the Commonwealth. ‘It’s something he thinks about a lot.’ However, one idea which he certainly does not favour, says a source, is the idea of being a ‘co-head’ (with a politician).

William’s coronation: His own Coronation, when it takes place, is likely to be quite different from his father’s. According to one who has heard Prince William’s private thoughts about it, he thought King Charles’s Coronation ‘was brilliant, but he is less instinctively spiritual than his father so he would want something a bit more discreet’. He would also like his ceremony to be shorter — ‘ideally an hour and ten minutes’ — and may dispense with some of the regalia.

William’s most important job: Quite apart from all his duties as Prince of Wales, Prince William has what he regards as one paramount duty. It is one which some of his predecessors virtually ignored: training the heir. ‘In his view, it’s not far off the most important job he has — raising the next King but one,’ says a family friend. Equally, Prince George will not be expected to undertake any royal duties until he is well into his 20s.