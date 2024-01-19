DM: It’s ‘disgraceful’ to mock Prince William for taking care of his family!

As someone who reads a lot of British media for my job, I feel like I’m qualified to say that the vibe has been decidedly weird ever since Kensington Palace’s announcement about the Princess of Wales’s abdominal surgery. The announcement came on Wednesday, the day after her surgery (or so KP claims), and from the looks of things, William made his first visit to Kate’s hospital bedside on Thursday. The palace didn’t include any information about “Kate is expected to make a full recovery,” nor did they feel the need to do any kind of meaningful disclosure about what ails the wife of the heir to the throne, the future queen consort and mother of a future king. There’s an unsettled vibe among the royal reporters, and as I wrote on Thursday, it would not surprise me at all if this was another open secret within the rota, much like “Kate was one of the royal racists named by Meghan.” I bring this up because Rebecca English at the Mail wrote an overwrought piece about Kate, but more about William. Some highlights:
The king’s prostate: Who would have thought seeing the King smiling broadly as he drove himself and his wife to church on Sunday that he was concerned enough about his health to seek imminent medical advice. Or that on the very day he was told to scale back royal duties and prepare for surgery for an enlarged prostate next week, His Majesty would break with protocol and allow his diagnoses to be made known in the hope that it might encourage other men to get themselves checked out. I’m told he is ‘genuinely’ in a good place, taking a pragmatic approach to his diagnosis and keeping up with his paperwork before his surgery next week.
William’s one event this year: Last week I was with her husband, Prince William, as he surprised motor neurone disease campaigners and former rugby league professionals Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield with their CBEs. He travelled up to Leeds to hand them their honours personally as Rob who – along with his friend, Kevin – has courageously used his diagnosis with the incurable, life-shortening condition, to raise millions of pounds to support fellow sufferers and fund research…At the end of the engagement, I stepped tearfully out of the room to allow William some private time with the families. When he exited a few minutes later he had obviously noticed my distress and, I think, was aware why. He looked at me, smiled kindly and nodded his head. ‘You OK, Rebecca?’ There was no hint that anything untoward was going on behind the scenes in his own life.
The disgraceful online chatter: Which makes the reaction by some to his decision to clear his diary to be at his wife’s bedside and support their three young children disgraceful in the extreme. Social media has been awash with trolls – even those with the letters Dr before their name – decrying his actions. One (I shall not name the individual, as I fear they will only enjoy the publicity) highlighted an article on MailOnline and wrote: ‘Should we clap for him? The PR spin to desperately make Prince William look like a dedicated husband and father juggling childcare and caring when he has an army of people supporting him and zero financial concerns about cancelling work to stay at home is so tone deaf.’ Beyond spiteful.
Quoting Republic’s social media too: Republic, the anti-monarchist pressure group that has spent the past year trying to convince the public it is a credible political force, has also seized on the issue with glee, posting: ‘They could all be off sick with the measles for six months and still fit in more engagements than last year’, and ‘Man visits wife in hospital. Huge if true’.
No pity parties for Peg: William would be the last to encourage a pity party, but it’s worth pointing out that wealth doesn’t mean that your wife or children need you less. The heir to the throne has long made it clear that his three young children are his No 1 priority in life. Of course he is lucky to be able to afford to take time off work, but it would take a particularly bitter individual to begrudge him that.
Daddy’s love: Fortunately he has a close support network around him, particularly Catherine’s parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, who are extremely hands-on grandparents, as well as their nanny Maria. But nothing makes up for a daddy’s love and while he never likes to disappoint the many charities and organisations he supports, he wants to be there for George, Charlotte and Louis, as well as his wife.
English remembers William’s incandescent rage at a French tabloid publishing Kate’s nude photos: What upset him most, he said, was that when he proposed to Catherine he promised her parents he would take care of her. He, more than anyone, knew the personal sacrifices she was making to be with the man she loved. And in allowing this all to happen, he felt he had let them down. It’s why I know he will bend heaven and earth to be at her side now and do the best for their little family. However long it takes.
English is not the only royal reporter amplifying the “social media trolls,” nor is she the only one using “random negative tweets about the Waleses” as some kind of evidence that everyone is being hyper-critical of poor, poor William. I think that’s what’s really weird about it – the overemphasis on how hard this is on William, how poor William will have to do the school runs and go to the hospital. All of which draws attention to the fact that William seemingly only visited Kate on Thursday, two days after her surgery? And just last week, KP was making all of these plans for trips to Italy and trips to visit the military and all of that. We’re once again left with more questions than answers, but I will say this: it’s unsettling how William is at the center of the narrative, and the conversation is about how hard this is on him, and there’s actually very little being said about just what the hell is going on with Kate. Why is William being centered here and why does it feel like certain wheels have been set in motion?
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
First visit, just yesterday? He cleaned his diary so as to be with his wife and he’s just visited once? OK…
Yes just yesterday he is to be given a cookie. As for the disgraceful chatter on line it’s what he deserves. He cares for nobody but himself. We see how he acts with her and treats her so the chatter on line is a result of people seeing exactly who and what he is. If he wants that chatter to stop then he should grow up and act like an honorable human.
Willy drove himself in his ‘look at me in my midlife crisis expensive car’ for a 15 minutes visit to see Kitty on the 3th ! day of her ‘hospitalization’. However the UK media wants to spin Kitty’s hospitalizing and upcoming mounts of absence, this tells you everything you need to know about the status of that marriage.
Since Willy sells whatever storyline he wants to the royal press to report – if he really cared about Kitty – they should have been reporting that ”he was at her bedside when she woke up after surgery”, or they should have shown (pap) pics of him going/leaving that hospital immediately before/after her ‘surgery’. But no, only 3 days later.
What I found most disturbing was that it appeared he took Christian Jones with him 🙂 on the visit.
The problem is that they criticized the Sussexes to hell and back for everything and they didn’t expect it to reverberate back on them. They literally want to praise these mediocre, stale individuals for doing the bare minimum during a cost of living crisis, food banks, social unrest and the conflicts going on around the world. They realized that people don’t care for their drivel about the royals. That’s why they want the sussexes to speak up so badly because they realize that this “health drama” will be ignored in a few days time because the world has better and bigger things to worry about.
The article isn’t about the Sussexes.
This absolutely about the Sussexes. They are terrorized by The Royals a the Rota for taking care of their family and prioritizing their health. But in the same breath demand the leftovers be praised for doing the minimal care for their family.
@Lioness: Brit’s pointing the press’ double standards.
No it’s not but what I’m getting at is that the press attacked one couple for everything and then are getting angry because people are doing the same and not following their lead and praising William and Kate for doing the bare minimum. That negativity and biased behavior wasn’t going stay contained to one couple and the other gets off Scot free. They went after the Sussexes with such nastiness that they’re acting shocked that the others won’t be spared? The press and palace created that environment.
I agree completely. Every story about this family for years has been negative. How much they hate the Sussexes, all of the various punishments, rinse and repeat. Everything about the Coronation was about punishing Harry, booing them, ignoring him rinse and repeat. Same with the Jubilee, Christmas etc. The start of this week was spent trashing a toddler and using the dead Queen to do it. All while allowing an alleged pedo to live in his massive estate. The entire vibe of this family is pettiness, rage and resentment for years now. QEII at least had the whole ‘duty and service’ vibe (even if it wasn’t true). The idea that the general public hasn’t been turned off by all of this is laughable especially during a cost of living crisis and the royals doing even less. They really live in their own bubble.
Yep, RF and the BM get what they give. Rage, resentment and pettiness from the public.
Yes, they attacked the Sussexes for everything, but SPECIFICALLY they attacked them for concern about Meghan’s health. The woman was contemplating suicide, she was literally begging for help and the response was “suck it up, you’ve got work to do” and “if you don’t like it maybe you should leave.”
Diana asked for help from the palace too and didn’t get it . She was still loved by the BM and public and is still revered. I believe Meghan was too educated, beautiful and coloured that she showed up the rest of them . I’m a brit by the way .
The newspaper headline about Diana on the day of her death was the one that read in huge letters, you whore Diana. After the divorce, she was not universally beloved in the BM. After death, yes. But even then, so many in the BM, like Piers Morgan, have retold her story calling her manipulative. Had she lived, Charles and the BM would have led a sustained smear campaign against her and who knows how people would feel about diana. A lot would have still loved her but as universally as she is now? It was already starting the year before she died considering the headline on the day of her death.
I notice BM is being slightly cagey/careful about using the word “privacy” after they spent four years justifying attacking a suicidal pregnant woman for not wanting her dads private letter published.
Brit is right. So many of us warned about this years ago: that the constant incitement of anger and vitrol towards the Sussexes would rub off onto the others– it’s not a single sum game. The same people who have gleefully gone on tv fantasize about the sussexes being booed at xyz royal event have a hard time dealing with their King being met with boos, eggs, and shouts of ‘Not My King’ at multiple events during his reign.
The same thing is happening here. They spent years saying that the sussexes have no right to privacy including medical privacy even before they moved to California and they’ve also attacked the Sussexes for choosing their health and their family’s safety over alleged ‘duty’ so how can they be surprised that the same public they fed this mess to don’t want to give Billy an award for shirking his duties to prioritize his wife’s health especially when he already does less royal events than the senior citizens in his family?? (Becky and her ilk are also not doing him any favors by having this entire thing center on him and how selfless he is– it reads like propaganda for him instead of just a normal story about family supporting an ill woman which most normal people would empathize at least a little with if it also acknowledged their privileged situation)
Maybe this a slow, phasing out of keen from public life? We see her return after her recovery, we’re inundated with Saint Keen puff pieces and then a slow drip, drip, drip of how their marriage never recovered from the stress of Kate’s health emergency and she’s no longer fit to be Queen Consort? Just a theory, although I can’t see Will coming out clean if he divorces Keen after this hospitalization. He’ll look just as callous and cold as his father and we all know he’d rather die than have that. But I agree with Kaiser, something is certainly afoot.
Good point about Will not coming out clean from this. If he leaves her now he will take the blame, as he is not loved at all by the public. Kate will get the sympathy and he’ll be left on a crumbling throne, with only a few Daily Fail writers to prop up his ego. Love that for him!
I think it will be more like Duchess of Kent (married to one of QE2 cousins) where she gradually but totally withdraws from public life due to the stresses caused by “insert made up drama of choice” combined with ill health. I think Kate will appear only at major events ie weddings etc going forward. William will never remarry until/unless Kate passes on, but that won’t stop him having his rose bushes tended.
I just can’t see the press allowing that though. To let her fade from public life with no drama. They’d rather report on a separation.
@jais
If Kate has a permanent mental breakdown, there ain’t boo the press can do about it.
True. It might just mean a lifetime of snarky articles about her. Despite a facade of caring about her mental health, they will find ways to dig at her if she doesn’t hold up her side of the contract. Now, if she made a choice to just never read the papers again, it would be worth it. It would be healthier.
@snuffles, on the other internet hand, maybe they’ll write glowing articles about her to entice her to come out in public more. Idk it’s hard to imagine how the rota would react.
“William will never remarry.” I think people were saying the same thing about chuckles decades ago. There are no engraved rules about this family. They set stuff in stones, then throw the stones away as suits the moment; and they have an obedient public, and subservient press to make it all possible.
They can’t do that because we constantly hear that she is the future queen and there is no way the public will be ok with a Queen consort that is hidden away. Even Camilla, who is not liked by many, is expected to show her face and do things.
I can’t pinpoint exactly what it is, but there is a really, really weird vibe coming off this whole situation. Something feels very off. And wrong.
It’s definitely odd. I agree that something is very off. Charles’s issue and his treatment was disclosed but Kate’s is vague and all over the place. It leads to a lot of speculation. And asking for privacy but letting the press know when Will and the kids show up is a horrible look.
The vibe is very Discovery ID to me. Like a domestic suspense Lifetime TV movie, not a romance.
One thing about following the royals for decades is that the truth does eventually come out. Remembering the stories about Kanga at the time compared to the documentaries long after her death.
Didn’t we just get a slew of tabloid headlines about William’s alcohol abuse and Kate’s fears for it tearing apart her family, followed by Mike Tindall’s totally unnecessary and seemingly out of the blue One Pint Willy cleanup? It’s a ‘where there is smoke there is fire’ level of coordination. Now William is out for the near future taking care of Kate but maybe he’s the one also being forced to get help.
I do think it’s interesting that there were those leaks re: a royal couple separating early this year, and now we have Kate in a medical emergency that puts public pressure on Will to support his wife.
I think so too. I think she will appear at the ‘big’ stuff like Trooping, diplomatic receptions etc but she will pull back further. She hasn’t looked well for awhile but I’ve never thought they would divorce. This would suit all of them better but the press won’t be happy. She’s the only working (lol) royal who gets clicks.
I feel like everything has come to a head with Kate. Complications from a possible ED. Stress from her marriage falling apart. Her parents business going bust. Not being able to handle the expectations of being POW. It landed her in the hospital. I think the 3 months recovery time will extend to the whole year and then she will rarely to anything.
Snuffles, I agree with you. The weird vibes that we all agree this whole mess gives can also be chalked up to their super amateurish comms team. Like not emphasizing that she will make a full recovery. They could have just forgotten to add that line. But it is giving Charlene of Monaco vibes right now.
I am getting this vibe too. This certainly could be in part due to a messy/incompetent comms team like Smart&Messy points out. But I feel like there is something more going on behind the scenes.
ITA – she’s clearly someone who can’t handle stress or pressure very well. Lets also not forget the multiple stories about their violent fights – things have come to a head in their relationship. The comment on the other thread about how the kids often stay with the Middleton’s tells me that they have been removed from the toxic situation their parents create more than once.
Something big is coming.
@smartandmessy
DEFINITELY Charlene of Monaco vibes. I don’t follow her but from what I can tell, she still barely does anything. And she was out of commission for a solid year before appearing in public.
I won’t be surprised if Kate is sent away to the same Swiss clinic for recovery.
Agree on Charlene, I suspect her getting away with disappearing for a year and now doing next to nothing might have shown that it’s possible.
Whole thing is so so so weird and as much as I don’t like KM’s personality or behavior, nor do I feel an ounce of pity for her, I feel sad about this situation. Not sure why, really, but it goes to how it’s not sitting well.
Really the whole family left now is just tragic. There is no one constant like the Queen and no one who can lead the church without engendering deep calls of hypocrisy.
Honestly, reading Spare made me think that even if a monarchy is a good idea (which I don’t think anyway), no one should have to do it. Even with all the privilege it seems like a shit job.
Yeah I feel that this will be used to push her into the background and out of the public eye all together – its certainly something that’s being pushed over the past few years.
William will also use this to do and be seen less – there is a succession crisis brewing as its clear he is not only unfit to be King but that he also does not want it and is looking for a way out. He wants the life Harry has.
I do agree that something very worrying is brewing in that marriage which is coming to a head.
And no one wants to see the monarchy disbanded more than me (as my taxes pay for the shirkers!!)
But… there isn’t a succession crisis brewing. There really isn’t. Will and Kate are still bafflingly popular here, because most Brits simply don’t pay that much attention to royals, the average Brit just thinks oh cute kids, glam frocks, isn’t it nice to see a young couple without scandal (yes I know they have had scandal, but the average person isn’t aware of it – there’s nothing that compares to Charles).
I think Americans think being King is like being President or something. But it’s absolutely just a figurehead position. Most Brits have no idea or will staunchly deny that royals have any power at all. William has been very very lazy for decades, had rumours about his bad temper for decades, and outside of blogs like this it hasn’t impinged on the public consciousness or affected his public perception. Unfortunately it simply doesn’t matter how lazy he is as King, it’s just irrelevant. He’d have to literally murder someone before anyone even questioned his fitness to rule. That’s just how the system is set up. And he has so many layers including the press protecting him.
The idea that William’s laziness could conceivably trigger a succession crusts is totally baffling to any British person. It just doesn’t work like that, like, at all.
Reading this post about Billy only makes me think that The Firm is hoping for an emergency downturn on Keen’s health. If I was her I would be sleeping with one eye open.
Also writing this… I can’t shake the feeling that what we are being fed+this puff piece.. could it be that Billy’s anger took an “unexpected” turn? I have a dozen questions!
The media couldn’t make Peg into a statesman, so now they’ll try to make him into a sympathetic family man. Good luck with that, media.
Somebody is trying haaard to make sure to protect an image for what… if he really takes care of his wife, there woulb be no need to worry. Smells like responsibility to me.
I was just thinking and wrote that. Something is super fishy.
No one is mocking him for “taking care of” his wife- if anything, we’re saying we *don’t believe* it. The comments I read yesterday were mocking the articles for lavishing praise on him when he has every privilege in the world to make that possible, when most spouses would still have to go to work. I was actually surprised by how many people expressed that.
💯 this @fancypants. The royal reporters, and especially Becky English, are going 0 for 2 this week. It was the lavishing praise on William for the bare minimum that had people rolling their eyes. The rota are failing to read the room and then getting mad when the public reacts. English reported that ridiculous quote about the queen owning nothing but the name Lilibet and then an overwrought article about brave William. And both articles have been panned and not just by the usual corner of the internet but by a lot of people.
And you can tell Becky is very frustrated by this. Their stories just don’t have the pull like they used to. People seem to be waking up. You can’t write an article that ridicules the Queen and a toddler. Driving hate towards a child is horrendous .
Ginger, I’d be frustrated too, if I was not allowed to divert from a storyline that makes less and less sense as the years go by. I just don’t get why they keep pushing the same bullshit. It has become repetitive, and even the most deranged Sussex haters or monarchists get bored with it. If the only goal is to sell copies and gather clicks, they are doing it all wrong. Everything the readers would find interesting has to be kept a secret. I don’t understand what the media gets in exchange?? Access to information they can’t write about??
Maybe they do know what they are doing and this is a dead cat situ and we are all looking over here so we don’t look deeper. Dunno, just thoughts I am having of this mess.
@FancyPants Exactly! No one is mocking him, but expecting people to praise him for doing less than the bare minimum is ridiculous. I would like to think that he was there right after surgery, as any of us would be for a family member, but then why get papped doing a motorcade days later?
So lame.
Well said, FancyPants!
I’m shocked anyone believes he’s taking care of his wife or children any more than he did this time last year.
They all know what’s up with Kate and have done for some time – there are reasons that she and the kids are in Adelaide Cottage. The plans to push her into the background have been in progress for the past few years and its probably to do with many things other than separation etc.. There are clearly long term health (physical and mental) issues with her and IIRC Peggy not only promised her parents to look after her, he also promised not to make her work too much.
“There are clearly long term health (physical and mental) issues with her.” I absolutely agree with your comment, Digital Unicorn. I have no idea why Kate is in hospital but speaking as a nurse (mind you, I’m in Canada, not the UK), a hospital stay for upwards of two weeks for abdominal surgery is quite unusual, especially given that it was an elective (“planned”) procedure and not a critical life-threatening emergency.
“Planned” in Britain doesn’t mean elective, if you have a scan on Monday that reveals you need surgery, and they book the surgery for Wednesday, that is considered planned surgery.
Planned surgery just means anything that’s not “we have to rush you to the OR this second.”
I’m wondering now if the kids are really there with her. She clearly is unwell and has been for a long time. I wonder if the kids stay with him and the Nannies where ever he lives, they do seem more bonded to him.
Yeah I’ve noticed that they are somewhat calmer/relaxed around him – she has a tendency to get in their faces in public.
If they don’t talk about Kate’s health, it is probably because they already know what is going on, but decided that it is a better strategy not to tell the public. Just like a lot of things that H&M revealed and the BM said they have already known it.
Yeah you’ve lost all credibility by constantly mocking the Sussexes Daily Fail.
“and while he never likes to disappoint the many charities and organisations he supports”
Tell that to the BAFTA’s. And the Lionesses.
W only turns up when it’s convenient. This is the man who demands off days on royal visits.
It definitely reads like William is utterly devoted to Kathy and to his children to the detriment of anything else and it paints him almost as a human (the part that he cared about Becky that he asked her if she is ok, echoing the letter Meghan penned after her miscarriage, where she asked the same question). I don’t think so! He is not like that, he hasn’t behaved like that ever! So, what if Kathy disappeared? He is stricken by pain, he is a poor man with a young family. In my view, this is what the media alludes to.
The way that Becky managed to turn the piece into a story about HERSELF is so unprofessional, and reeks of name-dropping…she wants to make *sure* that everyone knows how friendly she is with William, blah blah. We’re all supposed to be impressed and envious, I imagine.
Obviously I always despised her, but after reading Omid’s book, I find her to be completely insufferable.
It’s the exact same story she wrote about Harry when he left. She wrote about how she became emotional during an engagement over a sick child ( because I think she had a sick child at home) and Harry called her and checked on her. It’s almost word for word lol. Considering how awful Will is, I doubt he did this.
Yeah and like oh wow are we supposed to be impressed that he did the absolute bare minimum of vaguely noticing that other human beings exist?
Writing articles like these makes the backlash against William even stronger. Do the papers not see that? People don’t like being lectured to feel sorry for a bunch of taxpayer funded millionaires. Especially when they receive the best health care our money can buy, while we wait months to be seen. It’s infuriating!
I agree something is going on behind the scenes, not sure if it’s a planned part of the future divorce or not. I don’t like Kate but I don’t wish bad health on her, I do wish they would all abdicate and let us move into the 21st century.
This. They seem to think they have to tell people how to feel about it, but it’s so over the top and out of touch with reality that even people who don’t normally pay attention are like come on!!
@Shazbot, you put your finger on it, that’s exactly it! It’s the condescending way they expect the public to automatically fall into place and feel the way they’re telling the public how they should feel about whatever is at issue. They get so pissy and defensive whenever anyone suggests something that isn’t part of the narrative they’re pushing. It’s ridiculous
English really has taken on a lecturing tone here and it’s bizarre.
Perhaps she can see her lucrative career coming to an end?
@UnstrungPearl: Agree with this comment, well said. The royal journalists are just protecting their turf. Reporting on royals is how they pay their bills. I wouldn’t be surprised if some are latent republicans …
The line “he is lucky to be able to afford to take time off work” is so tone deaf and it’s that attitude that I think many are calling out. It reminds me of the line from Hamilton – “John Adams doesn’t have a real job anyway.” It’s not like he’s paid on a per engagement basis. If he doesn’t do another minute of “work” for the rest of 2024 it makes no difference, he gets his Duchy paycheck just the same. He’s not using vacation days or sick time for this. He’s not “juggling childcare duties” with their multiple nannies and housekeeper and drivers and everything else.
In general, what I’ve seen is people calling out the enormous privilege at play here – which everyone knew, but this kind of situation just brings it home to many – Kate at a private hospital for weeks on end, no worries about how to pay, William able to take 3 months off as she recovers without giving a second thought to childcare or paychecks etc.
Its just further evidence of the gap between the wealthy and the rest of us and I think people are calling that out. I think a better statement from KP should have acknowledged that.
Also two other aspects to this that go together – if William weren’t so generally lazy, the reaction might be different. But this basically reads as “I’m going to do zero engagements over 2 months instead of three engagements.” I think that’s why the reaction to Charles taking a few weeks off is so different. And, this shows how pointless the royal family actually is. If William can take months off and England keeps churning along just fine…..then does he need to come back, or is it time to re-evaluate the royals and their funding?
Also, people are more sympathetic to Charles because there is more transparency there. The secrecy surrounding whatever is going on with Kate is going to raise more questions because you’re going to have a lot of people saying, “what could be so serious that HE can’t work for months???”
I mean on here we’ve speculated everything from a face lift to a tummy tuck to far more serious/significant conditions. It’s not like we’re talking in a vacuum, a lot of people are going to have the same thoughts and question what is going on.
They just consistently get everything wrong. By making an issue out of William’s plan to do less work to be with Kate, all it did was get people talking about how little he does to begin with. How do they not anticipate these things?
I think people are also more sympathetic to Charles because despite his many, MANY faults, Charles is and has always been a hard worker. He knew the job. Trained for the job. Did the job.
And Charles’ transparency is being lauded as a way to encourage men to pay attention to their health. Being open about Kate’s condition could do the same for women, unless it’s something they really don’t want to reveal.
Charles issued the standard PR statement for this kind of thing, complete with urging other men his age to get their prostate health checked etc. it doesn’t ask too much of us. Charles knows that his support is a mile wide and an inch deep and more or less behaves accordingly. Remember, this is the guy who almost pulled off rehabbing Camilla’s image
People are mocking William because he’s made this about him more than Kate. And most husbands would be spending the entire day at the hospital with their spouse especially if they didn’t need to work and there was child care in place for the kids. He just drives in with his fancy sports car two days after the surgery and leaves well before visiting hours are done.
Also as Becky complains about the trolls, the article right next to hers is from Jan Moir attacking the Sussexes.
Becks: 100% true. The same could be said for other royals.
You can tell it’s serious and that all the royal reporters know the tea because they are being absolutely hysterical in the way they are reporting this. The King, not so much, but Kate – it’s like they are losing it.
This is something much more than abdominal surgery imo and William is at the forefront and mostly liking the cause of whatever has happened to Kate that’s why we are getting tons of articles emphasizing that he’s is “Kate’s rock” rushing to her bedside ( after two days), dutiful father etc and whatever has happened is so bad that Kate may be phased out of public duties.
I also think they were expecting the same reverence given to Liz but were suprised with the backlash, they’ve become so caught up in their paid pr that they haven’t realized people don’t really like them and trying to emphasize on how they’re like others is gonna make people dislike them more especially since there’s more pressing issues to care about
“I also think they were expecting the same reverence given to Liz but were suprised with the backlash”
Which…? I mean, how do they expect this when then spent the earlier part of this week damaging the late queen’s legacy by telling people she was angry about a baby name?
Kate and William are secretative about everything so I don’t know why people are surprised at the lack of info. You can rest assured though they would not have been so specific as to say it was an abdominal condition if it wasn’t. It is not a suicide attempt or mental health issue. Other royals have been hospitalised for mental health issues. The Duchess of Kent definitely and possibly Princess Margaret.
The royals also don’t do normal hospital visiting. When Sophie lost her first baby the Queen visited her in secret and I don’t think she visited Philip once during his hospital stay just before his death
However possibly back entrance to this hospital which the Middletons and William could be using.
I reluctantly read the Richard Kay piece claiming that the UK was reeling from the RF hospital announcements purely to wade through the DM comments in response. Yes there were plenty of flag wavers but just as many sensibly pointing that tabs are making a big megillah out of a standard procedure for the King. No one is reeling, there is sufficient cover and it isn’t hard essential work anyway. There was criticism of Will for not continuing at work and visiting each evening as a lot of other husbands would have to do with demanding jobs.
I looked through those too. I was surprised at how few letters were in support. So many more pointed out how ridiculous Kay’s piece was about the country on edge with both of them going through health crises. Like not only does the BRF have zero impact on how most people go about their day, but seeing how much access to immediate healthcare Kate and Charles have, how she’s able to check out of her “job” for months, that William can cut back on everything he “does” to “care for her” and manage the kids, highlights how absolutely privileged and entitled these people are.
I like how they’re amplifying the twitter trolls by quoting random people in their columns. It very much has the air of “oh WE would never say this about William, but X user Blahblahblah thinks it’s ridiculous to pretend William is taking care of Kate and the kids all by himself on a small income while depending on the limited support regular people have access to.”
I did have a giggle yesterday when I saw a random tweet as a response to one of those fawning articles. “If not for the fact the British would absolutely hate having something in common with the French, they would have repeated 1789 years ago.”
I *love* when the RRs do that because it’s so transparent! You can tell they’re absolutely dying to say these things themselves but can’t, so they make the entire piece about all of the negative things that these online randos are saying, as if that’s “journalism.” They really are as mature as a group of middle schoolers.
Their passive-aggressive use of troll quotes to tell us how they really feel is magnificent!
The double standards of the press are glaring and Becky English is a hypocrite. It’s clear she knows what’s wrong with Kate and feels compelled to write this fawning piece about William.
Lol Poor Becky, wailing and gnashing her teeth over Dr. Shola again. She really gets the rota’s panties in a wad.
I know, right? I follow her on IG and she’s right on and gets so much hate already and BeckyKaren wants to stoke that more. She’s not wrong that a husband and father doing what he should, and what many families do with far less, is on target. So, we should curtsy and bow? Nah. Her post on PW and being a sexy bald was hilarious. Her social justice commentary is also strong. The way they destroyed Ngozi Fulani’s role at Sistah Space is despicable and Dr. Shola has a stronger platform to work from, must drive them crazy. Stay strong all. It’s not hopeless.
She really does get under their skin, and I love her for it. Dr Shola isn’t taking any prisoners, she’s calling out the media, royals, and government all day, every day.
I love that Becky English repeated the troll comments – which are so true! And why should having a spouse in the hospital, and kids in school, stop anyone from working? Particularly William who can shift around his engagements as he likes. Visit Kate twice a day, take the kids in the evening, just like the rest of us folks do, and put some hours into your day job!
On another note, could it be an ectopic pregnancy? That’s pretty serious and might require some healing, physical and mental, afterward.
There would be no reason not to disclose an ectopic pregnancy. And that would only be very dangerous if it ruptured which is unlikely in the case of someone with first class medical care.
William did not want more children. I doubt it was a pregnancy
He also doesn’t want his penis anywhere near Kitty, I find it hilarious that anyone thinks this could be an option!
What if it wasn’t Billy’s?
Now THAT would be shocking!
Kate’s not interesting enough for that!
A relative had an ectopic that exploded and she was only in hospital for 2 days. No one cared about her mental health or need to recover with months off from her job, so I don’t think KM was pregnant but even if she were, that’s not a great message to lead with in terms of privilege.
English makes a big deal out of William taking care of his children. You know, the ones who are in school all day. And, after briefly visiting his wife in hospital, he drives off. People see what’s going on here and it’s not pretty. Maybe English and the rest of her trashy colleagues should try talking to actual people who are struggling. Apparently there are quite a few in Britain these days. “Poor, poor put up on Willie” is not the flex they think it is.
People were really upset that he was driving some kind of new sports car worth 130K plus to see Kate. I saw so many comments focused on the car. I’m not a car person, so it wouldn’t register with me, but it’s really a ‘get out the tiny violin’ situation when a multi-millionaire with chefs, nannies and 60 staff, can’t make his black-tie award show and rugby match dates because his wife is flat on her back in the hospital.
🎻🎻🎻 Tiny violins, Harper!
The peasants shouldn’t be criticizing Will for a “130k plus sports car”. After all, Will got a 70% discount on it (yes, 70%, you read that right), which makes it only a 39k plus sports car, just slightly above average!
Audi gives the Windsors a 70% discount on their cars, and Kate when she was a girlfriend (or her mother) got Audi to sell her a car at the same discount.
The Range Rovers and Jaguars are also given at heavy discounts.
A family with so much money given even luxuries at such discounts, but their citizens and tenants can go fck themselves, barely scraping by.
J@Brassy Rebel DM are allowing unmoderated comments and a lot of commentators resent the way this is being portrayed. The average person can’t take extended leave when their spouse is in hospital. They visit after work with the kids and have to keep things going at home. Will isnt being torn in two, stressed to the gills about mortgage, bills, food shops and child care. He has 24/7 wealth and privilege and can cavalierly stop work without any fear of the sack. Yes his wife has had an operation but she is in the best private hospital money can buy and then get the best after care. Given the wraparound care Kate is receiving and will continue to receive William could easily rearrange his schedule to continue royal engagements even if foreign travel is out at the moment. This just draws attention to how much freedom he has to do so little work and yet still expect to be showered with praise? There is a real failure to read the room here.
The comments on social media from people who have been waiting months, and even longer, for a “non-emergent” surgery are heartbreaking.
Yet the media is propping up useless Willnot, and his fictitious dedication to his wife. These people sincerely need to get a grip and go talk to real people in the U.K., because they are offending absolutely everyone but the filthy rich.
The problem for the DM is that people are no longer buying everything the BRF has to sell. I doubt the country’s ready for a full blown Republic but, William taking months off to look after his wife is just reminding people the BRF are a luxury we can barely afford. 14 years of Tory rule has broken the infrastructure of this country to the point where people are no longer confident the services which once kept us healthy, safe and warm. Parents are having to choose between eating and heating. Patients are stuck for years on NHS waiting lists. Our rivers are polluted with raw sewage. The right wing press have often successfully used the BRF as a distraction from what’s happening to this country but, it’s now so bad William visiting his wife in a private hospital (in a fancy car) isn’t enough to make people forget the mess the country is in.
10 to 15 years ago people may have bought into a prince being a caring husband narrative. People may also have been concerned about Kate’s hospitalisation. However, with ordinary people worrying about how they’re going to pay their gas bills and put food on their tables they really don’t have the energy to be concerned for a woman who will be getting the best treatment money can buy. The lives of the royals is so far away from ordinary people that, William visiting her has no directing bearing on them, to the point it really doesn’t matter! Men and women all around the country have to juggle household chores and school runs every day and do it without fanfare or applause. They manage to do this without an army of servants and now the DM expects them to stop what they’re doing to praise a prince for doing something most people take for granted. It’s no wonder Prince William is getting dragged.
“Spot on!” as they say over there. Slimmed down Monarchy my foot. They should all be living in a council flat.
I couldn’t agree more with everything you say here. This is the current state of our country. The rota is damaging the royals with their storylines and I just hope they keep them coming.
@Laura D This is a brilliant encapsulation as I have ever seen.
@Laura: yes, the media and/or palace have really miscalculated the public mood. It’s not just the UK, it’s all over the world in capitalist nations. The media and/or palace thought PW would get kudos for being the devoted husband, completely dismissing the parlous state of affairs for ordinary folk and ensuing backlash.
You have perfectly stated what the British media refuses to see or talk about. Never mind the royals and politicians, they are in an echo chamber of their own making.
The point of the press is to shine a light on the actual problems facing their readers, and apparently that is a task too difficult for them. They would rather be the fluffers for royalty and politicians.
Rebecca must have a huge crush on William. So fawning.
The man shows up in an outrageously expensive car with the man he betrayed his brother for, Christian Jones, by his side to see his wife days after her surgery and wants praise for having to manage his children for a little bit. I think it’s beyond time people get upset that they are paying for this while loosing their hospitals and homes.
Was Christian jones rehired as his uhm “ special valet? “
https://x.com/danielniendiek1/status/1748325329603793367?s=61&t=_mkQWslcGM0fpIOjWXPsuA
Wait! He came to visit his seriously ill wife with Christian Jones!? I hadn’t heard that very fascinating fact. I thought it was a security guy. No idea if that’s him.
I posted the link above that caught it, he is in the car behind and certainly is a dead ringer for CJ 🤷🏻♀️
Whaaaa? Okay, it does look like him but it could be someone else with facial hair? Maybe? I can’t tell for 100% sure though. Most pics of him are from a few years ago though. Lordy, if it is him.
Is that really Jones in the car??!!
Wow, even William’s staff is concerned…I’m sure Kate is thrilled to have that guy at her bedside… /s
Will Wootton send flowers?
Holy hell, I didn’t even look at the other guy in the car. That family is truly vile.
We can all take one look at Kate and understand how much William cares for his family.
He didn’t clear his diary (schedule). Unless he was planning another solo ski trip or solo vacation, it was already clear.
Husbands do this when their wives are sick and there is no daily whine over it. The fuss over poor poor William is so annoying
Exactly @Tessa – it’s insulting to people up and down the country who have to do this day in, day out. There are children who have to miss out on their education because they are the primary carers to their parents. Yet, William is praised for driving his big fancy car to an exclusive private hospital to visit his wife who will be getting the best treatment money can buy. Honestly, it’s enough to make me weep.
William is the center of the conversation because he caused Kate’s nervous breakdown. And the sycophant rotas know this but they need to defend him at all costs. They paint him like the doting husband but people cannot be fooled by the royal propaganda. People have seen them in public all the time and William was never the gentleman to his wife. He could barely look at her. He humiliates her by being rude to her. Chivalry is dead. Kate cannot fake it anymore. She’s rebelled against a spiteful husband and a loveless marriage and this has caused her severe mental strain. William tries to make it up to her now by pretending to be a loving husband but too late. Kate is damaged.
Marivic, unfortunately, I believe KHate was already damaged when she married Wont. I agree that their marriage has be in ruin for years, but as much as it would be great to do so, I can’t lay all of this on Wont. KHate just is not someone who wants to be out in the public eye at engagements, because she’s bad at them. Why? Because she has done nothing to get good at them. Nothing. That’s her choice. I would not be surprised that she has gone to KFC for support and that probably backfired spectacularly with Wont. Now, add in Ma Mids who is more interesting in being the grandmother of the King than she is of her daughter–yes, I believe that. KHate has no support for herself, because she also did a great job of getting rid of her friends or not making an effort to make friends. This whole things was a recipe for disaster when WanK married.
Do I think she could be in a mental health crisis? It is possible. Do I think she did have surgery? Well, all indications are that she did.
It quite possible that the best thing that could happen to KHate would be to fade away out of the public eye. She would probably be able to find her center and find some happiness in the peace.
As far as Wont is concerned? He could be happier, too, if he wasn’t around KHate. I don’t think there’s any love lost between them at this point. If he really wants to improve his image in the press, he needs to start working more than ever before. That’s up to him to do.
How can the British royal family be so tone deaf? They’re just utterly out of touch with their “subjects”. Can anyone imagine the Queen saying she was taking 3 months off because Prince Philip was recovering from surgery?
Absolutely would not have happened. Scaled back a bit? Yes. Three months off? No. I don’t think she even took that kind of time off when she had her babies back in the day or, more recently, when she lost her sister and then her mother. William is being, very rightly, castigated for taking advantage of his wife’s condition to be his usual work shy self. What puzzles me is the BRF and their total inability to read the room. He is not at home washing dishes, overseeing homework and tackling the laundry and most people know that. Only the dyed in the wool royalists are thinking he’s a hero.
If this were a wealthy person who wasn’t living off the public, people would probably be fine with it. When it is someone whose wealth is from pillaging other countries and cheating their own people and who are still living off the public, it has a whole other aspect.
No snark from me.
William should be with Kate and the kids. Period.
His “job” is all PR.
He could use his position to back a Family Medical Leave type law so others could be with family while ill.
More than what we have now.
Work/Life balance push.
I’m sorry but William is not going to back any law. There is nothing in his history that indicates that he would do that. So far, he still needs to bring peace to the Middle East and end all homelessness. He can say we need more work/life balance awareness till he’s blue in the face but that doesn’t mean the government will listen to him or that he will back any government law.
Well, even if that’s all he should do, it’s not what he’s doing. He’s barely been at the hospital, and the kids are in school all day.
So… why can’t he show up for an hour once a week?
That’s a very interesting take, JaneS. He should be there. I’m really late to this story, however, having had stuff go down over Christmas. Also a resolution not to comment on Kate Middleton ever again. How long did that last! So, not overly aware of the whole timeline etc.
He’s not Joe Blow down the road who has to juggle unrelenting competing demands. He has a retinue of staff to cater for his every whim. He ought to do what most others have to: visit his wife and spend time with his kids during his own free time. These infringements eventually do damage to the monarchy as people realise: a) how unjustly privileged they are; and b) how unnecessary they are to the functioning of the UK. That is a fatal combination. The Queen never ceased duties in her 90s and near to her own death when her husband was ill. PW doesn’t have the benefit of the doubt because his reputation for some years now, of his own making, has been “work shy”. That Kate is also work shy makes the criticism justified and inevitable.
If there is a lot of SM chatter about a nervous breakdown there might be a response from the palace. The belief among many that the palace is gaslighting the public is responsible for rampant speculation. I’m reminded of the current empress of Japan who I believe was out of commission for a couple of decades when she was Crown Princess because the royal system created mental health issues for her. She had the love and support of her husband. Monarchies seem to chew up women, and from the sounds of it, the grey men and the imperial system in Japan seem genuinely sinister.
The BM have just had the announcement that their gravy train has hit the buffers and will never again leave the terminus!!
People would in years past been worried about Kate being in hospital and Charlie having treatment
But those same people are seeing loved ones stuck on waiting lists for years and having operations cancelled and thinking why the hell do we need these parasites. Why are they more worthy of immediate treatment than my family. Then we have husbands forced to carry on working no matter how ill their wife is, just like mine did when my first cancer raised its head and I had an 18 month, a 3 year old and a 5 year old at home! Luckily I had good in laws or we wouldn’t have coped. We know Kate has a nanny for the children, we know her family will step in with the children, we know Billy has a helicopter on call 24 /7 so NO, I have no sympathy for him and think he is just a lazy little bsd
It’s offensive how their lives are deemed more worthy than others. They are supposed to be religious, but no God thinks that way.
The press hounded Diana like a pack of rabid dogs.
Now they tear into Meghan every day.
If the Internet went down for a month, that would show just how much junk is constantly planted about BRF.
Would anything change for our day to day lives if we just stopped?
No. Royalty is a live action soap opera.
This may be adding to the poor prince’s stress:
https://www.newsweek.com/prince-william-church-england-abdicate-1861430
Thoughts and prayers….
“In royal circles, it is no secret that he does not share the King’s sense of the spiritual, let alone the late Queen’s unshakeable devotion to the Anglican church.”
Wow! They are actually saying out loud that he should abdicate! That’s a great link, thank you.
I’ve been fascinated by the American coverage of this story. The TV news reports I’ve watched have been very skeptical about the length of Kate’s hospital stay — like, openly questioning the need for it.
The rota must be feeling panicked because no one’s buying their version of events.
Thanks for this info, QuiteContrary. I’m not overly socially media savvy here in the UK nor international slant aware in general. I thought US commentary would have fallen in line completely.
You, bet, sparrow and happy New Year!
It’s been really interesting … I saw two reputable news programs bring on doctors who, while careful not to make any diagnoses, were very puzzled by the length of the hospital stay.
They got caught lying multiple times now. It doesn’t matter when they do it to BM, but they also did it to American media in a very blatant way. I remember, when HM left UK, the American media wouldn’t dare to question any statements coming from RF, now it is all gone.
Yep!
It really does look like the only American media supporting the royals on Salty Isle anymore is People magazine, which no one takes seriously in the first place. It’s always sycophantic with an overuse of exclamation points, for every.single.article. no matter the subject. It could be an article about JLo’s favorite nail polish, and be nothing but !!!!!!!!, like it’s the most fascinating and exciting issue ever to be written about.
If my husband didn’t visit me in the hospital until the 3rd day of my stay, I’d tell him to go to hell and I’d be calling a good divorce lawyer. Surely she could get a nice settlement and maybe even have a chance to find real love with a normal person who actually wants to spend time with her and be there for her. Her current situation sounds abysmal.
Prince William, Living Legend of Victimhood.
Puleeeze, haven’t we been lectured ad nauseam since G was born that Willy is a hands on dad, and that he has also been doing school run’s? Now he needs a leave of absence to drop the kids at school.
If this turns out to be a mental health crisis instead of straightforward surgery, then we all know what the narrative will be: This is all Harry and Meghan’s fault. If they hadn’t been so selfish, they would not have left William and Kate in the lurch and “forced” them to work so hard. Kate just could not handle the pressure of being Princess of Wales without her “backup supporters,” Harry and Meghan. In addition, her worry over poor William who has been so ill-treated by his brother, the terrible things Harry wrote about her in “Spare” have all contributed to a nervous breakdown. One way or another, I just have a feeling Harry and Meghan will be blamed.
Agreed. I would bet my life she will give a speech a la Princess Diana stepping back from public life, blaming Meghan for everything. It will be her usual failing to comprehend a simple point, because of course Diana was stepping back because the media hounded her, ultimately to her death.
Kates bad behavior to Meghan has been caught on film she she took threatening steps towards Meghan. If Kate publicly blames Meghan social media will have memes of Kate being caught at bad.behavior.
Linney, the problem with that scenario is that she has NEVER worked hard or had too much work. That would never sell.
Maybe this is why William was said to be very keen to obtain Royal Lodge? He could lock Kate in a far away wing like something out of a Brontë novel!
Being a childish, unhinged and violent narcissistic racist is also disgraceful. The man is a useless mess. Face it, rota rats.
What I am finding so odd is that for years (decades, really) we have heard about how William is eager to wear the crown. Endless stories about how Charles really should abdicate and William will do everything differently when he is king, and he’s ready to be a statesman etc etc.
Here, then, you’d think this would be William’s time to shine! He could be quietly filling in, looking for ways to reassure people that he is competent, willing and able to take on royal duties “when the time comes”. Instead, he…made sure to be papped in a sports car in a motorcade, one time. Cancels events. Has the older royals fill in instead. Is it that he never really wanted the crown at all or is it a “dog that caught the car” situation?
And I get it – the Windsor cult of “duty before all” is BS and probably harmful, but that is their whole mantra. You definitely would not have seen the Queen or Charles skipping events if their spouse was ill. Unhealthy though it may be, that is supposed to be the selling point.
It wouldn’t take much to get the British media on William’s side – look how eager they are to defend him! He could brief to his favourite outlets that many parents have to balance work, childcare, and caregiving responsibilities, and they don’t have access to the help that he has. They would fall all over themselves! But seemingly, he’s not giving them much to spin. Why not?
Because he doesn’t know and doesn’t care! The only thing he ever thinks about is himself.
Jay, I don’t think he wants to be King. I know there have been any number of articles wanting KFC to abdicate, but who has been behind them? Is this just the media or Ma Mids or the grey men hoping to get Wont pumped up enough to assume the role? Or, are they getting the public softened up and ultimately it will be Wont abdicating? I always thought that whole line of media was insane, because KFC is never going to abdicate. Everyone knows that.
William for sure doesn’t want to do the job of being king, he probably wants the title though. In fact neither Will or Kate want to do the actual job. Because you are right, William should be all over filling in for Charles while still doing the school run or whatever.
“At the end of the engagement, I stepped tearfully out of the room to allow William some private time with the families.“
She stepped out, to give William and the families some “private time”?!? Her JOB is to report on what these royal people do, in their capacity as members of the Royal Firm. It’s not to report on their tittle-tattle—which she does do—it’s to report, as comprehensively as possible, on their professional, public role. But, here, she steps out to give them “private time”. 🙄