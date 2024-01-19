“Kim Kardashian’s office tour is mind-numbingly over-the-top” links
  • January 19, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Kim Kardashianâ€™s office tour is mind-numbingly over the top. [Jezebel]
Dua Lipa & Callum Turner: officially happening. [LaineyGossip]
Malia Obama debuted her short film at Sundance! [Just Jared]
A very spoiler-y review of docuseries American Nightmare. [Pajiba]
This is a good dress on Bryce Dallas Howard. [Go Fug Yourself]
I donâ€™t even know how to explain this video. [OMG Blog]
Ayo Edebiri wore a cute Marni to an event! [RCFA]
What did Terry Crews look like with hair? [Seriously OMG]
A 90 Day Fiance star secretly grew up in a rich family. [Starcasm]
Kelly Osbourne talks about her forever-viral and offensive comments. [Hollywood Life]
I wish someone would advise Dua Lipa that she should lean into all of the funny (and mostly harmless) memes about her lack of dancing skills & her â€śgo on girl give us nothingâ€ť persona. Sheâ€™s famous, beautiful & talented – itâ€™s okay to laugh at yourself. [Buzzfeed]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

8 Responses to ““Kim Kardashian’s office tour is mind-numbingly over-the-top” links”

  1. kelleybelle says:
    January 19, 2024 at 12:35 pm

    So are those idiotic duck lips.

    Reply
  2. Drea says:
    January 19, 2024 at 1:13 pm

    Oh, Duaâ€¦ you are talented and beautiful and youâ€™ve made it this far (which is far).

    Itâ€™s ok that you canâ€™t dance.

    Reply
  3. Normades says:
    January 19, 2024 at 1:21 pm

    I saw a concert where she parodied her own hip dance so she does sort of have a sense of humour about it.

    Reply
  4. Eurydice says:
    January 19, 2024 at 1:31 pm

    Actually, KK’s office tour is pretty hilarious and tongue-in-cheek. “Of course, I have a life-size mannequin in my office” as the camera zooms in on the mannequin’s rear end.

    Reply
  5. VoominVava says:
    January 19, 2024 at 2:07 pm

    Oh, Kelly. Sigh.

    Years later, Rolling Stone then asked Kelly to clarify what it is that she meant by the viral comment. â€śI feel very strongly that Latin American culture is the backbone of America. I believe that Latin Americans are the hardest-working people you will ever meet,â€ť the Fashion Police alum explained. â€śAnd their connection to family and their culture is closer to mine than the American way. Iâ€™ve never tried to be American. I never wanted to be a part of a country where thereâ€™s so much hate and thereâ€™s so much misinformation and kick them when theyâ€™re down mentality.â€ť

    Right, and the ‘British Way’ is so much more family oriented and inclusive. Her mom is a prime example of this, no?

    I guess at least (she says) her son will grow up with some sort of guidance about what racism is.

    Reply
  6. bettyrose says:
    January 19, 2024 at 5:42 pm

    I’m excited about Malia Obama’s short film/future career as a filmmaker. I don’t know if I believe that the judges didn’t know it was her, but the film looks really good.

    Reply
  7. Justwatingtime says:
    January 19, 2024 at 6:04 pm

    Is 2024 the year of muppet chic? Asking for a friend.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment