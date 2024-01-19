“Kim Kardashian’s office tour is mind-numbingly over-the-top” links

She's Kim Kardashian, of course we have to keep up with her! đź¤© (đźŽĄ: TikTok) pic.twitter.com/VwYRmKoi1u
— E! News (@enews) January 19, 2024
Kim Kardashianâ€™s office tour is mind-numbingly over the top. [Jezebel]
Dua Lipa & Callum Turner: officially happening. [LaineyGossip]
Malia Obama debuted her short film at Sundance! [Just Jared]
A very spoiler-y review of docuseries American Nightmare. [Pajiba]
This is a good dress on Bryce Dallas Howard. [Go Fug Yourself]
I donâ€™t even know how to explain this video. [OMG Blog]
Ayo Edebiri wore a cute Marni to an event! [RCFA]
What did Terry Crews look like with hair? [Seriously OMG]
A 90 Day Fiance star secretly grew up in a rich family. [Starcasm]
Kelly Osbourne talks about her forever-viral and offensive comments. [Hollywood Life]
I wish someone would advise Dua Lipa that she should lean into all of the funny (and mostly harmless) memes about her lack of dancing skills & her â€śgo on girl give us nothingâ€ť persona. Sheâ€™s famous, beautiful & talented – itâ€™s okay to laugh at yourself. [Buzzfeed]
So are those idiotic duck lips.
Hilarious! And when did aggressive lip liner sneak back in?! Please not again.
Oh, Duaâ€¦ you are talented and beautiful and youâ€™ve made it this far (which is far).
Itâ€™s ok that you canâ€™t dance.
I saw a concert where she parodied her own hip dance so she does sort of have a sense of humour about it.
Actually, KK’s office tour is pretty hilarious and tongue-in-cheek. “Of course, I have a life-size mannequin in my office” as the camera zooms in on the mannequin’s rear end.
Oh, Kelly. Sigh.
Years later, Rolling Stone then asked Kelly to clarify what it is that she meant by the viral comment. â€śI feel very strongly that Latin American culture is the backbone of America. I believe that Latin Americans are the hardest-working people you will ever meet,â€ť the Fashion Police alum explained. â€śAnd their connection to family and their culture is closer to mine than the American way. Iâ€™ve never tried to be American. I never wanted to be a part of a country where thereâ€™s so much hate and thereâ€™s so much misinformation and kick them when theyâ€™re down mentality.â€ť
Right, and the ‘British Way’ is so much more family oriented and inclusive. Her mom is a prime example of this, no?
I guess at least (she says) her son will grow up with some sort of guidance about what racism is.
I’m excited about Malia Obama’s short film/future career as a filmmaker. I don’t know if I believe that the judges didn’t know it was her, but the film looks really good.
Is 2024 the year of muppet chic? Asking for a friend.