Prince William visited Kate at the London Clinic today, after the school run

Above ^ is a photo of Prince William today, driving away from the London Clinic, which is where his wife is recovering from abdominal surgery. As soon as Kensington Palace made the announcement yesterday, media outlets and photographers camped outside the London Clinic, hoping to get photos of William and anyone else. This photo seems to be the first time he was seen. Which makes me wonder if he was with Kate at all yesterday, and whether he was with her on Tuesday, when she had the “planned” surgery? It’s possible he slipped in and out of the clinic yesterday and just successfully avoided the cameras, but it seems unlikely. I don’t know. This whole story is so mysterious.

Given the cameras and media outlets all around the clinic, it also seems weird that none of the Middletons have been photographed thus far? Kate and Carole are so close – it seems weird that Carole isn’t there. I’ve talked so much sh-t about Carole and Kate’s relationship, but this is the moment (post-surgery) where I would have thought that Carole would be there immediately.

People Magazine once again emphasized that William is “planning to spend as much time as possible with Kate as she recovers following her hospitalization and will balance daytime visits with looking after their three children.” It seems William did the kids’ school drop-off, then went to the clinic, and then he’ll be back in time to pick up the kids? Also: there’s been some confusion in the comments and on social media – when they say “Kate will return home to Windsor,” they don’t mean Windsor Castle, they mean Adelaide Cottage, which is within the Royal Windsor Estate.