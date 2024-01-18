Prince William visited Kate at the London Clinic today, after the school run

Above ^ is a photo of Prince William today, driving away from the London Clinic, which is where his wife is recovering from abdominal surgery. As soon as Kensington Palace made the announcement yesterday, media outlets and photographers camped outside the London Clinic, hoping to get photos of William and anyone else. This photo seems to be the first time he was seen. Which makes me wonder if he was with Kate at all yesterday, and whether he was with her on Tuesday, when she had the “planned” surgery? It’s possible he slipped in and out of the clinic yesterday and just successfully avoided the cameras, but it seems unlikely. I don’t know. This whole story is so mysterious.
Given the cameras and media outlets all around the clinic, it also seems weird that none of the Middletons have been photographed thus far? Kate and Carole are so close – it seems weird that Carole isn’t there. I’ve talked so much sh-t about Carole and Kate’s relationship, but this is the moment (post-surgery) where I would have thought that Carole would be there immediately.
People Magazine once again emphasized that William is “planning to spend as much time as possible with Kate as she recovers following her hospitalization and will balance daytime visits with looking after their three children.” It seems William did the kids’ school drop-off, then went to the clinic, and then he’ll be back in time to pick up the kids? Also: there’s been some confusion in the comments and on social media – when they say “Kate will return home to Windsor,” they don’t mean Windsor Castle, they mean Adelaide Cottage, which is within the Royal Windsor Estate.
Peggy making’s sure he gets his fluff piece and dad trophy for doing what is just normal for others.
Yup, can Carole’s absence is easily explained. She’s the one actually taking care of the children.
Or there is a more private entrance and Peggington just wanted to be sure that people saw him visiting his wife.
Can’t they ask the media not to gather in front of a hospital? That’s just so weird and intrusive. They have an invisible contract with them, you would think that they would use it for times like this.
No because this is part of that contract. They’ll keep quiet about what is really going on with Kate and in exchange get a few pictures of William going to and from the hospital.
But it is why naming the hospital was a weird choice for KP. Is the press just going to camp out there for 2 weeks? How intrusive for other patients and the staff.
Very weird, but maybe that’s all part of the invisible contract too. The KP statement could have just stated she’s having routine surgery and will be out of commission for a while; that’s it. But no, they had to say abdominal, they had to say which hospital, they had to provide a timeline. Makes zero sense, any of it.
Well, if you want the press covering this, rather than Harry’s award, you’ve got to go all out. And besides, as you say, the number of fluff pieces required for the press to keep quiet about the true nature and extent of her illness, demands that they camp out there. Or……. maybe, they know her illness is more serious than the palace is letting on, so, camp out required?
Some rota rat tweeted yesterday—and I don’t remember his name, sorry—that he doesn’t go anywhere he’s not invited to be. So the speculation was that KP wanted reporters.
I am not tuned in with UK media enough to know who he was or what network or whatever, but it sounded defensive.
Its an obvious photo opp.
It was very odd that they announced it when they did and what little information they revealed. Naming the hospital and for how long she would be there is interesting. I think they will use it to their advantage as a distraction when needed. I expect that tomorrow at a convenient time there will be a visitor that helps to take focus away from Harry’s well deserved honor. I’m expecting the entire Middleton clan to show up or maybe Charles and Camilla. It’s a disgusting tactic to accuse them of but this family is very tactile in how they do things.
Yep, why name the hospital? It does seem intrusive for anyone going to that hospital. Like you said on the other post @becks1, is it so people know where to send the flowers? @karkapolo, so a reporter insinuated that KP invited them to set up outside the hospital? It feels like a circus now. KP releasing that vague statement but the naming of the hospital has created a circus that is feeding the tabloid beast.
IMO it was part of the deal – since Kate and team name-dropped the hospital, the media aren’t automatically the intrusive bad guys for setting up their cameras; it gives them an excuse for their presence. Imagine the reverse – the hospital wasn’t named, media shows up anyway, and then THAT becomes the story (Kate being hounded while trying to heal, etc). I wouldn’t be surprised if no pap coverage of the Middletons in or around the hospital was part of that deal, along with this obvious photo op with Will.
The media pen was set up at the hospital with the consent of KP. If not the hospital could have easily gotten the media removed from the property because this would be affecting the other patients as well.
KP is playing a dangerous game here with the nudge nudge wink wink coverage. Someone not loyal to the rota will end up revealing the full story.
It is a dangerous game they’re playing. And rather grotesque. The only thing I know out of all of this is that KP lies. They lie and they’re not an honorable or kind group of people.
Am hoping Piss Morgan spills – he already outed the racists who questioned Archie’s skin colour.
That’s what they want.
I say have at it.
I expect him to visit.
Whatever else we can say about W&K, they do have 3 kids together.
I hope Kate makes a full recovery.
I’m sure the kids are worried, and I hope W is being extra kind to them too.
I’ve had so much loss and illness in my family, I will not snark about anyone being ill.
I’m always surprised to see William or Kate driving. QE never drove herself did she?
She did and enjoyed it tremendously (not surprising, given her background as a mechanic), but my understanding is that she primarily did so primarily in controlled environments, such as her own grounds, and not the open streets (but I can only speak to her later years). I know Prince Phillip drove himself on the open streets as he famously had an accident, injuring a regilar citizen, well into his elderly years. So I suspect it is not that uncommon, especially if you are not the sitting monarch and head of state.
William is also clearly in front of a protection car, and likely sandwiched by another, so I suspect his experience of driving is different than ours. When this happens in NY and DC for ultra VIPs, favorable conditions are often facilitated (no sitting in traffic jams or long lights, etc.)
QE loved driving-but I don’t know that I ever saw pics of her driving in London. She did drive all over her various estates. She also trained and worked as a mechanic during WW2.
The Queen was an ambulance driver during the Second World War. She regularly drove a Range Rover to horse events and around her various estates. There was a story about a visiting Middle East prince visiting and the Queen insisted on driving him around her estate personally. He was from a country that didn’t permit women to drive and the Queen took delight in driving quite fast and scaring him.
It’s surprising he’s driving in this situation with lots of people and traffic. This is an obvious security issue which is why the queen only drove in controlled environments. Obviously, he wants to be seen. Whenever he wants to be seen he apparently insists on driving. The security people probably aren’t happy but what can they do?
@mario says above his car is likely sandwiched by protection cars but not so much that the photographers cannot get their shot of him driving. Convenient. Also convenient that KP named the hospital and allowed the media to set up outside it.
Well he kinda has to be seen at the very least making a visit since they made a very big deal about him not “working “ to care for her. I’m skeptical about a whole lot with this lying bunch.
William is keeping up appearances. He *has* to appear to be caring and concerned about his wife, if only to continue the ruse for the monarchists. It would be a shitty time to announce their separation.
Poor Kate. Forever alone…
Even in illness.
I think that’s why she stays in the hospital for so long. No one is waiting for her at home. At least no one who can take care of her..
I put this in another thread, but seems like this is more apt.
He is just using this for PR as the “dutiful” husband as men get extra, extra credit for doing what women are expected to do without acclaim. Wills was photographed visiting his wife. It seems the visit was a short one. I don’t know about you, but when one of my family members is in the hospital, you are there most of the day during visiting hours to help. But again, I am a normal plebe and while the nursing staffs have been great, they don’t have time to refill water bottles, help to the toilet, adjusting position, etc. Also to deliver food that is edible. Again, I am sure it is totally different. But if he is only visiting for an hour or two a day, what is he doing the rest of the time while to kiddos are in school? Can this man not multi task?!?
My sentiments exactly. When my parents were hospitalized, even for a few days, I was there for hours. I wasn’t always right with them but I made myself available and staff knew where I was. The nurses appreciate the backup.
And when you have a really sick relative, you can go in at any time & stay as long as you need/want. To heck with ‘visiting hours’. Visiting hours are for the convenience of the hospital, not family or loved ones. I would imagine in England visiting hours are for plebs, not the royals.
There will be back entrances to the hospital where people/vans can get in or out and where the press will be stopped from going near.
Edited to add, William could not care tuppence about the British people. The late Queen and Charles do.
I can see him not doing engagements when Kate first went into hospital but now he can do some sometimes.
Can’t wait for the next time he visits with the kids in tow, having long faces and carrying flowers and then the next day the Middleton’s. If there’s one thing this family knows how to do, it’s to turn literally everything into a circus
It’s been a while, but I seem to recall no children under 12 allowed to visit in hospitals.
I’m certain Kate has extra private Nurses to attend to her while in hospital.
William likely came to check on her, stayed a bit, and then left her to rest.
I’ve had a C-section with complications and was ill, to the point that I’d have ask people leave so I could rest. Actively vomiting with “visitors” present even family is no fun.
No snark.
Kate has a dedicated nursing team, undoubtedly. She wouldn’t be left unattended (as in supervised). Even I’ve had 1 on 1 nursing while in ICU, I had my own 100% dedicated nurse for 4 days. The second ICU visit (different hospital) it was 1 nurse for 2. Sure, that’s ICU, but she’d be treated as well if not better. I’m sure she has a dedicated team.
They asked for privacy and now they are doing pap strolls. Typical
The Middletons are there, but no photographs before Burger King gets his out first. I will really sideeye William’s proclamations of giving his kids more privacy if they are papped coming to see their mother. Their worried little faces should stay private.
They may be too young to visit depending which area she is in.
Worth noting that he’s not staying all day. Drops off kids at school, makes an appearance at the hospital, then has the rest of the day to himself till school ends.
I also suspect Carole hasn’t been papped because she’s been staying at the hospital. She’s not going in and out.
Yea I agree re: Carole. Unless there are specific reports of them not being there or being seen elsewhere, I’d expect the Middletons are there. I think the lack of photo op on their part so far shows that this is pretty serious.
Meanwhile, the children are expected to go to school even though it’s their mother who’s ill, but somehow Will can’t do any work while Kate’s healing, even though he’s not with her and not with the children as you point out. I mean…
All of this is very mysterious. Even more mysterious is that there is a video going around that shows a convoy of range rovers rushing from Sandringham on December 28th rushing towards the hospital, yet there has been no mention of this mysterious convoy. The lack of seeing Kate publicly or seeing the usual birthday keening we usually see. The story that this was a planned surgery while all along they were adding additional engagements and tours to their schedule, only to cancel them soon after the announcements. The planned surgery that happened the day after a no show of Kate at the early years meeting at KP. The announcement of a surgery that already happened, it’s location and how long she will remain at said hospital. It is all suspect and I wonder if there was an emergency on the 28th that took her to the hospital? I wonder if they did some testing then and this “planned” surgery and the confirmation that it isn’t cancerous is all from whatever happened on the 28th?
Sounds about right. If we can trust that video.
I think you are right. I think there was an emergency something last month, lots of tests and the surgery was deemed as the appropriate treatment. I think they only announced it because KP knew that BP was going to announce Charles’ prostate surgery. If he hadn’t had a medical issue, they would have hid it. They would have made some excuse about holidays or what not, and Kate would have just laid low to recover. But with KC3 out of commission they needed to say something and explain why Will and Kate wouldn’t be about, picking up the slack.
Yea, that convoy screams emergency, and just because they’re supposedly being transparent about a surgery on Tuesday doesn’t mean there wasn’t any prior treatment, planned or otherwise. Hypothetically, she could have had some sort of treatment following the ER convoy on 12/28, then have been recuperating at Carole’s, hence the weird “spoiled at home for her bday” story. This surgery is just what’s being publicized; I’d expect it’s far from the whole truth.
I also agree re: KP piggybacking on BP’s Charles announcement, although I do think they could’ve gotten away with just …not working (it’s what they normally do, after all). So I don’t think that was the motivation, I think it was to muddy the waters in hopes they can get away without disclosing anything else about whatever Kate’s going through. This way, they can move right to feeding the press all sorts of stories about Charles, the “rescue squad” of Anne, Camilla and Sophie is sure to get at least 4 clicks from Sophie’s assistant, and of course all the photo ops of Will being super Dad and doting husband, all while ignoring anything actually going on with Kate (and with the Sussex smears ready to go whenever needed). I think @Nerd is being too kind, lol – this isn’t mysterious, it all stinks to high heaven!
Yes! The no-show at the Early Years event is such a tell IMO, it’s weird to me that they even publicized it if she wasn’t there.
Man visits wife in hospital.
This makes the news.
If he wasn’t seen visiting, he’d be stalked until they got a photo of him visiting.
Either way, he’s in for a kicking.
I hope we don’t get daily updates, repeatedly.
You know we will! Every single day! And the DM will write multiple articles, multiple!, every single day!
This is going to be hyped and dragged out 7 ways from Sunday. All they needed was to say she had been admitted to hospital for a surgical procedure and will need time to convaless. They have written a 9 page act with the help of the press and will wring every bit of sympathy they can, BUT after Harry’s award ceremony on Friday, the headlines about the poorly Royal souls will disappear
It is most interesting that King Charles III was very keen for his precise diagnosis to be known. He wanted to encourage other men to seek treatment plus it immediately cuts out all the speculation and media drama. With Kate, it is the opposite. She has allowed as little information as possible to create maximum speculation, attention, and media drama. Just how she’s always liked it.
Wank still has plenty of hours during the day when the kids are at school to do some work. He ain’t sitting by her bedside all day . For heaven’s sake we all know that these people work is all pretend anyway. His laziness is truly astounding.
As I mentioned yesterday, where are they going to put the nurse in Adelaide Cottage during Kate’s recovery? That’s another strange thing in all this. That house is small enough that Nanny Maria has to stay next door. A nurse should be closer to their patient, so will the kids share or are they just staying in Norfolk or somewhere else?
They’ll have a at least 3 working in shifts. They’ll be awake and on-duty the whole time. They won’t need their own bedroom.
Ace, Rnot is likely right, but don’t forget that Adelaide Lodge is right there with a wall connecting them. I’m sure that’s where the staff live and likely there is room for a nurse if needed.
I feel like he’s the type of person to spend less time in his spouse’s hospital room and more time looking at the vending machines.
I feel like it’s most likely the hospital has a private room he sits in when he pretends he’s visiting her.
I can practically see the thought bubble above William’s head: “Look concerned, like Harry would. Frown slightly, like a dutiful and worried husband would.”
William definitely has a detail in front and one behind. With William at the wheel they are stopping at lights/ signs etc. I don’t think William is trained to be a full on VIP driver that gets to go through lights etc. I’ve been in those convoys twice where security (Police in my case) stopped traffic at intersections and on/off ramps) so that’s a group can go through without stops (Harvard 25th reunion gets this for an event , the other was hired for a funeral procession). This is the type of convoy (obs less serious/precise) than a real VIP gets. William isn’t getting this.
THIS, although very unlike her, makes me think she took a page of Diana’s book she was behind one of the statements with the exact location. So now the world knows and he has to visit.
There were 2 statements, correct? What is one is hers and the other one is his. Wasn’t there a journalist that, after being attached for disturbing their privacy on X said he never goes where he is not welcome.
What if something really went down the 28th and all she read is she is getting spoiled by her mother on her bday and no one cares,….
That would actually be pretty funny. “You want to pretend like I don’t exist when I’m standing right next to you? Fine. Enjoy your commute to and fro’ the hospital, sans helicopter.”
Calling it: there will be a pap stroll of the Wales kids going to see their mother in the hospital, despite any hospital regs.
My best idea re: kids.
I hope the kids can be snuck in without being on display.
Sneak them in w/o press. Then take a photo w/William, Kate and the kids around the bed, “Doing fine” post that photo. And then shut it all down. No more photos, no updates, go quiet.
Those kids should not be stalked, papped, etc.
I hope William throws his weight around, and draws a line in the sand to protect his kids.
He owes them more protection from the paps than he and Harry got.
If he wants to have power, here is his first job as Dad. Take control of the press, throw a wall up around those kids. H&M are doing great at this.
William and Harry should never have been forced to walk behind Dianas casket, ever.
Look at the trauma Harry suffered from it. Decades of it.
H&M do a terrific job of walling off pap photos of their kids, I give them credit.