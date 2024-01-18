Jennifer Lopez’s visual album ‘This Is Me… Now’ has a trailer & it is bonkers

For more than a year, Jennifer Lopez has been teasing her next big project, something called This Is Me… Now. This whole time, I thought it would be a studio album, with maybe a cute personal documentary attached, something which would showcase her life with Ben Affleck. Boy, was I wrong. Now, there is a studio album. And attached to that album is a FILM. Like, with some kind of plot, and acting, and characters and dialogue. At first, I was like “is this J.Lo’s version of Lemonade?” But here’s the thing – Lemonade was not a “movie,” it was mostly a collection of music videos and cool imagery adjacent to Beyonce’s album. This Is Me…Now is something else entirely. The trailer came out yesterday and people are gagged.

“She thinks I’m her employee!” “Being with you feels like home… but I left home for a reason.” WHAT? The cast list is bonkers too… Derek Hough AND Fat Joe? Ben Affleck AND Keke Palmer? Neil DeGrasse Tyson AND Kim Petras? The one nice thing I’ll say is that I’m looking forward to the dancing. Jennifer is a great dancer, and I’m absolutely positive that many of these “scenes” were setups for dance breaks. Anyway, it comes out on Prime on February 16th. Mark your calendars.

The vinyl covers for This Is Me…Now.