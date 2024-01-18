BAFTA President Prince William will likely skip the BAFTAs for the eighth time

We learned this week that the Princess of Wales was admitted into a London hospital on Tuesday for a scheduled surgery. Kate is still in the hospital, and she will be there for the next two weeks or so, then she will have a lengthy recovery. One commenter correctly pointed out that something was missing from Kensington Palace’s statement on the matter: an assertion that Kate would make a full recovery. They’re actually telegraphing the fact that this is incredibly serious, which does beg the question: why aren’t they disclosing more information?
Meanwhile, there’s been some chatter in the British media about how they (the media) were blindsided by the news. The Mail pointed out that Kate has not been seen since Christmas Day, 23 (now 24) days ago. As I said yesterday, that’s quite normal – Kate rarely works post-Christmas, and she can go a full month or longer without being seen or doing any events this time of year. Interestingly, the Mail also had an article about how William has only been seen once post Christmas – he did an event last week, his first and only event of 2024. Now they’re saying William will miss a slew of appearances in February, including the BAFTAs.
Prince William will likely miss the BAFTAs among other engagements to stay by his wife’s side as she recovers from abdominal surgery. The Princess of Wales is being treated in hospital after undergoing a successful abdominal operation, Kensington Palace revealed today.
Kate Middleton, 42, was admitted to The London Clinic in Marylebone yesterday for the planned procedure and is expected to remain in hospital for ten to 14 days, and then recover at home in Windsor. The Prince of Wales will stay by his wife’s and children’s side throughout and will not undertake official duties while his wife is in hospital, and during the immediate period following her return home.
He therefore postpone a number of engagements, including the BAFTAs on 18th February, the Six Nations which kicks off in two weeks and various charity events. William, who is the Patron of Welsh Rugby team, will likely miss any Six Nations Games. Next month, France and Ireland will kick off this year’s Six Nations Championship on February 2, for a game at the Orange Vélodrome in Marseille. That weekend will also see games from England versus Italy in Rome and Wales versus Scotland in Cardiff – which the Prince and Princess of Wales are not expected to attend.
William was also due to undertake Investitures through January and February which he will now miss. Princess Anne is likely to step in his place. Last year William also made an appearance at the BAFTAs, he has been President of the Academy since February 2010, but he will likely miss out this year.
Last week, the Prince of Wales, without Kate, met rugby legend Rob Burrow to present him his CBE.
The royals usually return to work from the Christmas break in mid-January. Last year, William and Kate opened Royal Liverpool University Hospital on January 12th.
And we’re unlike to see the Prince of Shrove Tuesday this year either – unless the couple have perhaps filmed anything for a segment in advance. The Prince and Princess of Wales were also set to be making a high-profile visit to Rome in the spring as part of a European charm offensive, which now may also be cancelled. Last month, The Mail revealed that talks were under way at the highest level about William and Kate’s first trip to Italy and a date had been ‘pencilled in’.
Re: the BAFTAs… that’s why the BAFTA president should have been showing up to the BAFTAs this whole time, since he assumed the presidency in 2010. Instead, he’s skipped the ceremony SEVEN times, usually for no particular reason other than “I didn’t feel like it.” Now that he actually has a legitimate reason – his wife’s poor health – it’s like the boy who cried wolf. He will be sad to miss the rugby games, although it would have been iffy for him to travel to France anyway, especially given his reticence to do his job as Football Association President and attend the Women’s World Cup last year (when England made the final).
I suspect the BAFTA people are happy to be left alone again.
That was my first thought as well.
Agree!! He doesn’t go all the time so this to them is no big deal.
Yep.
I attended the BAFTAs the year William did the video, and the response from the audience was… not good. He doesn’t go because he doesn’t want to get booed (as well as laziness).
The UK entertainment industry is extremely liberal and generally pretty anti-monarchist.
But also I think Americans massively overstate the royals’ importance. The only people I ever see online getting invested in royals are Americans, the vast majority of Brits just take zero interest except as kind of pets/gossip fodder. I promise, most people who are part of BAFTA or attend the BAFTAs don’t remotely care or even notice if William is there or not. If you work in the industry at a high level then it’s just a work do and chance to hang out your peers, if you’re lower level, you probably genuinely love films and are very excited to meet famous directors and actors. No one at the BAFTAs is disappointed that William isn’t going.
My guess is he doesn’t “work” until Easter like Kate.
And while he’s out, there will be more calls for Harry to come back and pick up the slack. Because it seems like Harry is the only one that’s actually reliable.
I really don’t think so. They have Anne, Edward and Sophie to fill in. Of course they will be filling in for Charles because the lazy duo won’t be missed.
The slimmed down monarchy is getting slimmer by the day. Don’t think this is what they had in mind when they hounded the Sussexes out.
Lulu, it couldn’t matter less how many royals are actually there to pick up the slack. They could have a thousand and they’ll still blame Harry for leaving and “making more work for everyone else.”
What do you think Harry’s doing right now? It’s noon in Cali so I reckon making lunch for the kids before pottering in the garden.
I wonder how his current mistress feels about him having even more free time in the coming months.
There is a video of a convoy of cars leaving her residence the night of Dec. 28 that no one addressed. Whatever this is didn’t start with a “planned” abdominal surgery yesterday. Something else is going on. And to announce Charles’ enlarged prostate treatment basically at the same time was meant to distract but a 75 yo with an enlarged prostate isn’t news or surprising
I agree @detnow359, something else is going on. This wasn’t planned.
****Trigger warning: ED****
My cynical take is that she needed emergency surgery after Christmas bulimia/diet pill related abdominal damage. It’s not body shaming to point out that she is not “long and lanky” or “exercises a lot” – not anymore. She’s a 40yo woman with an obvious ED. And who *wouldn’t* be in a shame spiral after the traditional Windsor Christmas meal weigh-in??
Anyway, here’s a terrifying case of bulimia triggering abdominal compartment syndrome:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3267056/
It’s an academic paper that points out the condition is rare. But the patient was also only 19. I would imagine it’s less rare 20+years later.
@Lurker25 That’s my suspicion too, that’s why they’re not saying anything concrete about her having a full recovery and used Charles prostate to cover it up.
This man is beyond lazy. Now he has the perfect excuse to not work for months on end. Kate’s in the hospital, Charles will be out for a short time, and the global statesman, heir to the throne, is MIA. This is the perfect time for William to live up to his PR and he decided to be in the wind. Everytime there’s a moment for him to step up, he disappears. The monarchy will be abolished simply because William is too lazy to show up.
Can you imagine him as a regular individual with a job? He’d be fired instantly for his attitude and lack of work ethic. Or would he even be able to secure a decent job – not the brightest.
Half the article is about the rugby games he’ll miss.
And we all know he won’t be doting on Kate, keeping her company, or waiting on her hand and foot so his using her illness as an excuse for his natural laziness is especially annoying to me.
This man absolutely loathes his wife but the minute she has serious medical/mental/whatever challenges he’s suddenly Mr. Devoted Husband and Dad™️.
I loathe him more than he loathes Kate.
Kate’s health situation is a great excuse for him to avoid any royal obligations (I refuse to call it work) isn’t it? I am having difficulty imagining him tending to her at her bedside, bringing meals, running errands etc. They have more help than they know what to do with.
Right? As if he would… this is so ridiculous.. Do they even understand how ridiculous they are?
Abdominal surgery.. months recovery.. C-section and people are expected to work 1-2 months later in the USA.. Friend had brain tumour surgery, was back to work after a month. When I questioned it (because SIL’s sister was given a year off for the same thing) she told me “Better working than feeling miserable, right?”. This lazy, fit person has abdominal surgery and is out for MONTHS with husband in tow.
https://www.republic.org.uk/support_for_monarchy_down_to_45_yougov_poll is all you need to know atm. What a p00p show.
Our state of health care in the US not withstanding, abdominal surgeries are NOT all the same. Recovering from something like a colon resection, for example, is nothing like recovering from a cholesystecomy or a C-section. Anything involving your intestines is going to be extremely invasive and complicate multiple organ systems, whereas some procedures are pretty simple and straightforward.
It’s completely possible she might be using surgery as an excuse to lay low for a bit – and it’s entirely possible she is very ill. NOT ALL ILLNESSES ARE VISIBLE. Mostly, I’m commenting because I don’t want people to read your comment and think people who do need months or recovery after an abdominal surgery are just faking it. I look like a totally healthy person on the outside. You would have no idea how sick I actually am every day from lupus.
Thank you for that additional information. Three years ago I had eight hours of abdominal surgery that was not planned. Supposed to be simple hysterectomy, and removal of tubes but they found metastasizing cancer. The recuperation sucked and went on for months — not a fan of Kate but I wouldn’t wish anything like what I had on anybody.
At this point, does his absence even matter to the BAFTA attendees?
Not going to the BAFTAS is business as usual. Tin foil tiara: if Charles somehow becomes permanently ill or incapacitated William is appointed regent. William really doesn’t want St. Edward’s chair, just the perks of being king. There is no leadership in William and he is using Kate to duck out of it.
They didn’t even turn up to a BAFTA reception when it was held at Kensington Palace and they lived there!
However he did turn up when he awarded himself a BAFTA.
I’m shocked that the BAFTAS aren’t suspending this years awards to show proper respect for the hospitalized future Q.. you know the way they expect the Sussex’s to suspend their lives to subjugate them selves again.
the BAFTAs are in a month and are in London, where William has a home. He can’t helicopter in for the awards, spend the night at 1A and then go back to Windsor the next morning?
has any other royal taken extensive time off like this when their spouse is sick?
On the one hand, if we didn’t have any theories about their marriage – it could be said that its nice that William is taking so much time off to be there for his wife and kids. It’s privileged, for sure, but could be spun as nice and supportive. But on the other hand, he has such a history of laziness that just reeks of “if Kate gets months off then I get months off too!!!!”
He really is the boy who cried wolf bc these announcements that he’s not working seem to be falling pretty flat across the board. Maybe not with the DM or Sun etc, but I was looking at comments on X on BBC, Sky News and accounts like those and people were really tearing into him.
Sorry Willy, you ain’t getting a divorce this year now that Saint Kate has some serious health problem, unless you leak it’s something else like rehab. But you do get three months to spend as you like.
LOL, this really does muck up any separation announcement plans!
I’m sure BAFTA staff are breathing a sigh of relief. It is shameless the length’s this man will go just to avoid working. He doesn’t give a damn about his wife. He’s the direct cause for some of her issues.
Was he ever planning on attending? This reads like ” I’m apologizing for not attending an event that I was not planning to attend anyway”.
Since he’s skipped it so many times, him skipping again (supposedly due to Kate’s recovery) rings hollow. William is incredibly lazy. Definitely doesn’t have his father’s work ethic.
I’m curious to know whether he has skipped more BAFTAs than he has attended.
Yes. He has.
He has missed 8. He’s been BAFTA pres since 2010. I’m too lazy and apathetic to really see if he was appointed before or after the 2010 awards so it’s 14 or 15 years. Even with 15 years, 8 missed ceremonies are more than half.
The press is going to go into meltdown, as they now don’t have any royals other than the Edinburgh’s or Anne to cover. Charles however will be loving this as the press coverage will be focused solely on his engagements.
When Charles has his surgery/recovery will William be regent?
That’s my question. Is it like the US presidency, whenever a president is incapacitated, even for something as routine as a colonoscopy, the vice president is formally in charge until the president is awake and coherent. So if Chuck is given any sort of sedation for a procedure, does that make Willie king for a few hours?
No, that’s not a Thing here in Britain. The monarch is a figurehead, they don’t have any real power. (They do have soft power/behind the scenes power, of course.)
Even if Charles was in a coma, he’d still be king. If he was seriously incapacitated for a long period of time then maybe William would take over unofficially. That’s what happened when the Queen was dying. Something like this, doesn’t even cause a flicker.
There’s literally zero way William will ever be regent or King until Charles is declared dead.
I have so many questions (and I don’t need answers):
1. Why is he even the president of the BAFTAs? He doesn’t do anything. It’s just a “We have the PoW as our president” name thing. It just shows they don’t even need a president.
2. For someone who wants to be seen hanging out with celebrities like H&M do, Willy doesn’t want to go to the one event where he’s the president of all the celebs and can out with them when they’re looking their most glamorous?
3. With Chucky in hospital for his prostate procedure, here’s the best time to step up and be “regent” or show his stuff, and he hides away to support the wife he doesn’t support.
I have always wondered this!!!
Wouldn’t getting to go to the BAFTAs be one of the awesome parts of the job? Like front-row seats at Wimbledon or months in Mustique?
Is he just this dull that he doesn’t care about culture? Or is he so cynical from being born into this life that every event is seen as a dreaded obligation?
President is always a figurehead. That’s just what the job is. However William is failing at his. Bill Bryson wrote a great thing about being asked to become president (might have been a different name) of a university, freaking out, then finding out that it’s an honorary figurehead position and his job is literally just to show up at a couple of events and smile. The vice president does the actual leading.
Obviously William isn’t doing even the bare minimum since he doesn’t show up to smile, but if it wasn’t William it would be some 85yr old retired actor who’d turn up once a year to smile for the cameras.
DM claims he visited the hospital for the the first time today…that actually tracks for them.
He is shockingly lazy. This is despicable. I’m a lazy person, but come on. The BAFTAS, the World Cup, the Rugby events…those are the easy bits of his job! Those are just parties, man! Regular folks would pay to attend these things, and he just…doesn’t want to go? Nothing about this makes sense to me–except to say that either he’s sick or has episodes or something OR he’s blocked off these weeks of time to see his mistress. It’s as if he and Kate can only work 24 total hours during a month, and anything beyond just pushes them to the brink. Unbelievable.
Isn’t there an old story about one of Charles’ staff commenting that William was the laziest person he’d ever met? And that was apparently more than a decade ago.
This lazy azzzz egghead moron was never going to go to the baftas. He is just happy he has a convenient excuse for not attending. They really need to replace his sorry behind with someone who is willing to show up and represent their position as the president
Not missed = not needed. That sums it up for me. Baftas don’t care if Willy doesn’t show up, and really no one does. He and Kkkate should just take the whole year off as it makes no difference.
You know what, the children are going to be the ones most affected by their mom’s condition whatever it is , yet they are going to school and about their daily routine . So why pray tell can’t this entitled man put in a couple hours of work a few times a week? It’s not like anyone is asking him to keep a 9-5 real work schedule. It’s just pathetic and tone deaf how these people don’t understand how real people still need to work to survive
That’s what I don’t understand. They always pretend these kids need 24-hour, round-the-clock attention, but all three of them are in school most of the day. Even if we believe the hype that W/K are watching these kids like a hawk, that still leaves plenty of time every day for William to step out. Besides, turning up while Kate is in the hospital will earn him some sympathy and praise! He’s squandering an easy layup! He really, really, really doesn’t want to do the job. They initially used to say he was too shy to be King, then the spin was that he wanted to “do things his way”. Well, this is his big chance. And we see that he’s not merely reluctant or shy (like King Philippe of Belgium), he’s just a lazy bum. Man. What in the world is going on with this guy?
Yeah William is M. I. A from the BAFTAS again, as his aide was heard to mutter “he ain’t going because he ain’t getting a gong again this year”
We all know Billy would attend the opening of an envelope if there was something in it for him!
Exactly. The thing with narcissists is their constant thought process is always: what’s in this for ME?
Some narcs love hanging out with famous people because their ego loves the idea of being seen as powerful and famous.
Other narcs absolutely hate sharing attention and they will avoid hanging out with people more popular/famous than they are because they can’t stand the idea of being “second” to anyone.
William is the latter. He can’t stand anyone getting more attention than him, especially if the attention is earned *coughlikeHarrycough*. Going to the BAFTAs would mean having to sit there for hours while *other* people are celebrated and he would be completely bored by that.
He doesn’t want attention but he really doesn’t want anyone else around him to get attention.
Bottom line: he’s pathetic, mediocre, does nothing to earn respect or attention and yet he seethes when anyone else gets attention.
As president of BAFTA and heir to the throne attending the award is a fantastic networking opportunity for William. As a patron of several worthy charities he could use the event to approach stars/celebs for support. He’s seen how Harry has used his contacts to help his projects yet for some reason William seems to think this is below him.
But networking is a type of work – and William doesn’t do “work”.
The takeaway here is that William is not necessary. Sure, he’s lazy – but it’s not like BAFTA won’t happen if he’s not there, or there won’t be football matches without him, or somebody else can’t do the 30 or so investitures a year. He’s not been of any use to his patronages and Earthshot has a host of other people managing it. What we’re seeing is real time, up front evidence that the future king is of no use.
Where William would/could be of use is to his wife and children. Not necessarily doing chores, but being there for emotional support and family continuity. He doesn’t need to be PoW to do that.
Agreed Eurydice the world will still turn whether PoW takes 3 or 12 months off his royal role. He will remain heir and then become King however little he works because that is the way British monarchy operates. He can prove his mettle as a husband and father by giving unstinting emotional support, kindness and encouragement to Kate as she recovers from surgery and also to his 3 young children who must be upset and in need of comfort.
Except we know he isn’t going to dote on Kate and the children will receive their support from the nannies. William is just using this as an excuse to avoid work.
I don’t think William is humble enough to put himself in the position of asking others for a favour.
They need to stop pretending he was planning on going to any of these events in the first place.
This is the quintessential highlight for why monarchy patronages are ridiculous. And how unbothered William is by ALL of it.
He is just using this for PR as the “dutiful” husband as men get extra, extra credit for doing what women are expected to do without acclaim. Wills was photographed visiting his wife. It seems the visit was a short one. I don’t know about you, but when one of my family members is in the hospital, you are there most of the day during visiting hours to help. But again, I am a normal plebe and while the nursing staffs have been great, they don’t have time to refill water bottles, help to the toilet, adjusting position, etc. Also to deliver food that is edible. Again, I am sure it is totally different. But if he is only visiting for an hour or two a day, what is he doing the rest of the time while to kiddos are in school? Can this man not multi task?!?
Multitask? William can’t uni-task.
They should have never made him BAFTA president. When Lizzie was alive, she should have given it to Edward (who liked acting when he was younger) or even Sophie W (even though she’s not a working royal.) Some charities should have been given to people with a real interest in the subject, rather than being given to it because they’re the heir/heir-heir. Now look. Even Bea or Eugenie would have been a better president — they’d probably love going each year and having out with movie stars.
I’ve lost interest in all the award shows.
Don’t care if they stopped having ceremonies all together.
Just announce the noms, winners. Done.
I do look at the fashions, next day tho.
This really isn’t an issue. The guy can’t attend because his wife has had major surgery.
@ Lioness, what is his excuse for all of the other years?
we know W is lazy, etc. My question is: What DOES W do all day? Really, what does he DO?
Get up, have a drink, go pee, have a drink, get dressed, have a drink etc all day long?
What does he do? How are his daily hours filled? I don’t have TV but I do have a huge collection of TV series on DVD as well as lots and lots of movies. I have some I’ll watch 2 x a year, some I’ll watch once every 2 years (give or take) and some that I like so much I’ll have on as I’m doing household chores just for the company. But I don’t just sit on the couch all day, every day and all evening, every evening. So what does Willy DO with his time? How does he spend his time?
I’m really curious. Maybe a CB w/royal knowledge could answer this.
I have no idea. I’ve often wondered what either he or Kate do all day. Work out? Yell at staff about H&M? Day drink? It’s just a big mystery.
Kate I can actually see how she probably spends her days. She loves to shop so that likely takes up a lot of time. I assume a big percentage of her week is dedicated to exercising, having her hair done, and having beauty treatments. And spending time with her mother. I actually do think she spends a lot of time with the kids. Maybe things like interior design projects. Her life on a day to day basis is probably quite similar to that of a million trophy wives. I just watched White Lotus and the character Rachel, she tries to resist a life of going to the spa and shopping. That reminds me a bit of Kate, except Kate didn’t resist.
The point is I don’t think it’s hard for a certain type of woman to fill her days.
William is the real mystery. What DOES he do all day?! He’s not hanging around a spa getting facials all day.
While I’m not unsympathetic and wish Kate well, other people with sick spouses have to get on with it. They can’t opt out of work for months, and they don’t have lots of live-in help like the Wales pair, which must make life easier. So perhaps a balance of being the dutiful hubby but not totally downing tools for months should be struck.
I am with @detnow359. See above. What was with the convoy of cars on 28 December? Was there a fight? Was there an injury? Is there a black eye. There is speculation on Twitter.
The only time we know of Kate being hospitalized as a senior royal (apart from giving birth 3 times) was in 2012 when she had severe morning sickness/hyperemesis gravidarum with George, which forced them to announce her pregnancy earlier than planned. We know William is lazy but he actually has been doing a lot more events since his father became king from what I can tell. He could be doing way more (he completed 172 engagements in 2023 compared to Kate’s paltry 128 so 44 events more than his wife). But I don’t think he’d drop everything for weeks on end if it wasn’t serious, despite his lazy streak. And it is worrying the statement didn’t mention Kate making a full recovery. I personally don’t think William is using whatever is going on with Kate as an excuse to not work, I think whatever is going on is very serious.
Not the same thing but last year my aunt took FMLA from her job for several months to take care of my uncle who has Parkinson’s, he is declining and needs a lot of care. Kate isn’t in her 60s like my uncle though so I’m actually really worried. The sketchy statement didn’t really help matters either.