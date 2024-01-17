Princess Kate had abdominal surgery yesterday, she needs months of recovery

Most years, we don’t see Princess Kate after Christmas for weeks, sometimes even a month or longer. While I found it notable that Kate hasn’t been seen anywhere since Christmas Day, I wasn’t surprised and I figured she was fine, hanging out at Anmer Hall or her parents’ home. Turns out, not so much – Kate had abdominal surgery yesterday and the palace is being very squirrelly about what’s going on.

The Princess of Wales is in hospital after undergoing successful abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace announced today. A spokesman said this afternoon: ‘Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to The London Clinic yesterday for planned abdominal surgery.

‘The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.’

‘The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.

‘Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share.

‘The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible.’

It is understood not to be cancerous.