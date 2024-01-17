Princess Kate had abdominal surgery yesterday, she needs months of recovery

Most years, we don’t see Princess Kate after Christmas for weeks, sometimes even a month or longer. While I found it notable that Kate hasn’t been seen anywhere since Christmas Day, I wasn’t surprised and I figured she was fine, hanging out at Anmer Hall or her parents’ home. Turns out, not so much – Kate had abdominal surgery yesterday and the palace is being very squirrelly about what’s going on.
The Princess of Wales is in hospital after undergoing successful abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace announced today. A spokesman said this afternoon: ‘Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to The London Clinic yesterday for planned abdominal surgery.
‘The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.’
‘The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.
‘Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share.
‘The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible.’
It is understood not to be cancerous.
Holy sh-t, right? Easter is months away, so they’re already blocking out months of recovery? “Sources” are insisting it’s nothing cancerous… so…maybe an ulcer? Don’t say gastric bypass, that’s not it. Anyway, I actually feel like… poor Kate? Y’all know that William is not any kind of caretaker – Carole is the one who will have to nurse Kate back to health. Also: this is why her birthday was so quiet too, usually the palace makes a lot more noise about it. I will update if we find out more!
KP’s statement:
Ulcer is a decent guess. Hernia, benign tumour, i can’t think of much else
Maybe Crohn’s disease.
I have crohn’s, and this was my first thought as well. When I had intestinal resectioning, I was in the hospital for over a month, and fully recovering, including physical therapy to build my strength back up after the extended hospital stay, took about 8 months.
Maybe a hysterectomy? 10-14 days in hospital and 6 week recovery is pretty much the same timeline for hysterectomy
My friend had a kidney transplant and he was in the hospital for five days. Up to two weeks in the hospital must be something really major.
My guess is fibroids. Why book engagements in advance if the surgery was planned??
Is a hysterectomy that long in the hospital in the UK? I had one for awful fibroids (my doctor’s preferred term was gnarly after she got a look at my uterus) that were creating a life impact, and I was 2 days in the hospital, then recovered at home for a couple of weeks, and went back to work remotely afterwards. I’m moderately healthy but not any kind of super fit person-seems like this is either a) major, major surgery or b) going to be milked for longer than necessary.
Another Crohnie here. My first thought was j-pouch. Also have had ischemic colitis several times and that’s generally two weeks recovery, two or three of those days hospitalized- unless surgery is needed, a true emergency with a longer recovery.
More lies. Planned surgeries and booked engagements… yeah right. Anyway, she might have mental health issues with a pretty awful 2023….
I had to have all of my reproductive organs removed three years ago as well as many pea-size tumors that had metastasized around the abdominal sack. It was an eight hour surgery — yet I was only in the hospital for three days. It would only have been two days except there was a problem with my sodium levels that kept me in one extra day. Full recovery took about four months, however. Also, 2 of the guys in my family had to have part of their G.I. system removed and they were only in the hospital about 3 days. My point is that w/ modern medicine two weeks in the hospital for abdominal surgery is a very long time!
@stilldouchesofcambridge, I posted a comment earlier but it got taken down as I was afraid I might be a minority here (opinion-wise).
I think this is just a way to garner sympathy. Now with Charles’ own medical issues, I think it’s either Karma or another diversion. I really don’t care what happens to both of them.
This makes me wonder about the bad wigs. Did she have cancer treatment prior to this surgery.
HufflepuffLizLemon I also had an hysterectomy and had to stay at home for two months. In hospital I stayed for 5 days. It was a complicated surgery since I had to be cut horizontally and vertically.
I agree with @lauren C…has to be a hysterectomy…timeline fits…and abdominal surgery (but not cancerous) probably that.
My first guess would be a hysterectomy with that recovery timeline.
@Any Dufresne my first comment also got taken down. I believe she had surgery, and will be taking time to recover, but I think she is also taking this opportunity to rest from a pretty hard year. The cancellation of engagement + PLANNED surgery does not add up with a 4-5 months recovery time. Unless it’s mental health. It could be hysterectomy but why all the engagements then?
I have an hysterectomy scheduled for the 12 of April (fingers crossed my fybroids are HUGE) and the doctor told me 3 days max 4 at the hospital then 1 month of sickleave.
For me it’s coherent.
Personally I am scared AF, but I want to be healthy.
I’m thinking Crohn’s too. Crohn’s would also explain her extreme thinness, which makes me feel a tiny bit guilty. I figured it was obsessive dieting.
i had ischemic bowels that came out of nowhere and required abdominal surgery with months of recovery. i’ve had hernias too, but they didn’t require that much recovery time, even when they were quite large.
What are ischemic bowels, if I may ask?
@VictheChic — it’s when blood flow is restricted either by a growth or infection to the intestine. It can result in tissue damage to the affected area of the intestine and/or colon and require surgery.
IMO a hernia seems likely, especially for someone who exercises a lot. They can be quite serious; one of my teachers in elementary school was out for over a month.
With Kate, I can’t help but think that she’s taking an excessive amount of time so that she doesn’t have to work. No one will pick on her now because everyone thinks she’s recovering. I can imagine that she has, for example, a cyst, is back on her feet after a month and uses the remaining months to get her figure back and not have to work.
I don’t want to badmouth her illness at all, but she has simply given us too many examples over the last few years not to think that straight away.
Anyway, speedy recovery!
Fibroids?
That was my guess too
I had an abdominal hysterectomy for a fibroid that weighed 1.5kg, with lots and lots of adhesions. They cut me open wider than for my c- section. I was sent home in 3 days.
I had a hysterectomy due to fibroids. It was a long vertical abdominal incision (due to size of fibroids) and I was still sent home in 3 days, so…. maybe not that?
Could be the difference between health care for royalty and basic American health care, but I was totally fine to go home, didn’t feel like I was released too early.
I had a hysterectomy for massive fibroids and was home in 4 days, back to work in a month. It ain’t that.
I was wondering the same. I had a hysterectomy for fibroids. I was in hospital for about 3 days …. But maybe Adeline (sp?) Cottage isn’t great for recovery? My doctor made me promise no stairs for the first week after getting home (due to the incision)
Fibroids 3 – 5 days in the hospital, 6 weeks recovery.
Major plastic surgery, recovery varies.
Mental health problems recovery varies.
I had to have a full hysterectomy and, during the surgery, they had to repair my bladder (scar tissue from a c-section). I was in the hospital for a week and it took me two months to fully recover.
Given the fact that she’s the PoW, I can certainly see her/her doctors stretching this out a lot longer than normal folks.
I had a hysterectomy two years ago. My uterus was 8 times the size of what it was supposed to be because of fibroids. I know, the health care system here in the US of A is probably not as top notch as what she’s having 😉 but I was sent home 4 hours after my 3 hour surgery was done. And I’m not as young or fit as she is…
Yeah, but I’m not sure we can compare U.S. vs. British royal healthcare.
@mazzie I said this elsewhere but I think its going to be hard to find any kind of comparison for royal healthcare. Maybe what the POTUS gets? Anyway, I’m sure there is a medical suite of sorts at Windsor Castle – probably there has always been one, but especially after the Queen’s health issues the years before she passed (and Phillip’s.) If Kate is in the hospital for two weeks, its because she’s getting some type of care there that she can’t get at Windsor or BP.
(except as I’m typing this – maybe she has to stay bc they’re reserving whatever space they have for Charles?)
Probably not 😀
I had 23 fibroids removed, had my tubes and one ovary removed at the same time, and I was home two hours after the surgery. My partner has Crohn’s, had extensive surgery for a blockage and had kidney stones removed at the same time and he was in the hospital 6 nights, even after some major post-surgical complications. I am guessing that it may be less about the seriousness of her ailment/surgery, not that it doesn’t sound major, and more about how she isn’t going to be sent home until she’s absolutely ok to go home, and well beyond the stage of any kind of complications.
Is there a surgery for ulcers? I had multiple bleeding stomach ulcers, nearly died, and all they did for treatment was give me Prevacid.
there is, but it’s not done anymore unless there’s cancer. Ulcer disease is treated medically, often with a course of antibiotics along with stuff like prevacid.
Same. Omeprazole. My take was hiatus hernia from vomiting.
There are surgical procedures, but they’re avoided if at all possible. In my case, they only decided to give me a partial gastrectomy because I had nearly died from a perforated ulcer less than a year prior. It leaves you very susceptible to sepsis during recovery, and in many cases leads to a permanent inability to properly absorb iron.
A cover for plastic surgery?
Appendectomy, and she’s milking it.
If it was an appendectomy, they would disclose that. It’s something the royals consider embarrassing (gynecological?), but the lack of transparency just fuels all kinds of speculation. Or maybe it’s not “embarrassing”. She just wants maximum time off and something like an appendectomy doesn’t require two months to recover. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
This sounds dreadful and worrisome.
November of 2022 I had an emergency hysterectomy due to a 14 lb ovarian cyst (still not sure how I did not know the thing was there!). They removed everything including my appendix. It was out patient surgery and I was home that same day and back to work part time 2 weeks later. I am decades older and far less fit than Kate.
@BrassyRebel
It is probably something related to what can be considered embarrassing, either gynecological or perhaps something related to the digestive system.
We can only speculate as we have no information. The length of the hospital stay and the amount of recovery makes it sound like it was something serious. Severe endometriosis is another possibility with those kinds of time frames and results i.e. hysterectomy, I can vote for this.
Whatever it is, I sincerely hope she recovers soon, and I will try and cut back on my usual ‘the lazy woman will milk this for everything she can’ comments.
I’m going to say diverticulitis. My housemate had diverticulitis with a few blockages and hernias. In the hospital 2 weeks, came home with a “bag” she had to wear until they were sure she healed. She was sick for a long time.
I second this. Two family members had this surgery and that’s the right length of hospital stay and recovery afterwards.
I was thinking the same thing. A friend recently had surgery for diverticulitis and was in the hospital for over a week. This was in the US and he had cheap insurance, so I’m sure for people with good healthcare it would be longer. He was painfully thin prior to the surgery because the it had prevented him from absorbing nutrients. The condition, unfortunately, lends itself to John Wayne comparisons and poop jokes, so I can see someone wanting to keep that quiet
It could be an abdominal aortic occlusion and vascular compromise secondary to acute gastric dilatation in a patient with bulimia. I’ve long suspected she has an eating disorder. I do wish her a speedy recovery.
Especially when you factor in the bandages on her fingers that kept reappearing. Those injuries could have come from inducing vomiting.
My 89 year old mother had gastric problems. Thought it was her gallbladder until an ultrasound was done and determined it was aortic blockages. She was in the hospital a month before surgery as she was so weak, they douldn’t do a stent, so had to open her up. She was out of the hospital in 5 days, and into inpatient rehab to get her moving again. That was only a week and she had (I think) 40 stitches in her abdomen.
So two weeks in hospital for recovery sounds odd to me.
I think it’s something which the Rota could spin as cosmetic for ridicule – gonna punt for diastasis recti.
Which also suggests they’re done populating the earth with heirs.
Hysterectomy which will be spun as her cancer scare hell whenever they need a PR bump.
She may be refreshed at the same time and use the down time to let it settle
What if it was an ectopic pregnancy requiring an emergency hysterectomy? She might have had the long hospital stay to prevent/manage bulimia-induced complications?
Major abdominal surgery is no joke, but do we trust the RF to tell the truth at all?
I wish her well and a speedy recovery but my first thoughts were if that was a statement about Meghan there would be a slew of articles about The London Clinic, the surgical specialities it offers, what surgeons are contracted to operate there and an expose of who has an operating list on a Tuesday there not to mention the cost of a room, the typical anaesthetic fees within the private sector, the fees the different types of menus on offer, what sort of exercise helps recovery after abdominal surgery…it would dominate the front pages for days 🤷♀️
@gill And don’t forget to count how many bathrooms Meghan’s hospital has. So, it’s fine for Katie to keep details of her medical records PRIVATE, but everyone dragged Meghan for not telling the world the second she went to labor with Archie and how many cm she was dilated and what she was wearing and how many pushes it took her? Got it.
Not even a hysterectomy patient is in hospital for that long now. I had a partial back in 2018. It wss completely out patient. I went in the morning of, and after I woke up and was well, they sent me home. I was back at work 7 days later, and I am a fulltime barber.
I too think it could be Crohns. Here’s why:
1. Crohns surgery is elective abdominal surgery. It included in their statement that she had an “elective abdominal surgery”
2. Stay in hospital for this surgery is 3-10 days. It was stated that she’d would be in hospital for 10-14 days. Depending on complications. I’m thinking due to such a long stay for her, hopefully there weren’t any complications.
3. Senarios:
* Surgeon will usually join the ends of your bowel back together after removing the diseased part.
* If they are unable to join the ends of the bowel, they will make a colostomy or ileostomy (your bowel opening onto your skin).
For a family who is used to navigating through the public eye, you would think they would just tell us what kind of surgery it was. And it was indicated that there is a need for privacy at this time, which opens the possibility of an ostomy. That’s a hard one for a patient to wrap their head around. I know my loved one was embarrassed about his ostomy and wanted to keep it private.
But hopefully it was just a simple crohns surgery or hernia surgery . It’s good to hear that it was non cancerous. Having crohns is terrible but manageable with meds and at times surgery.
So, as a Chron’s patient with an ostomy (and whooo boy this thread is a mess), ostomies are not Crohn’s specific and can be the outcome (temporary or permanent) of a variety of surgeries on the bowels. It could be a lot of things.
But, the recovery time would line up and if she does end up needing an ostomy bag, two weeks is not an unreasonable length of time in the hospital.
I think people basing their guesses on hospital stays are really conflating multiple different issues because it’s not just “how long would someone be in the hospital in the UK”, its “how long would a Royal in the UK be in the hospital”.
The palace lies. Always.
I do not believe or disbelieve this story, as we will never know for sure.
But – they have stated a few things and that makes wonder about the opposite.
That this hospital visit was potential unplanned, and not abdominal in nature and not necessarily even surgery.
The palace lies. It seems allergic to the truth. With their history, I can’t accept anything that they say.
Regardless – I hope she heals from whatever is going on and comes out of this surgery experience the better for it.
Agreed re neither believing nor disbelieving. The track record for accuracy is not great.
Since when does the palace tell the truth. She has been aging badly. Plastic surgery recovery seems more likely.
Hysterectomy maybe? I know she’s “royal,” but 10-14 days seems like it involved more than laparoscopic surgery?
Right?! My thought as well. I was discharged 24 hrs after an emergency c section with preemie twins. And she is expected to stay for a minimum of 10 days? Definitely something beyond an ulcer or hernia.
Wow! I cannot imagine how shocking & disorienting & painful that must have been!
But that was in the US, yes? Most, if not all, other civilized health care systems are much more humane and allow for recovery in the hospital.
Agreed. But three months of recovery? Not for that. Not in America, anyway. Here you need to be out of bed and walking in a day, and allowed to exercise at full capacity in a month. A spinal thing might require that much time, but they didn’t say spinal surgery.
My dad had spinal surgery with a screw put in and they had him walking the next day.
The short hospital stays in the US aren’t only because of 🤑. The longer you stay the more likely you are to pick up a hospital acquired illness like Cdif or MRSA.
On a slightly unrelated note there is no sleeping well in a hospital . The bed SO uncomfortable and you have people checking on you all the time. I would HATE to be stuck in hospital recovering for two weeks. I am surprised she isn’t recovering with some sort private nurse/doctor at home.
Yeah. I mean, you can get a triple bypass today and not stay in the hospital that long. And months of recovery? Whatever this was, it was serious. Yikes.
In Canada someone would not be at the hospital for that long for abdominal surgery either. Maybe it’s a fancy rich person thing in the UK, because usually they send you home for bed rest if you don’t require any other type of intervention while you recover from that type of surgery.
I can’t imagine a rich person being happy confined to a hospital room, no matter how luxurious. They’d just hire home care medical professionals. It sounds pretty serious.
Canadian here too, my Dad had a double hip replacement and they sent him home after two days. If its such a minor surgery she wouldn’t have to stay for two weeks, on the other hand I can see her just wanting to lie down in a comfy bed away from one pint
I say tummy tuck.
@Heather — you’d be home in a few days for a tummy tuck. This is something a lot more serious.
Two weeks is definitely a lot of time to remain in the hospital following surgery. I certainly wouldn’t wish that length of a hospital stay for anyone and hope that she recovers well!
I was thinking along those lines as well. Something to do with the uterus, ovaries. I can see Kate not wanting to discuss that. Ten to 14 days in hospital, though? Yikes! And months of recovery, that sounds super serious.
It seems odd to me that someone who doesn’t want her hormones mentioned in private would want a public press release that pinpointed her abdomen. Why not just say major surgery and leave it at that.
I have a close friend who had a hysterectomy last year – she was in and out within a week, 8 weeks recovery so am not sure its that. It was done using key hole.
@Harper that’s one of the things that’s standing out to me here. why specify abdominal? Just say she had surgery and its going to be a long recovery. Specifically mentioning abdominal without any other information is going to raise more questions. Maybe the hope was that it would prevent those questions and they miscalculated?
Yeah, I don’t think so. I just had my hysterectomy here in Chicago about 4 months ago. I have excellent insurance and went to Northwestern Hospital and I didn’t stay overnight even 1 night. I didn’t need to, because it was all done laparoscipally and it was a full hysterectomy. I was sore for a couple days, but back to work within 1 week. Months off for recovery sounds like something bigger.
Same for me, full hysterectomy and oophorectomy and home that same day. But could be a US thing?
Not all hysterectomies are done laparoscipally. Mine wasn’t. They had to cut me as in a C-section and then, also vertically since they couçdn’t get the uterus out. Stayed 5 days in hospital, 2 months recovery..
I had open abdominal surgery a couple of years ago and I was kept in for 2 weeks and had 3 months recovery. They said possibly 6 weeks but at 6 weeks I could barely walk. I doubt this is lap, sounds more like the time frame I had.
Had a hysterectomy 2 years ago with some reconstruction – took 2 hours total. I was in the hospital overnight and sent home the next day. Rest and doing absolutely nothing for 6 weeks, then back to the trails and hiking. I was 68 at the time. Unless there were complications, 10 – 14 days in hospital sounds like more went on than a hysterectomy.
@swack
It depends. I had a hysterectomy two years ago and was in the hospital for nearly two weeks because I developed an infection.
I was thinking total abdominal hysterectomy rather than laparoscopic. That would limit your activity not only for the wound healing, but for the activity restrictions while the muscles recover from being pulled apart to visualize the field.
Nah, I’m a PA and assist a surgeon. Total abdominal hysterectomy does not require one to spend 10-14 days in the hospital. Now, a recovery period of 6-8 weeks is usually what is prescribed. And then taking a couple more weeks “just because she can” might be it. But the 10-14 days in hospital sounds excessive/something way serious.
I’ve had a 3 level spinal fusion and only stayed in the hospital for 5 days and then off for 8 weeks.
I had to have an unplanned hysterectomy, with a tumor that was too large to be able to be removed via laparoscopic surgery. I was still home the same day. 10 days is extremely long.
Elsewhere I’m seeing she’s actually already been discharged from hospital to recover at home, maybe the statement saying 10-14 days in hospital was just to cover them in case there were complications, but there weren’t?
If true, that’s really stupid. the statement says the surgery was yesterday, so if there was a chance she was going to be sent home so soon (and not in 10-14 days) they should have waited another day to announce the surgery and then just said “the princess is resting comfortably at home” or something. If she has been sent home, putting this statement out today about how she’s going to be in the hospital for up to two weeks recovering really just raises more questions and makes KP seem even more incompetent.
I had an emergency hysterectomy this summer, laproscopic, I was released the next morning, and the recovery time was about 4 weeks.
Most surgeries they want you out and home as soon as possible, if she’s really there up to 2 weeks this is something more complicated.
Not being snarky, but that is a long time to stay in the hospital after surgery, isn’t it?
Yes, it seems kind of crazy to have a planned hospital stay of more than a few days, maybe a week. Anyone I know who has wound up in the hospital for two weeks is there that long because something in their planned procedure went wrong and doctors are having trouble stabilizing them.
Is she actually staying in the hospital that long or is it just she’s taking off work until after Easter?
It says she’s staying in the hospital for 10-14 days and then off work until after Easter.
She’s not “working full time “ again until after Easter. Will not make the obvious joke here.
It could be a bad épisode of Crohn desease with colectomy. Poor thing . Maybe it was the reason she couldn’t travel to Singapour.
I wish her a good recovery. 14 days without her kids, it’s tough for a mother.
just my 2 cents based on my personal experience: a few years ago i had to have emergency abdominal surgeries from ischemic bowels caused by a blood clot. i was in the icu for 3 weeks and the hospital another 1. i did have issues with my blood levels though. a few months later i had to have a second abdominal surgery due to a complication with my first, and although this one went much smoother and was planned, i was still in the hospital for almost 2 weeks.
Yikes! Looked up ischemia and it sounds painful. Sorry you went through that, @MBLABES. And the symptoms of bloating seem to jibe with the buzz around gowned pics of Kate around the holidays. Wasn’t she photographed holding/covering her stomach? Some guessed a baby in the offing. There was a bit more tummy in the pinkish sequined Jenny Packham gown in December as compared with pics from the June royal wedding in Jordan.
thanks, @Avonan! it was the worst experience of my life (and i’ve gone through cancer treatment too!). mine came on really fast. i felt bloated the night before, and then i was in the hospital having emergency surgery to save my life-all over 24 hours. it was the worst pain i’ve ever had (having never having children! 🙂 ). they thought it was a bowel obstruction at first, and it would be laparoscopic surgery with a short hospital stay. it wasn’t until they went in that they knew what was really happening. so even if this was a planned surgery on kate’s part, it might have been more serious than they originally thought. which could also account for the announcements of events and travel plans before the surgery.
Blood clots are pretty serious, those alone can cause a lengthy hospital stay. Add in surgery and you will have a lengthy recovery.
Sorry mblales–that sounds terrible!!
“it is understood to be non cancerous” – that was not part of the official statement for a reason.
Correct. I am ruling out ulcer and hernia due to that statement.
@ Jane
That one statement sent all my alarm bells ringing like crazy.
What a LOADED sentence
“understood to be non-cancerous” means a tumor of some sort (to me anyway)
I had a total hysterectomy back in October 1984. I was 26 and had just had my youngest in March. They found severe cervical dysplasia which (at the time) they said was a pre cancerous condition. I was in the hospital for a week. Took me about full year to even start to feel better and not get wiped out.
I don’t know what she’s been suffering with but I really hope she does well.
A hysterectomy in 1984 was a much more complicated procedure than a hysterectomy in 2024.
Yeah its funny as in curious that they would choose to be so specific…..in mentioning the big C-word theyve only opened her up (no pun intended) to speculation. Certainly the opposite to how they were mum about betty’s bone cancer. In fact BP never issued any statements about betty hvng bone cancer, that came from the usual palace gossips.
They prolly mentioned cancer in regards to kkkHATE because they want to signal that what she has is serious and requires that she’ll be out for a loooooooooong time…………..at least for the entire first quarter of the year, and want to head-off any grumblings about her absence.
My first thought was that it was cancer which would explain all the wigs.
The palace always lies.
But – regardless of what causes her hospital stay- surgery, not surgery, planned, unplanned, abdominal or not- that is SUS af.
Either something is truly wrong – and I hope that’s not the case – or they added that to make people speculate and garner sympathy for her.
We don’t know. We probably will never know.
But I wish her a smooth and rapid healing journey.
I wish her well, but 10 – 14 days in hospital? Must be nice to have such access to Royal Healthcare. I work as a home health nurse and our elderly, frail patients are kicked out of hospital after 3 days unless they’re in ICU. Doesn’t matter what you’ve had done. And most gainfully employed patients would have their employers breathing down their back to get that release to return to work after about 4 weeks. I suspect hysterectomy.
As an American, an employer only breathing down your neck after four entire weeks sounds like some kind of paradise lol
I don’t think it’s a hysterectomy or a case of someone getting to stay in the hospital for two weeks as some kind of luxury. Nobody wants that. It’s got to be something more serious than they’re letting on for her to stay that long.
And they would have almost certainly preferred to have her back at home before making this announcement if that were possible.
Agreed. The vast majority of American employers would probably just fire you.
Many people are fired for not being able to come to work due to having a sick child and being unable to find childcare.
This country is deeply ill.
Best wishes for a speedy recovery! I may rag on her for fashion choices or laziness but health problems are no bueno for anyone and that’s a long recovery period….
I do wonder how this squares with the stories about February’s tour of military families and the Rome tour with William? If the surgery was “planned” shouldn’t those announcements have been postponed?
That was my first thought. How was this planned if she’s canceling things left and right?
That’s a great point. Their comms have always been disastrous so I guess I can see their (poor) logic of not wanting to pre-announce the surgery, but this has to be the most “please speculate wildly” rollout possible. If they didn’t want people to assume this was extremely serious or speculate on just what the issue was then they could have omitted abdominal from their statement – it doesn’t actually clarify anything, just leads to more questions. name a condition or omit it all, don’t just name a random body part. This statement only leads to more questions – don’t the royals have a full medical staff? Does the PoW not rate their care, is it just for the monarch? Or is her condition too serious for at-home monitoring?
IMO there are ways to write a statement like this that do not automatically have people assuming the worst. To me, this statement could not have been more incendiary if they had written it intentionally to produce maximum speculation, and I don’t think they’d do that if Kate’s health was really bad.
Planned means that it wasn’t an emergency. However, Kate’s calendar is booked way in advance. For her not to cancel anything, she would have to book surgery in a year’s time.
In my experience a surgery is considered planned if it isn’t emergency done. Like, needs to be done now at 3am, wake the surgeon or the patient may die. My husband had an ischemic strangulated hernia, was admitted to hospital on a Friday night and observed. Surgery was planned for Tuesday because he was stable and emergency surgery is much more dangerous -with a sleep deprived surgeon and no time to do labs, give preop meds, make sure they haven’t eaten before surgery etc.
So planned can be planned yesterday because a chronic condition reached that level. Emergency surgery is immediate now, can’t wait, clear an OR and get out of my way.
Planned for later, moved up to take pressure off the pedo in their midst??
Im with TIKICHICA and CM – I guess it depends on how one defines “planned.” If you know a week before, make an appointment…I would consider that “planned,” versus emergency surgery, but would still require postponing plans that were made months in advance.
I completely agree with you, Sunday, they couldn’t have possibly made this announcement more of a “speculate wildly!” dare if they tried.
Karma really came for Kitty hard. She didn’t want Meghan to refer to her hormones in a private conversation with four people, and now the internet is speculating if she has a colostomy bag. YIKES.
Agreed. That’s a very long expected hospital stay. I really hope everything is okay
Agreed. She may be lazy as hell, but I certainly hope she recovers quickly!
I wonder if the surgery itself was planned and then something happened that’s necessitating the longer stay? I don’t think this was a hysterectomy, but just as an example – I had a friend who had a hysterectomy a few months ago due to fibroids, and they ended up having to do a traditional open hysterectomy instead of a laparoscopic one which meant she was in the hospital a day or two longer and then her recovery time was longer.
I do think the extended hospital stay indicates something serious happened because they would be able to set her up pretty well at home if its just a matter of monitoring etc – I’m sure Windsor Castle at least has a pretty complete medical suite for these kinds of situations. they dont’ want to keep a royal in the hospital with security etc for longer than they need to (at least I wouldn’t think they would.)
Definitely could be something like that. A normal PR team would ultimately wind up explaining what happened. But I’m speaking as an American who is used to Celebs speaking openly about health issues. Still, saying it was planned and then canceling events left and right doesn’t add up without an explanation and invites speculation.
I agree that an extended hospital stay means the surgery was serious and are keeping her in to monitor.
Talk about writing a statement that will set off all sorts of wild speculation but maybe that’s the point – generate sympathy. I wish her a good recovery but she is still a mean girl.
I just remembered a prediction from an American psychic who said that she would step back from public duties due to health issues which would lead William to walk away from the throne….
And funny enough we get a similar statement from Charles today except there they are specific about what is being done. The difference in communication styles is striking.
Saw a clip of Robert Jobsen talking about this on sky news and he seemed to be making a point about the difference in communications bw Charles and Kate. He was pressing the point about Charles wanting to be specific and transparent and telling the public before he goes into the hospital. Idk, but it felt pointed and I think Jobsen knows what is going on with Kate. He even brought up the king not wanting someone in the public to catch a cell phone vid of the king going into the hospital. Now, like others, I wonder if that happened with Kate.
@Jais interesting. I thought BP’s statement was appropriate and even tried to normalize Charles – referencing how normal the procedure is, how many other men have similar issues, etc. And yes, it was specific.
i think many of the RRs know what is going on with Kate – Jobson, English, probably Eden – and I wonder if Jobson being so pointed here means its not as serious as some are speculating?
Like, if Kate did undergo surgery bc they suspected cancer, I think the RRs would understand why KP didn’t announce anything until it was confirmed to not be cancer (just spitballing here.) but if she went in for an appendectomy and its being covered up, I can see the RRs rolling their eyes and preferring Charles’ approach.
again spitballing, I don’t think its an appendectomy.
@becks1, I went back to re-watch the clip on Twitter and he did say that Kate’s thing was out of the blue. It felt pointed to me but not sure if I was just reading it that way. Out of the blue in her need for a procedure or out of the blue in how it was announced? But he even made a point of bringing up how chalres was transparent with getting Covid while William was not. It did feel like he wasn’t worried that Kate would not recover.
I hope she feels better soon and above all that this does not hide anything nefarious. As much as I don’t like he public image I have of her, everyone deserves to be healthy and happy.
Now they are to be believed?
Don’t think so.
It’s a botched face-lift or nervous breakdown.
Still Trash
LOL, @ tiny 💯😂
I’m leaning in your direction Tiny. I don’t believe ANYTHING from that family. I remember when BBC announcers, wearing mourning attire, were reporting that the queen was “resting comfortably.” I guess that’s another way of saying she was deader than a door nob.
Exactly! Timing is extremely suspect.
@snaggletooth – im also from Philly and i assume if she is even seeking medical care at all it is for the full kardashian
@tiny – I just pray it’s not something to do with his incandescent-ness
That’s the real worry. And this won’t get published I just know it.
The RR dances around this issue constantly but when someone says something plainly – that’s beyond the pale.
I’m flabbergasted that this is the only site I’m seeing much of this sentiment! Good lord you should see the comments under my local news station’s headline. Just hundreds and hundreds piling on. Then again, I live in a famously aggressive city so…
@Saggletooth
I thought everyone loves Kate because they hate Meghan? Or do more people see now what kind of person Kate is?
Where are you from? 🙂
lol Philly. That pretty much explains it. We throw batteries at Santa so you can’t expect us to be sympathetic to a princess I guess.
10-14 days in the hospital for a planned surgery that went well? That sounds way too long and makes it sound quite serious. I mean after my c-sections I spent 4 nights.
After royal women give birth they have to leave ASAP ( probably because of security or something) so for her to stay 10-14 afterwards is odd.
I wonder if the 10-14 days is a smokescreen and she will either be out sooner or is already out and this is to avoid them catching her coming out of the hospital or camping out at Adelaide/Windsor waiting for her to come back.
Idk, my first thought was hysterectomy and that she will be home earlier than the statement claims for security and/or personal reasons and she should *probably* be able to return to work well before Easter, but there is a buffer in there for complications.
Smokescreen gets the prize . Never occurred to me that they would discharge her within days and she could leave quietly. Or, did the surgery take place over the weekend and she is already home?
It’s not for security that Kate stayed only two minutes after giving birth, she stayed all three times the standard time for women in England, who have given birth. Unfortunately they chuck you out asap, private or not.
Hmmm not until Easter? Don’t know what she had but I have had abdominal surgery for weight loss (and I know she didn’t ) but they removed a gallbladder while in there and it didn’t take that long to recover from it. Yes they are being squirrelly about it.
I had a massive fibroid in my uterus that took 2 months to recover from but I didn’t even have to stay overnight in the hospital for the actual surgery. It was just a long recovery. And technically, I could do stuff before the 2 months was finished but it was unpleasant. 10 days is a long time in the hospital. Whatever it is, they are making it sound like she will be okay after the recovery time so that’s good. I’m just imagining the rota freaking out about the long dry months ahead.
I was thinking fibroid, too. I had a “minimally invasive” procedure to have a 7cm fibroid removed 2 Decembers ago, and my doctor had told me “You can have this procedure on a Thursday and be back at work on Monday,” but it was a full week before I could even stand up straight (with pain)! Fortunately I did it right before Christmas and didn’t have much work to do until after the holidays. It was probably 6 or 7 weeks before I felt anything like back to normal. I wonder if the hospital stay sounds long to our American ears, but maybe the UK NHS isn’t so quick to dump patients on the curb in order to maximize profit. And she is a princess afterall [insert eye roll], so of course she’s gonna get care above and beyond anything we peasants can ever expect.
Lol, she ain’t getting NHS treatment! Noooo way.
Same. Benign mass removed from bladder exterior wall, outpatient, two months recovery but it was not that I could not work, the recovery was just that I couldn’t restart gym activity or do anything strenuous that would I guess agitate the area while it was healing. She must have had something truly serious going on to be in the hospital for two weeks.
I have had a myomectomy and hysterectomy due to fibroids, and you would have been able to tell in the clothes she wears – you can’t hide the full look in the front if they’re any size at all. I had a twisted uterus and 24 week size fibroids and was only in for 2 1/2 days (open surgery too, not robotic), so I don’t think it’s fibroids.
I just saw this and I’m pretty shocked. I wonder what it is. The 10-14 days in the hospital part is what gives me pause – that’s a pretty significant hospital stay, and then to be unable to return to public duties until the end of March? So basically 10 weeks off? For significant surgery that could be about right (I had 12 weeks at home after my c-sections – yes US mat leave sucks – and I will say it took me until about 8 to 10 weeks to really feel 100% again.)
ETA – also – the line about postponing planned engagements – why would they plan engagements if they knew she had this surgery scheduled?
I agree that saying it was planned surgery is at odds with having to cancel engagements but that’s par for the course with their PR. I suspect the long hospital stay relates more to her privilege than anything else.
There are also apparently comments that William will also not be doing engagements during this time too, although that was only said by a BBC person.
Wait, William is taking 10 weeks off too? Of course he is.
I think they’re saying he won’t do any engagements over the next 10 days or however long she is specifically in the hospital. After that, I’m thinking he’ll do engagements but perhaps not as many as usual.
@Becks1: well, somebody’s got to get those kids to school. 🙄
Likely something urgent but not an emergency. Something obviously sent her to the doc after the engagements were announced. They decided she needed surgery sooner rather than later but didn’t need to be rushed to the ER. I’ve had that happen, unfortunately.
@BQM exactly this. Planned just means it wasn’t an emergency that had to be done immediately. I mean, I had a double mastectomy that was scheduled 2 weeks in advance, so I still had to cancel things, but it would still be considered “planned.”
1. It’s no one’s business and it is a sad world we live in when someone has to release a statement about a surgery and requesting people not delve into her personal details. Sheesh.
2. I’m betting something female related, hysterectomy? Endometriosis? The fact that it explicitly says they want to keep things normal for the kids and there will be updates when something changes means it is pretty serious.
Neither one of those things would necessitate 10-14 days in a hospital. She’s Princess of Wales-sorry but yes, as a public figure on the taxpayer dime, she would need to give this statement that she’s going to be out of sight for the next several months.
Yeah, I’ve had endo surgery, it went from laparoscopic to a laparotomy too because when they got inside they saw how bad it was and I didn’t even stay in the hospital for more than maybe four days? I’ve had three c-sections, one emergency when I was put under general, and one with twins and I still only stayed five days max. Idk maybe they want to be able to observe her closely and since she isn’t a pleeb like us she doesn’t get kicked out the second insurance says to.
Exactly right @MaryContrary. When we have to be out of work, we have to provide doctors notes – even for a few days. Kate is on the public dime so there will need to be explanations as to why she is MIA. I do have hope she is ok but she is a public figure on the taxpayer dime as you said.
@Seraphina: sort of. If we’re off work for illness more than three days, we need a doctor’s note saying we’re fit to return to work. We don’t need to provide the private medical information or the ‘why’ behind that.
@BeanieBean – true! I guess I interpreted personal details meaning I need surgery and will be out and not, for example personal details. And as a public figure she will be MIA. This is one they can’t win because of the public’s concern and nsiness.
I have severe endometriosis and all of my surgeries have been outpatient with less than a week of recovery. My mother’s hysterectomy required a few days in the hospital and a month of recovery; my spouse however had a 10 day+ hospital stay and months long recovery for a full colectomy. If this is non-cancerous it sounds like there are complications, maybe?
Yes, could be a planned surgery where something went wrong, or something turned out to be worse than they expected & the surgery took longer. As sophisticated as modern testing can be, surgeons can still be surprised.
Could be anything.
Kate has 3 young kids, having Mum in the hospital is a frightening thing.
No snark from me at all.
10-14 days in hospital in a long stretch, C-sections, are 2-4 generally.
I hope the press do leave them alone.
It really is private.
You know some rag is already flashing cash trying to get a medical employee to give details.
Could be anything – cysts, endometriosis-related, hysterectomy etc. I had a dermoid cyst the size of a canteloupe removed years ago and I was off work 6 weeks. The incision from that type of surgery was no fun. Sneezing felt like it would explode open. Super painful. I think I was in hospital for 3-4 days. So this must be serious…
Whatever it is hope it went well and that she recovers soon.
I’ve had multiple abdominal surgeries, various issues/various kinds of surgery/various hospital stays, and staying in-hospital for 10-14 days and expecting months of recuperation indicates a pretty major surgery.
I send my best wishes for recovery to her, because whatever she’s going through is likely to be intense.
Please do not offend her royal sensibilities by discussing her hormones or abdomen. I hope she does recover quickly, but am joining the multitudes who endured similar procedures and felt lucky to recuperate in ten days before returning to actual work.
Can you imagine? She must be right royally p*ssed to have people discussing her abdomen! We don’t know her well enough for that!
From experience, I can say that it takes 6-8 weeks before the abdominal muscles heal enough to be able to lift things and do heavier household chores. I don’t know about the 2 weeks in the hospital – they kicked me out in 3 days, but I’m not royal. I hope everything goes well for her.
10-14 days in hospital is a looong time. The surgery must have been pretty serious
Going to guess it was open surgery as opposed to key-hole which is why so much downtime.
That’s a really long time to spend in hospital after surgery, and they’re planning months of recovery. It must be something pretty major.
I hope it all goes well for her.
The length of the hospital stay sounds alarming – I do know some other countries don’t push people out of the hospital day of the way the US seems to, but up to 14 days?
I agree. It IS alarming and I hope she’s not seriously ill because… 14 days? Yikes!
On the other hand, 10 and 14 days are the hospitalization standard for depression/addiction treatment.
Anyway, whether the problem is “abdominal” or not, the statement is so vaguely worded as to encourage speculation.
The palace lies.
I don’t believe their timeline, their proclamation that it was planned or that anything happened that was abdominal in nature – because they have set themselves up to be known liars.
I don’t know what is going on – but whatever it is- she needs to either downtime to heal or to be out of the public eye.
I wish her the best in whatever healing journey she is on.
I wish Kate a speedy recovery; I’m “concerned” because no one purposely stays in the hospital that long if you don’t have to as you don’t want to risk a staph infection. I wonder if it was lung surgery instead; I could see that requiring respiratory monitoring for a week or so. Cue the photo shoot of Louis and Charlotte arriving with flowers.
Maybe it’s rehab. Otherwise, that is a reaallllly long hospital stay. I kind of hope she’s okay.
I seriously doubt that. There’s no indication of it and IF she ever did that it would be during the times we don’t see them. They wouldn’t draw attention to it. You know there’ll be hospital leaks or at least serious attempts to coerce some.
But – this is now the perfect excuse for William to go to Rome and where ever else alone.
I hope she is healing in all the ways she needs to heal.
Hm, I wondered the same – that there was something that legitimately required surgery but they’re following it up with some sort of intensive inpatient therapy. I hope she recovers well. My grandmother had numerous Crohn’s related hospitalizations and my husband did a week of detox, so honestly I think it could be almost anything. We’ll likely never know unless she chooses to speak of it later.
I had surgery for an ulcer about 10 years ago, and the length of Kate’s hospital stay and recovery sounds about right for that. It’s no joke. Very painful and lots can go wrong, particularly sepsis (which is what happened to me, followed by pneumonia. Ended up hospitalized for 2 months).
Gosh, that sounds awful! You must have been weak as a kitten after two months. Glad you came out the other side!
I’ve never heard of anyone staying in the hospital for that long unless they had complications from whatever they did and you need 24/7 medical attention for it.
Surgery was planned but they still scheduled tours / events for the time frame? There’s something rotten in the state of Denmark. This reminds me of when they said her extensions were a childhood scar
I took the “planned” to simply mean it is not emergency surgery. It could have been planned just last week for all we know. She would have quick access to a medical procedure if she needed one given her status.
I have had so many abdominal surgery including emergency ones. The Nephrectomy took the longest to recover from with many complications and I was still able to resume normal functioning (no lifting) after 2 months. My girlfriend who got a complete face lift did disappear from public for a complete winter though. I agree something is very off with all of this. Just waiting for the it’s you know who’s fault and the incandescent with rage articles that are sure to follow. Years ago I might have taken this at face value but that family has put out lies and distractions so often I question everything they say.
This. I hope she’s okay-certainly don’t wish anything terrible on her. But cannot imagine (based on surgeries/conditions that family and friends have had over the last few years) that would necessitate being out of sight on “medical leave” for that long a period of time.
It’s entirely possible that something went wrong or something was found during the planned surgery so she needs to get more surgeries done and then recover from all of that.
Hence the 2 weeks in hospital and the time she’s taking for recovery.
If the inflamed gallbladder is too large to be removed by laparoscopy it will be the standard abdominal incision. She is in a high risk group, 40, thin due to a restricted diet etc. My daughter was in hospital for 10 days after a failed lap attempt and had major gallbladder surgery.
14 days is insanely long time in the hospital at her age. Yes she is frail but this can’t be a routine procedure like an ulcer, hysterectomy, etc. None of those require that much time in the hospital or that much recovery time. I’ve had multiple stomach surgeries and you are up and about in a month at most
Nope, I still don’t have any sympathy for her.
Knowing how this is going to be turned into “how could the Sussexes say Kate was a racist while battling unknown illness” and how the royal family lies about literally everything, im with you
me neither. Think she’s using this to get out of “work” like the excaggeration of the morning sickness was(when she couldn’t do any engagements because she was supposably so ill but a week holiday on an island without a hospital was fine. Sure)
Wow. Just … wow.
Today was the day I expected her to be back from vacation and making a public appearance. But she was a no show at her Arly Years meeting, so perhaps something flared up? But then, they say it was planned.
I’m in a mood so I’ll say what every one is thinking. We’ve all been speculating on a Wales divorce. What if there’s been no movement on that front because this is serious and Baldimort is being on a poor prognosis?
The tragic widower with 3 young children would play so well in the press.
Yep. I had that thought. The timing of this is so interesting to me. Well, royal watching is rarely dull. We’ve had the Danish drama, the Lilibet name fiasco, and Kate Midds sidelined all in one week!
I don’t think “most people” are thinking that. If they wanted to set up some widower storyline—and how morbid when someone is in the hospital—they would’ve made a more ominous announcement. You know, milked it for all it’s worth.
Yeah, that may be true… It would definitely sell, plus Will would be free to mingle!
I hope it’s not going to be so serious, as I wouldn’t wish this to my worst enemy to have three small kids grow up without their mother.
Me neither.
We can also expect the Rota to go really low in order to obtain info on this procedure. They will not like to be kept out of the loop. Hope their leaking was worth it, Kate’s business has just become public domain for the Rats.
I’m sure the Rota knows what’s going on. They just won’t talk about it if they can get something else instead.
They’ll keep screeching about Lilibet’s name so they can avoid talking about Kate’s health.
The name non-issue will be dead in 2-4 days and then they’ll either have Kate’s illness or Prinde Pedo to talk about. They will NOT do the decent thing and expose the Pedo, so Kate it is!
The rota will know more details but since this is the wales couple I doubt they’ll make it public.
I think they will respect her privacy as long as they are fed a pound of flesh like any other ravenous dog. Expect Prince Harry’s (and possibly Meghan’s) appearance at the aviation award to be akin to a rabid, starved possum feasting on a fat hobbled rabbit.
Irene, the visual, is killing me– haaaaaaaaaa. So true.
I’m Canadian and I think she had either a Hysterectomy or Fibroid Surgery. I had my non-cancerous ( thank goodness) fibroids removed. I was in the hospital for 1 week and I was off work at home for 3 months lying on my back. It does take a long time to recover, so 2 months is normal. Also Easter Sunday is on March 31st this year. .. just my thoughts. Even though I can’t stand her.. lol I do wish her a speedy recovery. It can be very painful.
Yeah, I was thinking fibroids as well. I (Canadian too) had a friend who was as skinny as Kate — but she had what turned out to be a football-sized fibroid wrapped around her organs! It was a huge surgery with a long recovery time.
My best friend had this too-she was in the hospital for 2 nights, and was home for a few weeks. No lifting or excessive exercise for 6-8 weeks. But that was it.
A “planned” surgery, yet she has to postpone previously scheduled events? If surgery was planned, why would they have scheduled those events in the first place???
Good point.
Planned just means non-emergency surgery. It doesn’t mean it was planned months ago. Could have been booked just a few days or weeks ago.
Planned in this case likely just means it was urgent but not an emergency. Something probably sent her to the doctor, after engagements were announced, who said ‘we need to deal with this quickly’. But she didn’t need to be rushed into surgery. It wasn’t a burst appendix situation.
Oof. That does not sound good. No hate here. The kids need their “Mum”. I hope she makes a full recovery.
Abdominal surgery? I don’t want to speculate, so I will leave it at that. However I’ve noticed something. If this was planned, it must be a new development, as two weeks ago there was a talk about their trip and “charm offensive” to Italy and elsewhere.
As to the not working part. it’s nothing new.
The trip to Italy was certainly being formalized so they didn’t know about this surgery and recovery at that time.
True Nic! So, I think it means that it could have been planned the last week or so? Very sudden I have to add…
Jobsen said on sky news that he thinks even after Kate’s recovery, it will be unrealistic that she would be up for a big tour. He thinks Italy will not happen at all, especially as he said the specific days had yet to be announced. Not saying RJ knows anything per se but it’s interesting.
Last week they were talking about a trip in February to visit British troops abroad so this is a new development. I don’t believe anything this Family or the UK media say so i’ll just be nice and stop there.
10-14 days?! That’s a long hospital stay. A friend of mine had a hysterectomy not long ago and she was sent home the same day. Granted, it was just the uterus that was removed and nothing else. I wonder if it was illness related. I knew someone who was admitted into the hospital with severe diverticulitis and they were in the hospital for weeks. The first three to five days was spent trying to get the infection under control and when antibiotics failed to do that, doctors had to go in surgically to take care of it. It was a long recovery that required a temporary colostomy so when they mentioned the extended hospital stay and then being out of commission for several months, that’s immediately where my mind went.
My mind went there too.. Years ago, my husband had surgery due to diverticulitis and spent two weeks in the hospital (mostly ICU), then sent home for a very long recovery (more than 6 months). Wish her a full recovery whatever the issue.
This news came across CNN a few minutes ago. It said it was a scheduled operation meaning this was an issue for a while. Two to three months of recovery tells me something more is going on, especially it they are cancelling engagements. Trust and believe the press is going for Kate’s medical records and go after hospital and KP staff. And I don’t trust KP on this. Cue for pleas for Harry to come back and hold William’s hand. Hard pass for me; none of that family cared when Meghan miscarried.
Not only that, no one cared when she was suicidal and asked for help.
So really, I don’t give a damn about a planned surgery.
I suspect Becky English and her gang already know what is going on. She made sure to say it wasn’t related to cancer within minutes of the statement going out. And they aren’t acting outraged like when there was that announcement about the Queen being hospitalized overnight and back at home. They were quite upset because they were not told anything.
I live in the US and am lucky enough to have good health care plan. I had kidney cancer many years ago which required part of a kidney to be removed. I was in the hospital for 4 days and then 2 weeks of recovery at home. Back to full normal exercise and active lifestyle after 1 month. This must be quite serious.
Maybe she will not resume her duties in public until after Easter is just so she is not dogged by the press. Let the woman recover her health, be with her kids.
None of the public duties truly need her. Send out someone else for PR.
I’ve had some wicked Upper respiratory thing since late Oct. I am going back to Urgent Care this AM, have had repeated appts./prescriptions and still feel awful.
If I had childcare and could stay home and rest. I’d do it and would have shook this by now.
Good luck today, @JaneS. That’s a long time to feel crappy. Wishing you well!
I suspect a hysterectomy, but then again it could be anything with her. Cue the family visits outside the steps of where she is staying!
Life is a funny little thing. For the past several weeks, her fans have been shamelessly targeting Meghan with conspiracies regarding the abdominal region – now look!
Karma is always watching. That’s all I’m saying.
Yes, it most definitely is.
I have incurable cancer, and I sometimes see posts online (not here) about how, if somebody who has ever done anything wrong gets what I have, it’s karma, punishment etc. I’d hate to feel that people could be rejoicing that I deserve my cancer because of something I’ve done. I’ve often wished that people would think hard before attributing ill health to “karma” or wishing ill health on people they don’t like, or being glad when people they don’t like fall ill. This is a general feeling, not to do with Kate or her situation per se, but this kind of post always hurts my heart a little. I’m sure you are a lovely person and didn’t intend this but sometimes I’m moved to say something…
Totorochan … wishing you the best.
This feels like a distraction, a bit like the time Filip has heart surgery in his 90’s ….
I have a feeling something HUGE is about to drop about Andy that puts him squarely in the frame.
Just to many hysterics surrounding this family recently…. anyway watching this space…
I wonder if she had a kidney or liver transplant. That sort of hospital stay aligns with a transplant and it would explain h the ‘planned’ description, need to cancel engagements and the mention of ‘future updates’.
Poor Kate? Seriously? Just another excuse for her not to work, which happens EVERY time they are reported for them to step up.
They say the surgery was successful, but perhaps it did not go smoothly, hence the unanticipated recovery period?
Tbf to the London clinic, they have fantastic in-house rehab. I haven’t commented in a while, but just to be safe, won’t say how I know this. I don’t necessarily think it’s that serious. Non-cancerous patients stay for a while at TLC as well. Not that major surgery isn’t serious; but there is a ‘royal’ area of the hospital and they may feel it’s just easier to keep an eye on her there. I wish her a speedy recovery. I agree with yall- I don’t picture William as being a supportive husband in her time of need
IForget, that’s what I think. The wealthy (and royals) have advantages that the rest of the population does not. I can see one of them having a ‘planned’ surgery and then staying in the hospital for an extended time in order to get up and about and on their way to recovery. Under these circumstances, I’m sure they would have a nurse just for them 24/7 and every comfort possible.
As far as the 2 months recovery? Well, if you can get away with it, I’m all for it. Most people don’t have that luxury.
Got to admit I was in for 14 days when I had my hysterectomy. Took that long because there was a growth on my ovary and they tried to leave both to avoid early menopause. Ended up both ovaries as well, and labs came back with abnormal cells so that accounted for my extra time as I started some treatments. Can’t stand the woman or her husband, but ill health is no joke, and I feel for her children.
Can’t resist a snark though, I wonder how many easter presents she is expecting now 🤔
These people will never tell the full truth. But, as she’s not the heir, she has her right to medical privacy. They are only announcing this because she won’t be able to go on planned trips. That alone say this surgery wasn’t “planned”. Clearly a medical issue came up in recent days that required surgery.
Oh gosh …. I’m going to say it’s a tummy tuck and the length of the stays feels about right for our pampered princess.
My first thought was a face lift since the Botox and fillers don’t seem to be doing the trick.
When I had breast reconstruction surgery after cancer they did a tummy tuck to harvest enough skin and tissue to rebuild my breast. In surgery for 5 hours, in hospital for 3 days, 6-8 week recovery. Plus she’s too skinny to have anything like a tummy tuck. This is something more serious.
Let’s wish her a speedy recovery.
And what a relief that anything planned in the way of visits domestic and abroad are now totally out of the question because… recovery, you know.
Gone are the days of Victorian ladies who could get out of anything just by declaring “migraine” and stay put on the sofa for years.
Call me brutal, but I smell a rat here.
After all, it gets old to find constantly new excuses for someone not turning up.
Timing of this is something. Right after the bullshit Lillibet story. Could she have been the source for a story that has backfired wildly? Did Prince Incandescent with Rage lose his shit at the misstep? Or does he want out and she’s had a breakdown? No way is this an actual medical situation.
Also can we start a pool on soon Harry and Meghan are blamed for whatever is ailing her?
This is plausible. The statement they released and the wording they used just opened up even more speculation. It was planned surgery, but they have now cancelled all of her planned engagements until Easter at least? Upcoming foreign tours have now been postponed, despite KP briefing Russell Myers mere days ago about how W&K were both so keen to do a military cosplay visit overseas?
This whole situation stinks of a last-minute emergency. It will be interesting to see how the press behave within the next few days. The gall of these people to ask for privacy too.
I’m sure you are right and they will blame H&M eventually. In the meantime they will simply weaponize Kate’s surgery against H&M. Between the Lilibet story and this news that could have been kept quiet for a little longer, I think we can all see the aim here. Harry’s living legends award. The vile British media is going to write many breathless articles about “cruel” Harry and Meghan being out and receiving awards while Kate is at deaths door. Nevermind that extremely cruel Charles, William, Kate etc. have not said one word in support of their 2 year old grandchild and niece while cruel strangers are attacking her. William and co may not get it yet, but history will not be kind to any of them.
So is it connected to all the bandaged fingers?
😉
I don’t understand this comment. What do you mean?
People with bulimia can damage the skin on the fingers they use to vomit. The abrasions are called Russell’s sign.
Kate has been photographed repeatedly with bandaged fingers.
10-14 days in hospital is an unusually long time, especially these days when so much surgery is keyhole. (I had major surgery a few years back and only had to stay 2 nights). Even for a hysterectomy done by open surgery you’d only be in for about 5 days. So I wonder what is going on here.
I also note that the Mail says William will be putting his “work” on hold too.
My dad had open-heart surgery & was out in less time than that! And they had to do more than originally planned! A quadruple rather than a triple bypass. I think something went wrong/it was worse than thought for this planned surgery, which would explain the canceling of planned events. It was supposed to be minor but turned major.
Another Princess of Wales in danger. Hope she makes it out alive but wouldn’t be surprised if she does not. They’ll blame it on Meghan and it frees William to remarry without the messiness of a divorce scandal. The Windsors are capable of anything.
My husband is a urogynecologist who gets consulted for the worst of the worst GYN surgeries (even the local GYN oncologist sends him the more benign cases as well as chemo implants). He uses the robot, so his hospitalization stays ARE shorter, but even his most extensive patients go home after a day or two. I mean he’s removed what they call “six month uteruses” (meaning it was the six of the sixth month of pregnancy) with the robot, and patients go home fairly quickly
It seems she must have had an open abdominal surgery for whatever it was , so that rules out anything GYN to me. She would have at least had laparoscopic if not robotic surgery. So I’m thinking Crohns as well.
Wonder if it’s a full colostomy then?
Yeah, she may not want to go to official outings with a bag strapped to her leg.
This. My first thought was this is all lies, totally plastic surgery. If she was actually in the hospital that long it would be something serious and they would totally broadcast it for sympathy points. 🙄
+1🙄
They won’t clamor for more information or stalk her records because the Wales are the last thing they have left that remotely perks the public interest. They are completely in bed with the wales. They will instead spend the next 4 months being leaked harry and Meghan “news” and regurgitating old stories. Putting side her health issues, absolutely nothing prevents William from working or the two of them having worked more last year. Given the total lack of interest in her birthday, etc. – the Wales simply can’t stand on their own.
I do have to side-eye the announcement that William can’t work a single moment while Kate’s in the hospital. Please.
He is lazy and this is a great excuse for him to not work. My only nice comment is that I feel for the kids. Having your mom in the hospital is scary. My not so nice comment is that this is a really great distraction from Prince Pedo.
The fact that William can’t work during this hospitalization is meant to relay that this is serious despite being planned. I’m truly frightened for Kate. Also a family member died from blockage of the artery to the colon. Doesn’t take that long for the colon to break down.
@GDubslady-eh. If William had some kind of great work ethic, yes, this would be out of character. As he is always looking for a way to coast, I’m going to side eye him also being out for months. Would I expect him to step up with the kids, yes of course. But most of the world (even when their partner is hospitalized, and then recovering) still need to work.
I’m sorry but the work William does is minimal at best. Earth shot is probably the most demanding thing he does, there is nothing stopping him from doing local visits while Kate is “recuperating”.
My gut says unalive attempt.
I hope it was surgery. I hope she gets well. I don’t care for her, but I wish no one harm.
I feel the same. After months of bandaid on fingers and the extreme weight loss, she might have decided that she couldn’t handle it all anymore.
I hope she gets the help she needs. Regardless about how I feel about the RF, deciding to unalive yourself is the ultimate in a serious cry for help.
I’m not ruling out anything. The only thing I’m sure about it that KP will never tell the full truth and are hiding things.
I get that people here aren’t a fan but this is extremely reckless speculation. You are sick.
We are coming up on the time referred to in the blind item about a royal couple splitting. A tactic to avoid the inevitable?
I appreciate the “right” to privacy, especially early on. But, the Wales’ refusal to share things they have gone through makes them inaccessible and their crusades hollow. Kate has never even referenced participating in James Middleton’s therapy even though he himself is all over the Daily Mail about it. We were told she struggled with isolation with George and again, she’s never said it. William even lied about having COVID – that was a genuine lie. And scheduled means nothing – it could have been scheduled 12 hours before. It’s all palace speak for nothing to see here – but they regularly lie to the media.
I’m in US so don’t know about UK hospitals-can any UK commenters share if hospitals let you/have you stay longer than US does for big procedures?
A relative had their bladder removed (cancer) and simultaneous surgery for the resulting ileostomy bag and was in a US hospital for 1 full week, then about 3-4 weeks recovery at home. So abdominal and very serious but a shorter hospital stay and recovery.
Another relative had a complete hysterectomy and while I cannot remember how long the US hospital stay was, not 10-14 days although recovery at home was several weeks.
10-14 days? Two and a half months recovery at home? This sounds quite scary even if “planned”. And as others have pointed out, planned for how long if they were just announcing 2 trips abroad in last 10 days? Yikes!
Forgive me but he’s so awful and violent my mind went quickly to a dark place-did William do something where she cannot be seen in public for a very long time? The whole “make our eyes bleed” rumors awful? I certainly hope not-for her and those poor children.
Anyway, as much as most of us don’t like her, I hope she’s truly ok and that she does have the great healthcare we assume she does as a royal. And I hope the kids will be ok. We all go in on her mom, but hopefully their Middleton grandparents are good in that regard to assist the nannies and William helps them-will he even step up is a big question.
What hospital stays look like for the average Brit has no bearing on the treatment she’ll be receiving tbh, she’s not exactly going to be on an NHS ward! If she wants to convalesce for a full month away from her husband then that’s what’ll happen, whether it’s medically necessary or not.
For most of us though, nope, NHS hospitals will kick you out as soon as possible.
Something tells me there is something strange here and they are not telling the truth .
She hasn’t looked well for a long time and would not be surprised if her bowels have been damaged from an eating disorder .
Abdominal surgery is a weird sort of description .
Anyway whatever it is hope she recovers well .
We know who will get blamed for it though .
Weird sort of description, unless as someone posted above it’s a tummy tuck.
I think Crohn’s disease is a decent guess. Mr. Smith had some similar issues and was in the hospital about a week — and that was without surgery. If surgery was required, the doctors said he would need to stay for a couple of weeks. A resection can become septic fast, a tear can happen easily and you have to be monitored with all the super strong antibiotics and pain meds. It was an awful experience for him, but he has made a full recovery. Whatever it is, I hope she feels better soon.
Ah so the ridiculously overblown “Lilibet” story wasn’t just a distraction from pedo Andrew but also from this Kate story. 10 to 14 days in the hospital is a huge deal for the so-called future queen of England. Especially given how much money, access and resources the RF has.
I can’t wish ill on anyone, not even someone like Kate who I truly believe is soulless. I hope she never becomes queen but I do hope she lives a very long life.
It’s serious.
Buckingham palace statement hasn’t included that Kate is expected to make a full recovery.
Wow, you’re right. That just gave me chills.
Macabre thought, but if one thinks back to medieval times, perhaps this was William’s backup plan for getting rid of the unwanted wife? Are they carrying out tests?
Charles better get a food taster while in hospital. Strange things are happening.
Perhaps I’ve read too many Agatha Christie novels, but as the two who escaped said: “nothing is as it seems”.
Huh. I just read the Mail and William is taking leave from official duties as well during her recovery. Opportunist or tip of the hat to something more serious? Or both!
William taking leave is not news. He would take sick leave for a hangnall.
Wow this is unexpected. If it’s not cancer per the rota, no idea what it could actually be but it’s obviously serious if it requires a 2 week hospital stay and 3 month recovery time. My first guess was some kind of mental health crisis honestly (did she self harm in the abdomen area? I hate to even voice that), that could easily require a multiweek hospital stay/long recovery period. It has shades of Princess Charlene, sketchy medical issues which required several months of being grounded in South Africa and then an extended stay at a clinic in Switzerland (I wouldn’t be surprised if Kate convalesces out of the UK for total privacy actually). Charlene seems to have recovered from her health issues thankfully.
I think we will eventually find out, nothing stays private for long and it’s clear the rota is aware of what’s really going on. They can’t keep secrets. If it’s not mental health related, I could see it being gyno/bowel related which in that case I can understand the desire for her medical issues to remain private. I don’t like Kate but whatever she’s dealing with, I do wish her a speedy recovery.
Btw for everyone speculating divorce—Albania’s Crown Prince and Princess (I didn’t know they had a royal family until today!?) announced today they are divorcing so looks like that is who the royal divorce blind item was about.
Yikes, this is a pretty significant point.
Talking about her resuming work after Easter led me to think they are expecting a full recovery?
Or that a full recovery is a given so they never thought to say that.
A 2 week hospital stay followed by 3 months of recovery sounds serious. I wish her well and hope there are no serious or long term complications.
I guess the trip to Italy is postponed if not cancelled. Remembering this crew kept Williams COVID a secret so I’m not putting stock in they say. they say or don’t say whatever is convenient.
Assuming every fact they have provided is true, i.e., planned surgery, with a 10-14 day hospitalization and a 2-month recovery, I strongly suspect this is cancer. Hernia operations on a woman of her size are laparoscopic, and I would expect her to have same-day surgery. The same would be true for a hysterectomy and salpingectomy. The length of the hospitalization is the biggest indicator that this is a serious, potentially digestive tract-altering surgery. The term “abdominal” is also concerning as that could mean bowel. I sincerely hope I am wrong, this is a simple surgery, and they’ve built in a ton of time “just in case” (because things can go sideways in even the most straightforward surgeries).
Didn’t the statement say that it was non-cancerous? But clearly whatever it is, they were worried that it might be cancerous.
Becky English has made sure to say it is not that. And while the rota have been known to lie, she was definitely instructed by KP to put that out there.
Tin foil tiara. Some speculate a hysterectomy. What if it’s terminating a pregnancy? Kate is still in childbearing years and it could have been life threatening. If unwanted and still ended the pregnancy that would be so big of a scandal.
It’s probably been years since she made contact with any sperm.
She would’ve privately seen a discreet doctor and been home the same day. If not given a non surgical one. No one would’ve been any the wiser.
They would never be so public with something like that. The married ins are expected to produce kids and outside of there being a medical, reason for termination she wouldn’t be off for this long either. Sophie almost died giving birth to Louise and they were fairly open about that.
This is an interesting theory because in December some people, myself included, thought that Kate might be pregnant given the way she was posing with her pregnant stance (arms held down and hands clasp under her belly which was protruding a bit). I think you can see it in the diplomatic reception and Christmas Carol concert pictures.
I had a hysterectomy and was out within a day. Out of work for 4 weeks. I can’t imagine being in the hospital for 10-14 days and then being out of “work” for months. I’m really curious now what is going on with her. I’ll wish her the best, though. Hope it’s not cancer.
Nurse here! 14 days to be in the hospital for anything not critical is pretty unusual these days so I’m wondering if this was something that happened quickly and that she’s pretty sick
And BM pivot to blaming the Sussexes for her condition in 3…..2…..1.
My sympathies go out to all the other women that suffer from whatever this is who don’t have her resources.
I wish her everything she wishes for Meghan.
Me, too.
The Firm could have said nothing…and the public wouldn’t have been wiser.
Right? They could have carried on as normal this time of year, publishing stories on Sophie being out & about, how Kate is planning to do big things with the re-named yet again Early Years, how Harry & Meghan made The Queen cry, how Bulliam is the most handsome Prince of Wales to ever prince! And so on.
Seriously. There was no need for them to make this vague announcement that practically invites wild speculation. If they’d kept quiet for at least a little longer, people would’ve assumed that Kate was just taking yet another extended break.
I’m voting partial colon or intestinal removal. Blockage, perforation, or diverticulitis. Of my friends who have had major abdominal surgery who stayed in the hospital a week or more, it was colon cancer that spread, ovarian cancer that spread, a bowel obstruction or diverticulitis with a lot of bowel that came out. If it is indeed abdominal surgery its something really major like that. Hysterectomy, gallbladder, ulcers, none have expected long stays unless things busted and went septic and sideways and this sounds to me like something that maybe was sudden but they know what they are dealing with.
I agree with your assessment. It’s probably gut related. I think they just don’t want to use the words ‘bowel’, ‘colon’, ‘rectum’ or anything similar because they are such prudes.
A gastro-intestinal surgeon was commenting on BBC news at 6pm tonight.
He did not say anything that would give it away about Cathy’s condition but it seems to me that it was related to his speciality.
I am not an admirer o this woman but it does seems serious .
I remember in 1966 it was a major news item that Willy’s paternal grandmother was in hospital having her appendix removed.The actual truth when it came out was that she had bowel cancer and had a large tumour removed and had to have a colostomy
I’m sideeying the ‘not working until after Easter’ bit because it’s not as if Keen wouldn’t take any chance to not work. As for the long stay, who knows? I’m sure rich people don’t have to worry about being sent home to free beds.
I’m more confused by the cancellation of engagements. She already does very little and if this was not something that popped up unexpectedly, it makes no sense that she somehow had engagements planned the days the surgery was supposed to happen. We’ll see. Let’s say I won’t be surprised if the situation changes.
Yikes! Sounds serious. And planned doesn’t mean planned weeks or months in advance. Planned could be something happened Friday and surgery was scheduled for Monday. This day and age with modern medicine there aren’t many things that will keep you in the hospital for two weeks. Most people only stay that long if there complications or infections.
The truth has never been the monarchy’s friend. Anyone with common sense knows a healthy individual going in for a routine surgery wouldn’t require this type of inpatient outpatient time. Unless that individual needed inpatient time in a rehab facility or had some type of plastic surgery . My delivery of my son was a 2 day in hospital stay. My fibroid surgery/ partial hysterectomy was a 3 day in hospital stay, with 2 weeks recovery from home where a nurse contacted me each week to see how my recovery was going . In America hospital beds are always needed, usually healthy patients don’t require weeks in the hospital to recovery, they prefer you do it at home. If they can get you out asap, they will. Kates 2 week as a hospital inpatient and months off after that from home would be out of the question for a healthy individual just requiring routine surgery. Either it’s more serious than they want the public to know or Kate just isn’t ready to resume work and is using this as a excuse to be her lazy self. And know I’m not apologizing for calling bs on this story . I believe if the public is paying for your lavished life style, they have a right to know the truth. Out of all the royal houses. The British royals seem to be the only ones that receive the most money and never have to tell the truth regarding anything. Even how they spent all the money their given and make from their side business. It’s just the 2 who receives no tax payers fund is demanded they reveal how they make their money.
Yes, this! Makes much more sense. In fact, it’s downright predictable at this stage.
These lackeys all lie for a living and we’re supposed to just take their word at face value now? Sure. So, how long is the recovery for a tummy tuck?
I had excision of Endo, hysterectomy and removal of one ovary. 5 hour surgery. I went home the next day.
That is insane, L.
One thing this story is driving home is that most hospital stays are far too short these days. I get that hospitals are germ factories, and most patients want to go home, but short stays are largely driven by cost-cutting bureaucrats — not medical wisdom.
I wish her the best and for a full recovery, both mental and physical. Surgery is only part of it. She is married to a horrible man and lives within a cruel institution. Like Meghan and Diana, she was supposed to just suffer as a married-in. I bet something horrible had to happen for her to be brought to the hospital. This was not a “planned” surgery – this was an emergency admittance. That’s what I think, anyway. And I bet Harry and Meghan have already sent her flowers and they’ll be thrown out by the grey men, never to reach Kate.
If it was a planned hospital visit, then my bet is a surgery gone wrong. Like, she went in for lipo or a cyst or something, and something bad happened on the table leading to a two week stay in ICU. That is just such an insanely loooong time to stay in hospital if you don’t have sepsis or another complication. Even a full hysterectomy wouldn’t need two weeks in hospital.
Two weeks is very long, even for a royal. Doctors always want the patient to be discharged to finish recovery at home whenever possible, to avoid hospital infections.
Something is up here. I wonder about the Crohn’s angle here. She’s been a bit thin for a long time. It would explain her somewhat light workload as well. Either way, wish her the best.
My open colectomy was exactly that time frame. 2 weeks in and 3 mo recovery. In hospital that long mostly because they are paranoid with bowel surgery and anything going wrong. They have to make sure you can eat and eliminate which takes AGES . Mine was too major to have lap done. I would imagine her recovery would be quicker as decades younger than me and 1000x fitter. Anyway, whatever it is, get well soon.
No matter what this is, Kate doesn’t have to worry about being known as the royal racist anymore. “Poor Kate” is going to be the narrative from here to eternity.
I hope especially for her kids’ sake that she’s OK, but if we thought she was cosseted and treated with kid gloves before, we haven’t seen anything yet.
She’ll be on light duty for YEARS.
The Crown said it best: (from Camilla, re Diana) “Every fairytale needs a victim.”
Kate has always reminded me of Princess (later Queen) Alexandra, who suffered for years from various aliments, was known primarily as a fashion plate and a mother publicly while putting up with Prince Edward’s numerous and celebrated affairs…
Just think she’s so special and needs extra pampering time. That hospital has hidden many secrets in its time. I think people have seen through the usual ‘ovarian cyst’ announcement. I just think she wants extra rest. Maybe just maybe she swallowed Big Blue.
Swallowed Big Blue! I can’t stop laughing.
😂😂😂
I wish her a safe and quick recovery. That’s all.
Same here. She is entitled to her medical privacy just like anyone else.
I’m an NHS doctor.
There are very few planned sugeries which would necessitate a 2 week hospital stay- the 10 weeks recovery seems sort of reasonable if she has had an open surgery to allow the abdominal muscles to recover but the 2 weeks in hospital is very odd especially given she has the resources to be given almost all hospital care at home if she wished, and nobody is expecting her to do her own housework the day she gets home.
It’s certainly not the done thing to keep people in hospital for a long time here- we know that bed rest is bad for you and increase the risk of complications.
It feels like something fairly serious. I wonder why KP decided to release a statement at all though- this could have been kept quiet and releasing that it was abdominal surgery just feeds the gossips. Half the commenters here have assumed that it’s a gynaecological problem, and history unfortunately tells us that women’s problems are often minimised/misunderstood or associated with “hysteria”.
Wishing her a speedy recovery for whatever it is
Not an IHS doctor, but that’s what I thought, too. Two weeks post op (for most surgeries) is a lot – but, let me just say what I don’t think anyone has brought up: The only thing that I would add to this is that there might be a course of chemo involved that they’re trying not to mention. But even so, that could still be done outpatient.
As per usual, however, their messaging and timing is ungodly mismanaged. All this does is lead to more questions.
And, given my cynicism toward these people, one can’t help but wonder if this is timed as some sort of deflection from something else.
I clicked on an article about this and when I got to the bottom they started mentioning Meghan and Harry. Kate is having major surgery and you still have to bring up Meghan and Harry? Ridiculous. I hope she heals quickly and is back to her normal soon.
Well, lots of posters here did too 🤷 I don’t think there’s a royal story, even about foreign houses, that someone doesn’t mention them. It’s just in a friendlier way here.
My first thought was something related to her anorexia, perhaps necrotizing colitis. Whatever it is, may she recover swiftly and fully.
Yeah, I’m also thinking a sudden and serious bout of diverticulitis resulting in a sigmoid resection which could require a temporary colostomy. As much as I don’t like her I wish her a quick and complete recovery.
“I’m wondering, too, if this was some issue brought on by an eating disorder and they finally decided to get her the help she needs by insisting she do in-patient therapy after the procedure. Who knows?”
This is where my thoughts are as well. It would certainly explain the extensive stay in the hospital post-procedure, when the vast majority of surgeries have you out within 72 hrs.
I call a nervous breakdown coupled with complications from a possible eating disorder.
Right there with you.
Very likely possibility
I think so too. That the palace felt the need to make an announcement but be so vague indicates (to me at least) that this is potentially something serious but nothing that they’d want to give clear info about to garner sympathy. Having another POW struggling with an ED isn’t exactly a good look for the BRF. Also, given all the plans KP’s been pushing to the media that are now cancelled/postponed, it seems like this is something that just came up in the last week or two (despite them calling this a “planned surgery”). Bizarre all around.
Plus, Charles’ prostrate is being discussed with no qualms. That suggests to me that Kate’s illness is something they regard as shameful: mental health, alcoholism, anorexia/bulemia.
Camilla had a hysterectomy in 2007, but the palace was up front about it. Plus it was announced a month ahead of time and that Camilla would go on a foreign tour first and then have the surgery. This vague wording about “planned abdominal surgery” is deliberately obtuse. Yes, she’s entitled to some medical privacy, but the lack of clarity is going to drive some wild speculation.
Exactly. It’s deliberately vague, especially compared to Charles’ statement about his prostrate procedure (which was still empathetic enough to mention how it affects thousands of other men around the world. Kate’s statement welcomes speculation and sympathy for her. There are people in the comments speculating she had an ectopic pregnancy removal for goodness sakes
10-14 days is a long time for a “planned” surgery for something on her reproductive organs, as many have pointed out. Last year my mom had a bowel obstruction removed and she was in the hospital 11 days. Even though the surgery went fine they won’t discharge you until your bowel function is completely back to normal, and you’re able to hold down food, which can take up to 2 weeks…so my guess is something related to bowel surgery (not that it’s any of my business) since 10-14 days is pretty much in line with what my mom’s doctors told her.
I am sorry to hear and wish Kate a full recovery.
‘Planned surgery’ – that rules out appendectomy. I’m betting on hysterectomy here – that’s 6 weeks of no heaving lifting, no driving, no lifting arms above the shoulder to hang washing out etc. etc. And no more babies.
Am I the only one here that sees this as BS. The woman most likely went for plastic surgery and need time to recover.
No Joan. Im completely on board with you. I call BS. And a face-lift would require her to not preen like a peacock in front of the cameras for at least 3 months while her face settles.
It’s interesting, these comments all zeroing on her abdomen yet avoiding other obvious reasons for this announcement (cynic’s view?). After all, it’s not as though KP has not blatantly lied before:
1. Treatment for an eating disorder.
2. As someone mentioned above, a botched facelift.
3. Treatment for the rumoured drinking problem after an intervention – so not planned.
4. Pre-emptive strike to postpone the rumoured divorce/separation announcement. Hard to see William announcing anything anytime soon if she needs until Easter to recover and if he announces after that he will be denounced as heartless/callous.
5. Apparently it has been announced that the king will be undergoing procedures so this is a nice way of overshadowing that announcement and dominating the news, which Kate has also been known to do. She seems to be particularly obsessed with overshadowing Charles of late.
Yes. Kate et al never tell the truth.
Exactly. Look at the way they obfuscated news about Elizabeth’s health and downplayed Philip’s last visit to the hospital, and that’s just their lies about health matters in the family. They lie as naturally as breathing, so don’t be surprised if whatever’s going on with Kate is completely different from what they claimed in their announcement.
My aunt had the Whipple procedure for pancreas problems, and that’s how long she was in the hospital. She’s always had disordered eating combined with prescription pill usage, and frankly a lot of that tracks with what we have seen from Kate in recent years. The deliberate vagueness from the palace is strange as they had to know it would create more questions. That leads me to believe the surgery is a front for something else or it’s not actually non-cancerous.
Eating disorders can cause a lot of permanent organ damage. That was my first thought.
Yep. Same thought.
Umm, when do palace “sources” ever admit that it is cancer?
Not with George VI, not with Elizabeth II. Not until after they passed.
Colon cancer is becoming frighteningly more common among younger people. My sister starting having issues over the holidays in 2022, got in for a screening after the 1st of the year and had a tumor that had grown through her abdominal wall. Her recovery time was about the same as Kate’s.
And then there was chemo for about 3 months.
I had an abdominal hysterectomy with a large fibroid removal, and the recovery was about what they’re reporting she’ll have, so could be along those lines.
Ouch. She’ll be fine, access to the best care and all that, but still. That’s tough. Best wishes to her.
Two weeks in hospital certainly sounds serious to me. Usually the medical staff is eager to have you go home, but maybe with a princess it’s different? I wonder why they announced, though – maybe the notorious British media caught wind of something and KP are trying to control the narrative? They also claim it was a “planned” procedure, yet they still planned a trip for the Wales before Easter. Hmm.
I’m now rereading the articles about Kate being pampered and “fussed over” by her mum on her birthday and her staying home from Singapore to “help George” study for his exam and wondering if she has been unwell for some time. But if so, the BM were not in on it for Singapore, because there were several articles pointing out her absence and wondering why she wasn’t travelling.
Maybe a Mommy Package? Boobs and tubes along with a tummy tuck? That’s a common procedure among the upper class – they do all three procedures at once. My neighbor had it done, and while she went home, she had several drainage tubes at her abdominal incision for the tummy tuck.
While I agree that the “procedure” could have been purely cosmetic, the woman did not have any tummy to tuck – she was as thin as a rail. Her team always put out vague statements designed to elicit lots of speculation and sympathy for every possible scenario that they can come up with. It is why I have a hard time taking anything KP puts out seriously. Considering the announcement re Charles, it’s all too timely.
I just looked up if eating disorders can lead to ab surgery & yes, they can. Honestly I’m not a fan of hers at all but have been concerned for awhile about her health.
They announced a tour, what, two days ago? For next month? But this was planned? All this is crazy. All the senior royals are down for the count. Bet they are missing Harry now!
I had a total abdominal hysterectomy (tubes, uterus, cervix ..the works) due to endometrial c plus they had to remove several fibroids (largest was 9 inches across). I was in the hospital for 4 days and my expected recovery time was 8-12 weeks. I was told not to climb stairs the first 2-3/weeks so we converted my study on the main level to a bedroom. My husband and kids did great taking care of me. I could see them keeping her in the hospital for the first 2 weeks as it would probably be more comfortable and distressing for the kids. The time frame would work in terms of recovery with some time tacked on to account for (cough) reluctance to work. Sorry, not sorry.🏃🏻♀️
That should be less distressing for the kids.
Has to be a hysterectomy hence the secrecy and the mention of no cancer being found. The 10-14 day stay is to make sure she heals properly and doesn’t overdo it at home. The extended stay is a privilege thing and not a medical necessity.
“Anorexia nervosa confers a high degree of mortality and morbidity, including gastrointestinal disturbances”. I suspect it’s related to the bandaged fingers etc. I would not wish an ED on anyone no matter how shizzy of a person they are
i think it’s a combo of issues and i also feel this was not planned even though they say it was . She is a very thin woman who pushed out three babies from her lady bits. my friend had the same body type had 4 kids and had to have major reconstructive surgery fro pelvic floor prolapse and putting her insides back to where it belonged . she spent over a week in hospital to make
sure she could void her bowels and pee properly etc and that the “fix” held . which didn’t and she needed another revision. She also had adhesions from endometriosis . i honestly think its a combo . she does suffer from HG when pregnant and that can be an issue with endo sufferers and possibly damage from an eating disorder and prolapse. if she has one or all three i can see the lengthy hospital and recovery. my friend took almost 8 months to be “normal” again. Hope she has a complete and speedy recover
on another note she missed the opportunity to connect with the people and talk about whatever she’s suffering with. It’s funny how she can ask for privacy and when another duchess asked she was lambasted for it . hmmmmmm
Another lie that’s been perpetuated by KP. Kate never suffered from HG. She had morning sickness like many pregnant women and it was spun into HG via massive headlines, despite plenty of evidence to the contrary. Because reasons had to be found for why she seldom worked, and this was just another excuse. She had plenty of time to go on vacation while having “HG”, but never time to properly work.
I had hyperemesis gravidarum (on top of endometriosis for which I later had a hysterectomy) and was hospitalized four times. I still held a full-time job as a health care worker. I have sympathy for anyone having to undergo surgery, but the PoW is such a slacker that to me, this announcement just reeks of someone being given another long break from any royal duties. Working in a hospital full-time while suffering from HG was no picnic, yet I did it because there were not a lot of options.
Is the press demanding to know what’s wrong? Where’s the outrage that she’s asking for privacy?
It is a cover for a face lift and extended recovery in the Caribbean. Check the Duke of Westminster’s private jet log to find out Kate and Willy’s exact location. Carole’s there too.
😂
Something is fishy with this. The announcement intentionally invites speculation, gossip and talk. It also invites everyone to feel sorry for this woman. The same woman that bullied her pregnant suicidal sister in law.. Im not cold hearted but I don’t believe a word KP puts out. It very well could be her having a nervous breakdown over her marriage. It also could be a face lift which would require her to not be preening in front of cameras for 3 months while her face settles. It could be a multitude of things because KP lies. Kate lies. They lie. I also find it funny each time she is set to work full time something conveniently comes up preventing her from “working”. This has nothing to do with the Singalore trip because she was gleefully out and about on ridiculous PR photo op engagememts around that time. Specifically overshadowing Williams Singapore events and then subsequently Charles event. She wasnt in Singapore because William didn’t want her there.
💯💯💯
I think that Kate and William were told that the Charles was going in for surgery, Kate’s surgery was in the wings and it was forced to the fore front to avoid Kate and William from taking on Charles duties.
Kate and William don’t want to work and taking an extended sick or rehab leave is nothing for them to milk.
This is it right here! I think Kate wants the same deal they gave Mette-Marit in Norway. She’s officially too sick to work more than the bare minimum.
OMG I’ve just had another cynical thought! This rash of surgical announcements during THIS PARTICULAR WEEK couldn’t possibly have anything at all to do with the palaces’ gold standard and PR advisors’ cackhanded attempt to overshadow the aviation induction ceremony on Friday, could it?
My my.
I can imagine those people cutting up someone else in order to deflect from anything good about Harry, but I don’t think they plan their own surgeries just to over shadow Harry.
Plan the surgery? No. Announce it at a convenient moment to help their rota buddies craft headlines and spin? Definitely yes.
@Magdalena
I believe the convenient timing is exactly as you say, PLUS: watch out for the stories, beginning tomorrow, saying that H shouldnt go to this gala affair/not accept this award, seeing as how his “father” is going in for surgery; that he should “come home.”
BWAAAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAAA!
@Kingston, that’s exactly what I have been expecting – numerous headlines saying how terrible it would look if H is glad-handing celebrities while his father “is in hospital”. Never mind how vile a father that man has been, or the fact that the royals would not give a single shit if H or his wife and children were in hospital.
Just didn’t want to give them any ideas – I know they lurk here all the time! 🙂
I just myself a hearty chuckle imagining Kate’s bowels and Charles’s nuts exploding simultaneously when they heard Harry was getting an award.
ChattyCath, that’s what I believe. She’s a private, wealthy (and royal) patient. She can stay in the hospital for as long as she wants and be coddled and recover. Taking another two or two and a half months afterwards is just more of the coddling. I think people need to remember that the wealthy have much more than the rest of us and can afford to do this.
Honestly given what you’re saying it makes more sense to be pampered at home with nurses and bed rest. Seems like they don’t want her doing that she has to be observed monitored.
Wishing Catherine a speedy recovery and all the best. Her kids will be worried.
One of my family members just had a laparascopic resection for last week and he spent 4 days in the hospital, and that was for a cancer tumour. Kate’s length of hospital stay is weirdly long. Doesn’t the NHS need bedspace? Also, what is an abdominal surgery? The vagueness of this statement vs. Charles’ more to-the-point statement about his prostate procedure is almost TRYING to get more attention. Esp the line “appreciates the interest this statement will generate.” Why add that???
there’s no way any of us can guess what this is for. Even the most benign surgeries can have complications or unforeseen events that need monitoring. hope whatever it is…it’s not too serious for the kids sake. some of the comments here are so mean…just a reminder that she’s still a human that deserves some amount of sympathy no matter if you like her or not.
Kitty’s hospital announcement is smelly. Something is off. Looks like something else is going on.
Three months off for her, while Chucky is expacted to be back ‘working shortly after his procedure’?
If it’s really surgical she’ll get treatment from the best doctors available, so why should she be hospitalised that long? Proof? Prince Phillip’s last hospital treatment (for what, we were not told) lasted a few days, and QE2 had cancer (as we later learned) and was back home the next day, according to royal reports.
Ordenarry people have the simplist and the most complicated surgeries everyday, but either way, can’t afford to be off work for months.
So my two guesses: this is either a mental breakdown or (an eating) disorder that needs longer treatment, and somebody in the know was about to leak her stay in that clinic.
Or they are starting to phase Kitty out of public life in the divorce procedure.
Either way, the truth about Kitty being out of royal parttime business will come out sooner than later.
It’s been rumoured for years that Keen has been in and out of clinics for her ED. This new revelation is even more strange because of how public it has been made. Frankly, if none of this came out today, nobody would have even noticed her absence. She’s gone MIA many times over the last decade for various reasons. At first I thought it was a typical gynaecological procedure, but the hospital stay is too long for that to be true. I get she’s a Princess, but hospitals advise patients to recover at home to avoid the occurrence of an infection. Also, BP, KP & even Windsor Castle have medical wards where royals can be under observation if necessary. Only logical explanation is what you stated. Mental breakdown. The royals have put this information out there for a very specific reason.
This family lies so much and always creating narratives that’s hard to believe this. Part of me is thinking that this hospital stay is about something else. 14 days sounds more like in treatment for something else … maybe to do with her fingers and extreme weight loss? That woman is not in a healthy weight and has not been in a long time … she has been wasting away in public for years. Maybe they are getting her the help they denied Meghan and Diana… if that is it, then that’s great. But abdominal surgery? Hm,
Now I’m sure her husband will not work for months and use her surgery as an excuse because of course he will. It’s all about him always anyways.
I wonder if it’s something to do with a bowl obstruction/perforation, that’s a major surgery that they really can’t do laparoscopically.
Everybody is different. I had a hysterectomy for extreme fibroids; was in the hospital for two days and @ home for one month. I guess it could be a number of things.
I had a myomectomy for the removal of fibroids after a second opinion. The first doctor recommended a hysterectomy if my symptoms became worse. I was in my 20s. The second doctor recommended the myomectomy, with the chance that it might turn into a hysterectomy once he assessed the situation. The main fibroid was the size of a grapefruit with other issues, but the surgery was successful. I was in the hospital for several days and then home also for one month. I developed an infection in my incision, which was below the bikini line. Recuperation was really rough.
After a month, I did go back to work, but I was not allowed to pick up or carry anything except minor things like milk, etc, for maybe another month I was very slender in my 20s, but I dropped even more weight while recuperating. It took me a while to get the weight back on.
I do find the hospitalization of around ten to fourteen days strange if a hysterectomy. I don’t know of anybody who has been in the hospital for that long. So I go with @HuffnPuff that it is a hysterectomy and that it is a privilege thing, staying for ten to fourteen days. Although, I can’t imagine wanting to stay in a hospital that long, even in a private, luxury suite. No way. She can have a private nurse at home. The reason I think it could be a hysterectomy is the vague phrase “abdominal” surgery.
The bots on X are repeatedly retweeting the announcement about POW’s surgery. Which is a bit curious.
They’re definitely driving the trending of this news.
It’s the exact same statement sent out from different accounts, but they all possess a bot-style address.
I wish no one ill health.
However, given the larger BRF / media context, why deploy an army of bots for such news?
I think it’s a facelift. Perhaps the Botox & integration pieces haven’t worked as well as she hoped? And she obviously doesn’t want to be seen until after the end of March. Weird though, that it wasn’t scheduled during the 2 month Balmoral vacation…she could’ve easily snagged a four month LOA by scheduling it then…
Having had my burst appendix out, the surgery went OK, the infection and antibiotics I was given added 6 more days to the hospital, then I spiked a fever/vomiting + 8 more days and I had to insist on being discharged with heavy meds for another week. This was decades ago, and it happened two months before I turned 18, so my Dads job health still covered me.
If I would have had this happen after 18, the medical bills would have bankrupted my Dad.
I could barely get in/out of the car, no housework, no lifting, no driving.
After my C-section, same thing. Surgery went OK, then fever/vomiting 4 more days in hospital.
Same restrictions in recovery.
Kate, of course, can afford private Nursing and the best care possible. I wish everyone could.
I hope she makes a full recovery, and gets privacy.
It is asking for bad Karma to find you in a huge way, to wish ill health on another, IMO.