King Charles will be hospitalized for treatment of an enlarged prostate

It looks like King Charles is dealing with a medical situation too, and the announcement came on the same day we learned that the Princess of Wales underwent abdominal surgery yesterday and she’ll be decommissioned for several months. Now it looks like King Charles will probably be down for a while too – he’s going to have surgery on an enlarged prostate.
The King will attend hospital next week to be treated for an enlarged prostate, Buckingham Palace said today.
A Palace spokesman said: ‘In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate.
‘His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.’
[From The Daily Mail]
This is a very insidery question, but do you think Kensington Palace kept Buckingham Palace in the dark about Kate’s surgery and recovery? Because I cannot imagine BP wanted to announce Charles’s procedure just a couple of hours after KP’s big announcement. It makes it seem like the royal family is being struck down one by one, that they’re all frail and sickly. Anyway, Charles’s procedure will probably require less downtime and recovery than whatever Kate is doing. Basically, don’t expect to see anyone in the royal family until April though. Anyway, I hope Charles and Kate are both okay. It does feel like Charles’ thing is less significant!
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
-
-
King Charles III during a visit to the Discovery Centre and Auld School Close in Tomintoul, to hear more about the £3.3million energy efficient housing project in the area.
Featuring: King Charles III
Where: Tomintoul, Scotland, United Kingdom
When: 13 Sep 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
King Charles III during a visit to officially open the MacRobert Farming and Rural Skills Centre at Dumfries House
Featuring: King Charles III
Where: Cumnock, Scotland, United Kingdom
When: 16 Sep 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive to attend a dinner at Mansion House in London, to recognise the work of the City of London civic institutions and Livery Companies, the city’s ancient and modern trade guilds.
Featuring: King George III, Camilla Queen Consort
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 18 Oct 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
King Charles III arrives to attend a dinner at Mansion House in London, to recognise the work of the City of London civic institutions and Livery Companies, the city’s ancient and modern trade guilds.
Featuring: King George III
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 18 Oct 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
King Charles III, as Captain General of the Royal Marines, and Queen Camilla, during a visit to Mtongwe Naval Base in Mombasa, for a ceremonial welcome and to watch the Kenya Marines, trained by His Majesty’s Royal Marines, demonstrating a covert beach landing, showing defence collaboration in action, on day three of the state visit to Kenya.
Featuring: King Charles III, Camilla Queen Consort
Where: Kuruwitu, Kenya
When: 02 Nov 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the Palace of Westminster during the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords, London.
Featuring: King Charles III
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 07 Nov 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
King Charles III and Queen Camilla visit South Oxfordshire Food and Education Alliance (SOFEA) surplus food distribution centre, in Didcot, Oxfordshire for the official launch of The Coronation Food Project, which aims to bridge the gap between food waste and food need across all four nations of the United Kingdom
Featuring: King Charles III
Where: Oxford, United Kingdom
When: 14 Nov 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
King Charles III makes his opening address at the World Climate Action Summit at Cop28 in Dubai, calling on world leaders and climate delegates for “transformational action” to combat climate change. Picture date: Friday December 1, 2023.
Featuring: King Charles III
Where: Dubai, United Arab Emirates
When: 01 Dec 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
What is happening?! Did they plan to get their surgeries at the same time??
We just need Bill to go on in for that personality transplant next…. *fingers crossed*
Yeah — they all need personality make over. That the reason why they’re all talking about Lilibet’s name because it’s a diversionary tactic from KKKhate MAJOR MAJOR SURGERY and Chuck’s enlarged prostate ( frequent visit to the loo is no longer tenable).
This is a really weird announcement considering he’s not going in for treatment until next week. they really announced it right on the heels of the news about Kate?
@Becks1, I didn’t see “the next week”. I wonder, they released this info now hoping it would be buried by Kate’s news since hers looks more serious.
There were apparently meetings he was told to cancel on doctors orders which involved people travelling from out of country which is why the announcement went out today.
And we know Charles actually has scheduled appointments so that would become obvious that he was canceling them.
Also he doesn’t have to explain a trip to the hospital next week.
The statement is precise and doesn’t leave any further questions… unlike the one from KP.
It seems they’re trying to lessen the impact of King Charles being in the Hospital, and diluting it by issuing the release shortly after the PoW’s?
What the H is happening? Did eggplant and kkkhate and petty King got into a real physical fight and all got to the emergency, except the agressor and then the king decided he could not be head of church anymore because of his morals and temper? Anyway, i hope they’re fine and we’re not gonna get an abdication so that eggplant would get on to the throne…
Sweet sweet karma!
Okay I am convinced now that something HUGE is about to land about Andy.
I mean why else would Chuckles allow us to know that he’s getting his man bits sliced and stitched.
Just odd.
Exactly! My first thought- TMI! Wasn’t planned surgery enough info?
“I mean why else would Chuckles allow us to know that he’s getting his man bits sliced and stitched.”
I startled my cat, that how much I laughed reading this!
They called it a procedure. It’s not necessarily surgery.
Now all the press will be hyper focused on whether Harry and Meghan came off their high horses and were decent enough to send flowers and phone the royal racists, excuse me, their ailing family members.
My immediate thoughts, too!
Expecting numerous articles, comments and opinions from “sources”, “insiders” and “close friends” of The Family…
I mean they need something to write about in the royals section, right? Kate will be radio silent for months, they already know it, and of course, now Peg has an excuse to do jackshit in public. They don’t want to write about what he really does with his time. They don’t want to write about Andy. Actually, even with H&M stories, they will need to get creative because there is not much more shit they can churn out with zero information or photos about them.
Will they pay hospital visits
The headlines will scream
Lol! I agree the Chuck announcement is meant to be a distraction, but I think it is from Kathy’s news. If they wanted to distract from new info about P*do Andy, wouldn’t the time to make them be after his news is made public, not before?
Maybe they’re getting a family discount.
🤣🤣🤣
😂😂😂
Let me get this straight: Kate will be recuperating until Easter, William is cutting back on his “duties” to be by her side (LOL), Camilla doesn’t like to fly so limited outings and Charles is having a “procedure” and will be recuperating for who knows how long. So, the “Fab Four” will be MIA for a while. How’s that streamlined monarchy working now?
I couldn’t help but think of the Chelsea Flower Show. Charles is at Birkhall muttering “I’ll be damned if I’ll be shown up again by my daughter in law…let’s see…Prostate! Got it!”
All jokes aside, wishing him speedy recovery as well. Cue all the rota articles about how Harry is still a Counselor of State, the horror!
Lady Esther, they would much rather people focus on Harry being a Counselor of State than the fact that Andrew is, too.
I’m sorry, there could definitely be health issues going on but this is screaming bizarre to me. Everyday all these stories and leaks are becoming more unhinged and desperate. I don’t know if this is about the recent stuff with Andrew and the flop Lillbet controversy but something about this screams desperate. I hope Meghan and Harry continue to live their lives and stay quiet because something about this is desperate and manipulative.
As deranged as they are, i don’t think they would fake surgeries. Charles is the head of state. And while even public figures deserve privacy, I do believe it fair that the public will be informed that he’s getting surgery.
But why announce Charles’ surgery an hour after the Kate news? This is weird. Like they could have just waited til Monday at this point.
I’m not saying that they would fake surgeries but were also talking about stunt queens who have had a series of bad press over the years. The irony that Andrew is exposed more and more, they try to deflect with the name story, which backfired and now we have a princess whose in the hospital through a press release and now Charles is as well. This family has no bounds when it comes to distractions either. Something about this is bizarre. And guess who the press will attack more, Harry and Meghan.
@Tina: we learned long ago that the palaces don’t coordinate their messages. Which is exceedingly dumb, but there you go.
I have to disagree and say, yes they would, these people are grifters,I smell a rat. They’ve all been off since Christmas. All that SG money for this.
@Tina if they waited until monday they wouldn’t be able to hold it over his youngest son’s head this friday when he is being recognized by his peers.
I think the problem here is KP releasing their vague statement when they did.
Charles had meetings at Dumfries House that he was advised to reschedule and that would have been made public, as some were out of country attendees. And since Charles actually has scheduled engagements it would raise questions quickly. So that statement outlines exactly what is going on and he can go to the hospital without the media having a fit. Let’s not forget how they got very mad that the Queen had done an overnight stay without telling them until after it happened.
I suspect the BP statement was always going to be today since some of the cancellations were for tomorrow.
Meanwhile Kate is generally not seen for weeks on end and suddenly this comes out without first notifying BP. It could have waited a day or so since she’s not that busy and most people just assumed it was her usually holiday break.
Competing health statements? Something is really weird.
All of their focus trying to sully a baby’s name and the lot is literally keeling over in pain and soon-to-be bedridden. Get your priorities straight and get your people in step behind your goals, not derailing others.
Indeed. They are a mess.
Karma keeps addresses and she drives a very big bus.
Yep, thought the same thing.. Hatred and envy probably make you sick..
I hope it’s a double decker full of nothing but the BRF.
They have Anne, Edward and Sophie to carry out engagements.
Then buckle up buttercup! We’re in for a STORM of fake news about Meghan and Harry. Those three don’t have enough wattage to power a tabletop Christmas tree.
😂😂😂
Keke, my sentiments exactly. You think Maureen is going to pay her bills, and Jabba is going to feed himself off crabby Anne, and the Ford Fiestas? Seriously, Ford retired that model for a reason.
Let’s be real, excluding Chuck, that’s all they ever have.
If it’s all true and these people lie so much they are really hard to believe then I think the karma bus is making some stops in that cult. What could it have in store for Peg and Horsilla?
it’s all true and these people lie so much they are really hard to believe them- 💯 .
So who is going to step in as COS if William is refusing to work and I assume Camilla will be with Charles?? I believe it takes 2 COS’s to fill in for the monarch.
Good question…
Isn’t Andrew still A COS? And Anne?
So is Edward. He was added when Anne was.
And That’s how you get Harry back to the UK!!
Chuck’s probably having a TURP .
Guess all his homeopathic fruits/nuts/and berries didn’t do their magic.
Lulu, Peg has been all about his statesman persona, wanting power handed to him and watching the Danish abdication closely, etc.. Can he be that lazy and not show up as COS??? I know he is dumb and lazy but come on.
So is Kate pulling focus from the king?🤔 (😂😂😂)
The two “royal racists” plead medical issues and William is removing himself from events…?
Is Andrew in even more scandalous trouble?
My first reaction was: something happened to Kate (raging monster Bill maybe) and they are deflecting with Charles….
But a deflection because something is happening with Andrew is also possible…just not my first thought.
Remember abdominal surgery is a very convenient excuse for a slew of possible causes for her hospitalization, from an attempt to kill oneself to plastic surgery to domestic violence. They lie a lot, so we will never know. We will only know it’s it’s a facelift, as she won’t be able to hide a new refreshed baby face. That’s what happened when Melania came back with a tighter face.
As for William nothing stops him from joining some engagements as Kate has a family and private nurses, so he doesn’t need to be there 24/7.
We can’t not be suspicious of everything they say since they lie so much.
I agree. BP was blindsided by the Kate news. It’s a lot to announce two surgeries in 1h, makes them look fragile and unorganized
I feel like Charles went in for his annual checkup in early January like most people, found out he had a prostate problem, and told KP early this morning “hey, this is happening and pretty normal, get ready for next week.” And that forced KP to reveal Kate was hospitalized. What BP has said about Charles seems so normal for men his age who do a checkup early in the year, but the KP one is really weird.
They are also saying he had to cancel a few engagements which would be noticed for him, not so much for Kate.
The differences in how each palace handled something similar is pretty amazing. With Charles there are answers and explanations. With Kate, it is more vagary and speculation.
Too weird.
I’m not saying that all these medical revelations being announced on the heels of the latest Andrew scandals and the worst monarchy polling in history are fake obfuscation meant to garner sympathy and support for the family as they desperately try to change the narrative for the new year and get people riled up by Lili’s name instead. But… I am saying that if *I* were at the center of an institution that had been lurching from one mishandled comms disaster to another for years (if not decades), a total reset across the board as the main players are sidelined, all engagements halted for a period of weeks if not months (except for those royals meant to serve as fodder, like Sophie/Edward/etc), just so they can all pop up again healthy and with a totally new strategy that we’ll be expected to accept wholecloth as the media crows about the good luck of the healthy royals does seem like an awfully convenient turn of events, is all.
Who will be in charge? The Fly, the Wasp and the Bee? They’d surely be delighted.
The facts that we have this announcement about him and Kate with hours of each other reeks of one office not really talking to the other – Chucks absence would be noticed but Kate’s not to much. Its probably just a really strange coincidence but with this lot ………
Anyways, speedy recovery to him.
Right, Charles’ had to be announced bc if he disappears for a few weeks people notice, even if we’re just told he’s in Scotland or something.
They certainly could have kept Kate’s quiet at least until she was recovering at home (which would have been the smarter thing to do IMO? No one would miss her for another two weeks and then they could have released a better statement.)
these two offices aren’t talking to each other at all and this just makes it super obvious.
I wonder if one of the tabloids got hold of the information about Kate and then threatened to release it. Hence why KP announced it earlier. It could explain the lines about knowing this statement would generate interest and her *wish* that her medical information stays private.
@pumpkin – It could be that the paps got wind of the surgery and why, hence this announcement as I agree it would have made sense for them to wait till she was home first.
KP trumping chuck’s announcement (which they would have known about) makes sense then but then again ……………..
@pumpkin that would actually make sense, and maybe the BP announcement was already with the press so they couldn’t pull it back.
Charles having to go to the hospital would always be news since he’s the head of state. And his office is advising that he had to cancel appointments later this week and next week, which would be commented upon
And yes I agree they could have waited for Kate to be out of the hospital. Few would have noticed.
@nic that’s a good point, Charles actually has engagements to cancel so if his office just started canceling without telling why, that would be a bigger story.
So it seems that the KP statement is what jumped the gun here, not the BP statement. Maybe it was just about controlling the story if it was going to leak? Or trying to one-up Charles?
Slightly different take; I don’t think we should overlook the coincidence of this “lucky” SEO happenstance in which the two royal racists are now linked in a totally different, (mostly) sympathetic news cycle. Similar to the “Prince William aff…ordable housing” story that was worded in a way to usurp the Prince William affair trends.
I’m not saying they’re lying about the actual medical events, just that they’re capitalizing on the timing to overwrite some bad press while they have the chance, using a play they’ve already been proven to use in the past.
Oh my word, you are absolutely right. I didn’t even think about this, and I already had my cynical cap on.
Yea, very convenient, to garner sympathy. Funny how one of the biggest royal defender, Piers Morgan, is the one who threw these two under the bus.
Quite a start to the year. How’s the slimmed down monarchy looking, media? Looks like several months without engagements from anyone that generates a shred of interest.
Is his prostate enlarged with cancer? It would not be the first time this family lied to cover a more serious illness.
Enlarged prostates are very common in men over 65. It’s typically treated with a high-energy laser to remove excess tissue once examinations, blood tests, etc. show it’s non-cancerous.
Or it is treated with medication. My father has had anenlarged prostate for years and they have treated it with medication. My dad is convinced it must be cancer for Charles. He has had several friends who have had prostate cancer and he is 81.
I do think they could have genuinely known and timed the announcements to go out nearly the same time. That way, the media attention dies down after a day for *both* of them whereas if they announced Charles’ next week, he gets his media attention *and* it’ll end up reminding people of Kate and that will start all over.
So sorry, but I feel for the surgeons, they are going to have a hell of a job with all the rota and inside sources up his arse. Is there room for anything else. Yeah get well soon Charlie we don’t want bully on the throne.
Wonder if they are thinking about Nostradamus today???
I just gave myself CHILLS. I was just saying in the William COE thread that something would have to take both Charles and William out to get Harry back and suddenly this and Kate’s surgery happens! 😳😳
Snuffles, they added Anne and Edward as Counselors of State, so there would be no reason for Harry to return. I think Beatrice is now one, too, besides Pedrew and Camilla.
Wow. There must be something in the water at these palaces. Interesting that both the alleged royal racists were due to be out of action at around the same time. It’s almost like there’s a planned attempt for sympathy and concern so that everything-else was forgotten. Call me cynical but, Kate’s planned operation turning out to be a lot more serious than originally thought has given William the ideal opportunity to play the “I gotta do the school run” card – in order not to pick up any of the slack. No wonder they were all so keen to bring Andrew back into the fold! It looks like Anne, Sophie and Edward and possibly Camilla will be working their butts off for the next few months.
And the irony is that the press aren’t going to give a hoot about any of those people and still obsess over the Sussexes. We’re going to hear stories about stress and hardwork and the big bad Sussexes not helping and being mean for removing themselves from a toxic situation. Something about this is screaming desperate.
Why aren’t the tabloids chucking a tantrum about Kate going to hospital secretly, and not bringing the manky appendix or whatever out for a photoshoot on the front steps?
Maybe because Kate isn’t in a state to be papped…thanks to Billy.
Because apart from that, I think it’s strange she didn’t try to get more sympathy by leaking that she’s going to the hospital and to show everyone how much of a strong woman she is….
CC730, I think we can take that out of the equation. I seriously doubt that Wont has done anything to KHate. I believe the KP statement was written the way it was for more questions and sympathy. Other than being around for the children until their Mom gets home, I have no idea why Wont is unable to do any engagements. This just sounds like a reason to take more time off and not do anything.
So they can be up front about the king needing prostrate treatment next week, but Kate only has “planned abdominal surgery” that happened yesterday. Obviously different spokespeople, but we’re not going to get people speculating on what’s happening with Charles’s insides because he was honest with everyone.
That’s what stands out to me. And listen, Kate doesn’t have to share her health. She has an absolute right not to. The truth of the matter though is the media is going to react very differently to those two statements. One is vague and one is not. One is from a king and one is from a married-in. And while there will be speculation, I cannot see the rota actually invading Kate’s privacy as she’s the heir’s wife. They may know more but doubt they will write about it.
They 100% know more hence the snark and warning in the statement.
I suspect the Rota were about to start a series of speculation articles and KP just decided to put it out there to shut it all down.
I suspect the Rota rats wanted to put a cosmetic surgery slant on it as I suspect she’s going in to correct diastasis recti.
The Rota have been yapping about Kate possibly having this condition for years which checks because essentially it’s not usually harmful but is something that women do for themselves to feel and look better.
That statement looks like it was pre-empting a leak.
I agree with comments above that Kate’s hospitalization got leaked.
Not very nice and not what any of us would want to endure while recovering from what sounds like major surgery.
That’s probably why the statement was oddly written. They were probably hoping that it could be concealed but either the surgery was more extensive than planned or the press found out quickly or both.
I’m not going to hate on William here. Regardless of the state of their marriage they have three young children who will experience anxiety with their mother being hospitalized. I hope William is being a responsible parent and that things go smoothly for them as a family.
That being said, I have a hard time believing that the press will ignore this story. It’s too juicy and has attracted worldwide attention. How this gets treated by the press will be a strong indication of Kate’s position within the family (cult).
Okay, this is goofy. William had to know that CRex would be out of commission before it was announced to the press. Why is he now announcing that he won’t do royal duties for the next few weeks, despite Kate’s recovery? Shouldn’t Burger King be calming the nation and assuring the peasants that he will be in charge while his dear Pappa is under general anesthesia?
Right! He’s next in line, he should be ready to step up, not step back.
Good point, Harper.
It’s entirely possible that due to the froideur that exists between BP & KP the KP statement went out with W unaware of his father’s operation. That’s unacceptable. The UK Prime Minister needs to step in and centralise all announcements via BP, as used to be the case. This looks so messy and it’s not BP’s fault.
Sending all best wishes to Charles for a successful procedure and a speedy recovery.
Is that why KP decided to announce Kate’s surgery today, so to forestall expectations that William would be stepping up while Charles is out of service.
If Peg didn’t know about KC’s health issue and the announcement coming before he quickly put it out that he would spend time supporting Kate, he must be incandescent frothing in the mouth right now. He can’t just paddle back from supporting Kate so he can take advantage of his father’s ailment. LOL
I’m having a very cynical and unsympathetic day so I apologize in advance but this is going to be a nightmare for the poor drs and nurses. Imagine his reaction to a catheter especially seeing how upset he was over a leaking pen. Then imagine being the dr that has to explain the risk of impotence to the philandering king. I hope they are well compensated, I will be sending them my sympathies.
@CESSILY As most of my celebchy friends on here know, I have terminal cancer, now I had to spend a couple of days in hospital last week, no biggy it happens sometimes, BUT, I had to smile to myself when you mentioned catheters, I shouldn’t smile really I’m in bloomin agony, anyway, what you said about Charlie and a leaky one you see the first one wouldn’t work, so the lovely Russian nurse I had went to get another one, she opened the packet, whipped the faulty one out of me, I squealed because it hurt, she just said your OK and shoved the other one in. The pain built and built over the days, till Monday I found out why. She had failed to deflate the balloon before she ripped the first one out of me and I’m a bit damaged now!!! It hurts, makes me afraid to go to the toilet, but can you imagine if they did the same thing to Charlie. The balloon really would go up lol
Oh, Mary Pester, that is awful! That just should NOT have happened. Geez Louise, what you’re dealing with is hard enough as it is.
And you are so right if that happened to Charles! Dude can’t even handle a leaky pen!
Oh Lord Mary Pester, you poor thing! How could she have been so stupid??? I too had to be catheterized for a week after surgery in December to remove a cancerous bladder tumour. I immediately got a UTI and ended up in emergency with a fever and in terrible pain. You have my sympathy! And Chuck doesn’t!
Oh Mary Pester! I’m sorry to hear this. You have so much on your plate.
@Marypester I am so sorry about everything you are dealing with. An un deflated catheter balloon is unbelievably painful, hurts just imagining it. 💞✨
Mary I’m so sorry to hear that! How awful. You should only be treated by angels in disguise going forward. Sending prayers for you.
My sympathies, Mary P. I hope you can feel some relief soon. H ow you can be in pain like that and with your prognosis and still write the most amazingly accurate and stinging and humorous posts, I don’t know but I thank you for it – your posts always make my day.
I echo Teagirl’s comments, Mary Pester.
Best wishes to you always.
Mary Pester, Oh no! I’m so sorry that happened to you. That’s horrible and I hope that it heals fast so that you’re not in so much pain.
Sending ❤️ to you both @ jaded and @mary pester
I always appreciate your posts and they bring hilarity to the day. Im sorry that you had to deal with a painful catheter situation though.
Failure to communicate. Could it be that Wm neglected to mention the surgery to Charles until he saw it in the paper? Big faux pas.
Charles looks extremely unwell. His colour is way off and his hands are a mess. This is not a healthy man.
I agree. His hands are a giveaway.
My grandfather was 82 when he died of a massive heart attack. He had late stage heart failure and retained water everywhere, but even his hands didn’t look like that.
Well I guess this is a way to change the subject. Kate and Chuck in the hospital so no more talk about Andrew. No mire talk about the queen being a racist either. These people are so diabolical I wouldn’t put it psst them to hide behind “medical” reasons to keep the Andrew story out of the news, especially since the Lilibet story was making them look bad.
This. I’m not trying to sound heartless but we’re talking about the British Royals. Harry and Meghan can’t be a distraction any longer especially when they live in another country. There are barely any leaks. It’s not surprising the leftovers are becoming the distraction now. I’m just finding it odd that all this stuff about Andrew comes out, they try the same tactic with the Sussex distraction and now this. Not when you have tabloids to feed and the papers are losing money. Something about this screams desperate. The Sussexes aren’t returning and it seems the palace and press are flailing.
Okay so had a think about this and I think Kate was scheduled to have her surgery as stated in the announcement, but the rags go hold of that info so KP decided to announce and hence the slight snark and polite request/ warning in the message, which is a callback to a Nurse who lost her life after being pranked by a Australian radio station.
However, what is odd is why Chuckles did not announce his op first ? I thought that is what they did ?
Anyway the Rota rats were hot on their heels so now they’re all owning up to their slicing and dicing’s.
My guess is that Kate is having an op to correct diastasis recti, which has a recovery time of about 8 weeks, which lines up with the dates of Easter in the announcement.
If you look at some of her photo’s it’s actually ‘just’ noticeable and the Rota rats have been mentioning it in passing for years, which suggest they’ve likely always known about it but didn’t want to rock the boat by outsight speaking about it…
How have the rota rats been mentioning diastasis recti in passing?
I haven’t noticed them mentioning it (nor have I noticed it with Kate), but it would actually make sense. That is a very real medical condition that can be spun as a tummy tuck, you know? so it would explain the vagueness around the statement and the press knowing more than they are saying but not seeming that worried about it.
I’m not sure that explains the two week hospitalization though.
It’s honestly hard to imagine a 2 week hospitalization. And now there’s security and media surrounding the hospital. What a mess.
His MOUTH oh God my eyes are burning!!
It’s giving zombie vampire wetness, just so much gross…UGH I’m sorry but I can’t believe a person with all the healthcare resources, a KING, goes about facing the public like that.
It’s like the physical manifestation of moral decay.
This comment is so funny and so true and it’s so effin hilarious that these people believe that they are better than Meghan and her kids and others when all of them look like absolute sh*t and look like they smell like absolute sh*t also. They’re all rotting and it’s hilarious to see. Every last one of them from the top to the bottom and the people who support them look a f*cking mess and may they all get what’s coming to them. Love that my girl Karma is taking her job serious.
Hopefully, while reducing his enlarged prostate, they can reduce his moral decay, idiocy and arrogance while they’re at it.
Duh, so much for keeping medical events “private,” as Kate requests.
Can’t wait for the tabloids to throw a fit when Harry & Meghan step out looking fabulous on Friday and claim they’re being disrespectful for showing their faces while their family members are dealing with medical issues.
Oh my god I LOVE this tit-for-tat business between KP and BP. Shoot it in my veins!!
@JADED oh lord I feel for you. I hope your on the mend lovey and there are no lasting problems xx
More surgery scheduled for next month, going to lose my bladder unfortunately. Thanks for your good wishes sweetie, much appreciated xoxo
@JADED, if you ever need someone to talk to, find me on fadebppk xxx I’m a good listener and can also talk up a storm 😊
@JADED, Beverly, beanibean, Harper and Cecily, thank you all for you kind words xxx
Chuck is not young.
I’m not snarking on anyone being ill. That is bad mojo.
The Firm and protection officers must be working OT to organize this.
Has their ever been a time before when 2 senior royals were hospitalized at the same time?
The PR/tabs are going to be in full force bribing everyone the can find to give out any info?
The hospital kitchen staff will be bribed to give details, if that’s all they can dig up. Who had what for lunch.
Diversion, just like the other one.
🎪 🎭
I might just need to stay off SM for awhile, if the tabs wind up the constant guessing game of What is Kate Medical Condition, I don’t want to get updates every day.
Here is my suggestion, Anne gets the call and heads to BP to run the official show, while KC is on the bench. That I would watch. I’d like to see Anne just stroll into BP, and do a fabulous job, looking calm AF. Anne is a stronger personality than Charles.
Whatever hospital Kate is in, I hope her kids can be brought to her in private.
Sneak them in somehow, without the paps in the kids faces.
My Mum was hospitalized for more than a week when I was about 8, I recall it very clearly. I cried myself to sleep every night, my family was not “huggers” or open with emotions. I was not allowed to see her or visit. The eldest brother and Dad visited. The rest of us were “too young”. Not even a phone call to say Love You.
Yes, the kids have Nannies and school. Kids will want William, that is only natural. And William having lost Diana, I think he will be extra attentive to the kids. No snark on that.
Mary and Jaded I wish you both well in your current treatment and hope you are being well looked after .
The catheter business is horrible , my sympathies to you .
Take care both of you and anyone else who is unwell .
Much love .
Mary and Jaded I wish you both well in your current treatment and hope you are being well looked after .
The catheter business is horrible , my sympathies to you .
Take care both of you and anyone else who is unwell .
Much love .
Thanks to the games the palaces play, they have everybody out with their own theory of what is going on because the way these two pieces of news has been handled has made everyone think they are being gaslit. Charles’ procedure is fairly routine and its possible that he could have had it done, and the palace would announce it afterwards- something to the effect that the king has had a successful procedure, is recovering at home, and will have no engagements for a week or so. It seems the announcement was rushed out- so here’s a thought- what if Charles’ announcement had to be used as a diversion to get the rabid press off the Kate story. The Charles news is straightforward- the Kate news begs a ton of questions.
Thank goodness none of these folks do any real work, or the public would be on the hook for the hires from the temp agency.