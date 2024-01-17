King Charles will be hospitalized for treatment of an enlarged prostate

It looks like King Charles is dealing with a medical situation too, and the announcement came on the same day we learned that the Princess of Wales underwent abdominal surgery yesterday and she’ll be decommissioned for several months. Now it looks like King Charles will probably be down for a while too – he’s going to have surgery on an enlarged prostate.

The King will attend hospital next week to be treated for an enlarged prostate, Buckingham Palace said today. A Palace spokesman said: ‘In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate. ‘His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.’

[From The Daily Mail]

This is a very insidery question, but do you think Kensington Palace kept Buckingham Palace in the dark about Kate’s surgery and recovery? Because I cannot imagine BP wanted to announce Charles’s procedure just a couple of hours after KP’s big announcement. It makes it seem like the royal family is being struck down one by one, that they’re all frail and sickly. Anyway, Charles’s procedure will probably require less downtime and recovery than whatever Kate is doing. Basically, don’t expect to see anyone in the royal family until April though. Anyway, I hope Charles and Kate are both okay. It does feel like Charles’ thing is less significant!