Palace aides are ‘celebrating’ about the Lilibet ‘truth’ coming out in a new book

Royal historian Robert Hardman’s new book, Charles III: New King, New Court, has been feeding headlines in the royal media for days, ever since the first book excerpts came out in the Mail last Friday. The biggest story, according to the entire royal media establishment, is that Queen Elizabeth II was “infuriated” and “very angry” that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex named their daughter Lilibet, because that was QEII’s family nickname. Nevermind that after the initial flurry of screaming and crying (from the courtiers), QEII let it be known that she was fine with the name and fine with the Sussexes. None of Hardman’s stories make QEII look good or like a reasonable person, which is probably why the royal press is already trying to walk back some of it, in a way. To be clear, they absolutely want to throw a tantrum about the Sussexes, but they’re not sure if people are really buying the idea that QEII was genuinely that upset. Well, the Mirror ran an exclusive this week about the name controversy (eyeroll) and how Buckingham Palace feels about this story coming out.
Palace courtiers claimed this evening that a new book had revealed “the truth” about a bitter row at the heart of the Royal Family.
Royal sources said Buckingham Palace was “relieved” and aides were “celebrating”. In his biography of the King, royal author Robert Hardman alleges the late Queen was furious over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to call their daughter Lilibet in 2021, and their claim they asked for her permission.
A royal aide claimed the monarch was “as angry as I’d ever seen her” after the Duke and Duchess said they had Elizabeth’s blessing to use her old nickname. The Queen reportedly told aides: “I don’t own the palaces, I don’t own the paintings, the only thing I own is my name. And now they’ve taken that.”
A royal source said: “There’s no denying it is pleasing that the truth has emerged. [Harry and Meghan] attempted to railroad their version of events through, which weren’t accepted then and they are not now. You’ll find the silence [from the Palace] speaks volumes, but everyone is quietly celebrating this particular wrong being righted.”
“You’ll find the silence [from the Palace] speaks volumes, but everyone is quietly celebrating this particular wrong being righted.” Over a child’s name. You’d think we were talking about the most crass breach of etiquette – we’re talking about the queen’s grandson using his beloved grandmother’s nickname for his child. Something which happened nearly three years ago, and the current king and his courtiers are still furious about it? To the point where “the palace’s silence speaks volumes” and yet those same palace aides are crowing to the Mirror that “the truth has emerged”? Again – even the Mail’s Rebecca English admits that Harry did call his grandmother and that he sought permission. Harry wasn’t “railroading his version of events,” he was telling the truth and the courtiers were lying, as they are still lying and smearing a dead queen. It’s absolutely bizarre because the aides who briefed Hardman about this stupid name issue are the same ones briefing the Mirror about their “celebration.”
Update by Kaiser: Hardman was on a talk show in Britain this morning and now he says that the whole controversy wasn’t about the name at all, it was about Harry’s statement about asking QEII?
'The one thing you don't do with the Queen is put words in her mouth.'
Robert Hardman's brand new book 'Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story' has got everyone talking.
Let’s say I wanted to humor them this demented story… how is “this particular wrong being righted” if that’s still her name? My god, these people have completely lost the plot. No matter how psychotic your PR department can be, who can ever think attacking a baby makes you look sympathetic? How can you possibly complain about this when there are only like 10 different names in the whole **** family?
…..a party because all of your bosses look like assholes, especially the recently deceased one?
Really, this shows how disconnected they are to the world and are not working to make it any better. There is no purpose in this. So many things happening in the world and this is what they are “celebrating” with silences that mean everything?? Anyway, let’s no deflect from no sweat pedo Andrew
“He says you don’t want to put words in the Queens mouth” but that is exactly what he is doing with his book.
I stopped listening g the moment I heard him say those very words…
Did the aide say this with a straight face : “You’ll find the silence [from the Palace] speaks volumes, but everyone is quietly celebrating this particular wrong being righted.” 😂😂😂😂.
All the pieces now connect. So. the aides are the rulers and each senior aide is the one who is the real title holder of their principle – the family member steps out in public but it’s the aide who is the real one & if that family member don’t do and say as they are ordered, the aides thoroughly rip apart the character they created for them publicly. There is no fury like a palace aide whose order has not been listened to.
So, they run the whole show, the media too. The Rota is the easiest job , no writing needed – they are just putting their byline on the aides cleverly written prose.
These poor aides doing all the work and having to stay behind the scenes, they want their time in the limelight now. This celebration piece tells you. They must scream in frustration every time a book is released and they have to put hacks as authors while, they, the real writers have to hide. They must scream in the hallways when it doesn’t hit as planned, because the hacks don’t keep at the talking point. #FreethePalaceAides so we can move away from the family drama and let’s get the real stories straight, no chasers.
And yet we are supposed to take William and Charles as actual diplomats. Yet this is the only thing reporters can write about them.
Heaven forbid the Q get angry about something like her son being involved with a human trafficking pedophile, and have to pay out millions in damages to a victim. No, the name of a baby is so much worse.
This is beyond my comprehension , I just have no words for this bullying and reputation slandering .
I think a huge reason they’re doing this is nostalgia for the “disrespecting the queen” headlines cuz NOBODY respects Charles.
Llibet was named in 2021 . Now Hardman writes a book letting us know the Queen was having hysterics about the Sussex’s highjacking her nickname . What a load of rubbish . If it had been known when Lilli was named we wouldn’t have heard the end of it ! Harry loved his grandmother and would definitely have approached her first
Good lord, what a disgusting group of people!
The mental picture of a bunch of crusty old white dudes in stiff suits sitting around clinking tea cups and congratulating themselves on getting a hateful story out there about a little toddler’s name. A tiny little toddler. A toddler they’ve never even met or seen in the flesh and lives 5,000 miles away. It’s absurd and disgusting.
The interesting thing is how they’re doubling down on this, after getting a full pushback on SM for the past week. They will not learn, as they sit there in their fusty men-only clubs–pardon me, white men-only clubs–slurping tea through their wretched, ill-formed, & stained teeth.
I don’t think the press and Palace anticipated the blacklash and negative response from social media and the public to this story because Richard Hardman was on GMB this morning basically backtracking. He said this morning that the Queen was not upset/angry about Lili being named after her but rather the Sussexes saying that they got permission. He said the Queen doesn’t like words put in her mouth which is a lame excuse because the Queen never uttered a word in public that was her own.
So he is saying on morning TV that he lied in his book? How does that fly?
He’ll never say that nor will throw the British press under the bus. I think he would have left the reporting as is if the Queen was getting dragged for being upset by the public.
Also, the queen didn’t like words being put in her mouth…..as he’s literally including quotes from the late queen that I find it very unlikely she ever said (the whole “I dont own the palaces” etc.)
And no I don’t think they anticipated this backlash. I think they thought that including stories like this would be just another “eff you” to the Sussexes and instead people are like “so you’re saying the queen was being a bitch about her great-granddaughter having her nickname?”
also, we know the queen provided protection for the Sussexes during the Jubbly and personally invited them and met Lilibet etc. that doesn’t seem like something you would do if you were ticked about a name.
I think you’re correct about how bad it makes QE look – unlike a lot of the protocol dramas almost every single person reading this tripe has firsthand experience in their own families that naming a baby after someone is meant as a loving gesture of respect and only an absolute monster would be angry/upset about it.
So, obv haven’t read the book but I think Hardeman only cited that the queen was angrier than anyone had ever seen her in his book. Which is still absurd and likely untrue. Which is what he’s backtracking. And now saying she wasn’t angry about the name but that the Sussexes went on record to say she supported the name. Which is again absurd since they only put that out after the BBC’s initial report about the queen not being happy about the name. So the BBC’s report first put words in the queen’s mouth. But then, this week, Becky English added more words in the queen’s mouth with her DM article and that whole quote about the queen never owning anything that was just hers. So I think that quote may not be in his book but only a detail from English’s article. If we’re splitting hairs but not sure how much it matters with these ghouls.
Hardman says in that clip above that it wasn’t the naming itself it was H&M’s “lawyers dragooning the palace” to support their version of events (which was correcting the BBC lie that Harry hadn’t asked) and the palace said “no.” This is such a 180 degree flip from the headlines; you can see Hardman oh so carefully backtracking and choosing his words, knowing that Schillings is watching him. I wonder if the publisher got a legal letter; sure feels like it.
I think Hardman’s backtracking has more to do with the negative reaction to the Queen’s behaviour and the ludicrous story that she doesn’t own anything but her name.
“I don’t think the press and Palace anticipated the blacklash and negative response from social media and the public to this story”.
This…the responses from people who are not even supporters of Meghan and Harry have been overwhelming, at least to me.
It just shows that these people live in a bubble and really are clueless about what normal everyday people think.
It seems they are just like some politicians and assume that every criticism comes from the opposition and has no validity.
To think that they gave this information to this writer because they wanted to say this with their whole chest……..
This makes no sense. If she gave permission, why would she be upset? Did Harry’s press release about Lili’s birth actually quote the his grandmother? I can’t imagine Harry would name his daughter after a name for the Queen, used by many, it seems, without her permission.
It’s honestly almost sinister that this story has gained legs again. The clearest indication yet that Charles and William are continuing to encourage H&M (and their children) to be attacked, all to obfuscate their steadfast support for the Pedo Prince.
This. They are willingly, gleefully attacking a CHILD to take attention away from an adult who enjoys abusing children. I guess it runs in the family.
Yeah. This whole “family” isn’t just a piece of work, it’s an entire goddamn museum.
Honestly, if Charles were any kind of a grandfather, he would shut down this stupid fable now. But he’s not a decent grandfather so he lets the garbage media continue to drag both his mother and his own granddaughter through the mud.
Exactly – after all, these excerpts are from a book that is purportedly about Charles and his “modern” monarchy. Yet all of this ink is spilled on smearing a toddler and making the Queen seem like a deranged rageaholic.
Awful grandfather, just awful.
Thank god Archie and Lili don’t have to grow up in the cesspool of an environment cause the way these ADULTS are acting now….they absolutely would’ve been the scapegoats of the next generation. Hell, the courtiers are trying to make it so now but it’s much harder to do when we see the kids 2x a year, at best. Continue to protect your children Meghan and Harry. No one with half a brain believes the Queen had such strong feelings over a name. Funny how this is the only claim Harry made that they’re trying to ‘correct’. Nothing about William being physically abusive. Camilla being a gossipy evil stepmother. The Palace briefing against them. Funny that.
They’re going to destroy this woman’s legacy and reputation by using her dead body to beat Harry and Meghan with. As low as this is, they will definitely sink lower.
Sad to say the Queen didn’t leave much of a legacy, she was forgotten the day after she was buried/entombed.
None of her speeches were great.
Llibet was named in 2021 . Now Hardman writes a book letting us know the Queen was having hysterics about the Sussex’s highjacking her nickname . What a load of rubbish . If it had been known when Lilli was named we wouldn’t have heard the end of it ! Harry loved his grandmother and would definitely have approached her first
Can’t wait for the baby princess to use DIANA as her main name. These old decrepit courtiers will bring the downfall of the monarchy so they might as well
Her main name is Lili not Lilibet so I don’t think she will use Diana.
I think Lili D is so cute! But yeah, I think she’ll mainly go by Lili and Lilibet will be her “oh shit I’m in trouble” name lol
Her name is Lilibet Diana. That’s the name BOTH of her parents chose for her. Why should she call herself Diana? She has her own personality and identity and doesn’t have to live her life according to what anger the courtiers.
The Royalist are now realizing this makes Betty look horrible and are screaming about the author.
I think what the family is mad about is, Harry did not use Elizabeth and none of them thought Lilibet.
Exactly. So many of them used Elizabeth, but not one of them had the brains nor the sentimental inclination to think of Lilibet. Lili now stands apart from all the others with a uniqueness to her name and they’re all mad that H&M were smart enough to choose it.
It seemed like a choice made from humility and affection to me – they picked Lilibet because of Harry’s affection for his grandmother and also I think because they didn’t think they were naming a future king or queen (obvs. due to much lower succession for their kids) – they could be more creative. It’s a lovely name and she’s the late queen’s legitimate great-granddaughter and her grandfather is the king – but going after her name and claiming the queen had a fit, and casting affection and humility as arrogance and theft – jeez. Projection, much??? Like we see and read all of this, and we the public are so gullible we can’t tell WHO is badly behaved when a baby is made to be the center of such a low, demeaning and hostile attack? It’s f*ing mind-blowing how the royals/royalists can always find a lower place to sink to – their evil is starting to look bottomless.
They really live in a bubble don’t they?
Mr TigerMcQ knows I read gossip sites, but he isn’t fully aware how much I follow Meghan and Harry and the royal family. He’ll bring up things he saw in the news but never, ever talks about things royal. Well, last night he asked if I’d seen the fuss about Liz supposedly being upset about Lilibet’s name, and went on a mini rant about what an awful thing it is to be upset that your grandchild named their kid after you. He thought it made her look like a horrible person. I explained that, yes, I’d read a lot about it.
Anyway, if this particular story is getting to someone like my husband (who is oblivious to royal stuff) and his first reaction is to be APPALLED at how bad the royals look, they’re doing an incredibly bad job at this. It’s shocking how inept they are.
TigerMcQueen, and what’s also interesting is they think the shift from ‘how dare they use the Queen’s nickname’ to ‘how dare they not ask the Queen’ is better. Really? Is there a Great Grandmother alive who would be livid because someone didn’t ask to use her name to name her great grandchild? IMO, they’re making it worse. People name their children after relatives because of the relationship between you and name of the person is happy that they’ve done so.
The only thing I can think of is that there is a concerted effort to show the world that there is no brfamily. There is only a br Firm.
You’d think there would be shame about stirring up hate against a toddler, but yeah, the message from the palace is clearly that these children don’t matter which is dreadfully sad.
The palace put out words for PH that he never said. I guess, that’s fine though.
It has been joyful to watch those racist folks assist with their own downfall. This faux outrage is not about the name LiliBet, it is about who has it. The other losers did not think of it and have been fuming since. Also, this is about poking the bear Harry. Like most decent men he is protected of his family and of course those racists chose to come after his toddler daughter’s name. And we all know this is about keeping Andrew’s orgies out of the paper.This will not end well for that crumbling institution.
I think all of the changing stories are a good indicator that this story is not getting the reaction they hoped. Who would think it is a good look to have a grandmother “in a towering rage” over a granddaughter who is named after her? You are correct, this is a distraction, but I don’t think it’s working.
Personally, I’d be much more angry and upset about bailing out my r*pey, n*ncey son to the tune of £12 million than having a much loved family member choose to honour me by calling their rainbow baby after me, but that’s just me, I suppose. So glad I’m in Ireland with no monarchy. Obviously with the exception of Queen Ayo 😉
Deflection, Deflection, Deflection….from Andrew, from the Wales? They know better….that’s what this whole mess is… but, I’d like to add something that I read that among the palaces which wished after Princess Lilibet- Diana (BP, CH and KP), the only one which used the name Lily to their wishes is…(you all have one guess😉😉😉😉).
They are celebrating because they diverted attention from Andrew through using H&M once again. Normal people don’t take offense for things like that and don’t treat that kind of honor as “stealing”. They are gonna milk Meghan, living on that island for a few years, for years to come.
Looks like exactly what it is, the Daily Mail and Chucky coordinated together to write a book and attack a toddler and dead woman. What an absolute disgrace. There is nothing worth saving or celebrating in that Monarchy. England should be ashamed. I’m certainly not going to read this book beyond what’s written here and I hope it tanks as badly as Jobsons, Levins, and Bowels hit pieces have.
I don’t think you can really say that they’re walking anything back, because the addition of the alleged quote about the Queen not owning anything except her name actively made this whole thing sound even worse. Are the RR and courtiers just writing and ranting for an audience consisting entirely of themselves? Because literally no one else thinks that any of this is a good look.
That is a quote they stole from Prince Philip, when he told Betty, the only thing he owns is his name, and turned it around, to Betty said.
Betty knew the minute Lili was born and didn’t tell the Courtiers and they found 2 days later, the same time as the public.
And yet he had enough at the time of his death to leave a will that needed to be sealed for decades. What all this nonsense should spur people to is insisting on revealing the monarch’s wills and any trusts, etc. left to people. If she owned nothing but her name, seeing her or Phil’s will shouldn’t be an issue.
Becky English added that little gem. Can believe a gleeful courtier maybe said it but Becky didn’t have to quote it as the queen’s words. That’s when the whole thing really lost the plot. The bejeweled queen moaning about a child’s name taking away the only thing she ever owned for herself. Doing Betty no favors. The rest of the rota must’ve groaned and been like dang it Becky, you took it just a tad too far and now you’ve ruined it.
That quote really did push it over the edge – talk about putting words in the queen’s mouth! What little we know of the queen and her temperament just doesn’t support this truly deranged speech. I would even say her defining quality was not showing her feelings and just getting on with things, so it doesn’t ring true.
Now Charles? William? We’ve heard all sorts of stories about them raging all over the place.
As for not owning anything but her name, the queen was often listed as the wealthiest woman in the world until she started hiding her money as per the Panama Papers.
That’s what I recall. Year after year, QEII was listed as the richest woman in England, or one of the richest. And that was personal wealth, not what she had access to as the monarch.
She was neither stupid nor petty; that’s the rats & her son & first grandson. She wouldn’t have said such a thing, nor believed such a thing, nor felt such a thing.
There are so many good analysis out there about this. My favorite one is from the Twitter account « I may have a point ». She does a weekly royal news roundup.
After Spare, the Bristish Media have been less successful in riling up outrage towards Meghan and Harry. You can see more push from the public against their bizarre articles. Kate vs Meghan doesn’t work the way it did years ago. And Kate being named as one of the racists one narrow their ability to use that angle (K vs M). They tried Charlotte vs Meghan. There was a huge pushback. Then they are using QEII vs Meghan (P. Morgan’s wife just removed Harry from the equation as if he wasn’t Lili’s dad!!). There is a pushback as well.
Meghan’s hate is a billion dollar industry and the BM needs to sustain that industry especially now that their jobs are being made redundant and that they have lost any access to H&M. BM is loud but the recent low approval rate of the Monarchy (50%) shows that their techniques are not efficient anymore.
There is a sense of desperation lately and I can’t help to link that to the upcoming H trials against the Daily Mail’s publisher.
If they escaped the Levison scandal, they will be dragged into this one. When all the Rota will have been proven in a court to have used unlawful practice at a large scale, then Levison II will need to happen.
What utterly execrable specimens of humanity work in the palaces and the gutter press. To think that they are “delighted” to bully a toddler and her parents. They must lead very dull and uninspiring lives indeed if this is the sort of behavior that rings their chimes. Utterly pathetic.
Charles should be ashamed of himself for countenancing this type of behavior. Some head of the Church of England he is, NOT. It saddens me that he would allow the Queen to be besmirched in this way and made to look like a deranged harridan. So very sad.
Yes, Chuckles is a shit father who should be ashamed, but he apparently doesn’t feel shame. But also, can we add the queen to that?
I know Harry and Meghan loved her as granny and felt she was being manipulated, but she was the literal queen and could have made a public statement (or several, over and over, if need be) that the Sussexes had her full support and anyone harassing them would be kicked out the club. She could have fired courtiers. She could have leaked through “palace sources” that they were protected by her and anyone going against her wishes would lose access. And done this over and over until people got the message. But she didn’t. She didn’t really protect them at all. So, IMO, she was a shit granny and a shit queen. 🤷🏽♀️
Ummmm can we talk about the bold-faced lie that the literal queen didn’t own anything except her nickname (which she also shared with a horse). She owned millions upon millions of pounds and property, jewels and homes. That is the entire reason for the law that the heir doesn’t need to pay taxes on monarch to monarch inheritance. Because she owned so much.
These people – the family themselves, courtiers, and these stupid lying royal biographers – sound so completely deranged and detached from reality. They have no sense that they look like monsters to the rest of the world. I hope they do keep acting like abusive fools so they can hasten their own demise. Quick quick, keep showing your racist, scapegoating, bullying ways to the world and to the sane and rational citizens in the UK/CW nations. Let’s end this farce asap.
And the Queen is not the only one with the nickname or name Lilibet.
https://twitter.com/Le__Katerina/status/1747324858332262813
Didn’t the queen own Balmoral? I thought that it was not part of the Crown Estate? Or is it Sandringham? Anyway, even though people joke about them being welfare recipients, the idea that she didn’t “own” anything is crazy.
The answer is she personally owned both, so 2 grand estates with multiple houses/palaces. Also the majority of her jewelry was personally owned including all of her favorite tiaras.
I think lawyers from Montecito contacted some publisher that is why this looser writer is changing his tone or wording about Lilibet slightly to meet their own lawyer’s language.
I also think the hospital stay by K and Chuck surgery announcement is way to calm down the Lilibet story because they did not realize how they were making the late Queen look. As usual small brains and dumb people work at the palaces and the dumbest of all is the media. They do not seem to go to their own archive before they run with story. They are so busy trashing H&M.
So Charles’ aides are celebrating the smearing of a little girl. And crowing that the palace’s silence speaks volumes. So the palace is good with the smearing of a little girl. As long as it’s the mixed-race daughter of Meghan. Thank goodness the Sussexes live in Cali. The east coast would be too close.
QEII getting angry about her great grandchild’s name is so fake, I’m not buying what they’re selling. However, I’m still outraged that they’re protecting the pedo.
The courtiers are projecting William’s rage over Lilibet’s name onto the late Queen. Someone on X had screenshots of the three palaces congratulatory posts about Lilibet’s birth; BP and Clarence House used her full name while KP called her “Lili”. I’m not usually shocked at the malicious intent where the Rota and UK media are concerned but this is a new low.
These people are idiots.
Squaddies on Xwitter have been putting together so many receipts, one that King George V., QEII’s grandfather, named a racehorse Lilibet, after his granddaughter.
Another one – because the gutter trash papers yelled about permission, that there are ~ 2000 people called Lilibet in the world whose parents most certainly didn’t all ask for permission to use that name, or that there are more than a 100.000 (forgot the number) called Lilibeth, with ‘h’.
I really don’t get how their CEOs, gold-plated advisers and experts, and their PR people are so tonedeaf and out of touch that they think this is a good look, especially for QEII’s legacy, that they don’t have someone, if not outright deny, at least have the media tone down these hateful messages.
Wiglets and botox necessitate denial, but everything the Sussexes have(n’t) done needs distorting and amplifying? Or outright lies?
While bags full of cash, and wasting hundreds of millions of taxpayer money on a con-a-nation and paying off a woman Paedrew swears he’s never met are OK?
Abolish the monarchy now.
This is what happens when you hire your cronies’ offspring and sycophants instead of competent professionals. It could not happen to a more despicable bunch of people, I love to see it.
Harry and Meghan were personally invited by the queen to attend the jubilee a year later.
The queen was fine with it. Had he lived I think Philip would have loved it as well.
Soooo, they have learned zip from the elegant Danish monarchy this week. What may be the worst advisors in history have driven the rf popularity to all time lows, but sure double down on this nonsense.
I assume one of Hardman’s sources is Angela Kelly. A helpful person posted a large swath of his revelations of what went on the day The Queen died and Kelly was mentioned as being one of the few there. Given the revelations about AK47 in Spare and the over the top references to this “truth” being revealed can only lead to one source IMO
Since QE, and by extension Phil also, had nothing but their names, unseal their wills. The only content should say that KC got the monarchy holdings. So why was sealing wills necessary?
DING DING DING exactly! I’m guessing Phillip’s will in particular would be very interesting to read.
I am laughing at how this is backfiring spectacularly for them. Even people who don’t comment on royal stories usually said on social media that either:
A. They don’t believe the Queen would say something so asinine
B. If she said it, then makes her look petty and out of touch
They are going to keep backtracking until they’ll finally admit she never said it.
I’m not seeing any backtracking from aides, instead they seem intent on doubling or even tripling down on this particular narrative. The author, yeah he’s just trying to sell as many books as possible so he’ll say whatever it takes but the palace is holding firm to this particular narrative.
Clean up on aisle 4. Those story is so vicious and stupid and the BM needs to end. Hardman doing damage control. He’s afraid his book is going to bomb because of this non troversy and the publisher is going to want the advance it gave him back. Do these RRs and publishers make sure the books go through vetting and legal before they are released because apparently they don’t. When your work is fact checked on Twitter/X in under 48 hours it’s doomed to fail.
Well, QEII didn’t get permission from King Charles I before she named her heir, Robert Hardman. What a loser.
@MSLOVE, yeah and he forgets, he’s talking about Queen Elizabeth the 2ND!! and if you go through the whole family they have 2nd and 3rd hand names. Let’s face it even Harry is really Henry. It’s so pathetic
Mary Pester, you are so spot on. Of course it’s BS. Let see, Hardman is a friend of
C&C , no surprise. Charles has hated his mother for years so he and the Men in Gray thought “Let’s throw the Queen under the bus. What fun!! That should cover our asses.” C&C are without caring or compassion so they bought right into it. They and all their cohorts are despicable, disgusting and really rather dumb, as in stupid. Hardman was the perfect shill for this”authorship ” and I use that word lightly. I always thought the queen had a bit of the mean eye but that in no way justifies Charles hatred of her or what these scoundrels are doing to her. Isn’t it enough that they took Diana away from us? She was after all, Archie and Lilibet’s grandmother. That’s probably why they did the their heinously stupid character assassination of perfectly innocent people. I wish for them an ending like Edward I, look it up, not pretty but these men all deserve it
The Queen was just one year away to her death (2022) from the time Lili was born in 2021. She had been too sick to mind these petty things about a name. Her aides fed her gutter and took advantage of her health. She was busy trying to stay alive and the use of the name Lilibet for her great granddaughter was the least of her cares.
I’m finding the doubling down of this particular narrative by palace aides quite fascinating, it’s as if someone noted that this narrative isn’t making the late queen or the institution look good and royal aides shouted “hold my beer!”. It’s as if there’s been a group agreement between aides, the press and senior royals to see how fast they can destroy the monarchy, simply fascinating.
Do you really think that Hardmans book makes the Royals look good??
Sorry it makes them look like a bunch of petty little people who are beholden to their staff to tell them how to live!
Let’s face it, they are not even that interesting, unless like Hardmans book, they mention Harry and Megan.
The book is a disgusting assault on Harry and Megan for cheap publicity, no one would care what he has to say without him mentioning their name. It’s a very cheap shot from a very cheap man, working on behalf of a very cheap family.
Wasn’t it his tawdry little rag that claimed it was Kate who insisted on the “recollections may vary” little comment.
Also there is no way in hell the Queen would have said “I don’t own my paintings or houses”, because in fact the Queen had a very extensive private art collections that included, Canalettos, vermeer, titans and drawings by rembrant, she also privately owned houses like Sandringham house. Fact check Robert, but there again you work for the mail!
You are all admitting that this rubbish came from staff and “insiders”, no names of course, and then say the Royals (your close to Charles and Camilla aren’t you Richard) didn’t contribute, sorry but their sticky little fingers are all over this and as for their being a spring in the steps of Palace staff? Really? How pathetic you sound.
Vue more importantly you have made the king and queen look weak and ineffectual, ruled by their petty little men in grey suits, and the rest of the Royals, looking likely game playing, grasping idiots., concerned over Andrew, oh I bet they are, the secrets he could tell one official is said to be “astonished” by the change in him, well he looked fine and dandy riding out in Windsor last week.
Zara, Louise and Charlotte have all got “Elizabeth” in their names, and there was even a blooming Royal pony named LILLIBET, so just stop with the fake outrage, it is just Hardmans way of getting cheap publicity and the little Palace gremlins having a field day muck spreading.
Well done Hardman, now we see why we really don’t need the Royals, or the Mail.
Mary Pester
Saltash
Cornwall
Again this is the letter I sent to the mirror yesterday. No, it wasn’t published today, surprisingly (not), but there has been a lot of anger towards Hardman for this. No one believes the Queen said any such thing, as fact checking proves she owned a massive private art collection and several private residences, so the take away is, Hardman is a liar, but, he works for the mail so what do we expect??
This is my tinfoil hat theory: if the Queen was angry about anything, its the fact that Charles/William and Edward Young went to the BBC with the lie that the Sussexes did not ask her permission to name the baby Lilibet. She wouldn’t be angry at the Sussexes for making a statement but I bet she was angry at Charles/William for putting out that lie in the first place. The story fizzled out pretty quickly after that. I should add Crocmilla’s name into this, it seems she in particular likes to use the press to try and hurt the Sussexes. They are the trifecta of evil.
I agree. In fact, IF she said “my name is all I have and now they’ve taken that” it was much more likely that she was referring to the courtiers and Charles and William who had taken to claiming that “The queen said this” or “The queen felt that” or “It took the queen 2 seconds to decide this or that” and putting out all sorts of statements in her name. I can see how that would aggrieve her that they lied about her interaction with her grandson and her approval of his daughter’s name. Trust those vipers to then use the words against the couple whose side she clearly took. May they reap what they sow, all these liars. They’re just pissed off that they didn’t know that Lilibet had been born for two whole days and that the queen knew and didn’t tell them. Was this before or after H+M had secretly visited her before going to the Netherlands?
Elizabeth is a very common name and Lilibet wasn’t Elizabeth’s actual name, so I would probably move on if I were these morons. This is the pettiest bullshit they’ve come up with yet.
Careful C-Rex! Your heir is watching and best believe he will use these same tactics to further destroy your legacy. He’s already started with talks about how his reign will be different and he has the press and govt on his side. Destroying your legacy won’t be hard bc you’re doing a great job of revealing that you’re a lying, weak, petty, vindictive, cowardly, jealous, greedy, selfish, racist, and ignorant king and parent. Your repeated failures to prioritize the monarchy and your own children is proving to be your undoing.
I recall seeing a black and white video of Prince Phillip being asked, back in the 60s or 70s, for his opinion on why most of the European monarchies had died and the last remaining few were on their last legs, yet the British monarchy seemed to be thriving. He said something to the effect of: those monarchies had themselves to blame for the refusal or failure to adopt to changing times; that they were so stagnant that their supporters composed mostly of zealots and sycophants.
A post like this, recording the attitudes of the royal bootlickers who write royal bios and write for the British tabloids, and the obsequious individuals in service at royal palaces, supported by the MAGA’S, proves Phillips point, but probably not in the way he envisioned.
I’ve avoided this story like the plague because it is stupid but let’s be clear here: Harry only put out that statement because courtiers ran to the press to say that the Queen was upset about the name and it even reached the BBC which gave it legitmacy and made it get picked up around the globe and put a target on his barely days old daughter so of course Harry hit back and threatened the BBC: if you just had a child and the BBC was riling up hate against her after your son had already been the subject of death threats I’d imagine you’d come out swinging as well.
Side note: look at the ratio on that GMB tweet. People HATE this dumb story; i have no idea why they keep pushing it.
As I’ve asked before, how empty must the courtiers’ lives be if this is what they celebrate?
My dudes, talk a walk outside the palace walls once in a while.