DM: Queen Elizabeth wasn’t ‘angry’ about Lilibet’s name, but she was ‘upset’

Over the weekend, the “story” broke: in royal historian Robert Hardman’s new biography of King Charles, royal sources insist that Queen Elizabeth II was incandescent with rage over Prince Harry naming his daughter “Lilibet.” We went through all of this in 2021 – Harry made it clear that he spoke to his grandmother and told her of his plans to give his daughter the Queen’s family nickname. At the time, royal sources screamed to everyone that QEII was not informed, oh wait she was informed but she hated it, oh wait she didn’t tell anyone about the conversation actually but still! Less than a year later, QEII and the Sussexes had a quiet meeting at Windsor Castle with zero leaks, and she personally invited them to her Jubbly. That June, Meghan and Harry brought their children to England for a days-long visit and QEII met her namesake.
Taking the larger view, it certainly feels like poor form for Charles’s supposed biographer to write stories smearing QEII as somehow enraged or inconsolable about her grandson naming his daughter “Lilibet.” At best, the story is true and it makes QEII seem petty, racist and ridiculous, especially given that her favorite son Andrew has been mired in controversy for years for rape and his associations with pedophiles. At worst, King Charles’s court is weaponizing his dead mother to badger and smear the son he exiled. Well, trust that Becky English at the Mail is on the case! English wrote a first-person account of all of this ridiculous bullsh-t, because I guess none of the royal rota want to write about Prince Andrew.
The Lilibet name: In fact, I understand the Queen was so upset by the Sussexes’ decision that she told aides: ‘I don’t own the palaces, I don’t own the paintings, the only thing I own is my name. And now they’ve taken that.’
The Sussexes were too Californian to understand how evil their actions were: Harry and Meghan would not have intended to cause her grief – over this, at any rate. Barricaded in their Californian cocoon, blanketed by the cosy schmaltz of their new showbiz life, it simply wouldn’t have occurred to the couple that such a gesture would cause offence. But it seems that it did – as well-placed sources made clear to myself and others at the time.
The BBC report: The national broadcaster’s royal correspondent, Jonny Dymond, reported being told by a ‘Palace source’ that the Queen was ‘never asked’ by Harry and Meghan about the use of her childhood nickname. Dymond said his source ‘disputed’ reports in the wake of the announcement of the name that Harry and Meghan had spoken to the Queen to garner her blessing. It’s what a lot of us were saying, one way or another, back in 2021.
Becky said the Queen wasn’t angry: In all honesty, I was not told at the time that the Queen was ‘angry’. That was not a word that was ever used to me, personally. But what at least two sources made clear – reluctantly, I might add, since in the wake of their score-settling Oprah interview, everyone at Buckingham Palace was treading on eggshells for fear of further hostilities with the Sussexes – was that the suggestion they had sought the Queen’s approval was a rather one-sided interpretation of what had actually occurred.
The Queen was merely taken aback: As it was described to me, the then 95-year-old monarch was taken aback when she was told by her grandson of his intention to give his daughter the name Lilibet in her honour but didn’t feel, given the circumstances, she could say no. You might describe it as being pushed into an impossible corner. And that certainly makes sense when you now consider her remark about ‘palaces and paintings’ which, as well as most of her jewels, cars and even furniture, were never hers to own. She was, in most respects, simply the conservator of them for future generations on behalf of the nation. However her pet name, Lilibet, which sweetly stuck after she could never pronounce her own name correctly as a toddler, was hers – and hers alone.
This makes zero sense: As someone who had enjoyed a faultless career as an international stateswoman, the elderly Queen, it seems, was still willing to bite her lip (publicly that is) – until she saw her name being weaponised by lawyers in a fight against the British public service broadcaster. And according to Robert Hardman, despite posting their good wishes on social media Buckingham Palace flatly refused to be ‘co-opted’ into ‘propping up’ Harry and Meghan’s version of events. They firmly ‘rebuffed’ their requests to do so, which ultimately, it seems, led the Sussexes’ threats of legal action to quietly dissipate.
It’s all the Sussexes’ fault! In truth, it is really rather sad that the name of a child continues to cause rancour. Little Lilibet deserves none of this. But the fact that loyal staff speak about it even now shows that many consider the Sussexes’ behaviour towards the late Queen to have been at best misguided and at worst unforgivable in the twilight of her reign.
This is so utterly asinine, I barely have words. “Buckingham Palace flatly refused to be ‘co-opted’ into ‘propping up’ Harry and Meghan’s version of events…” The BBC lied, or rather, a palace source lied to the BBC and the BBC printed the lie that QEII was never asked. As English herself admits, Harry did ask. QEII “was taken aback when she was told by her grandson of his intention to give his daughter the name Lilibet in her honour but didn’t feel, given the circumstances, she could say no.” She’s admitting that Harry DID ASK. So the BBC lied, the palace lied, and Harry was telling the truth the whole time, huh? So English is admitting in her rancid way that the palace authorized and engineered a years-long public tantrum over an American baby’s name, and the palace is still blaming all of it for the Sussexes’ “unforgivable” crime of reusing a family nickname.
Incidentally, the whole “the name Lilibet is the only thing of her own” stupidity was said back in 2021, although they didn’t dare put those asinine words in QEII’s mouth. While the monarch is the “guardian” of all of those castles, paintings and jewels, let’s not forget QEII’s enormous personal wealth, private art, private jewelry and private homes. “The name Lilibet is all she had of her own, minus the billion-dollar personal fortune, millions of dollars of inherited jewelry, a huge Scottish estate and a huge Norfolk estate. POOR LILIBET!”
The same reason they don’t want this little girl to have ownership over that name is the same reason they don’t want her and her brother to have titles and be in the line of succession. We all know why. These children are so lucky to have been freed from this toxicity – they absolutely would’ve had their lives made miserable as they aged to be the shields for the next generation as their father once was.
They are even more aggressive towards lily because she’s a princess just like Charlotte and they can’t accept that! They want to “smear” her through this campaign so only one “good” ( and white ) princess attracts the public attention and praise.
I predict that what's gonna happen is tht whereas the shidteaters in Shidthole cuntry will try to smear the Princess Lilibet, charlotte will be the one to smear herself…prolly dropping out of hlubs and in short, being her mother's tree descendant wonk wink. They'll try to carry for her but they won't succeed.
This is just a distraction… they cannot write about Andrew…I do not understand why people do not get that this is the playbook…USE HARRY AND MEGHAN TO DISTRACT FROM EVERYTHING NEGATIVE ABOUT the royal family…smh.
The irony is loss of them, that they call themselves “Royal Reporters” while writing about H & M constantly, yet insisting that H & M are not Royal…
Off topic, but relevant (IMO), I happened to be looking at an article about the world’s 50 richest people and they do not dare write about ANTYHING to do with them (and Bill A did not make the list), so they continue to pick on H & M.
The royal rota are hellbent in making an issue out of every single thing that links H & M to the BRF. Did they make this same issue when Andrew was named after Philip’s father, who abandoned his own family? Or did they make this same issue when QEII named her youngest son over her abdicating uncle?
Either there are too many royal “experts” or they have too much time in their hands. Hate fuels them more than carbs.
Also one of Harry’s names is David. The name the duke of Windsor liked to be called and one of his given names. No fuss over that
They have too much time in their hands as their favorite couple is MIA since the 8th December. (I believe William actually made an appearance last week)… Anyway, I don’t see any fury towards them or any kind of article demanding the whereabouts of those royals paid by the British taxpayers. Instead, they seem preoccupied in the chicken adopted by H and M in Montecito and their daughter..
Not to mention what another poster wrote yesterday; her father named one of his horses Lilibeth. A horse is fine, but not her great granddaughter? This is just another BS story to get clicks and divert from pedo.
This family and media are stupid. With everything going on in the world, a story about a privileged Queen upset about a name is not going to work, lol. This is why that family is losing support and the press are losing money and becoming redundant. I don’t want to hear anyone over in Britain upset about no one seeing the kids or not having access because they are attacking a two year old. Harry and Meghan were smart to leave and allow that family and their toxic relationship with the tabloids behind them. These two entities are desperate and flailing.
It’s like they know Harry and Meghan don’t care for them or their outrage and it’s driven some to become clinically insane. They want a response so badly. The press are not going to another year without access and losing lawsuits. Sometimes I wonder if the press are doing all this to get back at the leftovers as well.
You’re so right @brit in that they want a response so badly. It feels like they’re almost goading the Sussexes to release a pic of Lilli with the queen or something.
@Jais. Basically. All I’m seeing is desperation for engagement and bitterness. The is the same press asking for them to get social media, let them know what they’re doing and give them access. The family is desperate because they made agreements to serve the Sussexes on a platter to the beast and that beast needs to be fed. It’s clear the family and press are at a crossroads because all their bullying, maligning and threats aren’t working. The family are losing public sentiment and risking apathy and the press are pissed because they’re stuck with boring bland royals and their jobs, employers are close to shutting down. It’s like they’re grabbing on the Sussexes feet and desperately trying to pull them back in and they’re now realizing their grip is gone.
The quote that they ascribe to The Queen:
“I don’t own the palaces, I don’t own the paintings, the only thing I own is my name. And now they’ve taken that.”
Sounds like it was ripped off from The Crown when Prince Philip says to The Queen “You’ve taken my career from me, you’ve taken my home, you’ve taken my name…”. It also appears that they’re backpedaling by insisting she was not angry but merely upset that her great grandchild was named in honor of her, which only makes The Queen look ridiculous not Meghan and Harry.
Although I don’t believe for a second that The Queen was upset, I’m pretty sure her given name was Elizabeth, and her daughter, most of her granddaughters and most of her great granddaughters have the actual name “Elizabeth” in their names somewhere but I don’t see anyone complaining about it. These people are so pathetic that they are really spending their time being angry over the name of a two year old child.
Yeah they are backpedaling already. First she was “more angry than ever before” and now she was “taken aback”.
This isn’t hitting the way they thought it would. It makes the Queen look awful and out of touch completely. What a bunch of hateful morons. I honestly shudder to think what it would have been like for Archie and Lili to grow up in that family.
Sorry to disagree @MSS but QEII nicked it from The Wire! Marlo famously says “My name is my name.” The once respected monarch of over 70 years was reduced to quoting a fictional drug crime lord because her great grand-daughter was named after her! A woman who ruled over the land of Shakespeare and Dickens could only use a pithy sound bite to voice her displeasure. We’re supposed to believe the woman who was richer than Zeus owned nothing but, her name but was able to fork out £12 million to a woman her son claimed he never met.
I call BS on this article. An article which smears a woman whose mantra was “never complain ever explain” in order to bully a little girl who had no say in what she would be named. This latest attack is down there with gleefully reporting the snubbing of her birthday party (which BTW QEII attended.) I know the BRF want to keep Andrew off the front pages but, this is an all time low.
Quite frankly whoever gave this article the go ahead should really think about shutting it down. When I thought about all the things done in QEII’s ‘name’ very few of them were positive. The BRF PR may think they’re killing two birds with one stone. Elevating the reputations of Charles and William at the expense of QEII along with hurting the Sussexes by attacking their daughter. They are wrong! It’s serving to remind people how petty and spiteful the BRF are and that atrocities all around the world were carried out in the ‘name’ of the monarch. The Mau Mau uprising, the famines of India, enslaving the people of Africa etc., etc.,
Yeah, this is total fanfiction. What I could buy is her thinking they should have named her Elizabeth and called her Lilibet. Very common for the older generation to think giving kids “nicknames” as their legal names is a bit off. But parents today don’t want their kid to be one of dozens of Elizabeths, Margarets, or Marys. They’d rather have a Lilibet, Meg, or May.
This is such a horrible look. For real. If QEII actually had an issue with *checks notes* her grandson loving her enough to name his daughter after her, then QEII was an absolute pos.
Agreed. Out of all of QEII’s children and grandchildren, exactly ONE of them gave their child a first name honoring HER. Harry.
Sit down and shut up, you utter pieces of trash.
All of this seems incredibly stupid to me. It’s been almost 3 years why are they still harping over a freaking baby name??? And it’s obvious it’s the courtiers who were pissed, not the Queen though they’re using her name cause they refuse to stand behind their own words.
All I’m seeing is the press and family agreement going down the drain. I think the family are being pushed to the brink because they have no access or leaks and the public sentiment around them is at its lowest. The press are becoming redundant, losing lawsuits and have no access to the golden geese. You can tell the entire eco system was dependent on the Sussexes and removing themselves has sent people over the edge. I truly wonder what the press are going to do in the next year because Harry’s trial is coming and it’s been four years since they left the UK. I truly believe that some of these people are reaching a breaking point. There’s an air of desperation with all these stories and threats.
Yup this exactly. It must be even more dire behind the scenes because they are completely losing it.
So while I do think the press is loving a chance to terrorize Harry, you know the guy who is suing him, it’s also about some really jealous and petty royal family members and courtiers. They are consistently desperate to put not just Meghan but now Meghan’s daughter in her place. They wanted this story out and are happy it’s out. That it’s come out after the queen is dead and through a book about Charles’ new reign is telling.
@Jais I agree. This is a family who routinely through the press mocks anything that Harry and Meghan does, and then does the same thing a year later. They don’t know how to be original and are pissed that they can’t think of some things first. Also these courtiers are people who have built their entire lives around being Senior Private this, and Lord that. They are not going gently into that good night with the idea of royalty and in particular that family being diminished on a worldwide stage. Their entire existence and self-worth is wrapped up in being in those positions of power. They have to make it mean something which means negating anything that those that left do or did.
@!Jais, you are right! They want both Meghan and Lily put in their places because by simply breathing and existing they surpass in popularity and interest their local princesses…
Did she think this way when someone named a horse after her? My single reaction to all the Beckys – this is about a toddler – a real person in this world- and her great grandmother. Leave this child out of your mouth. As time passes and the Sussexes have less and less to do with the Royal Family – the family and their Mouth of Sauron look dumber and incredibly horrible.
This is soooooo embarrassing!! I cannot understand the Royals being all for this story being rehashed two years (!!) later, and dragging QEII back from the grave for this of all things (ahem the Pedrew cash payment is right there).
Plus, it’s just plain mean at this stage, it’s the little girls actual name, stop writing entire articles about she should never have been called that FFS.
This is what gets me and I said it yesterday. This new story is saying the queen did not tell them they couldn’t use the name when they told her about it. Which is ridiculous. She’s the queen. She could’ve said no. They thought it was a sweet gesture. The Sussexes are not mind readers so how could they begin to know if the queen had an issue. Even Becky English says the Sussexes didn’t intend to cause grief or know that it would cause offense. So what did the Sussexes do wrong here? Nothing. And yet they are making it out like the Sussexes are terrible for thinking this was a sweet gesture and essentially making it seem like Lili does not deserve her name!!!!! That’s what they’re doing. I don’t think this is even the actual truth but this is what this story is saying. That the queen is a petty woman who boo-hoo owns nothing and that the first mixed-race girl in the family is not worthy of the queen’s nickname. Wtf, the disgust I feel over these people.
The story is backfiring because people don’t believe it and it’s a rushed hit job that makes the Queen look bad. With everything about Andrew, the Queen is upset about a baby name. Not paying 12 million dollars to a sex trafficking victim but a baby?. Desperate times are here because the family have no credible distractions since the Sussexes left, so they used a dead monarch. The problem is that’s it’s predictable at this point. The press are literally known as anti Harry and Meghan around the world and that the press are currently in court with Harry in particular. The press don’t even realize they have shot themselves in the foot because they’ve made themselves redundant and unreliable.
This is the most stupid thing ever that they’ve used to bash Meghan and Harry. What grandmother won’t be happy she was named after a person? The hatred is so blinding that they’ve reduced the ruler of the British realms to a petty clown crying over a name she has no link too.
Harry will be a fool if he ever attempts to drag his family back into this circus, these children should stay farrrrrrr away from every member of this dysfunctional family especially the wales
I can’t believe the DM is trying to make people believe this hogwash. Does anyone ACTUALLY think that Queen Elizabeth II, Queen of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, Head of the Commonwealth, billionaire, associate of monarchs and presidents, ruler of her domain for DECADES, who once told her second son he should select a different baby name, would have ANY problem speaking up and letting Harry know that she’d rather not allow him to use her nickname? That she’s just such a shy, retiring, sweet little old biddy she was too afraid of causing offense? PLEASE. It’s time they took that sweet little girl’s name out of their mouths and let her great-grandma rest in peace.
She had no trouble protecting Andrew
Why now? Let’s all say it together now…. deflection, deflection, deflection……
“A faultless career as an international stateswoman” – recollections may vary indeed.
So true!!
The Royal Reporters – always trying to make fetch happen. Seriously the queen has been dead for years, get a new storyline!
This is beyond offensive. Abolish the.monarchy
If past attacks on his wife and children by his pedophile enabling & child bullying family didn’t wake Harry up, I hope this recent attack on his daughter is enough for Harry to see his vile family for who they really are. These are grown men & women celebrating the abuse of a 2 year old, and this is what Harry wants to reconcile with? This is who you’re inviting to your daughter’s christening? I just shed a tear
This entire narrative is disgusting. Why does anything coming out of that isle leave a person feeling like they have been slimmed, this hate being purposefully drummed up for an infant to protect a child rapists and weak spineless King is beyond evil. There is no redemption for any of these people and no low they won’t sink to. Prince Harry will win the lawsuits in the end and I hope he bankrupts everyone of these rags in the process.
“It is really rather sad that the name of a child continues to cause rancour.” Exactly. So Rebecca English and the rest of the royal rota stop digging it up. The Queen is gone and one cannot bank on what her staff said as the ultimate truth about her being angry or upset because these staff are projecting their feelings on the Queen. They’re the ones who are upset and angry with Harry and Meghan. William and Kate are also livid and jealous because Harry beat them to using the name Lilibet to name one of their children. Let the Queen rest in peace and this issue as well. Just be happy that Harry has honored his beloved grandmother.
Why didn’t Betty call Harry back the next day and say “I don’t like the idea?” Because it didn’t matter to her. However, the GREY MEN are telling her that it matters a lot, spinning a story about it being stolen from her. The idiocy of this family and their Daily Fail henchmen who think they are settling some score about a baby name. When do the lightning bolts start hitting these weasels? I wish some trashy British influencer or tv star would name her baby Lilibet next and start a whole uncontrollable trend of name stealing.
Oh ffs. Her father named a horse “Lilibet” but that’s okay, it’s just when her mixed race great granddaughter is named after her that it’s a heinous crime. I’ve also seen a line that “nobody would be calling her Lilibet after Philip died”; utter nonsense as it’s a family name – Felipe and Letizia sent a condolence message to her with the salutation “Aunt Lilibet”. The institution and media have seen the poor/disappointed Charles narrative doesn’t work but dragging up the angry/upset Teflon Granny’s ghost does. I expect them to run with this for a while. It’s malicious and sickening.
Lizzie said no plenty of times, for instance she wouldn’t let anyone lay a wreath from Harry on Remembrance Day. Filler to distract from something. We’ve seen Kate one time since Dec 8, is she no longer a working royal, in rehab, moving out of Windsor?
‘I don’t own the palaces, I don’t own the paintings, the only thing I own is my name. And now they’ve taken that.’
I call bullsh*t or jeez Lady, tough having your pick of palaces to live in, in some of the most expensive locations in the U.K. … for free!
I can’t afford to heat our modest little apartment. We’re sleeping in homemade knitted beanies and hot water bottles a la 1924 😤
A comment I was told years ago by someone from inside Palace walls… “the Courtiers think they run the place”. Reading between the lines… and the royals should answer to them.
That’s why I often take with a grain of salt any words attributed to one royal or another are actually said by them. Imo, this was a man in grey annoyed because what he really wanted was for Harry to be angry with the Queen. Instead Harry continued to respect her as his Grandmother and Commander in chief.
And shame on Angela Kelly for letting HM be seen with her coat rumpled up like that. Kelly says she was bedt friends with the Queen. Really? I wouldn’t let my best friend go out like that, especially with photographers around.
I’ve rolled my eyes too fast, I fear one of them may be stuck in a slightly wonky position forever.
“Barricaded in their Californian cocoon, blanketed by the cosy schmaltz of their new showbiz life, it simply wouldn’t have occurred to the couple that such a gesture would cause offence.”
Ah yes, the offence of… naming your rainbow baby after someone you dearly love. Wow. Let’s arrange a flight to The Hague for Meghan and Harry, this was clearly a crime against humanity.
Eff the Queen and Eff the Royal Family. This should be a wake up call for Harry that he should cut ties with his family. They are only causing him and his family harm.
I’ll say it again in different words, they’re attempting to delegitimize an innocent toddler who is legitimately in the queen’s bloodline. Their misogyny and racism are so deep, they actually believe a tiny child in preschool is an appropriate target for hatred and disrespect. Amazing watching that institution cling to barbarism as it does.
the legal threats “dissipated” because at the time, the RRs backed off the story. It wasn’t because the palace told H&M to stop defending their daughter’s name or whatever. We’re getting the rehash now because QEII can’t correct the record, this new book is retelling the story, and Andrew.
Is this how it’s going to be for the next 10, 15 years? The RRs are just going to write books and articles rehashing every thing that happened with the Sussexes, especially relating to the late Queen, knowing she can’t correct the record (she wouldn’t have corrected it anyway, but at least the possibility was there.)
I’m thinking yes @becks1. This is quite possibly how it’s going to be for the next however many years we are all on this planet😂. Putting words and thoughts onto a dead queen. The fact that Becky English is actually putting the late queen’s words in quotation marks is wild. And that she apparently said “the only thing she owned was her name” is even wilder. The lady who had a golden piano and how many tiaras said this? Holy moly, the rota and the RF are doing their very best to take the sheen off the late queen.
The name Lilibet has Hebrew origins. I don’t know how commonly it is used, but it isn’t unique and special to QE. She didn’t own the name any more than she owned the word “royal”. There are actually other people in the world with it as an actual name and not a nickname. If she felt she didn’t own enough personal wealth, she could have abdicated and gotten an actual job to earn money. She would have still owned Balmoral and Sandringham, like her uncle did until her dad bought them back from him.
In their desperate attempts to villainize everything the Sussex’s do, they are systematically destroying the royal institution with their astounding shortsighted pettiness. None of this is a good look. NONE of it. But they are so stuck in their toxic bubble they can’t see it. Less and Less people will take this institution seriously as they keep this up.
“Little Lilibet deserves none of this. ” And yet, they go on and on about it. Trying to portray the queen as poverty stricken, only really owning her name, just makes it even more ridiculous. Do they think this makes Liz look good? It makes her look self pitying and petty. Header photo is very appropriate.
Chuck needs to rush to Denmark and hire some new advisors and sack the current ones who have brought the rf popularity to lower than 50 percent for the first time. Folks in Denmark know how to do this , go today Chuck or it might all end sooner than you can imagine.
The Sussexes have cut the gutter gossipers out of their lives. So they will do all they can to try to engage with them even going after their daughter’s name. They are desperate and I am pleased the Sussexes are keeping a dignified silence allowing them to continue making fools of themselves and #ThatFamily. This too shall fail and as usual, they have egg on their faces by besmirching their own dead Queen. Creating talking points by going after a toddler’s name is low but we all know #That Family is low. None of this would have happened if #ThatFamily had stood up for the Sussexes. Enjoying watching that institution falling off the cliff.