Oh, the palace lied about why Princess Kate didn’t go to Balmoral when QEII died

Royal biographer Robert Hardman has a new book out this month called The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy. If you’ve seen the rash of older royal stories being retold with some twists, that’s why – Hardman’s book is being excerpted and hyped by the Mail, People Magazine, the Telegraph and other outlets. What I’ve seen from it is a whole lotta of old news, especially the stuff about Queen Elizabeth II’s death and everything that happened in those hours and days in September 2022. Still, I guess people want to talk about *why* Kate didn’t go to Balmoral on QEII’s final day, or how Prince Harry and his father argued on the phone because Charles called Harry specifically to tell him that Balmoral was for whites only.
On the day QEII passed away, Kate had decided herself to remain at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor with her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. They were starting their new school, Lambrook, on September 8 and the Duchess of Cambridge she felt they needed one parent with them. Her husband, Prince William, was understandably racing up to Scotland to see his grandmother with the then Earl and Countess of Wessex and Duke of York.
‘It was by luck rather than judgement, but it made it a lot easier to tell Harry that he was coming alone,’ a royal aide says. The book also notes that, ‘like the late Duke of Edinburgh, she [Queen Elizabeth] did not like a queue of family well-wishers flocking to her bedside when ill’.
Prince Harry was in the UK with his wife Meghan when his father personally called him to break the news her health on was failing on September 8. In his memoir, Spare, he claims he then texted his elder brother to ask about travel arrangements but William didn’t reply.
‘Clearly, Prince William did not regard this as the appropriate moment for the intensely difficult conversation he needed to have with his brother,’ Daily Mail royal expert Robert Hardman writes dryly. There was wariness, he says, about Harry’s forthcoming biography and many in the family were still sore over the Sussexes’ ‘reckless betrayal’ as regards their Oprah Winfrey interview.
‘Some of the family were probably ready to give him a piece of their mind,’ Hardman quotes a source saying. In normal circumstances senior royals wouldn’t even discuss such logistics themselves. That would be left to their staff. Kensington Palace say Harry’s team – ‘the Sussex camp’ – ‘had all the numbers’ but no such call came.
Charles called Harry again. It is in this call, the prince later claimed, he was told to come without Meghan.
‘We can easily image the dread with which the [then] Prince of Wales approached that call. The Sussexes’ capacity for taking offence was well known and as everyone was conscious that any conversation could end up in the public domain – as, indeed, this one did three months later,’ Hardman says dryly. Harry raged at his father over Meghan, he later admitted, describing him in Spare as ‘nonsensical and disrespectful’.
‘I wasn’t having it. Don’t ever speak about my wife that way,’ he wrote. But Charles explained that he didn’t want lots of people in the house and, besides, Harry’s sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge wasn’t coming either. ‘Then that’s all you needed to say,’ the prince wrote, apparently mollified by this.
But what he didn’t know, Hardman reveals, is that the king hadn’t asked Kate to stay away at all. ‘She had certainly not been asked to stay away,’ he writes. ‘Rather, it was the start of a new term at a new school for George, Charlotte and Louis, and she had decided that one parent should be with them on such an important day.’
Harry also claimed in Spare that no-one that told him his grandmother had died and that he had to learn the news from a BBC breaking news alert on his phone as he touched down in Scotland that evening on a commercial flight. ‘Not exactly,’ write Hardman. ‘A member of Palace staff says that the King had been urgently trying to make contact with his younger son. ‘There were repeated attempts to get through to him but no calls were going through because Harry was airborne,’ says the official.
Actually, in the hours after QEII passed, Kensington Palace openly briefed the Mail that Kate had decided to not fly to Balmoral because she “instinctively knew this was an occasion for the Queen’s blood family.” It was explicitly a dig at Meghan, that Meghan “invited herself” to Balmoral, and that everyone in the royal family was apparently incandescent with rage at the very idea that Harry would want his wife with him on a difficult and sad day. I always said that Kate’s excuse should have been simple – it was the first day of school, of course she wanted to be with her children. But that wasn’t what the royal aides said at the time, as they made everything about how openly they were punishing and snubbing the Sussexes and how Kate was better than Meghan. The rest of it… Hardman is blocked because Harry (correctly) told his side of things in Spare, so Hardman can’t blatantly lie about what was said and done to Harry. Instead, Hardman is just putting a royalist spin on things, like of course William and Charles couldn’t be expected to put aside their differences with Harry for a couple of hours on the day QEII died.
This is old news. Anything to not mention the elephant in the room hiding under the carpet sweating his pedo ass off. Let’s rehash some old stuff. Look here not there.
Deflecting. Seems that they are worried that more on Andrew will drop soon.
So, this is “The Making of a King,” is it? When do we get to the part about what Charles thinks of his rapist, sex trafficking brother?
And when does the modern part start?
This. They had already said it was a new school term and she was staying for that. This is not some earth shattering revelation.
Katie did not go to Balmoral, because William did not want her there. Plain and simple.
This, so much.
They didn’t mind leaving 8-month old George in England for a 14-day jolly in the Maldives (or some such destination), but they now need to be around their oh-so needy kids 24/7 and cant even work?
Plus, yeah, old story re-hashed to distract from all the sh*t flying around their many palaces. I hope they soon choke on all the sh*t they seem unable to shovel out of the windows.
I don’t know where else to vent this: I follow on Insta an account, “from berkshire to buck” and the followers are deluded beyond belief (as is the acc holder!). The woman behind the account (and blog) put to a vote which interview was the bigger train wreck, Andy with EM or H&M with O, the overwhelming majority voted for H&M! What kind of morons are these?
Then yesterday “K hasn’t been seen in such a long time, quite unusual no sighting yet this year, but it must be because of the Danish coronation, K doesn’t want to distract!” Asking a hard(ish) question and then coming up with such a dumnb excuse, the woman behind the account is a lawyer and it makes me wonder how good she is, b/c Jesus, the delusion is out of this world.
@Vik: I know the Insta account you speak of! My coworker told me about and dubbed it “the Meghan hater” it’s @fromberkshiretobuckingham. I can’t ever comment on her posts because she limits comments but I can send her messages on stories lol. I rarely do because she comes across as so unhinged, vilifying Meghan and sanctifying Kate. I don’t follow her on IG because she’s so annoying but I do check her out every once in awhile. Her insta story today story made me LOL asking where Kate has been hiding the past few weeks. I don’t think it’s because William and Kate are about to announce a divorce but it is weird… even the Kate stans have been forced to reconcile on certain oddities in the past year (Kate switching to pants all of a sudden, her messed up hair, not being seen yet in the month of January).
Maybe unfollow? Pretty sure people get paid by how many followers they have on insta. Not sure it’s worth giving a deluded account holder the extra coin and incentive to spread hate.
Thank you. This is exactly what I came here to say. If William thought she could comfort him as he mourned his grandmother’s passing, she would have been there. But, neither was William grieving (he seemed the happiest he’d ever been due to his closer proximity to the throne), nor does his relationship with kittykat fall in the category of comfort. Harry needed Meghan there because he was very close to his grandmother. I really believe that Harry was the only one of that lot who truly grieved that woman’s passing. The rest of them used that occasion to jokey for position.
I’d add that it wasn’t just W that didn’t want KM there, few present that sad day at Balmoral will have had any time for her.
@proudmary I’d add Edward & Sophie as both (particularly E) looked shattered during the funeral.
Nothing that is coming out is making the Royal family look good at all. Especially considering this author was a longtime Daily Mail writer and they are currently involved in a court case with Prince Harry.
Indeed and it’s funny that they’re trying to divert from Paedo but end with more shade on other members…
After the world saw a peaceful abdication of a queen and the joyful coronation of a new king and his queen yesterday, the pettiness and fragile egos of the RF are especially embarrassing. They really have no idea how pitiful they seem, do they?
They are actually bragging about despicable behavior, and pretend they had no choice but being despicable. I don’t know how people can stomach this lot.
@Roo – it’s also worth noting that the Danish royal family are not as wealthy as the BRF and yet receive a lot less from the public purse. The sooner someone in the British government conducts a proper audit on royal spending the better.
This dude is really trying hard to sell a book no one cares about and no one will buy. Why? Because no one – including most of Britain give AF about Charles. Which is why all of these stories about Harry & Meghan. Because the author knows no one would give a sh*t. otherwise.
I hope this year is a year of clarity for Harry, these people HATE you, your wife and children and they want the world to know it. Know this and distance yourself and your family from the clown show, the only time you should be present is during a funeral.
That’s why all these stories are coming out. Other than his lawsuits. Which the tabloids aren’t going to report on. What reason will Harry or Meghan and the kids have for going over there? So what stories can they write about them. They will all turn out like the one last week about Sandhurst. Which means for these people to make money they are either going to have to completely lie. And that hasn’t been working. Or really go after the rest of the family. Which if they do that they are slowly cutting their own throats. Because they will get rid of the monarchy. And then how will they make money.
I don’t buy any of the excuses on why Kate wasn’t there. She wasn’t there because she wasn’t wanted there. She hides behind the excuse of her kids and school. Just like with Earthshot. She wasn’t there because Will didn’t WANT her there. It would look odd if Meghan was there ( because Harry wanted her there) and not Kate.
Came to say the same thing. Kate would never have missed the opportunity to ham it up for the cameras and parade the children around. She was not wanted there.
BINGO (was his name-o).
But what’s weird is that this story disputing the fact that Kate wasn’t invited isn’t really a good look either. It means that Charles was specifically singling out Meghan which is his son’s wife. What a trashy family. No class.
He didn’t want Meghan to steal his thunder the day the queen died. Nor did Willie for the same reason.
Well sure, they basically don’t want Meghan to breathe bc she steals their thunder by existing. But it’s such a choice to brag about this. The only people applauding are the base who they’ve already got on their side while everyone else is looking around like, yeah, okay, y’all are a bunch of low-class thugs. Making sure we know Kate was invited(cough nah she wasn’t) while Meghan was excluded. It ain’t cute on the world stage that’s for sure. It’s just playing to an increasingly smaller base but okay sure, continue on, I guess.
Not only did he not want Meghan there but he didn’t even think about Kate to even mention her. She’s been in proximity to this family for two decades and he didn’t even think of her.
They are admitting to Charles knowing that they are separated. That’s why he never needed to tell Kate to stay back because he knows she was never going to be allowed to attend with William.
Yeah, the way the thing is worded about “Charles” not “asking” her to stay away. That girl wasn’t asked to do anything, she was TOLD by her husband she wasn’t going.
Agreed. And Kate used the excuse of her kids first day of school. The nanny is the one that usually takes them to school anyway. It may be their first day but this is a huge thing that happened to the RF. I think the kids would understand if Kate didn’t pick them up. And again, the nanny does a lot of the work for the kids. Will and Kate go on tours and the kids seem fine. Also, other in laws were invited to go, just not Kate. This is Kate ( or her mom) trying to make it look like she wasn’t snubbed when she was.
Kate didn’t bother attending George’s first ever day of school. William went by himself
Harry had to find his own way there. So why wouldn’t Meghan go with him? Just because Charles said no. Doesn’t mean he has to listen to him. If he and Meghan showed up at the door. And they only turned Meghan away. Imagine how that would have played out around the world. Harry’s just to nice.
Harry loved his grandmother and didn’t want to make his final moments seeing her body into a drama.
@RP: that’s my thinking. Since Harry had to make his own way, might as well bring Meghan. But that’s me.
RE: Meghan not coming, I’m sure she probably said “that’s ok, I’ll stay behind.” The last thing she probably wanted was to be around that bunch of vipers. Especially William and Charles. Meghan has no problem protecting her peace, especially around that awful “family”.
Bitch would have conducted a photo shoot in front of Lizzie’s dead body.
With a black veil and daytime diamonds and her personal photographer
💯💯💯 She wasn’t there because William didn’t want her there, full stop. Maybe Charles would have said “no” to her going, but the reason we’re not hearing about that is because she wasn’t invited in the first place because William didn’t want her there.
The first day of school is a convenient enough excuse and they should have leaned into that immediately, but they didn’t.
Don’t forget how Kate jumped in the car for that school run photo shoot in retaliation for not being seen disembarking from the private plane with the other senior royals. Even took the time to put on those pearl drop earrings. Haven’t seen her do the school run since.
100%, the timing simply does not work. If the timeline the public has been given is accurate, Kate would have already done the morning school run hours before the queen took a turn and everyone started making their way to Balmoral.
It’s insane that we’re supposed to believe they left the 3 children in school that day as news was breaking that the queen was ill, risking the chance that they hear it from a classmate or teacher, for what? Normality’s sake? Yea right. I think Kate had plenty of time to discretely pick the children up, settle them in with a nanny or Carole, and then go pay respects to the queen.
This whole thing is just another excuse for Kate made at Meghan’s expense, as usual.
I agree with this. There is no way those kids were kept in school once it was made public that the Queen was being “made comfortable”.
I think that went out around 12 noon UK time and the kids were back at home before then.
I agree with you. William did not want Kate there. However, have I missed the reason that Sophie was there if it was only for immediate family and Charles did not want too many people in the 952 room Castle?
Totally agree. Kate was told to stay and she did because she’s obedient like a well trained dog. She didn’t decide anything. Then because Kate didn’t go, it meant Meghan couldn’t go either because how would they explain that to the press? Will doesn’t want his wife around him at pivotal moments but Harry does? That whole day was a mess from the get go. So much time to plan for it and yet nothing. Or at least the plan didn’t include Harry. The part about KP waiting for a call. FFS – KP should have been making the arrangements for Harry but again, he was written out of the script.
In Spare, H notes that he messaged his brother who never bothered to respond. Did the author skip that part?
Sophie is not blood family, but she is white.
The school day was basically done when William left for balmoral and news was public that the Queen was not doing well. The kids were not going to stay in school by that point.
Kate was told to stay home just like she was for the Singapore trip.
Can the DM excerpt something about Andrew from this book? Of course not. Will all the excerpts solely be about the Sussexes? Of course. Transparent, aren’t they?
Reading this and the Spare over and over again, I really cannot understand how William is so cold and vengeful! His beloved grandma just died and he cannot get over his grievances and other issues against his little brother to answer his text messages and (I don’t know) offer support? How can someone be so small when in a tragedy they don’t think about anyone else apart from their precious little selves? If it was my brother that “was in the wrong”, I’d definitely put aside my issues with him and try to support one another. But, obviously I am not petty or so small like William
William is just like Charles. They have been hoping for the Queen to pass for at least a decade. So yeah he wasn’t grieving about it. Plus he was probably fighting with Kate. Who I’m sure wanted to go but wasn’t allowed. So I’m sure they threw lots of pillows that day.
William is nothing like Charles. Charles has his faults but has done a lot of good, William has not.
I’ve no intention of reading this book but, can someone tell me if this is a book about Charles or an attempt to smear Harry? It’s amazing that the headlines for a book about a new king is all about his son; who is deemed ‘irrelevant’.
Right? This book is supposedly about Charles but the daily drip drip drip of press for it is all about Harry.
It’s about H with KFC’s full approval which in itself tells us sooooo much about KFC: cruel, vindictive, amoral, racist, cowardly.
The fact that the RF apparently wanted the news of their matriarch’s death to be communicated to one another through their various “camps” really disgusted me. Then I remembered how Charles communicated the news of Diana’s death to Harry and then just f–ked off and left his poor little boy alone in his grief. I can’t decide which is worse. I’m just left with the impression that it’s a miracle that Harry turned out as kind, empathetic, and compassionate as he did, in spite of all the callousness he’s been subjected to his entire life.
When H told Dax Shepherd on his podcast back in 2021 that growing up, he had always felt different from the rest of his family, I dont think we fully appreciate the extent of the difference between them. Its beginning to occur to me that the difference could be equated to the diff between species.
It’s very tempting at times to believe that there just might be something to that theory about the RF being lizard people, right?
I mean, the no wives at the dying queen’s bedside rule was so obviously Meghan specific at the time. “It was luck rather than judgment” that they could use Kate’s absence (her incandescent husband didn’t want her there) to exclude Meghan. They’re admitting that Balmoral is “whites only”, as you say.
I’ve always thought, and wondered why no one one covered it this way, was that Charles told Willy to have Kate stay home so Charles’s could tell Harry no wives. Kate would have chewed off her left arm to be there as the all empathetic, King whisperer ever.
I have never bought that she was asked to stay at home – she was never asked which is why she made a big deal driving around Windsor in her pearls for 2/3 days after the death. This was her usual ‘what about meeeeeeeeeeeeeee’ pap stunting.
That top photo always gets me – Kate looks like she could cut a b!tch up with that awful blusher of rage. Meghan looks very sorrowful in the background with her just right makeup.
Preface: I started experiencing death at a very young age so I may not have the best idea of what’s appropriate here.
I actually think it’s weird that George wasn’t brought to say his good byes.
They’re not a real family.
I think George was 10 or 11? Right? I think that at that age it should be decided based on personality and how close he was with his Grandmother.
No, George is only ten now. So he would have been 8 or 9.
This family is sick, and allowing this sort of rubbish to stand is sicker, because people can rightly point out, that IF Charlie wanted to get hold of Harry whilst Harry was in the air, a quick call could have had Charlie speaking to Harry through the pilots head gear, so that excuse doesn’t stand. Then we have them more worried about it what Harry might print in his book, than getting to their dieing grandmother!! Yeah, they really look good, and will we now hear another reason that keen didn’t go to Singapore?? Finally let’s not forget the glorious king, the attentive son, who would rather be bloody mushroom picking instead of at his dieing mothers bedside!
Yeah. The new king and his people had no idea or influence to contact a plane in the air. KC is so efficient and able.
So modern.
Or, CRex, the new KING, could have called his tantrum toddler son Burger King and told him that Harry, his brother, was coming on the plane to Balmoral and to not rip Harry’s arm off while mid-air. He could even have dangled an Island getaway with whatever woman who wasn’t Kate in return.
This is a family that tells you to come up to Balmoral because your beloved mother-substitute Grandma is on her death bed, and then eff around with you for kicks trying to block your way up there.
Didn’t Harry say in Spare that it was Meghan who texted him and told him to look at the BBC website or whatever? So if she was able to contact him then why not Charles? Plus Charles wasn’t even there to greet him at Balmoral, Anne was. Charles is as bitter and hateful as they come and I think its deserving that the monarchy is losing support under his reign. He, Camilla, Andrew, Kate and William can all spin around together in the Vortex of Hell while Harry and Meghan watch safely from outside.
You have to recall that, the week of the queen’s death, was the same week that Meghan made that fantastic speech at One Young World, and Harry and Meghan were feted at Dusseldorf. I think it was a real shock to the system that Harry and Meghan were on top of the world, despite all the attempts to destroy them. With most of the western world watching, the family used the occasion of the funeral to bring them down a peg or two. Despite all the negativity, I think it proves that the whole entire BRF will never be as popular, or as successful as Harry and Meghan. No way William and Kate could ever survive what H&M have faced, letting alone thrive in the face of such assault.
Was the person who wrote this drunk when they did? This is one of worst pieces of writing I’ve ever seen, and considering how low the bar is for the British press, that’s saying something.
I am estranged from my brothers, and we rarely talk. But when there’s an emergency or death in the family (like when our grandma died), we DP talk. It’s incredibly hard, but we DO exist in the same room and do what we have to do. Spouses included.
This whole scene with the queen’s death is so sad to me. Such a picture of the brokenness of these relationships. It leaves Charles and William looking so petty and vengeful, even in the time where you should be AT LEAST civil.
See this is why no one will ever take Charles and William seriously as leaders. If they can’t behave decently at a time like that. How can they even be considered to deal with another country that doesn’t like them in the first place.
@ Robert Exactly this just shows how lacking Charles and Heir are in common decency. I wouldn’t trust them to run a whelk stall let alone represent UK on a world stage.
Geez I laughed when I looked whelk up. Slimy carnivorous sea snails describes the royal family to a T.
And they can TEXT, instead of talking. Texting, for me, makes it easier to ignore BS and insults and just get decisions made.
I get along with my sisters, but one talks and talks and talks and you can’t get a word in. I have tried several times to explain this problem with her. So now, I never talk on the phone with her. Only text. I like her much better now. Lol.
KC should find the leaker among his Staff and ‘punish’ them. I’m referring to the almost instant info from the vile ‘Lady C’ who is neither an aristocrat or ‘Royal confidante’. I suspect a close family member who is privy to intimate secrets. ‘Lady C ‘ was once used to break up Charles and Diana and the Yorks. So I don’t think it’s PWT. Anyway why bring all this up now? Family and press are just cr*p. They need a sounding board. They look so bad.
If it was a no married ins allowed then why was Sophie and Tim there? Kate wasn’t there because William didn’t want her there. Otherwise her parents would’ve been babysitting the kids.
The only spouses who weren’t there were Kate and Meghan. Both were excluded because their presence wasn’t wanted by either Chuckie or Willy.
Still so shocking to me how ugly they acted during those two weeks of “mourning”. They went from giddy at their new titles to cold as ice in their treatment of Meghan. The entire world saw them for who they are. Does this author really think he’s putting them in a good light with these stories.
Even in regular non royal families where there are feuds and people who can’t stand each other , they do put up a united front at weddings , funerals, Christmas , birthdays ..it’s called keeping ones digniry and behaving decently in public . Kate isn’t fit to be in polite circles , even the simplest labourer knows how to put on a ” face”, it’s nothing to do with how grand you are . She has no class , no upbringing ..never seen anyone so cheap in my life . Even knowing the eyes of the world are on her , she has t that bullying , bitchy , nasty attitude . I can’t wait to see her thrown out of her posturing , fake royal position
So this is “The Making of a King,” is it? When do we get to the part about what Charles thinks of his racist, sex trafficking brother?
Why, in his interviews and/or in Spare, did Harry never say what he thinks of his racist, sex trafficking uncle?
@Grace: I’m guessing you haven’t read Spare because Harry did talk about Andrew being accused of sex trafficking.
Harry realized that Andrew’s failings were nothing to do with him. Spare was about his relationships (or lack thereof) with his father, brother, mother and the exploitative manner in which the palaces manipulate information via the courtiers, the Firm and the tabloids in the *secret arrangement*.
The Queen “did not like a queue of family well-wishers flocking to her bedside when ill’.” Because, Balmoral is SO small that her bedside was the only place anyone could be. IF it was just Kate taking herself out of going, then why would Meghan have to be told not to come also? That is the point they are making without realizing it. If H&M are so easy to take offense, maybe try not being offensive. I guess, they were supposed to shrug off the racist treatment.
Kate not attending but Meghan attending would have raise the issue about the state of the marriage of W and K. Questions they don’t want raised.
Yeah it’s shocking how easily offended H&M are by the many inoffensive attacks by the Windsors & their media shills: “M made K cry”, “the degree wife”, KFC & K voicing concerns about the possible dark skin tone of a newborn, denying M inpatient mental health care, etc. It’s a mystery why H&M can’t quietly accept these inoffensive attacks.
What’s this business about betrayal? They have their courtiers and royal rota when they want to get back at each other aka backstabbing.
They might not want to change their storyline too often because that will always end up blowing up in their faces, just like the flower girls’ dresses story backfired on them.
This nasty-azz book is the writer trying to smooth over the bad behavior of Charles and William towards Harry & Meghan in the aftermath of the queen’s death. We were all witness to the bad behavior because we saw it live on camera, the tabloids were happy to tell us what Charles and William did, and Harry told us how they both behaved behind the scenes so this book is just rubbish to make Charles and William look less petty, less spiteful, and less a-holes. And if the queen dying was just for “blood family” or the wives weren’t allowed, what the hell was Sophie doing there? At the time she was just a third-rate royal.
But he’s not smoothing over anything. He’s fanning the flames and making them all look terrible. If it’s supposed to make Charles and William’s bad behavior look less bad, it’s failing big time 😂. He did not try very well. Backfired
But does the book record how KFC (through his lackies) briefed the media that M wouldn’t be welcome at Balmoral? I’m in Australia and I remember hearing that detail on TV news bulletins via the BBC and Nicholas Witchell. I also remember seeing that fact published in newspapers and subsequently discussed on this site. The effort by KFC to vilify M after QEII’s death was as appalling as it was shocking. Only a hagiography of KFC would minimise this particularly cruel act.
But what he didn’t know, Hardman reveals, is that the king hadn’t asked Kate to stay away at all. ‘She had certainly not been asked to stay away,’ he writes.
So what he’s saying is that Charles intentionally didn’t want Meghan to come but he didn’t NOT want Kate to come. She would have been welcome. Oh. What a great king.
Kaiser’s line is devastatingly true: “Balmoral was for whites only.”
Rehashing these stories is only going to make that more apparent.
Speaking of button mcmutton the princess of wiglets and copying. When does she plan to start work again this year? It’s now January the 16th and she has not showed her Botox face since last year.
There was even an early years meeting at KP and she was not there.
My money’s on her being on a tropical vacation with her debtor parents.
If this was the truth why didn’t the Palace say so from the beginning? I think Kate refused to go to Scotland and because of that the white royals felt Meghan shouldn’t be there either. Furthermore, Harry was still in Windsor when the Queen died so why did Charles wait until he was airborne to call him?
There is no way Kate refused to go.
If this was an occasion for the blood family, why was Sophie there?
So many things went wrong on the day the Queen died. William not being able to get over his own self and let his brother on the plane that he took with Andrew, Edward, and Sophie to Scotland is probably the cruelest detail of all. There’s no defending that and he can’t use the Oprah interview as an excuse. He may have still been mad at his brother but his hurt feelings weren’t the priority in this instance. And trying to blame Harry’s staff for not reaching out to William’s camp–total BS as an excuse as well. We know Harry tried to reach out to William and it just makes William look bad. Since William refused to take Harry’s calls, Harry had no way of knowing Kate wasn’t accompanying William at first so he naturally looked for a way for him and Meghan to get to Balmoral together only to finally get through to Charles. Who knows what Charles said about Meghan to piss off Harry (maybe something along the lines of “She isn’t family” meaning direct blood relative which I could see infuriating Harry). But this whole Saint Kate narrative–for all we know William didn’t want her there at all and told her to stay behind. But it was probably a combination of things: chaos with the kids starting at a new school and Kate wanting to be there for them and also her husband wanting to get to Balmoral asap. William made the wrong choice that day and it will haunt him forever.
To the Firm, Harry is stupid. Meghan is his brain so if his brain isn’t invited, he won’t figure out what’s going on. When the family including Sophie went to Balmoral they were discussing division of assets and how to clean up the outstanding debts William had and Charles had before transferring the Dutchy of Cornwall to William. Both had to lay their
cards on the line revealing what needed cleaning up and how to do it. They also included Anne, Andrew and Edward and what they would get. The royals didn’t want either of the daughter in laws their because the Wales marriage is shaky and they always questioned H and M’s marriage. Charles and the rest wanted to divide the assets and keep their dirt secret.
Does anyone know if Meghan has ever been to Balmoral? We know she and Harry were invited to the Castle of Mey, but it seems like the Sussex family has never ever been to Balmoral?
You’re right. They have taken special care to Wallace-Simpson Meghan by making Balmoral off limits. Apparently the latter visited Balmoral once, while dating Edward VIII, then called David. She was then banned from being there; presumably Wallace thought it was a dump. Which it probably is; Tony Blaire’s wife expressed the same sentiments. So Meg isn’t missing out on anything by not being at that drab castle, in the company of such god awful people.
Balmoral might be furnished in an old fashioned way but it is near where I live and a beautiful castle in wonderful scenery. Wallis Simpson stayed there the summer of 1936. How could she have been banned when Edward VIII owned the Castle and she was his lover?
Reading about this Hardman book makes me really want to read Endgame — carefully. First there was a lot of buzz about Endgame. Then there were the distracting sort-of-revelations about the royal racist(s) — and what that might mean about Scobie and his book. Then I didn’t hear very much about Endgame, but started hearing multiple rehashed stories that would hardly put the BRF in the best light. Now I’m wondering if, in addition to the habitual efforts of the tabloids to discredit Harry and Meghan, the distractions are more about something else — including the focus in Endgame on the despicable relationships between several current members of the BRF and the press, or even about other business dealings that are highly significant, but less immediately juicy compared to the family relationships stuff. Hmm.
One thing that’s for certain is that Hardman of the daily mail is being treated as a legitimate writer with legitimate sources as opposed to Scobie. The BM is treating Hardman as if what he has to say is real and worthy of being heard, like his narrative is truth. Bc that’s what the want us to believe. While anything omid said was lies. That’s why they discredit him. Well, one reason, aside from his outsider status, both racially and publication-wise. They want their version to be cannon.
Some of the info that Hardman mentions such as there being a minister there quoting from the Bible, the Queen going upstairs to eat dinner alone on the Tuesday evening, could only have come from inside sources. This is an authorised version.
Agree it’s an authorized version but of course that doesn’t make it true. The BM is propping up the king’s version of events by touting Hardman as a true journalist in contrast to the way they denigrated Scobie as a hack.
“The Sussexes’ capacity for taking offence was well known…”
Isn’t this what racists and abusers typically say when they know they’re in the wrong …?
Also
“‘Rather, it was the start of a new term at a new school for George, Charlotte and Louis, and she had decided that one parent should be with them on such an important day.’…”
Confirmation that WanK are effectively separated.
Beginning to get the sense that Bill’s animosity to Harry is effectively about how out of sync their lives were.
Harry found and chose love and that make Bill consider if settling had been the right thing to do after all?
Here one for you all. Uk government spent £8 million on portraits of King Chuck. In an enviroment when local government haven’t got enough money to offer basic services, Uk government demands we put up unwanted portraits of sausage fingers. I becoming an antimonarchist fast. Harry and Meghan were the only interesting ones now they are gone and the rest of the royals want to erase them . 😒
Why are you not asking why Harry and Meghan did not go to Balmoral during the summer when they were asked as were all the other grandchildren? They were the only ones not to go and then Harry sets up a great fuss at the most inappropriate time. Neither Kate nor Meghan had a place at Balmoral when the Queen was dying. They were not blood relatives and neither particularly close. Interesting that Peter Philips reputed to be the grandson closest was there. He had been going to host a shooting party at Balmoral. This was cancelled but he stayed on. Lady Sarah Chatto the Queen’s niece also there. Incidentally why is Meghan not referred to as Meghan on here? She seems to have changed her name to “sister-in-law”
@Carolind
Okay, all these people are blood relatives. What about Sophie? She is a married in. And what fuss from Harry are you talking about?
(1) The claim that Harry and Meghan were invited to Balmoral is a complete and utter lie. That was presumably the summer of the Flybee fiasco, when William and Kate devised a scheme to make it appear as if Harry and Meghan were the only two members of that family who fly private. It took two empty Flybee planes to get the WanKs to Balmoral, after Elton John invited Harry and Meghan to spend the summer with him. No way Harry would have chosen a visit with Elton John over having his first born at Balmoral, visiting his grandmother whom he loved, and showing Meghan one of his childhood homes; (2) Neither Meghan nor Kate are blood relatives, but neither is Sophie, so why was she there? (3) Meghan’s full name is Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, or if you prefer PRINCESS HENRY OF WALES.
How asinine. The remark about “blood” family only, supposedly from Kate, tells everything you need to know about how she views her relationship with her husband–they are not really related at all because of the lack of “blood” between them. Bullshit. This reminds me of back in the day when royals married their immediate family (sisters/brothers) because of “blood.” So yeah, incest, murder and genetically deformed children–way to go. She should just say, “William doesn’t love me and I don’t love him.” That’s why she didn’t go, though she would have loved to, but he didn’t want/need her there. She is his burden.
So if Kate had an incestuous relationship with William, like he was her brother, then that would have been “blood” and she could have gone. Yeah, stark, utter, stupid, offensive bullshit. They could never accept Duchess Meghan because she is Black, so the blood isn’t “white” enough for these repulsive assholes. I will NEVER vacation in that shithole England again.
Is that a picture of Kate looking ecstatic on her funereal walkabout? JFC. 🙄
Couldn’t reach Harry because he was airborne? I doubt that. One can always leave a voicemail or text saying “please contact us immediately upon landing”.
Also, I’m positive that Harry, like any normal person, would have called or texted to warn that he is about to be out of cell service range if he was expecting urgent news. They talk as if they needed to send a telegraph but Harry was not present to receive it.