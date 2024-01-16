Eden: Prince Harry’s Living Legend of Aviation award is ‘pathetic & needy’

Prince Harry will receive the Living Legend of Aviation Award on Friday, the 19th. No one has confirmed whether he’ll show up in person to the ceremony, but I suspect he will. When the news came out last week, I honestly thought “well, that’s nice, but it’s probably not the most serious award ever.” I looked up the site and how it’s organized and I came away somewhat impressed, but I still say that this isn’t, like, the Nobel Prize of Aviation or anything like that. It’s basically like “hey, you’re a pilot or you have something to do with aviation AND you’re really cool, so here’s an award.”
It has been shocking to watch the meltdown though – the British media and the royalist derangers are treating this award like it’s everything all at once: a sham award; an important award for which Harry is unworthy; something anyone could get if they paid for it; something they should give to every pilot; something which Prince William should have gotten. I still say that this award basically blew up the British media’s January talking point of “the Sussexes are desperate, broke and unpopular” and that’s why everyone seems to be freaking out. Speaking of:
Prince Harry’s Living Legends of Aviation Award comes across as ‘needy’, Richard Eden has told Palace Confidential. Speaking on the Mail+’s weekly talk show, the Daily Mail’s Diary Editor said it’s unclear why the Duke of Sussex, 39, is being honoured at this year’s 21st Annual Living Legends of Aviation Awards in Beverley Hills.
‘Frankly, I think it’s a bit needy. Perhaps the organisers of these award ceremonies know that they will turn up if they give them an award, but there’s something slightly pathetic,’ Mr Eden said.
In conversation with the Daily Mail’s Royal Editor at Large Richard Kay and show host Jo Elvin, Mr Eden added that he did a ‘double take’ when he heard the news of Harry’s award.
While Harry ‘knows how to fly a helicopter’, for Mr Eden, it’s ‘not clear why he’s being given this award’ at this time.
Prince Harry undertook two tours of duty in Afghanistan as a forward air controller and an Apache helicopter pilot. His work as a British Army veteran and pilot is set to be honoured at this year’s 21st Annual Living Legends of Aviation Awards. The decorated event – which will be hosted by John Travolta in Beverly Hills, California next Friday – will see the royal inducted alongside other aerospace icons including Fred George and Steve Hinton.
It is understood that his work with setting up the Invictus Games Foundation will also be celebrated, according to the awards’ website. It is not clear whether Harry, or his wife Meghan Markle, 42, will attend the ceremony.
For Richard, the award is just the latest in a long list for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. He joked: ‘The one great thing about Harry and Meghan moving to California is that they seem to be garlanded with awards, and every now and then, there’s another one.’
“Frankly, I think it’s a bit needy. Perhaps the organisers of these award ceremonies know that they will turn up if they give them an award, but there’s something slightly pathetic.” Is it more or less needy and pathetic than a prince who sets up his own awards scheme, refuses to invite the nominees and instead blows through millions of dollars to hang out with celebrities and inflate his own ego? Honestly, Harry should get more awards for what he did with Invictus. The fact that Harry’s CV includes stuff like “founder of Sentebale, Invictus and Travalyst,” board of directors of African Parks, chief impact officer of BetterUp AND bestselling author… give him more awards.
It’s funny that they can’t seem to pick a lane to complain about on this one. They just can’t decide if this is the greatest aviation award since Lindbergh flew the Atlantic or some show biz award for old broken down aviators. I’m surprised they’re not zeroing in on the Beverly Hills location since no one associates BH with aviation. It’s Hollywood!
Was it “pathetic and needy” when royal buddy Tom Cruise got the award? Angelina Jolie is needy? Numerous American astronauts (who PW claims to admire) were pathetic and needy? If Eden doesn’t get the concept of this organization then he is “pathetic” in his inability to follow the plot. What some of these idiots don’t get is that they are insulting pilot veterans and the other famous recipients of the award who voted for PH to receive it. It is really hurting them that these associated celebs aren’t shunning PH like they want to claim.
I read this to mean that the organization is needy – like if they give Harry an award he’ll show up to their event. Which is actually pretty funny, because Eden’s the one who’s needy – he needs Harry in every column to guarantee people will read him.
The organization certainly isn’t needy either if they can get famous American astronauts, war heroes and people like Angelina.
@equality – Well, of course. It’s the opposite story again. We know that Eden and his lot are the neediest of all.
Always remember, the rotaRats are always speaking on behalf of one or both palaces. In this instance, Maureen’s cup of tears are William’s. I really love that this award is burning him so badly. And yes, Maureen needs the Sussexes in his columns, he would starve to death otherwise; they all would. So unfortunately we, who are sane, will have to endure this mess for a while. Mo’s got bills to pay.
This has to be pure projection because these are the same folks who puff up the leftover royals for doing the barest of the bare minimum . It’s ridiculous.
Richard Eden sounds jealous… and it sounds like a bit of school boy jealousy too?
Wow that is some powerful jealousy in the British Media. Wills must be making everyone’s lives miserable to compensate. Probably blowing up all their phones in incandescent rage.
This award is support, respect and acceptance that is what has them scared to death.
Needy? Did he say needy about Harry? Wrong the needy one is the leftover on salt isle that’s the needy one. The one having a raging tantrum because Harry got something truly good and he didn’t. Harry will keep doing good and honorable things and Peg will continue to lay on the floor kicking and screaming that it should be him getting these honors.
The fact that Harry’s CV includes stuff like “founder of Sentebale, Invictus and Travalyst,” board of directors of African Parks, chief impact officer of BetterUp AND bestselling author… give him more awards. All this. Harry’s legacy is secured. Everybody keep shining in Montecito.
Frankly, Richard, it’s needy when someone who owns how many houses, horses, and diamonds gets angry about a little girl’s name. Saying that a child’s name was taking away the only thing she ever had that was her own. That is actually the definition of pathetic.
Your comment brought to mind how this family’s wealth is from taking from others what was theirs. There are books that lists possible name choices because names aren’t for one single person to have. It’s insanity that they are trying to bully a child and her parents because of a name that there are people other than the Queen who have that same name.
Is this how it’s going to be for the rest of their lives? I really thought the British media would move on eventually but here we are. Four years later and they are still banging on about Harry.
Apparently so. The British media is addicted to all things H&M and can’t let them go. Bet the BM probably has sent someone to be there in person and report on the awards ceremony.
The very serious issue here is that these reporters know that they have driven person(s) to suicide by their relentless ‘reporting’ and I truly believe that is one of the reporters aim for H and especially Meghan.
Another aim is that the reporters desperately want the reporting about H & M to lead to H & M being ostracized, when they see it not happening, they pile on even more (and of course there is the deflection) …it all very nefarious.
Hahahahahaha! Eden/Maureen (IYKYK) is talking about Harry’s award! Bootlicker Eden is talking about an award that doesn’t concern him in the slightest or won’t affect his life at all! All these sycophants know that they are needy and pathetic, because without the RF they would be nothing. In a world of serious reporting and of Daphne Caruana Galizia or Jamal Khassogi, don’t be like Eden!
Remember when Harry asked for this award?! No, neither do I.
Harry and Meghan’s needy but the newspaper he writes for has AT LEAST an article daily about a woman who hasn’t spent anytime other than a layover in the country for 16 months and hasn’t mentioned them in longer. They talk about a couple who hasn’t lived in a country for four years daily on morning shows, podcasts, and on social media but the people who never talk about you are the ones who are pathetic. Right………
What a nightmare it must have been for Harry as a child growing up knowing his Rage Monster brother, worthless father and the entire British Media was so invested in him not succeeding. And yet he is outstanding anyway. Who is pathetic again?
Oh. Richard. Nothing you say will rescind the awards and recognition Harry & Meghan have received and will receive in the future. People appreciate the work they have done to make the world a better place. Unlike your boss, who just wants to be recognize because he’s the FK. William had time and resources to be a better man and decided being a lazy arse was more his style. Can’t turn back the clock.
No, just NO, the only thing fking needy is Eden and the rest of the rats who can’t go 24 hours without mentioning Harry or Megan, because if they do the rota is finished. The left behind Royals are as boring as hell and NO ONE CARES about them. Maybe they should do a little bit of remembering, like remembering SENTEBALE that Harry set up with prince Seeso when he was a teenager, or well child or walking wounded or invictus, you know invictus where the left behind Royals couldn’t even be bothered to wish our wounded veterans good luck., so much for our commander in Cheif! One day Eden and the rest will have to start sending out their cvs because more and more SANE people are starting to see right through this BS, and realise that Charlie is useless and weak and Billy is just fking lazy and loves novelty slippers
This is why I find the whole thing hilarious. Because the neediest organization is the Royal Family. They need constant attention to remind people they still exist – and, as individuals, they couldn’t even dress themselves without a whole posse telling them what to do. They have tantrums if they’re not given some fake title or fake medal. Charles can’t get the ink off his fingers from a leaky pen without his Camilla Mommy wiping his hands. It’s really too funny.
About “They have tantrums if they’re not given some fake award.” Who can forget the really sad, pathetic appearance of Sophie at some state dinner. Remember the one where she wore that bargain bin blue jumpsuit? She seemed close to tears because Charles was reneging on his agreement with the Queen to make her a duchess. A completely nothing title that she can’t even pass on to her spawn. What can be more pathetic than Sophie and Edward groveling for crumbs at William and Charles’ feet, precisely the thing the Sussexes are being attacked for refusing to do?
Perhaps M Eden should be looking in the mirror first if he really wants to talk about being needy and pathetic.
Can’t wait till invictus receives the Nobel prize
Maureen and the RR and Chuck and William act like an abusive partner , eaten up with bitterness because not only their ex has left them, made it clear that they won’t return and is actively thriving without them. They need to move on with their lives and embrace positivity and generosity. Sour grapes is horribly aging!
Did Eden say Prince William was pathetic and needy when he was included in the sexiest bald man list?
Ricardo needs to understand that the Apache helicopter is no ordinary helicopter.
“The [Apache] is the most experienced and proven Western warfighter in its category today, the Apache has seen action in every major American and NATO conflict since its introduction.”
“The Apache helicopter is a revolutionary development in the history of war. It is essentially a flying tank — a helicopter designed to survive heavy attack and inflict massive damage. It can zero in on specific targets, day or night, even in terrible weather.”
Read it and weep; that sh*t Willy flies is no comparison.
@belizeem, and the highest point that Eden /Maureen won’t mention, William cannot pilot an apache or a light aircraft, but our Harry can. Read it and weep billy slippers 😂
Harry trained for 3years to fly Apache helicopters. He served 3 tours on Afghanistan. The British press said that Harry was last and had no respect among the troops. They try to pull Harry apart for everything he does. This has been going on for 3years since he left the royal. The mental toll it must have on Harry and Meghan must be enormous. It’s a microcell they still manage to stay strong. I think the royals hoped Harry would leave Meghan and come running back with his tail between his legs. The British press and certain broadcaster keep saying that most people in the USA want rid of them. I might have missed something did they commit a crime , no wait that was Andrew . He seems to escape bad press which proves something stinks in the house of Windsor.
Now let’s talk about those pointless medals and dame/knighthoods. Since they want to talk about needy pathetic awards. Edward who didn’t even finish basic training has a chest for of medals like he is a war hero.
I’d say Order of the Garter is pretty needy and pathetic too! Harry won’t be putting on a silly medieval cosplay outfit to accept this award.
Says the weasel who only contribution to the UK society is trashing the Sussexes almost daily.
So Eden is saying the organization is needy by giving Harry an award, knowing he’ll show up. But if Harry is so unimportant, why would an organization try to lure him into attending? How does that fit with the BM narrative that H&M lack shine and no one is interested in them in America?
Eden is more than “slightly pathetic.” He’s completely pathetic.
If anyone wants an indication of just how these sour grapes stories are being received: My husband, an Afghanistan vet and pilot himself, doesn’t give a rat’s ass about the royal family. Like, to the extent that when we were watching QEII’s funeral, he thought Edward was William because he didn’t even know the Queen had 3 sons. But damn, does he get riled up whenever they bring up anything related to Harry’s service! He’s ranted about the uniform incidents and said that military dogs literally have more right to wear uniforms than the rest of the RF. He noted the RF’s refusal to acknowledge the British IG team even before I did. And he got so pissed about the British military brass badmouthing Harry for recounting his combat experience that he actually called my father-in-law, a retired general, and got HIM worked up about it, too.
When the RR trivializes Harry’s service, and especially when they rope the British military itself into doing it as well, veterans notice. Even if they’re from a different country, or fought in a different war. To disrespect one veteran who risked their life and their physical/mental health to serve their country with honor, is to disrespect them all. It is f–king WILD that stories like these are constantly constantly being trotted out, much less tacitly endorsed by some entitled racist layabouts with a uniform fetish.
Miranda, your husband is spot on. All veterans deserve to be treated with respect whether royal or not. Please thank him for his service, we non-royals very much appreciate it.
@MIRANDA, as a British veteran myself and someone who has met Harry a couple of times, I thank you and your husband, and thank him for his service, and yours as a supportive wife!
Mary Pester, just as I thanked Miranda’s husband below, I thank you most sincerely. Democracy is worth fighting for.
Mary Pester thank you and thanks to all veterans.
Miranda, I had much the same opinion as your husband, albeit as a person who has had family in the military from WWI through Vietnam. When they go after Harry’s service they go after every service member and veteran. This will always p!ss people off.
Please tell you husband that I thank him for doing what so many others either can’t or won’t do. I’m sincerely grateful.
Eden is whining because the BM will most likely not get press passes for this event. Remember that idiot at the NYC event when Meghan won her award? He was some Brit with press ties shouting at her to get a reaction. US press will not tolerate that, and the org is not going to want that to happen. Harry’s award will not be rescinded, security may have to be heighted but the show will go on.
This. These people are bitter because they have no access and have to pay to attend these events because they aren’t invited. They’re upset because their narratives are failing and the Sussexes don’t care for them. They’re needy and pathetic because they lost a battle with two individuals who have moved on and they’re stuck with bores and rehashing old stories, looking like deranged exes. These people will forever be bitter that they bet on the wrong horse. They’re bitter because the family couldn’t get them to heel and the tabloid industry in Britain is on the decline.
You know what’s needy and pathetic? Always commenting or finding yourself trying to be up in the business of someone who “broke up with you” years ago and doesn’t pay you any attention. They really have nothing else to talk about if all they can talk about is Harry and Meghan….. STILL.
I swear to God, if the BM was a former spouse the Sussexes had broken up with who was still following them perpetually like this, across a different continent, a whole ocean and four years on, they would have been imprisoned for harassment or hospitalized by now.
If William was getting this award, Eden would be jumping for joy and boast about how much the US loves William.
Maureen seems to be describing himself and his media friends because it is obvious that after four years they are needy and pathetic to still spend all of their time talking and writing about Harry and Meghan who no longer live in the UK. Harry and Meghan are no longer senior working royals so there hasn’t been any reason for Maureen or any of the other rota rats to talk about them. The obvious reason is that they pathetically need to mention them for clicks and money. The other royals who they are supposed to be reporting on are boring and rarely do any work. They refuse to report on the paedophile who lives at royal lodge, so here we are with the pathetic needy Rota rats.
“[Harry] knows how to fly a helicopter…”. Ummm, no Eden, it’s William who “knows how to fly a helicopter”…barely. Harry flew an Apache while acting as gunner. They are the most advanced multi-role combat helicopter for the U.S. Army and a growing number of global defense forces. He flew two tours of duty in a dangerous war zone. William faffed around as second fiddle with his ever-patient security officer by his side, but only when he felt arsed. No comparison Eden.
Is it as pathetic and needy as Eden having to spend 2 weeks talking about Harry winning an award because his job is sad and he’s broke?
Do you know who else is “pathetic and needy”, Maureen, I mean Richard? You and your ilk are since all of you do not have contact with Harry or Meghan since they won’t give you any. If it wasn’t for writing BaRF puff pieces, you’d have nothing else to write about.
Eden is the one who’s needy and pathetic. The Royal Family members who wear unearned medals are the needy and pathetic ones. And the Heir who wears slippers with planes on them is the needy and pathetic one. Keep writing Eden because you’re helping people see how pathetic the BRF is and how jealous they are of Harry.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. They need to layoff of US charities. The brf and bm have no business telling the US what charities they can have and who they can give awards to. If they’re so concerned about charities, they need to be focusing on the ones in the UK.
Keep your hate confined to entities within your own borders, bm/brf, and leave other countries out of it. We have enough to deal with without having more disinformation being put out into the universe. I have a suggestion. Buy a crying towel–it would be more productive.
By the way, the FBI still has that open case that they want to talk to PA about.
I feel sorry for the poor staffers at Kiddie Hawk Air Academy who are probably overwhelmed trying to cover all the calls from deranged UK publication nutjobs like Eden. Since the Living Legends of Aviation Awards is their annual fundraiser, I’m hoping that Prince Harry proves to be a great rainmaker. No doubt he’s an appropriate inductee given his high profile, military background with helicopters (esp Apaches), involvement with Invictus Games and Travalyst.
Just noticed that all silver table sponsorships, gold table sponsorships and platinum table sponsorships for the 21st annual Living Legends of Aviation Awards are sold out. They’ve set up waitlists for individual tickets and silver table sponsorships. Rainmaker.