Amy Robach & TJ Holmes drank ‘all day after meetings’ while working at GMA



Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes love to overshare and say the most self-unaware things on their podcast “Amy & T.J.” This past week’s episode took kinda of a serious turn when the two co-hosts and lovaaahs talked about doing Dry January. During the discussion, they shared that they were doing it because they both had a very boozy year, with Amy confessing that she was probably drinking more than 30 drinks a week and T.J. – who’s mentioned his love of vodka on the pod before – sharing that he estimates that he was drinking as many as 18(!!!) drinks per day. They would start drinking in the morning and continue throughout the day. According to them, they never got fully drunk but rather maintained a buzz all day long. Amy also confessed that it was her first-ever Dry January and she was scared to do it without doing it with T.J.

Because people love to gossip, especially about things like infidelity and substance use, “sources” who knew the couple while they were still at Good Morning America spoke to Page Six to spill that their boozy relationship began while they were still working there. These sources also claim that their imbibing, which began when their workday ended mid-morning, was so prevalent that it was actually an “open secret.” Oh my.

Sources tell Page Six that early morning runs weren’t the only thing that brought Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes together. The couple’s penchant for booze was apparently an open secret among those who knew them best, insiders tell us. In fact, drinking at the bar after work brought them closer, we hear. The former “GMA3” anchors — who became a couple, and were then ousted from their ABC show — first started stepping out after getting off from their early mornings at work together. “They’d have drinks all day after meetings,” a source says. As morning hosts, their work days ended early, after all. One source describes Holmes — who recently revealed he was consuming up to 18 drinks a day last year — as being well-lubricated when he was socializing. The lovers came clean about their need to be buzzed after leaving their ABC gigs, on the most recent episode of their new “Amy & T.J.” iHeart podcast. But they said that drinking as much as they did in 2023 was “an anomaly” — after their relationship was revealed, and they were out of their morning show gigs. Robach said on their podcast of how much she imbibed during the difficult period: “That’s embarrassing to me, that’s not what I wish it were.” She also blamed her alcohol habit on being unemployed. The former ABC host, 50, said she was having “over 30 drinks a week — but cautioned she wasn’t getting “wasted” or “drunk” every day, just “keeping a buzz going all day or keeping a heightened state of mind during an anxious year.” The marathon-running pair revealed on the podcast that they loved what they dubbed “runs to fun” — when they’d hit the pavement only to end up at the bar, or with a drink at home, after their workouts. Holmes, 46, said he was at times already “two drinks in” by lunchtime. “I didn’t have a job to go to and I was away from a lot of friends and family. We were laying low. So what did I do? I drank a lot,” Robach added. “A lot more than I ever have. I don’t think I have ever gone a full year where I drink every single day and that was 2023 for me.” They drank so much that their December booze bill was a whopping $2,689, and that’s not counting their occasional physical runs to their local liquor store, they revealed. They’re now partaking in a Dry January, and they told podcast listeners they wanted to be honest about their relationship with booze to encourage them to do the same.

[From Page Six]

I don’t want to shame or snark on them for this because while they’re both drama queens, there’s nothing funny about substance abuse. That said, holy crap, $2,689 is a wild amount to spend on booze in one month. 18 drinks a day is also nuts. Wouldn’t that cause a daily hangover? How does one even think clearly with a constant buzz? I guess when you blow up your life to have an affair with your equally buzzed coworker, you’re not fully thinking clearly. My goodness, the first week of January must have been detox hell. I hope T.J. especially took precautions to safely go cold turkey after 18 drinks a day.

Honestly, it’s great that they’re doing Dry January and are aware that they need to reevaluate their relationship with alcohol. For a lot of people, just getting there is really hard. I also think it’s never a bad thing to raise public awareness on this issue. If they can reach even one person, it’s a good thing. Amy also spoke about drinking despite it raising the risk of her hormone-positive breast cancer recurring, saying that she’s adjusted all of the other health factors that her doctors recommended, but hasn’t quite gotten there with drinking because she, “[A]lways drink[s] to enhance joy.” That’s a major red flag. I truly wish them the best when it comes to getting their alcohol abuse under control. There are clearly outside factors there that led the both to drink that much. Hopefully, having a sober stretch leads them to address those underlying issues. They have the resources to get help. I hope they utilize them.