Donald Trump won the Iowa caucuses with 51% of the vote, a ‘landslide’

When I’m busy with work or I just don’t want to engage with Nazis, I stop paying attention to Donald Trump and his “presidential” campaign on a daily level beyond the headlines. The headlines are bad enough, and it feels like The Onion couldn’t even make this stuff up. Trump has been making increasingly wild statements about how he has the right to kill his political enemies and he hates NATO and thinks it should be defunded and he’s rooting for a recession. Well, all of those wild statements worked and that insurrectionist piece of sh-t just won the Iowa caucus.
Donald J. Trump won the Iowa caucuses in a landslide on Monday, a crucial first step in his bid to claim the Republican nomination in a third consecutive election as voters looked past his mounting legal jeopardy and embraced his vision of vengeful disruption.
Mr. Trump’s record-breaking triumph, called by The Associated Press on Monday night only 31 minutes after the caucuses had begun, gave the former president an important win in a state that had rejected him eight years ago.
But on a bitter cold night, Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida finished in a distant second place, according to The A.P. His narrow edge over Nikki Haley in a state where he had increasingly banked his candidacy could provide him some much-needed money and momentum in the battle for the mantle of Mr. Trump’s chief rival.
With Mr. Trump far ahead in most polls, much of the focus heading into the caucuses had been on the race for second, as Mr. DeSantis and Ms. Haley, the former ambassador to the United Nations, spent as much time and money attacking each other as they did the front-runner. With Mr. DeSantis finishing ahead of Ms. Haley in Iowa, and her leading him in New Hampshire, the possibility of a two-person race remains elusive for foes of Mr. Trump, who fear a split field will ease his path to the nomination.
Even before the Iowa results were in, Mr. DeSantis had symbolically decided to fly directly to South Carolina after Iowa instead of to New Hampshire, which votes on Jan. 23 and where Ms. Haley is making her next stand.
If you’re wondering about the percentages, Trump won with 51%, then DeSantis and Haley basically split the rest, with DeSantis winning 21% and Haley winning 19%. I’ve seen the headlines for months about Trump being “worried” about DeSantis or Haley or both, but I never really believed it? Like, Trump could end both of their careers in about a week if he just put some effort into it. While Iowa has never been the biggest indicator – and the caucus turnout this year was pathetic – I’m absolutely sure that Trump will be the Republican nominee.
2,083,000 registered voters in Iowa
718,000 registered republicans
only 102,000 voted today
53,219 voted for Trump
almost 2.5%
None
None
None of this surprising. His opponents were never going to beat him in Iowa. None of them even crack 20% in polling. Frankly the thing that is making ME angry is Biden’s unforced errors with his recalcitrance in regards to what is going on in the Middle East. It’s hurting his polling numbers considerably. That’s what people should worry about. Trump was always going to win Iowa.
But this is just the Republican vote, right?
I am not from the USA, but this is just about Republicans choosing a nominee, not republicans vs democrats?
Yes. Which is my point. Trump was always going to take Iowa because he still is the front runner with Republicans.
@MichaelaCat, not only is this just the Republican vote, but it is just the Iowa Republican vote. It is a small slice of a very unique and distasteful pie.
There is a reason the Democratic party moved their first primary to a more representative state.
With Biden’s stance or lack of with the crisis in Palestine he is losing voters especially his younger supporters. It will be hard for him to beat Trump
14% of republicans voted and he still only managed to pull a bare majority.
Putting it into perspective.
I feel like I am in a bad dream and I need to wake up.
I can’t believe he’s still around.
I thought that he would not be able to run for a president again after all the lawsuits he has? What about the classified document he kept in Mar a Lago, is this not enough to discount him?
It hasn’t gone to trial yet. He will do his best to delay it. If he loses, he will appeal it. Watch for the delays. It is his tactic.
It’s truly frightening.
Nothing stops him, he has no morality and the worse of this? Scores of people vote for him. The state of humanity ☹️
I don’t like to make fun of anyone’s looks no matter what because I think it’s a low blow but….
Who let Donald out in public with what looks like a fake tan mask?
He openly promises rage, disruption, vengeance, dishonesty and hatred and his voters are hungry for it. It’s grotesque and frightening.
Yes, that’s the scary part, that so many people support him with all this and the lawsuits and being an actual rapist.
The media has this framing around Trump that he lies to his supporters and if he would just stop that, the supporters would wake up and start behaving rationally. If only it were that simple. Of course, he lies to them. He gaslights everybody and stokes anger, fear, and division. But these angry haters have always been there just waiting for a demagogue like Trump to come along. I just never imagined that there were so many of them. And Trump keeps finding new voters. Last night, he didn’t even rely on traditional caucus voters. A lot of his support came from new caucus voters. My point is even if Trump disappeared tomorrow (please, God! 🙏), these nascent Nazis are not going away anytime soon. That means the vitriol, violence, and conspiracy theories are now a feature of our politics, not a bug.
Yeah, these people walk amongst us. Frightening.
No surprise from “Children of the corn” in Iowa. Still can not believe angry orange man has avoided prison thus far.
I was born and raised in small-town Iowa. I do not recognize Iowa 2024. Things have changed a lot in my town. The packing plant closed and nothing replaced it. It was one of a few big employers. Back in the day, the wages were solid and it was a union shop. All gone. My town used to be the shopping destination for that part of Iowa. Those businesses are gone, too, thanks to less prosperity and more internet. Big potholes in the streets, meth. It used to be nice and it’s all different. Some of this explains Trump and MAGA but none of it excuses it. I am ashamed of these people for letting themselves be conned..
My dad’s from Iowa. Iowa used to have a good reputation for education, grade schools, high schools, universities. Now, though, it’s sad to see.
The town I live in has also declined rapidly these past years. People are fed up with the increase in crime and want change. It’s always been a blue town but many people are going to vote republican due to the democrats not coming up with a plan to make things better. Instead of focusing on trump they need to do something about the crime, inflation and homelessness
Fabiola, I’ll remind you that the Republicans control the House and that’s the end of the Dems’ sway in doing anything about crime and so on. So if people in your town want more jack squat in terms of policy, let them vote Republican.
Guys, I’m from a beautiful valley an hour away from Vancouver, Canada, and believe me, inflation (especially food security and housing), drugs and homelessness are a huge problem everywhere. I was comforted by seeing your comments about the changes in Iowa being recent and not exactly representative, so I hope I can somehow comfort you by saying it’s not just your home state, we’re due for sweeping changes in North America and we see it. I guess, at least we’re aware and despairing together? Something about our “leadership” is encouraging and allowing the angry Maga element to bury the hopes of people who are willing to put in the work. I’m not very eloquent today but want to say I’m appalled by how people react too.
Tom, take at look at the state legislature. Who has been steering the state? If it’s been the Republicans, I think you know they are the ones who keep cutting services and give tax breaks to the rich and corporations. That’s been happening everywhere, and it has taken a real toll on the residents of Republican states. Look at what they’ve done just recently by not taking the money to give children lunches. That’s on the Republicans and I wish people in the poor states would understand that their vote could change so much.
Thank you for posting that tweet with the actual numbers! It’s a timely reminder that the Trump supporters are a significant and vocal group — but not a huge one. If ALL of the rest of us actually vote for Democracy, those who support disruption and pathology have no chance of doing anything but losing badly. Apathy has no place in these next elections.
God bless and please help America. Trump cannot be allowed back in the Whitehouse. World War 3 would start within days
We are pretty close to WWIII now unfortunately.
Not at all surprised by this outcome given that one voter, when asked about Vivek, said loud and proud with his whole chest:
“I’m not being prejudiced, guys, but I don’t like his name. I don’t like where he came from. After 9/11, I still harbor a lot of hard feelings.”
Shoutout to all those folks who have contributed to the dumbing down of America, they have succeeded in creating an ill-informed society looking for a Depends wearing dictator in chief. 💩
I, for one, prefer the White House resident to be able to control his bowels & temper.
I still harbor hard feelings about DT followers storming the capitol. Someone should have asked him how he felt about that.
I just do not understand it (and growing up outside NYC have known since I was a kid what a fool he is). In the past few weeks he’s threatened to be a dictator, sic the FBI on anyone “disloyal,” told grieving parents to “get over it” after the last school shooting, IN Iowa no less, and told people if they die getting to caucus due to the bad weather or if they are sick it’s worth it (but only if they survive to vote).
And aside from vague promises to pardon he has not raised a finger, donated a dollar or offered legal support to any of the people going to jail for January 6. The man seriously could shoot someone on cold blood in the middle of 5th Ave and his cult would somehow rationalize why it makes him even more worthy. What in Gods name is wrong with people?!
Totally agree with you. New Yorker’s (and those of us who in adjacent states) always new he was a grifter and foul AF. Totally conviced that his ignorance, racism, misogeny, and unhinged mental state has allowed people to publicly demonstrate their lowest most base thoughts & actions without fear of repercussion. And then there are the people who were recipients of the largest wealth transfer in the history of the world who only care about the $ and not democracy.
I had a long-term friend, Brooklyn born and raised, and the whole family were registered Democrats. In 2016, they all voted for Trump. I thought it was an anomaly. It wasn’t. They showed their true colors in 2020 and voted for him again citing “immigration.” (That made me do a double take since mom and dad were immigrants themselves).
It’s a cult. And when you try to present facts about why another Trump presidency would not be a good thing for the United States, they gaslight you or make jokes about Joe Biden. I gave up and disassociated myself with them. It was very difficult as that was a 25-year friendship. I have no doubt that in 2024, they will double down and vote for him again. Hate trumps reason with the MAGA crowd.
Sigh. As a former New Yorker, I’ve long heard descriptions of how Trump and his father barred Black people from living in their rental properties— even as their businesses were supported in part by public funds. I listened to Trump talk about immigration issues — although his mother and two of his wives came to the US as immigrants. The Whyte kind, I guess. I remember when Trump claimed to be a Democrat.
Politics and even personality disorders aside, though, the most frightening thing about Trump — to me — is the clear deterioration in his cognitive functioning. Find a random interview with Trump from the ‘80s or the ‘90s. Find another one from recent years. Ignore the content. In the earlier interviews, Trump interacts easily and responsively with the interviewers, displaying well-reasoned arguments, using complex sentence structures and the vocabulary of a reasonably well-educated, reasonably articulate adult. In more recent speeches, Trump’s vocabulary is not nearly as sophisticated. His thoughts seem disconnected from each other. He is repetitive— and even perseverative. He seems to rely more on impulse and emotional pronouncements than on reason. The clear deterioration is frightening. That millions of people are attracted to that, and want to provide someone like that with enormous power and resources is even more frightening.
For the last three presidential elections, none of the winners of the Iowa caucus have one the ticket. Ted Cruz in 2016, Rick Santorum in 2012 and Mike Huckabee in 2008.
None of those three had their own cult followers. Trump is very different, as is the margin of victory. And Trump has already been president.
I truly believe he is going to win in 2024. Start planning accordingly.
Unfortunately, I agree with you. I feel it in my bones. He will win, and our entire planet will be doomed.
My bones say the opposite! Its going to be a hard slog until we get to the other side of this but I truly believe Dems take the senate, house and white house.
I so hope you’re right!!
He’s sickening! So are people who support him.
He’ll be elected through the Electoral College. The Rethuglicans have been gerrymandering for years, many years. Batten down the hatches. And start all over again at local, county and state levels in the years to come. Do it for our grandchildren.
I have a relative who is hyper religious.
She is convinced we are in “End of days” Some days, I’m close to agreeing with her.
I can not believe much of the current state of the world.
Trump has such a rabid following.
I am really worried for the elections and our future.
I grew up w evangelicals 30 y ago. They’re all stick was that we were in end of days. I think that Christians have felt we are close to the apocalypse for hundreds if not thousands of years. They also believe in the rapture, and truly, I’d be pretty glad for that to happen.
I am not surprised nor shocked… this was going to happen in Iowa. Really sucks! I am from NYC a historically Democrat city but you will be shocked how many people I have heard said that they will vote republican/ Trump if needed be because they are sick of the migrant issue, the dirtiness , lack of security, violence in NYC… the migrant issue is the biggest . Those thoughts are scary! I understand that we need changes in NY starting with the mayor and governor but … Trump again? Scary. We had 4 years of nightmares, do we want to do that again?
If he gets in the White House it will be BAD.
But, I go back and forth, because for every Jan. 6th rioter, there’s a person who called the FBI and turned them in. For every state with an anti-abortion law, there’s another with a voter amendment protecting women’s rights. And the justice system is slowly grinding against him. We’re still fighting against this wannabe dictator. Americans don’t give up.
From what I’ve seen, unfortunately, Biden is bleeding support. Many are very unhappy with his continued support of Israel and “will not vote” for him.
I would hope that when it comes down to either him or Trump, they will realize its either Biden or the end of this country…but we’ve been here before with Hillary/Trump. Many leftists are more than happy to cut off their noses to spite their faces if the nominee isnt perfect or their first choice
Worth reminding ourselves that the Iowa caucus means very little to presidential outcomes. It’s just an antiquated system the MSM loves to amp in a tiny, ultra white conservative state. A big photo op. The most interesting takeaway for me was the lowest turnout for the caucus in decades. What was represented last night was less than 15% of the state’s registered Republicans. The weather accounts for some of that obviously—though Iowans are used to such weather—but I’m interested to see going forward if enthusiasm for Grandpa Racist is suppressed among Republicans who haven’t drunk the entire gallon of MAGA kool-aid, though of course they won’t tell the pollsters that. In any case, I won’t be complacent and will be working hard on Dem GOTV for the general, but this outcome doesn’t set off my alarm bells.
I thought it so strange that they called the vote for Trump after only a few thousand votes were in. I understand he won, but why call it that early? There was no need to do that. But it blows my mind that there are so many people caught up in the cult of Trump. If you watch videos of journalists interviewing MAGA lunatics, the things these people say are absolutely crazy. One man said this country needs a dictator and he would totally support Trump being president for life. Another woman said all the problems in this country began with Obama because a black man was president and all he cared about were black people. ???? I have also seen journalists give some facts and figures to counter these insane comments, and the MAGA either gets nasty or walks away. I saw one woman shake her head and say, “This is why we can’t talk to Liberals. All you do is throw facts at us.” These people are crazy and there are too many of them. I know so many people (myself included) who walk around feeling as if there is a huge weight pressing down on them all the time. These are just horrible times.
Re: the early call: I would not be the least bit surprised if Trump pressured them to call the second he passed X number of votes, just as a power move.
Trump is not going away willingly.
His rabid followers will write him in, if that’s their only option. And Trumps cult gets out and votes.
Biden and the Dems are in real trouble. The Repubs stand a good chance of taking the entire election.
Trump is running for his Ego. He has no plan to decrease prices. He certainly is not qualified in world politics.
I could go on for days about that Tool.
Hmm – those numbers are not as robust as you would expect. Given that Trump is basically running as an incumbent, getting just barely half of Republican votes isn’t actually that great, in my view.
Maybe some Iowans were unwilling to go caucus in the freezing temperatures for someone who has seemingly had the vote locked up for a year. That might have depressed the turnout. But he wanted to win by a huge margin, and this isn’t that. I would be interested to hear more from those who either stayed home or caucased for an alternative.
The other headline could be – 49% of Iowa Republican’s Don’t Want Trump
How will they vote in the general election?
Unfortunately, if you dig into the numbers and look at different poll questions, the vast majority of Iowa GOP caucus voters polled basically say “Trump isnt my first choice, but if hes the nominee, Ill vote for him”
Sorry, to be clear…the vast majority of GOP voters polled who caucused for a candidate besides Trump.
So, basically, even if someone voted for NH, VR, or RDS, in this caucus, the majority say they’ll still vote DT in November if he’s the nominee.
I remember people protesting in the streets when Trump took the election.
Streets full of Americans carrying NOT MY PRESIDENT signs.
Seems like yesterday.
Reddit.com has a current boarding running.
What will you do if Trump wins?
The disabled and senior communities along with anyone needing social services, the most vulnerable people are in real danger. I have a daughter with multiple disabilities, I truly have great fear about the future in the US, WWWIII, world issues.
Trump called a mob to DC then told them to stop Congress by fighting. When his supporters rioted and attacked Congress, he stood by and did nothing while members of Congress were in jeopardy. How anyone would think this man was fit to serve any political office let alone President is beyond me. The Bible is correct. The US is Mystery Babylon and most of the people in it are trash or apathetic trash. Time to leave b4 it’s judged.
Later on Tuesday. 4:51 Central time. Just looked at DM.
Photos and video posted showing Trump is “Exhausted” and “shuffling” after Iowa. He does look every day of 77 in that video. He has lost some weight, but he was overweight to start. W/o that orange make up he’d look more frail.
At 77, he is no spring chicken himself.
If he is having health problems and drops out…..
I’d be greatly relieved.
Who would Repubs run in his place?
Biden has come out and said he is running again, in an effort to stop Trump from taking the WH again. He admits he is running as a spoiler, best chance to lock Trump out is the incumbent President.
Trump has such a grip on his cult followers. DeSantos and Nikki seem to be losing steam.
Who else could be the Nom? And, who could be Trumps VP, that could possibly be Pres., if Trumps unwell?
It is wrong of me to wish illness upon another person. I know. Maybe just a damn good scare into Trump?