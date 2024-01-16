Pregnant Suki Waterhouse wore a cutout red Valentino to the Emmys: bold or too much?

Embed from Getty Images

I have mixed feelings about Suki Waterhouse’s crazy cutout Valentino gown at the Emmys. On one hand it’s bonkers that she’s so pregnant and she wore that, on the other she’s a damn model/actress and she looks phenomenal. Why should she cover up for the Emmys just because she’s pregnant? I was floored when I first saw this gown on video (I tweeted about it) but when Suki talked to Laverne Cox I thought she looked adorable. She said that her gown had to be accommodated for her pregnancy, of course. Suki told ET that the dress had to be taken apart and put together several times and that she wasn’t sure it would be ready.

I like it, I don’t care! It’s making me smile so hard like “damn that’s daring!” Also it looks better on camera than it does in still photos. Suki is in Daisy Jones and The Six, which unfortunately didn’t take home any Emmys. I would have liked to have seen Robert Pattinson with her on the carpet.

Laverne Cox was in vintage Thierry Mugler from her own collection. Laverne loves asking people what they’re manifesting and there’s something poetic about her saving a dress for over twenty years and wearing it on the Emmys red carpet. She looks incredible and I love how well it fits her and the witchy vibes she’s giving. So many people complimented her makeup too. I appreciate Laverne but she seemed like she was phoning it in last night, like she’s got too much happening in her professional life and she’s tired. That’s relatable.

Nominee Keri Russell was in this black Alexander Vauthier that had a pencil skirt and a giant bubble cape. At first glance I don’t like it, but I see what they were going for. It doesn’t quite work, but it’s a cool concept.

I’m including nominee Sharon Horgan here because not enough people know her. I watched a couple of episodes of her show, Bad Sisters, on Apple. It was fun but it wasn’t enough to keep me watching! She’s a standout though. I don’t have an ID on Sharon’s dress but she said on the CW red carpet that it was heavy and vintage, and that she was having a wardrobe malfunction because her double sided tape wasn’t holding up and her boob was in danger of popping out! The CW hosts tried to hand her some tape and it didn’t seem like they were successful because she looked at it and said a deflated “gee thanks.”

