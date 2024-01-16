Pregnant Suki Waterhouse wore a cutout red Valentino to the Emmys: bold or too much?

I have mixed feelings about Suki Waterhouse’s crazy cutout Valentino gown at the Emmys. On one hand it’s bonkers that she’s so pregnant and she wore that, on the other she’s a damn model/actress and she looks phenomenal. Why should she cover up for the Emmys just because she’s pregnant? I was floored when I first saw this gown on video (I tweeted about it) but when Suki talked to Laverne Cox I thought she looked adorable. She said that her gown had to be accommodated for her pregnancy, of course. Suki told ET that the dress had to be taken apart and put together several times and that she wasn’t sure it would be ready.

I like it, I don’t care! It’s making me smile so hard like “damn that’s daring!” Also it looks better on camera than it does in still photos. Suki is in Daisy Jones and The Six, which unfortunately didn’t take home any Emmys. I would have liked to have seen Robert Pattinson with her on the carpet.

Laverne Cox was in vintage Thierry Mugler from her own collection. Laverne loves asking people what they’re manifesting and there’s something poetic about her saving a dress for over twenty years and wearing it on the Emmys red carpet. She looks incredible and I love how well it fits her and the witchy vibes she’s giving. So many people complimented her makeup too. I appreciate Laverne but she seemed like she was phoning it in last night, like she’s got too much happening in her professional life and she’s tired. That’s relatable.

Nominee Keri Russell was in this black Alexander Vauthier that had a pencil skirt and a giant bubble cape. At first glance I don’t like it, but I see what they were going for. It doesn’t quite work, but it’s a cool concept.

I’m including nominee Sharon Horgan here because not enough people know her. I watched a couple of episodes of her show, Bad Sisters, on Apple. It was fun but it wasn’t enough to keep me watching! She’s a standout though. I don’t have an ID on Sharon’s dress but she said on the CW red carpet that it was heavy and vintage, and that she was having a wardrobe malfunction because her double sided tape wasn’t holding up and her boob was in danger of popping out! The CW hosts tried to hand her some tape and it didn’t seem like they were successful because she looked at it and said a deflated “gee thanks.”

19 Responses to “Pregnant Suki Waterhouse wore a cutout red Valentino to the Emmys: bold or too much?”

  1. Josephine says:
    January 16, 2024 at 7:31 am

    Sharon Horgan’s dress is lovely. It’s about the only dress of the entire night that I liked. Man, the dresses last night were pretty awful across the board.

    Reply
  2. fishface says:
    January 16, 2024 at 7:34 am

    I would have liked Suki’s dress more without the bow. Laverne looks just incredible.

    Reply
  3. Ameerah M says:
    January 16, 2024 at 7:35 am

    Suki’s dress…Issa no for me dawg. Hate everything about it. Loved Keri’s Alexandre Vauthier.

    And I don’t have issues with pregnant women showing skin. It’s just an ugly dress and it looks cheap.

    Reply
  4. vs says:
    January 16, 2024 at 7:36 am

    Suki is no Rihanna
    I love Keri’s dress

    Reply
    • Carmen says:
      January 16, 2024 at 8:08 am

      It looked like Suki was trying to channel Rihanna and failing abysmally.

      Reply
      • Ameerah M says:
        January 16, 2024 at 8:22 am

        I have to agree with this. I wasn’t a fan of Rih rig’s pregnancy style either but I felt like Suki was trying to copy it and can’t carry it off.

  5. dlc says:
    January 16, 2024 at 7:37 am

    I LOVED Sukis dress! I also loved that she was clearly feeling herself. Pregnant women showing skin, looking and feeling sexy. Awesome.

    Reply
  6. StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
    January 16, 2024 at 7:39 am

    Suki’s dress is a no for me but im all for dressing up exactly like you wish when you’re preggers. So kudos for that

    Reply
  7. Bumblebee says:
    January 16, 2024 at 7:50 am

    I like all these dresses. And they are doing great with the hair and makeup. Nothing awful here.

    Reply
  8. SAS says:
    January 16, 2024 at 7:50 am

    Suki’s dress looked fantastic in half the pics and terrible in the other half. I liked the boldness, I wonder if it had been a more sedate colour if people would be more on board.

    I can just tell Laverne‘a dress must look MAGICAL in person.

    Sharon Horgan is hilarious and a brilliant writer. I’d definitely recommend sticking with Bad Sisters and watching Catastrophe.

    Reply
  9. North of Boston says:
    January 16, 2024 at 7:53 am

    I like Sharon Horgan’s dress. She was fantastic in Bad Sisters (and was also the creative force behind it) So funny and So dark.

    She was also great in Game Night which is a fun, ridiculous movie with Kyle Chandler, Rachel McAdams, Jesse Plemons and others.

    Reply
  10. Chaine says:
    January 16, 2024 at 7:57 am

    I don’t care for Suki’s dress, but the color is great on her. She looks vibrant. I love what Keri wore, but I wish it was not in black. I think it would’ve really been a stand out in purple! Bad Sisters was so good! I really enjoyed that show.

    Reply
  11. Nikomikaelx says:
    January 16, 2024 at 7:59 am

    I love Sukis whole look, if only cause its so insane. Love when Actresses just say f- it and wear whatever crazy thing they like.

    Reply
  12. Carmen says:
    January 16, 2024 at 8:05 am

    Whoever put Suki Waterhouse in that hot mess of a dress should be tarred and feathered and rode out of town on a rail. What on earth was she thinking? Maybe that dress was the reason Pattinson stayed home.

    Laverne Cox’s dress was 🔥 🔥 🔥 and she was wearing the hell out of it. She’s got the best toned arms since Michelle Obama’s.

    Reply
  13. Scout says:
    January 16, 2024 at 8:05 am

    Suki looks like she is wearing a Home Depot apron. It’s really awful.

    Reply
  14. Kimmy says:
    January 16, 2024 at 8:11 am

    I absolutely think pregnant women are stunning and I love when they go the sexy route when dressing. BUT this is not the dress. It’s not flattering. What is the bow?! It’s a gorgeous shade of red though and I will say, she looked confident in it, but that’s the model in her. She can wear anything.

    Reply
  15. Normades says:
    January 16, 2024 at 8:40 am

    I guess this is better than some tent dress and this is LA so not worried about dressing seasonly appropriate, but still not feeling the bib cut.

    Reply

