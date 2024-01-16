“Rob McElhenney watched the Eagles game on his phone at the Emmys” links

Embed from Getty Images

Rob McElhenney watched the Eagles game on his phone while he attended the Emmys. I bet he wasn’t the only one, honestly. [JustJared]

The Emmy attendees gave Christina Applegate a standing ovation. [Buzzfeed]

Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian went to the Emmys. [Seriously OMG]

The Emmys, Critics Choice & Globes all had many of the same winners. [LaineyGossip]

I love Jake Johnson!! [Pajiba]

More love for Colman Domingo. [GFY]

Paul Mescal talks about straight actors playing gay roles. [Socialite Life]

Joan Collins went to the Emmys! [Hollywood Life]

I cannot get over Aubrey Plaza’s Loewe. [RCFA]

This mystery is amazing – which actress was called “terrible” and “so monotone” in a video posted by the Hollywood Reporter? [OMG Blog]