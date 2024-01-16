“Rob McElhenney watched the Eagles game on his phone at the Emmys” links
  • January 16, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Rob McElhenney watched the Eagles game on his phone while he attended the Emmys. I bet he wasn’t the only one, honestly. [JustJared]
The Emmy attendees gave Christina Applegate a standing ovation. [Buzzfeed]
Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian went to the Emmys. [Seriously OMG]
The Emmys, Critics Choice & Globes all had many of the same winners. [LaineyGossip]
I love Jake Johnson!! [Pajiba]
More love for Colman Domingo. [GFY]
Paul Mescal talks about straight actors playing gay roles. [Socialite Life]
Joan Collins went to the Emmys! [Hollywood Life]
I cannot get over Aubrey Plaza’s Loewe. [RCFA]
This mystery is amazing – which actress was called “terrible” and “so monotone” in a video posted by the Hollywood Reporter? [OMG Blog]

31 Responses to ““Rob McElhenney watched the Eagles game on his phone at the Emmys” links”

  1. Rainbow Kitty says:
    January 16, 2024 at 11:13 am

    He’s a die hard fan and this was a wild card game. I don’t blame him. Also, possibly some of the vets last games as there’s talk about retirements.

    Reply
  2. QuiteContrary says:
    January 16, 2024 at 11:14 am

    He would have been better off turning off his phone. (Heavy sigh.)

    Reply
  3. Nikki says:
    January 16, 2024 at 11:19 am

    No judgement. A true fan’s heart is with her team; I watched the Bills beat the Steelers.

    Reply
    • HeatherC says:
      January 16, 2024 at 11:53 am

      I was so pissed the game was postponed until Monday for personal reasons (I was at my brother’s on Sunday but my flight left Florida at 3:50 – Photos from my Buffalo family show it was rightly postponed for every other reason but my convenience lol) so I missed Allen’s 52 yard rush but DID catch the last half of the game……

      Reply
  4. girl_ninja says:
    January 16, 2024 at 11:19 am

    That was a really rough loss for the Eagles.

    Reply
  5. JaneS says:
    January 16, 2024 at 11:23 am

    So even the nominees were bored at the Emmys. LOL.

    Eagles Jason Kelse announced his retirement after the game too.
    Good player, good family man, get out before your health goes to heck.

    Reply
    • A Guest says:
      January 16, 2024 at 12:44 pm

      Absolutely good for him. He’s had some injuries over the years and has talked about CTE fears.

      Go do something else and live a long, healthy life.

      Reply
      • Normades says:
        January 16, 2024 at 1:02 pm

        After watching “Kelce” on Netflix I was hoping he’d retire this year. The documentary did a great job depicting the toll the game takes out on the players. Jason is great and I hope he’s happy with his decision.

        On another note I have a friend who has worked closely with Rob and Kaitlin for years and says they’re just the best.

      • Fortuona says:
        January 16, 2024 at 3:22 pm

        Normades

        Rob paid $100 k for a replica of the Eagles jacket that Princess Di wore and was being modeled by Kiley Kelce for EaglesAgainstAutism

        https://youtu.be/AuK3CECExmg?si=Wth6Y5W53AS8D-TJ

        Just heard that Jason might end up at Amazon for the Thurdsay Night Football panel from Mike Florio/Chris Simms

      • Normades says:
        January 16, 2024 at 3:45 pm

        He would be a great commentator wherever he lands and I hope there’s a bidding war over him.

  6. Pinkosaurus says:
    January 16, 2024 at 11:38 am

    Hahaha that THR unintentional blind item is great. So many guesses for a terrible monotone actress but I want to know who the bitchy commentator is.

    Reply
  7. Adrienne says:
    January 16, 2024 at 11:39 am

    I would’ve been doing the same if I was a nominee and my team was playing. Unfortunately, the Chargers showed their entire ass this season and didn’t get anywhere near the playoffs, so I didn’t have to worry about watching them lol

    Reply
  8. Bumblebee says:
    January 16, 2024 at 11:45 am

    Stop patting yourself on the back Hollywood. All these awards over and over again is over the top.

    Reply
    • bettyrose says:
      January 16, 2024 at 5:28 pm

      The fashion and occasional scandal are the only interesting parts. Lots of amazing shows are being nominated right now, but they can’t all win, and I’m not even interested in pitting them against each other. So many shows keep raising the bar and creating great parts for previously underrepresented communities. I don’t care who wins. I just want more! More Beef, more Yellowjackets, more Bear, more more more.

      Reply
  9. Elle says:
    January 16, 2024 at 11:56 am

    Wondering if the person from Hollywood reporter was talking about Jenna Ortega. They pass her and I know she played Wednesday very straight faced, but that was the character..

    Reply
  10. Beech says:
    January 16, 2024 at 2:11 pm

    Selena Gomez, I’ve never seen Jenna Ortega.

    Reply
  11. smee says:
    January 16, 2024 at 2:58 pm

    Aubrey Plaza always looks great at these events and I love that Loewe dress on her 😍

    Reply
  12. Megs283 says:
    January 16, 2024 at 7:25 pm

    The Buzzfeed feature on Christina Applegate 🥺 I forgot that she has MS and I’m sorry to see that she’s deep in it. I absolutely loved her in Samantha Who?

    Reply

