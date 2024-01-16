“Rob McElhenney watched the Eagles game on his phone at the Emmys” links

Rob McElhenney watched the Eagles game on his phone while he attended the Emmys. I bet he wasn’t the only one, honestly. [JustJared]
The Emmy attendees gave Christina Applegate a standing ovation. [Buzzfeed]
Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian went to the Emmys. [Seriously OMG]
The Emmys, Critics Choice & Globes all had many of the same winners. [LaineyGossip]
I love Jake Johnson!! [Pajiba]
More love for Colman Domingo. [GFY]
Paul Mescal talks about straight actors playing gay roles. [Socialite Life]
Joan Collins went to the Emmys! [Hollywood Life]
I cannot get over Aubrey Plaza’s Loewe. [RCFA]
This mystery is amazing – which actress was called “terrible” and “so monotone” in a video posted by the Hollywood Reporter? [OMG Blog]
Who schedules the Emmys the same night as the @eagles #gobirds #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/qaRiD0ZFHx
— Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) January 16, 2024
Worth it I guess
Up the town 🏴 #gobirds #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/7O3xQKnnPv
— Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) January 16, 2024
He’s a die hard fan and this was a wild card game. I don’t blame him. Also, possibly some of the vets last games as there’s talk about retirements.
Jason Kelce told his teammates he was retiring. He hasn’t made a public announcement yet. He looked very sad at end of game and wouldn’t talk to reporters.
I saw that. 🙁 I feel so bad for him. I wish he had a better season to go out on.
He would have been better off turning off his phone. (Heavy sigh.)
No judgement. A true fan’s heart is with her team; I watched the Bills beat the Steelers.
I was so pissed the game was postponed until Monday for personal reasons (I was at my brother’s on Sunday but my flight left Florida at 3:50 – Photos from my Buffalo family show it was rightly postponed for every other reason but my convenience lol) so I missed Allen’s 52 yard rush but DID catch the last half of the game……
That was a really rough loss for the Eagles.
So even the nominees were bored at the Emmys. LOL.
Eagles Jason Kelse announced his retirement after the game too.
Good player, good family man, get out before your health goes to heck.
Absolutely good for him. He’s had some injuries over the years and has talked about CTE fears.
Go do something else and live a long, healthy life.
After watching “Kelce” on Netflix I was hoping he’d retire this year. The documentary did a great job depicting the toll the game takes out on the players. Jason is great and I hope he’s happy with his decision.
On another note I have a friend who has worked closely with Rob and Kaitlin for years and says they’re just the best.
Normades
Rob paid $100 k for a replica of the Eagles jacket that Princess Di wore and was being modeled by Kiley Kelce for EaglesAgainstAutism
https://youtu.be/AuK3CECExmg?si=Wth6Y5W53AS8D-TJ
Just heard that Jason might end up at Amazon for the Thurdsay Night Football panel from Mike Florio/Chris Simms
He would be a great commentator wherever he lands and I hope there’s a bidding war over him.
Hahaha that THR unintentional blind item is great. So many guesses for a terrible monotone actress but I want to know who the bitchy commentator is.
LOL. Who do you think?? I have no idea… too many haaha
Isn’t one of the seat holder pictures of Aubrey Plaza? I never saw her in anything else but she was very monotone in parks and rec!
That’s her character in Park and Recs but I thought she was great in White Lotus
I would’ve been doing the same if I was a nominee and my team was playing. Unfortunately, the Chargers showed their entire ass this season and didn’t get anywhere near the playoffs, so I didn’t have to worry about watching them lol
Stop patting yourself on the back Hollywood. All these awards over and over again is over the top.
The fashion and occasional scandal are the only interesting parts. Lots of amazing shows are being nominated right now, but they can’t all win, and I’m not even interested in pitting them against each other. So many shows keep raising the bar and creating great parts for previously underrepresented communities. I don’t care who wins. I just want more! More Beef, more Yellowjackets, more Bear, more more more.
Wondering if the person from Hollywood reporter was talking about Jenna Ortega. They pass her and I know she played Wednesday very straight faced, but that was the character..
Surely it must be Selena Gomez.
Oh lord yes agree with Selena. She takes me out of Only Murders every time.
I thought I was the only one who finds her so monotone. I love OMITB but her character is awful.
I second Selena Gomez
I would bet Selena since after the announcement of her playing Linda Ronstadt people wonder if she has the chops. Jenna’s whole character is monotone but she showed on things like SNL that she is very charismatic and has game.
The style of the show Wednesday and Jenna’s very emotive eyes and more subtly, her face, aren’t monotonous. I haven’t watched the last season of Only Murders because of Selena’s monotone delivery.
My vote is Aubrey Plaza. Selena is always in the running too.
Why would anyone come for Jenny Ortega? Do they really want to take us all on?
Selena Gomez, I’ve never seen Jenna Ortega.
Aubrey Plaza always looks great at these events and I love that Loewe dress on her 😍
The Buzzfeed feature on Christina Applegate 🥺 I forgot that she has MS and I’m sorry to see that she’s deep in it. I absolutely loved her in Samantha Who?