Celia Walden: Duchess Meghan ‘hadn’t earned the right to call her daughter Lilibet’

Piers Morgan’s wife is Celia Walden. She’s just as big of a nutcase as Piers. Celia occasionally writes columns for the Telegraph and other publications, and she’s been seeped in British media and royalist culture for decades. Like her husband, she is fervently anti-Sussex. Well, her latest Telegraph column is a doozy. It’s all about the big royal story/lie this week, the idea that Queen Elizabeth II was “infuriated” and “angry” about the Sussexes naming their daughter Lilibet. Celia’s piece is called: “Meghan hadn’t earned the right to call her daughter Lilibet.” Celia Walden hasn’t earned the right to have Meghan and Harry’s names in her f–king mouth.

There is a type of woman who calls you by a nickname too soon. You are not there yet. You may even barely know each other. She might be a friend of a friend or a neighbour you’ve crossed in the street once or twice, and then boom, out it comes: “So Ceels, how was your Christmas?” Because if the over-familiarity is not enough to set your teeth on edge, it’s often a nickname nobody has ever used before. One that will, hopefully, never be used again.

The intention is obvious: to speed up your “blossoming” relationship into something fully fledged; to con you into believing that you two are already intimate. If anyone else is present, they’re to be conned into believing the same.

I was reminded of this when I read reports, yesterday, that Queen Elizabeth had been infuriated by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s claims she had given them their blessing when they decided to name their daughter Lilibet – a childhood sobriquet of the Queen’s, also used as an affectionate nickname by Prince Philip throughout their relationship.

We’ll never know the truth, but the intention behind the use of that name seems as clear as day: so close were Meghan and the Queen, so informal was the relationship between these two “gal pals” that they knew and used well-worn terms of endearments in one another’s company. Why does that implication suggest Megan’s involvement more than it does Harry? Because, in my experience, mothers tend to have far more sway than fathers when it comes to choosing baby names. Certainly, when it came to naming my own daughter, my husband’s input largely extended to rejecting various early suggestions – a girl at school was called X and she had cankles; he’d once worked with an X and she was a nightmare – before eventually agreeing to my final choice.

This is backed up by statistics, with one 2010 survey confirming that four out of 10 British dads are forced to back down in the name game and let their other halves make the final say. Either way, I think we can all agree that “Lilibet” had Meghan stamped all over it.

As with so many areas of her detailed life plan, the Duchess of Sussex will likely have been thinking ahead to her future in the US and the narrative she would run with there. To the books, the Netflix narcissist-umentaries and the talk-show circuit we have to look forward to. One that will, doubtless, last a lifetime.

So important was it seemingly to carve out the narrative put forward so stridently to Oprah and ensure it was set in stone – Meghan and the Queen would share blankets in cars; Meghan was literally just on the phone to her – that the couple even ordered their lawyers, Schillings, to write to publishers and news broadcasters such as the BBC claiming the Queen was not asked for permission, and insist those claims were defamatory.

Again, we will never know the full truth. But next time you’re backed into a corner by someone aggressively calling you by a nickname they haven’t earnt the right to use, remember the agenda – and call them out on it.