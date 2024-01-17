Celia Walden: Duchess Meghan ‘hadn’t earned the right to call her daughter Lilibet’

Piers Morgan’s wife is Celia Walden. She’s just as big of a nutcase as Piers. Celia occasionally writes columns for the Telegraph and other publications, and she’s been seeped in British media and royalist culture for decades. Like her husband, she is fervently anti-Sussex. Well, her latest Telegraph column is a doozy. It’s all about the big royal story/lie this week, the idea that Queen Elizabeth II was “infuriated” and “angry” about the Sussexes naming their daughter Lilibet. Celia’s piece is called: “Meghan hadn’t earned the right to call her daughter Lilibet.” Celia Walden hasn’t earned the right to have Meghan and Harry’s names in her f–king mouth.
There is a type of woman who calls you by a nickname too soon. You are not there yet. You may even barely know each other. She might be a friend of a friend or a neighbour you’ve crossed in the street once or twice, and then boom, out it comes: “So Ceels, how was your Christmas?” Because if the over-familiarity is not enough to set your teeth on edge, it’s often a nickname nobody has ever used before. One that will, hopefully, never be used again.
The intention is obvious: to speed up your “blossoming” relationship into something fully fledged; to con you into believing that you two are already intimate. If anyone else is present, they’re to be conned into believing the same.
I was reminded of this when I read reports, yesterday, that Queen Elizabeth had been infuriated by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s claims she had given them their blessing when they decided to name their daughter Lilibet – a childhood sobriquet of the Queen’s, also used as an affectionate nickname by Prince Philip throughout their relationship.
We’ll never know the truth, but the intention behind the use of that name seems as clear as day: so close were Meghan and the Queen, so informal was the relationship between these two “gal pals” that they knew and used well-worn terms of endearments in one another’s company. Why does that implication suggest Megan’s involvement more than it does Harry? Because, in my experience, mothers tend to have far more sway than fathers when it comes to choosing baby names. Certainly, when it came to naming my own daughter, my husband’s input largely extended to rejecting various early suggestions – a girl at school was called X and she had cankles; he’d once worked with an X and she was a nightmare – before eventually agreeing to my final choice.
This is backed up by statistics, with one 2010 survey confirming that four out of 10 British dads are forced to back down in the name game and let their other halves make the final say. Either way, I think we can all agree that “Lilibet” had Meghan stamped all over it.
As with so many areas of her detailed life plan, the Duchess of Sussex will likely have been thinking ahead to her future in the US and the narrative she would run with there. To the books, the Netflix narcissist-umentaries and the talk-show circuit we have to look forward to. One that will, doubtless, last a lifetime.
So important was it seemingly to carve out the narrative put forward so stridently to Oprah and ensure it was set in stone – Meghan and the Queen would share blankets in cars; Meghan was literally just on the phone to her – that the couple even ordered their lawyers, Schillings, to write to publishers and news broadcasters such as the BBC claiming the Queen was not asked for permission, and insist those claims were defamatory.
Again, we will never know the full truth. But next time you’re backed into a corner by someone aggressively calling you by a nickname they haven’t earnt the right to use, remember the agenda – and call them out on it.
Meghan had no idea who the queen was before Harry introduced them. She thought she was just going to meet his grandmother. She had no idea she would even have to curtsy or refer to her as “your majesty” and “ma’am.” In the months that followed, Meghan wasn’t trying to force a connection – she simply treated Harry’s grandmother with respect and followed Harry’s lead, and that was the connection. If I’m being honest, though, I doubt the name was Meghan’s call. It’s always felt like Harry got “his way” on their daughter’s name, named after the two women who shaped him. Imagine blaming Meghan because HARRY wanted to name his daughter after his grandmother. It really is one of the most asinine storylines they’ve cooked up, and Celia Walden needs her f–king head examined. They all do.
Note by CB: Harry and Meghan say they got Queen Elizabeth’s blessing to name their daughter after her nickname, but the courtiers and royal rota disagree! Sign up for our mailing list and get the top 10 stories about the drama over Lilibet’s name. We only send one email a day on weekdays.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
These people are painfully misguided. Imagine speaking this way about a baby but also a dead great-grandmother. Publicly no less! I worry that this sort of writing normalises this sort of thinking.
it also normalizes stupidity. Surveys show 4/10 British dads concede to their wives’ choices for baby names? So….a majority of time, baby names in Britain are chosen by fathers. How does that lead us to conclude Lilibet has “Meghan stamped all over it”? Are we braindead? Are we data illiterate? Is a minority now a majority and this majority can now be generalized to predict what Meghan did in…California??
Yeah, ‘Ceels’ math ain’t mathing. But, a 2010!!!! survey supports her word salad.lol
Boy, the rota and palaces are really desperate to distract from *something* if they can’t stop banging on about a toddler and her now long dead great grandmother.
These JA’s ought to keep Lilibet Diana’s name out of their mouths.
Yeah- Everytime they need to evade talking about the pedophile, there is a faux outrage story about the Sussex’s. This and the hat story are really scraping the bottom of the barrel
I hadn’t thought of it this way until the Press release about the PoW. I just thought Celia fell into the feral and nuts category.
The Whole thing stinks of “We Need to Save Andrew,” otherwise he’s going to tell all of our secrets, so let’s ABUSE Harry & Meghan and their children AGAIN. The entire World is seeing this abuse, I can’t even begin to imagine what they did behind closed doors! These people are disgusting and pathetic.
I think it harry that wanted this name to pay tribute to his grandmother. Meghan agreed. No name was given from Meghan s side of the family. So what is Celia talking about. Celia seems to be a stepford instead of being annoyed at piers going on about Meghan all the time she joins in. I think non stepford would call out piers for his constant Meghan talk.
If the baby had been named Doria I’ll bet they would have been just as upset. It doesn’t matter what the Sussexes do.
I wished they’d named her Lilibet Doriana or Diana Doria.
The queen liked Meghan and it was Harry’s birthright. This Celia knows F all
And when did Lili become Meghan’s baby, not Harry and Meghan’s? They would never call Charlotte “Kate’s baby.” Wonder why
Meghan isn’t British, she is American. Nonsense statistics (if they really exist) and this idiot’s experience don’t prove a thing. Did PH “earn” the right to use a name that is used by many others? How do you “earn” the right? She’s as stupid as her hubby. Of course, what else do you expect out of someone who would stay married to the likes of him.
The statistic doesn’t even make sense. If 4/10 don’t get input on naming, that means 6/10 (I.e., more than half) do? Which would suggest it’s more likely than not that Harry had input? (If one wanted to go just by that stat; he obviously had input.) I can’t even with this.
And you have to wonder how unmarried women and absentee fathers figure into this.
I love Meagan and Harry…and I agree with everything you all say about them. I think the KP Royals are nuts etc..THAT SAID..There is no way I’m ever going to believe that someone based in Canada didn’t know who the queen was or that she was Harrys gma. I’m sorry..I don’t believe it.
There are many commenters here from Canada who say that the royals don’t get much attention there. Even when they tour in Canada, a lot of times people are unaware. When did Meghan say she didn’t know who the Queen was anyway?
Well you don’t have to believe it cos that’s not what she said. She said she didn’t know MUCH about Harry and why would she? She was a working actress with up to 10 hours sometimes on set and she travelled a lot on her downtime. Even shes mentioned kate in her blog so clearly she had an idea of them but its not that farfetched to think she wouldnt know much about them like some of us on here.
@Jeanette…I still do not know who the Queen was…All these things that we found out…how could it have been phrased “found out” if we already knew? Name a public figure and then tell me how much you ‘know’ about them that they or a named source did not reveal?
To me she was Queen of England…nothing more…I never researched how she got there, her lineage (still have not) and anything about her…why? Because I did not care.
I find it so bewildering that people will literally call you a liar if they know or are interested in something that you know nothing about and have no interest in…
@jeanette I agree. The Queen is on the money! Everyone knew who at least she was, even if they didn’t know much about her
@Danbury There are many on US money that nobody can name. It’s basically a silhouette. How would you know someone from a silhouette? And, as Samantha says, Meghan NEVER said she didn’t know who QE was.
The Author of this article said…
“Meghan had no idea who the queen was before Harry introduced them. She thought she was just going to meet his grandmother.”
Thats what I was referring to.
I think she didn’t know she would have to curtsy to Harry’s grandma – nor did she realize that anyone really did that anymore. Who does that in a family? I was surprised – I wonder if Charles had to bow to his mom. No wonder he didn’t like her.
@Jeanette, of course she knew of the Queen, we as Americans do learn about the Monarchy a little bit as children, but mostly we learn why we are no longer attached to the Monarchy. We do not grow up thinking we need to know about any of this, it doesn’t effect our lives. We are not a commonwealth country. The writer I’m sure changed Meghan’s words like they always do, even if they are Sussex friendly. Meghan knew of the Queen and of the family, but did not know much about them. Remember Harry, said that Meghan almost left their first date because he was late. She didn’t care that he was the Prince of England, it was the principle of respecting one’s time.
The article says..
“Meghan had no idea who the queen was before Harry introduced them. She thought she was just going to meet his grandmother.”
Thats what I was referring to.
Jeanette, I think the important part of your statement is “She thought she was going to meet his grandmother.” I don’t think she thought she was going to meet the Queen. Yes, it’s one person. The Queen was separate from the grandmother. I think it makes perfect sense, because I would have thought the same in her position.
I’m American, and I have to tell you that we just never talk about the royal family. Like never. The exception, of course, was Princess Di. Lots of us who were alive then knew exactly what her hubby and escort was doing to her. We notice weddings, so Wont and KHate was known from the wedding. Real interest happened when H&M got engaged and married. Some here continue to be interested in H&M and the left behind royals.
I’ve been to Canada and noticed QE2’s picture on the money. So what? It’s just another currency. If this was supposed to imbue me with special knowledge about her, it didn’t happen. It didn’t make me want to run out and find out anything about her either. I don’t know why people are so surprised that the rest of the population of the world is not interested in the brf.
Wow Jeanette – you’re banking pretty heavily on the ethics and honesty of a woman (author of “the article”) who, as far as we know:
(1) has never met with Meghan, nor conversed with or interviewed her, i.e. has no first-hand knowledge of Meghan;
(2) has never met the Queen, nor conversed with her, i.e. has no first-hand knowledge of QEII;
(3) is married to, and supportive of, a husband who has repeatedly claimed to be clueless about phone hacking, despite widespread testimony and documentation from multiple witnesses that he knew lots about phone hacking over lengthy period of years;
(4) is married to, and supportive of, a husband who knowingly publishing false photos of British soldiers abusing Iraqi prisoners;
(5) is married to, and supportive of a husband who knowingly gave false witness in multiple venues about his “relationship” with Meghan.
Bang. On.
Imagine having an ounce of writing talent and using it to get paid for writing this kind of sick inverted funhouse mirror version of fan fiction. I’ve never thought about Mrs. Morgan before, and now I’m going to take a shower to get the stink of her vitriol off and never think of her again.
Occasionally Celia comes out to trash Meghan to be a good stepford wife.
@Amy T, you said everything I wanted to say, but so much more articulate and classy! Thank you💖
Last I knew the Queen didn’t own or copyright the name Lilibet. Harry and Meg have the right to name their daughter whatever they want. Harry loved his grandmother and liked the name and wanted to honor her by naming his daughter Lilibet. I’m sure he told his grandmother that it was the name they were going to give and his grandmother probably was surprised but thought how nice. This nonsense old news is just more deflection from whatever new is coming about their prince pedo.
I sure hope not, since half the people I know call me Lili, which is short for Lilibet.
The whole kowtow/bow down BRF system is a bad joke, and I get a headache just reading about it. However, I’ve been hooked ever since Andrew’s nuclear train wreck interview so the pain is daily. Imagine living within it. H & M experienced real trauma, I just hope they’re laughing not crying.
I remember when Harry and Meghan visited a daycare after coming back from Canada, there is footage available, and one of the little girls name was Lily. Harry loved the name and asked how she spelled it. Like Kaiser, I too believe the naming of their daughter was Harry’s choice. Coupled with the visit I mentioned and the fondness he held for his grandmother, this is how I believe he chose the name for his child.
This. I can’t imagine Meghan ever calling TQ Lilibet, it just wasn’t a name she would have heard. It had to have come from Harry, with Meghan agreeing it was a nice name.
I must confess I a now absolutely fascinated by this. Years from now, we probably will learn what the Queen actually said. I continue to think it was something along the lines of it odd to give a child a nickname as their legal name.
Concern Fae, well, they chose Archie rather than Archibald, so I think this makes sense from their perspective.
@Maxine Branch – My thoughts as well, 100%. I remember the clip and his asking how it was spelled.
Jesus Christ ITS A NAME! Is this really what they wanna use their time to be angry about?
At this point i hope that they name any future child they might have Lilibet 2, just out of spite.
Right?!? I would be good and mad if anyone tried to tell my husband and I whether I had earned the right to name my child. These people are insane. I’m gobsmacked that H&M didn’t flee earlier. My lord what a bunch of idiots
This is totally bonkers. It was Harry’s choice for obvious reasons and Meghan went along for obvious reasons plus it’s a very lovely name: Lilibet Diana. Did Meghan even know about the queen’s nickname? And I’m pretty sure that “Ceels” hasn’t earned the right to publicly speculate about any of this.
Saying in a headline that Meghan hadn’t earned a right to something….yeah, it’s pretty clear what they’re trying to do.
Celia should keep Duchess Meghan’s name out of her mouth and BE MORE CONCERNED ABOUT WHY HER HUSBAND PIERS MORGAN IS SO CLEARLY OBSESSED ABOUT AND FIXATED ON THE BEAUTIFUL MEGHAN. Sorry to be “shouting” but if I were Celia, I would be having a serious talk with my husband Piers. The amount of time Piers has spent obsessing about Meghan since she supposedly ghosted him is troubling for a grown man.
Not to mention the serious legal issues that her husband was named in by a Jugde. That should all be fully disclosed in any article this racist woman writes involving Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex.
Celia’s just as thirsty and inappropriate about Harry as Piers is about Meghan. I assume they have wigs and costumes.
This is sinister. Telling a mother she hasn’t the right to name her child is frightening. I can’t express in a post how uncomfortable this article makes me feel. It’s like “they’re” paving the way for Meghan to be Diana’ed! Horrible article from a nasty writer.
This is the best analysis I have read about this last antic from the BM.
https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZT8gfmruW/
A super interesting take on this – to be pitting the Wales children (true royals) against the Sussex children (others) – and kind of optimistic to think the RF has a future. I would think a better strategy for the monarchy’s long-term existence would be to offer some relevance to the people. Hating others doesn’t mean that people will automatically love you.
Thank you for this. It’s excellent. And I agree: This is all part of a long-term campaign to “other” the Sussex kids and depict them as unworthy of royal status, as the monarchy and rota have done to their mother.
“Celia Walden hasn’t earned the right to have Meghan and Harry’s names in her f–king mouth.”
Could not have said it better myself.
These people are so predictable in their racism. We get it entitled white woman-You want a WOC to know her place according to your white supremacy playbook which is to show you all deference and be tolerant of your abuse and take it with gratitude. I mean if a WOC can’t patiently wait for permission to be allowed to exist on the periphery of slight inclusion she obviously hasn’t earned your acceptance. Gotta test those WOC with infinite micro and macro aggressions to dehumanize them. After all that’s the way it’s been done and those who don’t get it don’t deserve dignity or yknow empathy reserved for who this woman actually views as being a human being. It’s almost as if racists know flexing their hate will earn them more credibility with like minded people who reward this kind of disgusting behavior
I’m not British so maybe it’s just my Americanism coming through but I can’t fathom how people worship the royal family to this extent. Elizabeth was just a person and to have so *many* people still shrieking and pulling out their hair over the name of a baby is really strange. Even if it did make her angry (which I doubt), who cares? Harry and Meghan are still entitled to name their kids and their dogs whatever the heck they want.
This right here. I straight up do not understand this. People name their kids ANYTHING they want here in the States. I would say, as an American, Lilibet is a more unusual name in our neck of the woods. It not a Phoenix or a Harper which is not as common but enough people have kids with that name that it’s familiar.
Growing up in a Commonwealth country with her maj as head of state (NZ), it was just constantly rammed down our throats from earliest childhood. Was always being told what the Queen would do when being taught manners, and all the media was full of fawning and arselicking. When Chuck and Di toured in about 1983 my entire primary school were forced to make little flags and they herded us out to wave them from the side of highway as the big black cars whizzed by. Non-trivial risk of us all being mown down by a mack truck, but the school saw that as appropriate.
I consider QEII’s death to have finally released me from my Brownie Promise to do my best to do my duty to God and the Queen.
“we will never know the full truth.” Exactly. But that doesn’t stop this idiot from writing a full article on what she desperately wants to believe.
Are there more revelations about Andrew about to be dropped or something? The RR’s seem particularly deranged about this.
“We’ll never know the full truth” she says, but that didn’t stop her from writing this nonsense.
I don’t understand the point of this. QEII is dead, H&M left YEARS ago and their daughter is a toddler now.
This story is insulting to Elizabeth’s memory and just plain stupid. The whole point of royalty is blood. Harry is a blood prince and his daughter is Elizabeth’s great granddaughter. Meghan is Princess Henry. They don’t have to earn anything, they are royals, that’s the point!
I don’t understand these judges, why are these papers and individual miscreants like this woman who’s the spouse of someone who are in legal disputes with Harry allowed to carry on like this without being made to disclose their conflicts of interest?
Is she implying that Meghan called QE2 Lilibet? Like, used the nickname in front of the queen and in person and all of that? That’s such a huge leap and it doesn’t make any sense. Boy, they really hate H&M. This is so ridiculous.
Right,we are supposed to believe the woman who called QEII “her majesty” throughout Harry and Meghan, called her Lilibet in every day life. Sure, Ceels.
Celia must not be a member of the website that married people, who want to have affairs join.
Piss Moron was not cutting it, so she had to pay for it, then saying she was researching a story.
Earth to Ceels. Meghan was married into that family, shared blankets, phone calls and bore the Queen’s granddaughter. That’s not forcing a relationship too soon, you dumbnut. That’s blood, not the across the street neighbor trying to buddy up to you. And with a husband like Piers, I understand having to yank every important decision from his paws. But Meghan is married to a real man, the Prince of Loyalty, Mr. Justice Man, A Legend of Aviation. Enough with this ‘we’ll never know what happened’ gaslighting; Harry told us what happened.
Sorry. I’m going to comment even though I couldn’t get through the whole piece she wrote. I mean I really don’t know who the f**k she thinks she is. I suppose that could go for a lot of them. Ceels and Peils deserve each other.
Do all the people in England get permission to use the name Elizabeth? Or Charles? Or William? Or Catherine? WTF is wrong with people? Only Harry and Meghan have to ask permission?
Hmm, let me make up a situation then say ‘I can see Meghan doing that so let’s get really mad at her’. Let me try, we all know the type of woman who cheats on her husband, can’t you just see Ceel doing that? Me too, let’s call it out.
same thing with “the talk show circuit we have to look forward to” Punishing and criticizing Meghan for something she didn’t do
Agree, Harry definitely grew up hearing his grandfather call his beloved grandmother Lillibet and has affection for the name and wanted to name his only daughter after her. Meghan agreed and is getting flack for it lol. How dumb.
This bird and others like her, especially her husband, have been foaming at the mouth since Betty invited Meghan on a trip with her and it was a success. That never happened with Waity after decades and they finally saw the then Cambridges for who they were and it wasn’t good.
The BM is still attacking Lili? What other horrible news about this Rotten Family is about to drop?
“Hadn’t earned the right to call HER daughter Lilibet” – of course Harry’s role in naming THEIR daughter is greatly diminished from this latest racist attack on the Sussexes. The BM needs to stop treating the Sussexes like runaway slaves. Imagine writing this bs about people who had previously lost a child and injecting your own toxic relationship into this hateful lie. Did QEII have to approve all of her great grandchildren’s names? Could she have been pleased that instead of the standard “Elizabeth” as part of a descendants name, H &M honored her with different style of her name?
C-Rex, one of the two named Royal Racists, is doing an excellent job of allowing the BM to tarnish his mothers legacy with her alleged “anger” over the naming of her biracial granddaughter.
I mean you would expect Piers Morgan’s wife to be jealous of Meghan as he surely can’t shut up about her most of the time.
Not even a dog whistle anymore.
They are actually hollering.
Very racist.
Why does Lili need to ‘earn’ something that is her literal birthright ?
Where are the same articles for Andrew and his daughters ?
UK media has completely lost the plot and articles like this further embolden certain sections of the population.
The latest plan of attack from the right is to attack and remove black and biracial women from positions of privilege, power and influence.
Also to add that they’re attacking Lili because they have very few useable photos of her (not papped).
I suspect they were expecting some sort of Christmas card or offering – but look how they have behaved in years gone by.
Well done Meghan continue to starve them of revenue.
All of this, Flower.
Well said, Flower.
Truly disgusting but not surprising at all. And I expect more of the same – it’s gonna be a lean couple of months for the rota.
Flower, ITA, but this entire uproar over naming a baby simply isn’t doing what they want. Sure, the racists will be up in arms although I’m not sure all of them would be upset. Mothers and Fathers all over the world name their children every day. This looks bonkers–it really does.
I’ll take a moment to congratulate the bm on doing what it can to bring the Monarchy down.
I would also like to remind them that the FBI still wants to talk to PA.
This has a “you don’t know me well enough to talk about my hormones” vibe. Who does this creature “ceels” think she is?
There’s another ‘fact’ she states that is incorrect, that Philip called The Queen Lilibet as a nickname: he called her Bet as a day to day nickname. That’s an actual fact, Celia.
Everyone who didn’t have to address her formally called her Lilibet as that was considered her family name.
This whole story about Lili’s name reminds me of posts on AITA on reddit. The overwhelming response to people upset about the name would be yes you’re the a**hole.
The several white royals with the queen’s name are permanently safe from criticism…because they’re white. But a 2 year old royal child with a Black grandmother is an insult to their lily-white family and is fair game to vilify and harass in the press on an ongoing assault. Meghan should have “known her place” and denied Harry his choice of name. Racists in Britain will use this to bludgeon home the idea that Princess Lili is the ideal target for their rage and grief over Harry’s exit.
I don’t understand why people try to pretend this atrocious behavior has nothing to do with bigotry and hatred. It’s so obvious to those of us far away from the saltiness of Sewage Island, the Sussex children are fair game to an industry which firmly believes in the lies and horror of white supremacy and is fully committed to attempt the demoralization and erasure of these innocent children born to this dangerous, racist, royal Klan.
Whatever Celia. It’s clear as day that Meghan chose Archie’s names and Harry chose Lili’s names.
Does waldon actually exist, or is she Morgan in drag.
I have never read such ridiculous crap. The Queen knew from when Harry was a young, single man that he was going to call his daughter LILLIBET Diana and she was fine with it.
Let’s face it, they are all attributing words and feelings to a woman they didn’t fking know, but Harry, who grew up with his grandmother, had a better relationship with her than bloody Charlie or Willie, and has honoured his late mother and grandmother by giving his daughter their names.
Jealousy, pure, simple jealousy is the reason for this sht storm. William and Charlie called Diana paranoid, they both brow beat the late Queen at every turn to get their own way, Harry stumped them both by leaving and succeeding. So they try everything they can to destroy his peace. Well they are really stupid because people aren’t falling for this latest sht because LILLIBET Diana was over a year old when the Queen died and she had raised no objection to her name being used. In fact the Queen guaranteed Harry, Megan and the children’s security and even sent her own car to the airport to pick them up. So they can all build a friggin bridge and get over it
There were a couple spots in Spare that Harry said he wanted to hug his grandmother – but a lifetime of protocol meant he wouldn’t dare. Just imagining this is so sad. To think he wouldn’t get express permission from her about Lili’s name is out of the question. The BM really is below deplorable!
At the very least, they share a brain @mary pester.
“Morgan in drag.” 😂😂😂
Thank you Mary Pester!
Jesus, it’s a NAME. Way to make yourselves look petty and irrelevant by throwing a fit over it. Nobody owns a name.
Let’s put this in perspective:
All of this outrage, over a…. name!
I’m curious as to how long it would have taken Meghan to “earn” the right to name her child Lilibet? Five years? Ten? Would she have been able to get pregnant by then? Maybe that would be the point. These folks have lost it completely and I really hope no one is taking them seriously. Meanwhile, the beat goes on for The Pedrew.
What a shock, Piss Morgan’s misogyny factored into the naming of his daughter. “… a girl at school was called X and she had cankles; he’d once worked with an X and she was a nightmare…”
Why all this hatred? And why now? I suspect there’s something nasty in the woodshed.