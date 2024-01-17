Prince William plans to ‘cut back on public duties’ to support Kate post-surgery

As we learned today, the Princess of Wales had abdominal surgery this week. There is a lot of conversation about the careful wording of Kensington Palace’s statement, and the medical mystery at the heart of whatever is going on with Kate. Kate hopes “her personal medical information remains private” and she’s also canceling any and all upcoming appearances and events through Easter. People Magazine got the same tip as the Mail, which is that the “issue was non-cancerous.” But People Mag got some info about where Kate will recover, and how William will also “cut back” on his appearances too.

After being discharged from the hospital, Princess Kate is expected to recover at home in Windsor. The Prince and Princess of Wales relocated to Windsor in 2022 from their previous base in London. Prince William is also understood to be cutting back on public duties to support his wife during her recovery as well as take care of their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. He will not undertake official duties while Princess Kate is in the hospital or during the early days of her home recovery.

[From People]

Kate’s going to have to recover in Adelaide Cottage? I guess it’s closer to hospitals in case there are complications, but you would think she would be much more comfortable at Anmer Hall, or with her parents at Middleton Manor. Instead, William will do the school runs and (I would assume) the kids’ school schedule is the most important. So… I’m actually not surprised that William is making a big show of “cutting back on public duties” too. I just wonder where he’ll be staying, because I doubt he’ll be with her at Adelaide Cottage.