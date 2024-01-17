Prince William plans to ‘cut back on public duties’ to support Kate post-surgery

As we learned today, the Princess of Wales had abdominal surgery this week. There is a lot of conversation about the careful wording of Kensington Palace’s statement, and the medical mystery at the heart of whatever is going on with Kate. Kate hopes “her personal medical information remains private” and she’s also canceling any and all upcoming appearances and events through Easter. People Magazine got the same tip as the Mail, which is that the “issue was non-cancerous.” But People Mag got some info about where Kate will recover, and how William will also “cut back” on his appearances too.
After being discharged from the hospital, Princess Kate is expected to recover at home in Windsor. The Prince and Princess of Wales relocated to Windsor in 2022 from their previous base in London.
Prince William is also understood to be cutting back on public duties to support his wife during her recovery as well as take care of their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. He will not undertake official duties while Princess Kate is in the hospital or during the early days of her home recovery.
[From People]
Kate’s going to have to recover in Adelaide Cottage? I guess it’s closer to hospitals in case there are complications, but you would think she would be much more comfortable at Anmer Hall, or with her parents at Middleton Manor. Instead, William will do the school runs and (I would assume) the kids’ school schedule is the most important. So… I’m actually not surprised that William is making a big show of “cutting back on public duties” too. I just wonder where he’ll be staying, because I doubt he’ll be with her at Adelaide Cottage.
Ofcourse, now they both get out of doing engagements.
Anyway since you posted a bandaged fingers pic, does that have anything to do with this supposed abdominal surgery?
Or we could just take people at their word and not assume that everything is part of a dark massive conspiracy, the truth is usually a lot more boring.
The BRF and the rota rats have never given any prior indication that we should take them at their word, so…. No.
@Anna: thank you. Sick spouse means the other party is more engaged with the children’s daily lives to provide stability and love as well as with the caretaking of the sick spouse. It really isn’t rocket science or a time for tinhattery.
Can’t take people who continuing lie and gaslight everyone at their word. that’s the problem when you lie and gaslight, nobody believes you when it could be true. And i don’t believe them. its suspicious the timing of it all.
Wills can’t announce a divorce if she’s in bad health, can he? Would not work for his branding as the “family man, caring husband”.
I can’t help but notice that the King, and the Prince and Princess of Wales, have just taken themselves out of the line of fire fo quite some time, quite suddenly – all at the same time. Is this to do with Andrew and what’s to come? As in – no one there, no comment?
Or are Charles and Kate actually that ill – and will their partners truely support them or will they rather use this time to deliver some power moves…? And who is in charge now?
The tabloids are speculating as much as we are. Since when have they ever respected anyone’s privacy? News will leak.
I can’t stand the woman but i do hope that her medical information is actually kept private. Everyone deserves that at least.
These comments alone show that there is an appetite to know what’s wrong, which will financially incentivise the tabloids to dig, blag, leak or just make stuff up.
Anna, it is kind of scary now to think about what the very bored rota is going to come up with to get clicks AND divert attention from Andrew. They already exhausted their H and M conspiracy folders. They are looking at 3 dry, bleak months of zero content. Even the boring Keen and Peg were better than nothing.
Everyone does but the palace did leak Meghan’s private medical information and how she went to HR for her suicidal thoughts during pregnancy. I’m sure Kate will get her privacy but it’s a damn shame Meghan didn’t.
perhaps folks should check with Valentine Low, he’s the one who gets the medical briefings.
Remember the radio guys who tricked the nurse into giving info when she had George? And the nurse killed herself. 😞 The BM can be pretty heartless when it comes to info especially if it’s private and personal.
Knee jerk reaction is to agree with you, then I remembered how Meghan’s mental health struggles was fodder for gossip and all the rota rats were aware. KP blabbed to everyone who would listen and Kate did not stop it, may even have participated.
“Kidney surgery” worked for Melania Trump, when whatever was going on.
Yes – i thought of this immediately.
Hysterectomy is what came to my mind first since they said abdominal surgery and not cancerous…plus the recovery time fits
I do wish her a speedy recovery as I would wish anyone a speedy recovery. As other posters have mentioned, the KP statement was vague enough that it was going to cause to mass speculation. Charles’ statement is very specific and will not cause speculation. Kate has the right to privacy but the vagueness does lead to speculation. Not saying that’s fair, but it should be clear by now that nothing about the royal system is fair, especially not for the married-in women of that family.
In GB, members of the royal family are defacto public officials. They are supported by the taxpayers. Ergo, they are not entitled to as much privacy as regular folks. We don’t have to know all the gruesome details but a diagnosis, such as was given for Charles, is probably in order. It’s certainly fair given the privilege she enjoys in this very privileged family.
So part of me actually wonders if BP was being shady here. As in telling KP this is how you do a press release that doesn’t cause mass speculation. It’s specific and gives the public a heads up.
Charles in the monarch though, the head of state. Kate put out a statement, as was correct for her position, but knowing more of the specifics for her isn’t really necessary . Especially if it’s something serious that they’re working through. There’s always the possibility they share more as the weeks go on.
Wow he is suddenly interested in taking care of his wife. What new bullsh*t is this? The kids have nanny Maria . He will do what he always does because these two don’t live together. I begin to wonder about this whole thing.
Not just Nanny Maria, but the “school run” is 30-40 min. max in the morning, and approx the same in the afternoon. So, are we to believe PwT, who can barely stand to look at his wife, let alone hold her hand, is going straight back to her bedside to keep her company and wipe her brow?? AS IF there won’t be a private duty nurse in place at home, as well as Ma Mids, to take care of her every need? PULEEEEEASE!
Yeah, he doesn’t even offer her a hand up or down stairs when she is wearing her massive heels. Going by evidence, Tom Cruise would be more helpful to an ailing Kitty.
That or rehab or some kind of therapy that wasn’t offered to Meg when she was in need so they hide it behind some abdominal surgery.
Or Diana.
This was my exact thought.
Rehab for alcohol or drugs or anorexia, facelift (after criticisms that she looks older in some pictures, and facelift takes time to recover, unwell, unbruise – tears what Melania did), or another kind of plastic surgery.
Folks, with Kittykat allegedly bedridden, only William has the strength to use a pillow. Just saying.
That is… Ummmm…. Something that crossed my mind…
I wish her a speedy recovery. It can’t be easy to be in the public eye and struggle with health issues.
Meghan agrees.
Waity can kick rocks.
Does anyone, ANYONE AT ALL, really believe this guy is going to be taking care of his wife? Who believes this fanfiction? He looks like he can barely tolerate her presence half the time, and is actively angry the other half. If I didn’t dislike them both so much, I might feel bad for Kate.
@Lauren
Yep, thought the same. He exploits her illness in order to avoid having to work. What a loser…
Having a man like this one must really suck.
The irony is, had they not put out a statement that she had surgery, we probably wouldn’t have noticed they weren’t working, because they never do.
If only they hadn’t scheduled that trip to Italy, that they now have to cancel, for some reason. I mean, Willnot still has two legs and the ability to fly within Europe.
I know, what a total load of bollox.
I don’t think he will at all. They have staff and a nanny. It’s just an excuse to not work.
Absolutely not, this toxic family gets so many passes. Even though they are all criminals with shady passes. Since Harry married a biracial woman people are always calling him a liar. Even though he’s never been caught lying ever. Could someone make it make sense.
Not going to speculate on the nature of her medical issue. It sounds not life threatening, but serious, therefore I will simply wish her a speedy recovery.
Here is hoping William actually does support her this time around. I dislike them both immensely, but having to go through hospital stay and recovery without emotional support of your partner is a terrible thing.
Well said. Hopefully she can get emotional support from her parents.
She will have the best private nursing care available in GB.
I had a total abdominal hysterectomy when my son was three years old. My husband worked full-time and I had no home help. It was quite a challenge to manage an active toddler. A few days after the hysterectomy, I developed surgical complications (rectus sheath haematoma) and required emergency abdominal surgery, further impacting my recovery. Unlike the rest of us, I’m sure Kate will have home care nurses, plus her family, to support her in her recovery.
My mother had an hysterectomy too and I know first hand how hard it can be. I am sorry to hear you had a hard time. I agree she will get the best doctors, that she has both her family and hired help to account for her children and houses. All I was saying is that is very important to have emotional support from your life partner too. So I hope this is not BIg W simply trying to get some brownie points.
Strangely enough, Charles has disclosed the reason for his surgery, but not Kate. The family as a firm really should think about consistency in their comms.
The kids will be in school all day as usual. Why can’t he give out the medals or talk about sports during the day which is all he ever does anyway?
This is the beginning of the phase out of Kate. She will “never be the same” after this and they will agree for her to step out of the spotlight for her health.
Agreed. The nannies will look after the kids, as they always have done. Operation Phase Keen out started around Phil’s funeral in slow amounts. This is their false flag excuse to really shift her off into her separation quarters. They have receipts for centuries to show how unhealthy and unwell she’s been looking. It’s a no-brainer for these ghouls. I’d feel sorry for her if she wasn’t just as bad.
The fact she hasn’t been seen since the holidays is also rather strange.
It really looks like things came to a head during the holidays, maybe the Middletons finally figured out they had to help their daughter, for any number of reasons that have been obvious for a while.
It makes the non-event of her birthday, where she was letting her mummy fuss over her in private, make a whole lot of sense. This is the same woman whose 40th birthday portraits may still be touring the outskirts of the U.K.
As I said in the other thread, this is incredibly tone-deaf.
What spouses have the luxury of time off when their partners are in the hospital? Unless your spouse is nearing the end — and I hope for her kids’ sake especially this isn’t the case with Kate — most of us are expected to juggle a partner’s illness with child care responsibilities and employment.
And the Wales have nannies and other paid helpers, so William won’t have to juggle much.
Dont forget drivers, cooks, someone to do the shopping and cleaning, laundry, yeah his help is really needed.
My thoughts exactly…
14 days sounds more like a mental health inpatient stay than a surgical stay to me. They’re saying the issue is noncancerous and not to be alarmed but the length of that stay is alarming.
That’s what it sounds like to me too. Meg was denied therapy so they have to say Can’t has had surgery.
Must’ve been hauled away in a strait jacket . Truly do we even care about this overprivileged creature with everything else happening in the world today? Or maybe it’s plastic surgery .
KEKE, l.agree, Royals.due to press and security around London hospitals are literally in and out as not to.cause stress to the other patients within. This is very strange as they have the best of care at home ?
Wow, this makes no sense. And thanks to that invisible contract they will get away with doing very little. They are acting like a common couple, that has know help. They have servants, there is no reason for William to take this amount of time off. Again I call bs, only W privilege can do this. Meghan was prosecuted doing her pregnancy and now her & Harry’s daughters name is even being attacked. #abolishthemonarchy.
I think there’s no way that she’ll be recovering in Adelaide. If it’s really something that needs a stay of 10-14 days at the hospital, I don’t believe she would go back home and not have medical help/supervision, but there’s no place to put a nurse in that house. By which I mean a room for “the help”.
As for Won’t finding an excuse not to work, what else is new?
Ace, Adelaide Lodge is right beside it connected by a wall, so I’m sure there is room for a nurse.
Yeah. This is suspicious and serious. Bulliam wants people to believe he’s a doting husband rather than a abusive philandering one causing Kate much grief. Another Princess of Wales in grave danger. She should have moved back home with the Middletons when Harry and Meghan left. I wish her a full recovery. No amount of riches and jewels is worth your health and peace of mind. Kate’s been cruelly used.
Yeah, she’s such a victim. How could she have considered leaving for the Middletons when she was busy celebrating the fact that the Sussexes where driven out? Did you see her at the Commonwealth service? Did that woman look like a victim of circumstance to you? Of course she did, didn’t she? She had no role in her status at all– she wasn’t scheming and plotting along with that grifter mother of hers to get where she is. She’ll be just fine, no matter the outcome; besides, she has access to excellent health care, which isn’t something you can say for most Brits these day.
“Kate has been cruelly used?” I fail to see how. She’s all in. She relished harming Meghan, hell it brought her and Willie closer together for almost three years.
If she’s staying in London for the next two weeks, then wouldn’t he be at KP if he wants to “support” her so the kids will be alone in Windsor? Or is he going to helicopter back and forth every day like he does anyway?
This is going to be fascinating. The way they rolled this out, it demands that every single person close to her heart needs to be photographed going in and out of a hospital, multiple times a day.
I don’t trust anything that comes out of Kensington these days so I’m more likely to believe she needs all this time off for a face lift to settle and he’s happy to do nothing and wait.
But if it is a condition, good luck to her.
Right! That is exactly the timeline after a face lift ( if one has the time and opportunity to “retreat” like that).
So keen will be lay back on her massive pillows, gossamer nightgown and bed jacket artfully arranged, her wiglet spread on her pillows (and her head) like a victoriana Kathy waiting for her heathcliffe, William will walk in, look at his wife reclined on her pillows, with a sad, whimsical smile on her face, and Billy will look at her and say, “,, oy Kate, look at my slippers, they have helicopters on them”. 🤣😂🤣😂🤣
😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣
OMG, that made me laugh out loud! For my annual health assessment daily task, I can honestly say I did something that made me smile!! It was read Mary Pester’s comments!
Mary, your a tonic lol
I almost thought that this was part of the single dad William rollout at first. Like, oh dear, Kate is an invalid and William has to raise the children all by himself…
Worked with Princess Charlene.
She was able to stay hidden until all the fine details were figured out, and appears for a few events a year.
So as with Kate, now. Finalizing details of their separation, she’s away so she can’t brief the press & make herself a victim.
I don’t think Kate is in the similar position. She has a mother with connections to the multiple tabloid writers. No one would stop her mother from leaking if there is a narrative to make Kate look a poor, innocent victim.
I wouldn’t put it past these people if they have locked her away in some facility. It’s giving mental health emergency and now for the protection of the crown, she needs to go away and rest for a very long time.
Also ROFL at Baldy using this as an excuse to do jacksh!t for the next few months. If he gave a damn about his wife, he would have gotten her help years ago.
I don’t always keep up with royal news, but at this point William and Kate are essentially separated and living separately? She does all the child care?
The laziness of these two is astounding.
Perhaps Kate is choosing to do her initial recovery in a private hospital wing where she will be attended to 24/7 rather than in one of her various homes. Perhaps she’s staying until she can carry on normally before going home. We’re assuming that two weeks is the required hospital time, but some people can choose to stay in hospital longer than required if they have the money and the clout. Either that or a staff of private nurses for several weeks. Although who would want an extended hospital stay, no matter how luxurious I can’t imagine.
💯
Part of the issue of the poorly worded statement is that they make it sound like the 10 to 14 hospital stay is related to the initial treatment and acute care.
It is possible and likely that the 10 to 14 day stay isn’t so much at the hospital but for the initial rehabilitation following surgery, which often takes place at medical facilities because many homes aren’t suited for certain types of recovery.
Flower has made a comment that it is likely surgery for diastasis recti, which would fit in with the timeline for recovery.
This would not explain why they were booking trips last week and why William will take more time off, but again that is KP being a mess.
I wrote on the other thread this was the timeline for my open bowel surgery just a couple of years ago. 2 weeks in hospital in a public hospital (ie I didn’t pay to go) and about 3 months before normal activities without discomfort. They don’t muck around with bowel surgery because of the dangers, and they have to make sure you can eat and eliminate. I didn’t eat solid food for 10 days. The iv drugs are massive too.
But it could equally be a mental health thing. 3 weeks would be common in a private facility where I live as a ‘basic’ stay. No one will know exactly how long she’s in for.
“Although who would want an extended hospital stay, no matter how luxurious I can’t imagine.”
After my youngest was born, I told them I wasn’t leaving until the insurance company kicked me out. I had a 2, 5 & 7 yo at home, plus my husband and BIL. If I could have stayed two weeks at the hospital, I would have happily done it.
I will never not laugh at that plushy toy elephant trophy, with its jaunty plaid!
What public duties?
I believe that she tried to hurt herself and was treated medically and now comes the rehab mental health help that she might need. It’s obvious that William can’t stand to be around her and looks unhappy or angry when they are together when the cameras are not rolling. I don’t like her but all I wish is for her to experience all the things that she wished for Meghan
OK, I’m just going to say I hope Kate has a full recovery. The big 3 are still young, kids need their Mum.
William should be with the kids, and Kate.
I don’t know or truly care the state of their marriage but, basic human decency is to show the Mum of your kids kindness when they are ill.
As for William, Kate and Charles “official duties” put them all on hold.
Nothing they do is vital, it’s ceremonial public charity work.
Even Surgeons get personal time off.
Most of us would be asking for time off work when a family member is ill, Will has his wife and his Dad in the hospital at the same time + the kids will be wanting William near.
Maybe Will can use this to support regular folks getting more Life/work options.
Not snarking on any of them until they are back to their public roles.
And all kids are off limits until they turn 18.
JaneS, now if the bm/brf would lay off of Archie & Lilibet until they are 18.
I am sure the world will keep turning without them
I think that most people’s thinking has gone to where the palace’s statement directed the thinking to go. Mine did. But this to me is reminiscent of Princess Charlene of Monoco. We still don’t know what was going on with Charlene, but it was serious, and the Monoco palace wanted to control perception of whatever was going on. Something serious has happened to Princess Kate and the Palace wants to control what is thought about it, and (I feel) direct the discussion away from what it really is to her abdomen: and oh yes, it isn’t cancer. They aren’t giving any specifics, but the words Cancer and Abdomen WILL direct people’s thoughts. One, I think something serious has been going on with her for a long time: and two, I think it is possible that she had a miscarriage, or she tried to commit suicide. Oh yes, I think whatever happened is serious, but I think it also involves mental issues and I believe that she is inhouse somewhere for recovery for something. My guesses are eating disorder, drinking, mental problems in not having the resources to handle being cast off by William, etc. The Palace has long tried to manipulate public opinion, and I am now allergic to it. I of course may be wrong, but this is what I think. This has been a long time coming. I think she may have had a nervous breakdown, and they sure as heck are not going to announce that. Whatever it is, I think she has been admitted somewhere for intense treatment and recovery.
There is footage of a convoy heading to Edward VII hospital not far from Sandringham from the evening of December 28, 2023.
When I had to have a hysterectomy that was way more complicated than most are now, I was in the hospital for a long time and out of work for a very long time. My boss was a total a** and said that if I didn’t want people to think I was suspended I needed to send out a company-wide email explaining my medical situation. I’m sure there will be plenty of future f***ery from Will and Kate that people can pick apart but medical issues should be private unless someone wants to share.