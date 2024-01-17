Prince William isn’t committed to this whole ‘Church of England’ thing

Reading Prince Harry’s Spare, I was repeatedly struck by the fact that Harry finds peace and community in nature, not in a church. He’s a spiritual person, but he seems to have a hodge-podge belief system and he came across as rather agnostic on organized religion. Well, Prince William has never been particularly religious or church-going either – he only goes to church on big holidays, and even then, he sometimes skips out on important events. Like the time he missed the Commonwealth Day church service to go on a lads’ ski trip, or the time he missed his daughter’s first Easter to spend time with Jecca Craig in Kenya. Well, as it turns out, William can’t even commit to the idea that he will eventually be named the Supreme Governor of the Church of England.
Could Prince William decide not to be the Supreme Governor of the Church of England when he succeeds King Charles as sovereign one day? Royal biographer Robert Hardman raises the question in his new book, The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy, serialized in the Daily Mail and out Jan. 18. According to the excerpt, there is speculation that the Prince of Wales, 41, may not take the title, which has been affiliated with British sovereigns since King Henry VIII in the 1530s, because of his beliefs.
“In royal circles, it is no secret that he does not share the King’s sense of the spiritual, let alone the late Queen’s unshakeable devotion to the Anglican church,” Hardman writes of William in The Making of a King, according to the Daily Mail.
“’His father is very spiritual and happy to talk about faith but the Prince is not. He doesn’t go to church every Sunday, but then nor do the large majority of the country. He might go at Christmas and Easter but that’s it,’ ” the author quotes a senior palace figure as saying. “’He very much respects the institutions but he is not instinctively comfortable in a faith environment.’ ”
Queen Elizabeth was known to attend church weekly throughout her record reign, and her “straightforward” faith was said to sustain her during the pandemic. British Parliament outlines that King Charles automatically became Supreme Governor of the Church of England upon his accession following the death of his mother in September 2022, and he described his faith as “deeply rooted” in the Church of England in his first speech as sovereign the following day.
The King, 75, has long shown an interest in interfaith relations and promised to maintain the Protestant faith and Church of England during his coronation ceremony on May 6, 2023. He can also appoint archbishops, bishops and deans of cathedrals within the Church of England on the advice of the Prime Minister — but William might do things differently one day.
In other differences between father and son, Hardman writes that Prince William favors box sets (television) where King Charles enjoys reading, and does not plan to be invested as the Prince of Wales with pomp and ceremony like his father did in 1969.
[From People]
Not to get too historical, but isn’t the whole point of British monarchy deeply tied to the Church of England? Like, it’s a package deal, ever since Henry VIII wanted to get a divorce. What’s William going to do when Charles dies, suddenly announce that he wants to cut ties with the Church of England? What will probably happen is that William will let it be known that he’s simply too lazy to take on the “Supreme Governor” job and everyone will busy themselves to find some work-around. Anyway, it’s certainly interesting – QEII was deeply religious, while Charles is definitely more of an omnist. And then there’s Peg, who would rather sit on the couch and watch TV or f–k off to his mistress’s estate. Also: note the little sidebar about William not wanting the PoW investiture.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar, Backgrid.
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220314-
Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London on Commonwealth Day.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William
-PHOTO by: Daniel Leal/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220314-
Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London on Commonwealth Day.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William
-PHOTO by: Daniel Leal/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
The Duke of Cambridge arrives for the opening ceremony of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland and to give a speech in his role as the Lord High Commissioner to to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.,Image: 612142308, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jane Barlow / Avalon
-
-
The Duke of Cambridge arrives for the opening ceremony of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland and to give a speech in his role as the Lord High Commissioner to to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.,Image: 612142355, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jane Barlow / Avalon
-
-
The Duke of Cambridge arrives for the opening ceremony of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland and to give a speech in his role as the Lord High Commissioner to to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.,Image: 612142355, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jane Barlow / Avalon
-
-
The Duke of Cambridge arrives for the opening ceremony of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland and to give a speech in his role as the Lord High Commissioner to to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.,Image: 612142360, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jane Barlow / Avalon
-
-
Prince William The Prince Of Wales and Catherine The Princess of Wales depart a Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey, London, England, UK on Monday 13 March, 2023.,Image: 762532415, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
-
-
Sandringham, UNITED KINGDOM – Members of the Royal family attend the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, UK.
Pictured: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George
BACKGRID USA 25 DECEMBER 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
North America Rights Only, London, England – 20220603- National Service of Thanksgiving On Day Two Of The Platinum Jubilee Celebrations
-PICTURED: Princess Anne, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-67259068
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
I look at that first photo of Peg and Can’t and I’m reminded of a recent tweet: “She’s got a glare that could kill at 100m! And he looks like he is storing up food for the winter.” https://twitter.com/stevereuk/status/1744383637317955665
Worst photo lol William cant be head of church. This is in preparation of people knowing that he is separated, cheats on his wife and family, and has a rosebush to trim, so the honour cannot be his. Impossible. It’s not about beliefs, it’s about his actions and own morals.
His dad is the current head of the Church. His dad, whose own actions are not dissimilar. Henry VIII founded the CoE. Clearly behaviour isn’t actually an issue.
Like @MrsBanjo said it’s going to take a lot to top his father and Henry VIII. It’s not about their actions.
Church is not a part of most western european’s daily lives. It’s mostly funerals, some weddings and som baptisms. A few more go there during christmas, but the majority does not. There are small religious enclaves in all the countries, but the majority of the population are not personally christian. In addition there’s a lot of atheists in western europe. Spending time in nature has a far more important role when it comes to contemplations and finding peace. It’s a culture difference between the US and WE. Religion is a personal matter here. The phrase “thoughts and prayers” are not normally used and politician rearly speak about their belives or lack there of.
If it wasn’t Hardman’s book that this came from I would believe it more, but he had already proven to be full of utter crap.
Do I think that PW wants anything to do with the CoE? Nope. Mile wide and inch deep on the belief scale. It is just one more thing that will fuel republican calls.
Yeah, he’s lazy and useless so that’s probably why he lacks interest in spiritual matters. But I’m not going to drag him for his indifference to a religion founded by a king who killed his wives so he could marry his side pieces.
Now, *this* is interesting stuff. This is the first meat-and-potatoes, detailed information we’ve had about William in a very long time. And the first time in recent memory where an article “about William” isn’t just an attack on Harry and Meghan. Hmmmm. One Pint Willy doesn’t want to be head of the Church of England, doesn’t want to be head of the Commonwealth, and doesn’t want any particular ties to Wales. Close observers of the royal soap opera like us have picked up on this for a while, but it’s fascinating to see it all in print. The RR and their fans have been singing the praises of this new book for the past few days, giving particular credence to the bits about Meghan being snubbed and Harry supposedly causing drama at the Queen’s deathbed. I wonder if they will suddenly turn heel and start denying this bit about William now?
Please, men in grey, just write Willy a check (or do a bank transfer), announce the parting of ways, and let him ride off into the sunset. It’d be the best day of Burger King’s life. He’s too weak to do it for himself.
Man doesn’t wanna do anything except call himself a King and be rich. He’s not interested in charity, not interested in being PoW, not interested in the church, not even interested in the Commonwealth. At most he wants to play global statesman but that’s just to get one up on his brother.
Ding! Ding! Ding! We have a winner!
1000%
He just wants to be respected simply because of his title, and live the life of a rich country gent while everyone fawns over him and he gets to tell everyone what to do.
At some point I have to assume the institution of the monarchy is freaking out about being stuck with this man as King for 50 years. No wonder why they all said Harry was instrumental – he’d have kept up all the proper ties and relationships.
💯 S808!!
Exactly. He’s dabbled and quit a million things. He’s just going to do the absolute bare minimum for maximum praise and the trappings of being POW and someday King. Such a total lightweight.
Yeah Pegs ain’t gonna be interested in that role, Waity ain’t a church goer either she only got baptised a few months before her wedding.
Its drip drip drip of just how lazy and unfit to be King Peggy is – same with her. Neither are fit for their roles and its slowly being teased out to the public.
I still believe he will never be King – there is something big about him that is just waiting to drop.
“I still believe he will never be King – there is something big about him that is just waiting to drop.”
Cosign. I think Willy’s widely discussed rages are hiding something. He’s done something very bad he’ll do anything to keep secret.
I’m gonna add an extra prediction: once it hits the fan, Kate will use that to come out looking good as the long suffering wife, and blame all her laziness/racism on William.
But that’s only if she’s not thrown under the bus by William first.
I genuinely hope that Charles does something to end the monarchy out of pure spite. His reign will be short, dominated by the ghost of Diana, and overshadowed by the publics dislike of Camilla. I think Charles is probably smarter than people give him credit for and is totally aware of all this–and it seems like he has zero interest in either of his sons, but at least willy is on the same island as him. But no stories of him grooming Will for the role, or how confident he is in his son. He actually seems more interested in Harry, but maybe that’s just a ploy to garner public sympathy and make it seem like ‘he’s trying.’ But he seems to have zero interest in willy or kate or their kids.
I saw another commentor suggest it a while ago, but I agree, I think Charles intends to be the last king of the UK–we know plenty of countries are leaving the commonwealth after QEII’s passing. And maybe he’ll find a way to be the last kind of England and that will be his legacy.
…boy I hope William pisses him off and he really drops something as damning as that tampon call that killed his own reputation.
Looks like that family has exactly who they deserve. Between the laziness of the future King who doesn’t want to be King but won’t give up the lifestyle to the Pedo Prince who has free reign from prosecution to continue raping children with full Crown, police and government support. This entire organization should be dismantled.
This just makes me believe that Jack the Ripper never got caught because he is also a royal. The MET and government did a fine job covering up for his crimes.
William has zero interest in the ‘boring’ parts of being Monarch. He does not want to be expected at Church weekly. He looks miserable at events such as the Garter service. He has no interest in the ‘bread and butter’ type of stuff QEII/Anne/Charles do.
This has probably already been remarked upon several times already but jaysus, I thought that picture was of Edward!
Faith requires humility, so I’m thinking…that’s not an option for William. LOL
I don’t know where the wails have been hiding this year but evidently it’s not at church.
So, basically he wants the crown and the monarchy, even though they are connected with the church, and the whole “anointed by God” and all that, but doesn’t want the extra work associated with it? Got it! May I remind him that church and monarchy are interconnected? Does he know about the divine right of kings? Has he studied history at all? Smh
What if William abdicates and takes his family out of the line of succession out of spite and that forces Harry and his family back? I keep thinking about that Nostradamus prediction and William’s apathy for everything. The thought suddenly came to me reading this.
He can take himself out of the line, I guess. Or abdicate once king. I don’t think he can take George out of line. That would be George’s own decision to make.
@equality – agreed. If for some reason William is found to be unsuitable then I think it would make Harry regent until George comes of age. I’m pretty sure William’s instability is the only reason why QEII and KCIII were/are so reluctant to get rid of Harry’s title. It’s also the main reason why I believed Kate was never going to get her way with where George would be educated. “They” will protect the crown at all costs and although they don’t like what Harry has done there is no way they’re going to cut him loose until George 18 or 21.
Yes William can’t abdicate for George. It’s his “birthright” whatever one thinks of that.
Side note— Nicholas II abdicated for his Alexei at the same time as his own abdication. But some scholars say he didn’t have the right and that Alexei was the last tsar not Nicholas’s brother Michael. Moot point I know but thought I’d through in the historical tidbit.
It wasn’t just Nostradamus, a now dead astrologer said the same thing after George was born.
https://astroamerica.com/
I sometimes wonder the lengths these people will go to get Harry back. So far nothing has worked. They would have to take out Charles and William in order to get Harry to act as regent for George until he’s old enough to reign.
Wow Snuffles, thanks for that startling article. I kind of went down a rabbit hole with that one. All the astrologers saying Harry would be king and Diana (who was very psychic) calling him good King Harry is interesting. I think if anything Harry could be king in a Jungian sense rather than literally… a towering king figure with a heroic story arc.
Snuffles I followed the link and there wasn’t any article with prediction re: the British monarchy-just a list of websites and payment info to subscribe.
…he’ll run the Monarchy into the ground, fingers crossed!
You would think the more things he bows out of doing, the less people would see need of someone being highly paid to not do much.
That profile photo makes him look like a hanoverian king. He has those features.
They’re all so identical to one another. It’s uncanny; if they lived in a regular neighborhood you would be able to tell who’s who, like the Malfoys and the Weasleys.
Clearly these people are more like the Malfoys given their obsession with blood purity.
Evil never wants anything to do with the church and Peg is pure evil. He is also lazy and just wants to be the King and get all the money and whatever prestige that goes with it.
There is, and always has been, plenty of evil in the church.
I’d say Bishop Peter Ball, one of Chuck’s BFFs, was evil.
This is just like when he was given that position at the Church of Scotland for a year by Granny. Turned up to the ceremony looking miserable as sin. I think it was just after covid restrictions started being lifted.
This man doesn’t want to do anything. If he isn’t a religious person personally, then that’s fine. You can celebrate all faiths in unique and respectful ways. It seems Willy doesn’t want to celebrate anything. He’s just one giant ball of misery.
ikr? One of the biggest flaws William has is his complete inability to put anything – his wife, his kids, his brother, institutions, traditions, charities, responsibilities – above himself. When he wakes up every morning until he passes out wherever each night, pleasing himself seems to be his only concern. A giant ball of misery indeed
The writer certainly doesn’t paint a very good picture of this fool: Willy doesn’t want to be head of Church of England, nor does he want to be head of Commonwealth, he is not an intellect and is only interested in Batman stuff, he wants his briefs in bullet points, he’s not interested in Wales and learning Welsh or living there, he does not want a fancy coronation, but he’s being touted as the change-maker and Charles the “caretaker” to which Camilla’s sister, Anabel, claps back that Charles is not a “caretaker” cause she’s makes us aware changes are coming. Take that Willy.
Breaking: Kate had successful stomach surgery. Hmmm.
He wants to be known as the change-maker…. Hmmmm, perhaps by ending the monarchy.
Let’s not forget that the only time bully is interested in a church is when it’s a photo op. Just like the one he flew in for at the anniversary of the Queen’s death. He flew in one HOUR LATE, to pose with keen, looking at a picture of the Queen and keen had a posey then they flew out again 😂then we have the coronation, late again and had to read a sentence from a card because he couldn’t be botherd to learn the words. He wants the crown, he wants the money, but he doesn’t want to have to work for it.
Every religion is losing members. A lot of people are no longer regular church go-ers.
William being the head of the CoE is a big nothing burger.
Charles committed adultery for decades while being head of the CoE. Pretty certain that is not Noble proper behavior by most religions.
Apart from the oath at coronation to uphold the Church of England, I don’t see how this is a big deal. It seems the duties are ceremonial – the Prime Minister says appoint this person or that and the king does it. Charles doesn’t go to church, so why should William be expected to? I don’t see why this particular title would be any different than all of William’s other titles – he’ll take it on and then do nothing with it.
The reason to keep the monarchy is the belief that this family was chosen by God to rule. So without the church the monarchy will perish. Or have to go back to mortal combat to decide who will be King. You really think William can do hand to hand combat and win. I know William thinks he just deserves to be King. But it isn’t really just a given. And with all the economic problems they have right now. He needs to start looking over his shoulder.
On a tangent, I read some time back that kids who read more had more vivid imaginations than those who just watched stuff. The link was tv being passive while with books you’re having to work mentally to create the pictures in your head and fill in all the ‘gaps’ from the written word. That tracks with what we know about both of them.
That’s interesting. I’ve been an avid reader since childhood and my dreams are seriously vivid. My brother was more into tv shows (and now tv, movie dvds, and youtube videos) and he doesn’t dream much or doesn’t remember his dreams.
What is going on with his pants (photo of W walking up the steps)? Too short and yet too much material at the waist and crotch. Somebody on his staff really hates him. Or at least it’s a good argument to have someone on staff to look you over and make corrections. I think he opted out of that.
Re: William becoming the head of the COE: if they are paying him he’ll happily pledge a two sentence oath for it.
If they aren’t paying him then he may “modernize” the coronation by leaving that out. Obviously, that’s doubtful but I could see him saying something like “there needs to be an active head of the Church and it needs to be separate from the monarchy”.
‘Box sets’, not streaming? Or does this reflect the writer’s age & general lack of actual knowledge of William?
Sounds like William is preparing the country for a do-nothing king. But, if the UK gets separation of Church and State out of it, it won’t be the worst thing that’s ever happened.