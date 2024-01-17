Princess Anne was authorized to wear a feathered hat to block Prince Harry

The Windsors are the dumbest and pettiest stunt queens you’ve ever seen. They constantly trip over themselves and go out of their way to snub someone or be unbelievably petty. Then, not content to simply do the petty act, they have to underline it publicly and make sure everyone understands that they are absolutely that small, that ridiculous. And yes, we’re talking about how the Windsors are obsessed with doing petty sh-t to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Constantly. For years. During the coronation, Prince Harry was seated in the third row, just behind his aunt, Princess Anne. Anne wore her Order of the Thistle robes and finery to the coronation, finery which included an enormous hat with a very large feather. This was done on purpose – another “snub” to Harry, because Anne’s giant feather halfway blocked his view. Well, the new book by Robert Hardman has to remind everyone about just how petty the Windsors are.
The Princess Royal had warned Coronation organisers that a feather, which made global headlines on the day after obscuring Prince Harry’s face, was “quite a decent-sized hat” – but was told to wear it anyway.
The Princess raised concerns about the large headpiece, she has said, and had only changed seats to one in front of her nephew at the last minute, seeking a “speedy exit”. The plume of the Blues and Royals caused amusement worldwide for blocking Prince Harry’s view from his third-row seat at his father’s Coronation.
A new book, Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story, by Robert Hardman, sees the Princess defend herself against allegations she had done it on purpose.
“At the Coronation itself, Prince Harry was seated in the third row of the royal section, immediately behind Princess Anne, who was wearing a striking red-plumed bicorn hat that remained on her head throughout,” he writes. “Social media snipers instantly concluded that Harry had been deliberately placed behind his aunt’s tall hat to obscure his view. This is nonsense. Not only do the Lord Chamberlain’s Office not think like that, but the Princess Royal had only switched to that seat after her request for a speedy exit.”
‘The hat was an interesting question,’ the Princess recalled later. ‘I said: ‘Are you sure you want me to keep the hat on? Because it’s quite a decent-sized hat.’ And the answer was yes. There you go. Not my choice.’”
[From The Telegraph]
“This is nonsense. Not only do the Lord Chamberlain’s Office not think like that…” Then why was Anne authorized to wear the hat, and why was she allowed to change seats? They want credit for being tacky and small, but they also want to assure everyone that their pettiness was just a minor oversight, correct? It’s even more ridiculous given that this was the second time in less than a year that the palace had something strategically placed to “block” the cameras from the Sussexes. The other time was at QEII’s funeral, when they put a candle sconce in the camera’s path, blocking a clear shot of Meghan.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
The Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Westminster Abbey.,Image: 774180249, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Richard Pohle / Avalon
-
-
The Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Westminster Abbey.,Image: 774180249, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Richard Pohle / Avalon
-
-
Anne, Princess Royal arrives for the Coroation at Westminster Abbey, London, England, UK on Saturday 6 May, 2023.,Image: 774189971, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry leaves Westminster Abbey after the Coronation of King Charles III in London, United Kingdom, on 06 May 2023.,Image: 774201323, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Unknown / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry at the Coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey, London, on 06 May 2023.,Image: 774213925, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: James Veysey/Shutterstock / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry departs The Coronation Service of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London, England, UK on Saturday 6 May, 2023.,Image: 774227942, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
-
-
The Coronation of King Charles III. Outside Westminster Abbey. London.
Prince Harry,Image: 774240112, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: David Levene / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry Duke of Sussex at The Coronation of King Charles III at London”s Westminster Abbey 06 May 2023,Image: 774252232, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Mark Stewart / Avalon
-
-
The Princess Royal arriving ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, central London.
Featuring: Anne, The Princess Royal
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 06 May 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
(left to right 3rd and 4th row) The Duke of York, Princess Beatrice, Peter Phillips, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Zara Tindall, Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Mike Tindall and the Duke of Sussex, (left to right 2nd row) the Earl of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor, the Duke of Gloucester, the Duchess of Gloucester, the Princess Royal Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Prince Michael of Kent, Princess Michael of Kent, (1st row) the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Westminster Abbey, London.
Featuring: (left to right 3rd and 4th row) The Duke of York, Princess Beatrice, Peter Phillips, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Zara Tindall, Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Mike Tindall and the Duke of Sussex, (left to right 2nd row) the Earl of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor, the Duke of Gloucester, the Duchess of Gloucester, the Princess Royal Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Prince Michael of Kent, Princess Michael of Kent, (1st row) the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 06 May 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duke of Sussex arriving arriving ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, central London.
Featuring: Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 06 May 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Departures from Westminster Abbey after the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 06 May 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Abolish The Monarchy. Stop this silly nonsense. Once and for all.
Abolish the monarchy, seize most of their “private” property plus the offshore billions alluded to in the Paradise papers, give back *all* stolen, “gifted” (Koh-i-Noor, Cullinan etc) jewels, put all paintings in the appropriate galleries, pay the senior-aged royals a pension and make the rest earn their keep.
Do away with Sovereign Grant, Civil List, Duchies of Lancaster and Corwall and all those ill-gotten riches.
Then they can act up like the loser clowns that they are, and lie, be petty or pretend to be a country squire.
I really don’t get the Brits, especially not after Brexit and during a cost-of-living crisis – where toddlers starve and The Scum puts it on the frontpage with a shrug.
To that I’ll add: get rid of all inherited titles, the Dukes, Earls, Viscounts, Barons and Lords. Confiscate all inherited estates over a certain size and give the land back to the state. If that sounds too communist I don’t care, these people have kept everything for themselves since the 11th century.
All of this plus pass a law that they can no longer wear unearned military garb or medals—or silly hats with or without feathers.
I love how the Windsors constantly negate the entire argument for birthright rule by demanding that Harry, Archie, and Lillibet need to demonstrate the “right” to belong to that garbage family. Literally, the only thing that matters in a monarchy is being born. The. Only. Thing!!
The stupid goes on and on, doesn’t it? FFS…
I generally like Anne but she looked ridiculous in all that regalia. I wonder how much it all weighed.
I don’t know why I expected better of Ann, I should not have. This woman and her offspring are completely dependent on the grace of a petty cruel king and his vindictive mistress turned wife looking at a future with a rage filled lazy heir can’t be easy to swallow. Imagine having to be this evil to keep a roof over your grand children’s heads. I’m sure she will be rewarded by her rage filled nephew with a good care home when he’s in charge.
Cessily, you’re right. I keep being surprise at how easily and effectively Anne has managed to create this image of herself as this super special, hardworking person. Gone are the days when the press reported on how jealous she was of the attention Diana got. She boycotted Harry’s christening, and made up a lie about how she had to travel to Australia with her husband– the one she was estranged from, and who it was later disclosed, had a love child in Australia. She was always awful: rude, self-abscessed, and plane ignorant. She is the primary force behind the refusal of the monarchy to modernize. Please folks, take the time to watch a couple of old documentaries on Anne– the ones from the 70s and 80s, not the puffery that’s now be presented about how she would make a great Queen.
Everyone likes Anne…………..except for those who have actually had to interact with her (at least us commoners who have had to interact with her), and those people will tell you that Anne is a massive c*nt, (and so is her ill-mannered daughter and Neanderthal son in law) and is known for treating everyone as though they are simply the biggest annoyance she’s ever experienced, and she is NOT a hard worker. She stays at events for an average of 10 minutes, just long enough to get her photo taken. If that woman works more than 2 hours a week, I would be shocked. Personally I think Anne is a snake-in-the-grass
@Cessily … Thank you! I’ve wanted to say something similar for a long time. When Princess Anne stopped by Harry’s row on the way to her seat during the coronation, everyone praised her for greeting the Duke of Sussex. I think, instead, that she gave him a public dressing down based upon the surprised/shocked look on Zara’s face and the head-turned smirks of a couple of people seated around Harry. Not to mention that a picture of Harry after Anne moved past him showed his red face.
People praise Anne for being outspoken, but as someone who remembers young adult Anne (and Charles), I must say that I have always found her rude and snotty. This is just my opinion.
All that pettiness just to cosplay looking like a chicken
LOL !!!
I am just disgusted by this whole royal sh*tshow.
I used to find the soap operatic elements and absurd machinations fascinating but lately I just want to puke over it all.
YES.
These news stories become boring and create or convey the feeling of beating a dead horse, except here the dead horse is a beautiful couple who live far away and enjoy it.
Wow now they write about the pettiness like it’s a good thing. These people are completely insane with wanting attention to be on them. Well the spotlight is on and what we see makes our skin crawl. For the love of god abolish this royal pedo cult monarchy.
So, Hardman has written two books about Charles’ first year as king? That’s how they’re listed on Amazon. Seems like they’re a compilation of DM articles.
I have yet to see anything about Charles in all the DM articles about a 📖 supposedly about the king!
Well, Charles hasn’t actually done anything to write about in his first year. Aside from the coronation, he’s taken a couple of trips, hosted a couple of state visits, shook hands with the locals, avoided Harry, and dodged bullets from William. I don’t see how this warrants even one book about him, let alone two. And I’m sure the DM comments section is crickets when it comes to stories about Charles. So, we’re back to the tried and true – trashing Harry @ Meghan.
They are making an example of Prince Harry as a warning to anyone else who might think of leaving the cult. ” We will destroy you” is being heard loud and clear.
This exactly. I also wouldn’t be surprised if they have told him that they would lay off a bit if he drops the cases. They have no real power over him anymore but this is a new low which I think is being done on purpose. Harry and Meghan clearly don’t care what the BM says about them at this point but going after the kids to this degree is a real choice.
100%. They are certainly telegraphing to an audience of exactly two, Charlotte and Louis, what will become of them if they attempt to escape this toxic institution. I feel so sorry for those two.
Wow! The info coming about randy Andy must be a mind-bender!! The BRF and company are clearly showing the world how totally repulsive they really are. And the really funny part is that their lies and chicanery are not working. H&M are still popular and loved by people around the world.
For a book which is supposed to be about a reign which will move the family forward in a modern world it’s doing a p*ss poor job! Nothing about his nerves at the conanation which were further heightened when his heir and his family were late. No mention of how Camilla would have been his ‘rock’ during a time of conflicting emotions. Instead we’re getting nonsense stories centred around pettiness and spite. Why don’t they all come clean and just admit this book is really about how the new king is settling old scores with Harry and his family!
ABOLISH THE MONARCHY.
A bunch of petty untalented entitled twats who have not earned anything, least of all my respect.
Looking at the photo, it appears that the giant feather also blocked our view of Mike Tindall. That’s a win for most people.
😹👍 thank god for small favors eh?
Erasure. They are trying to erase them from the photos. From some of the angles, you could still see Harry but that’s in the photographs. Maybe it worked to erase him from some of the televised event. They should really just put a picture of the Windsor family in the dictionary next to the words insecure petty and jealous. The jealousy is off the hook.
Yeah. Like, all jokes aside (and there are many, many jokes to make), something about this hat and the candle placement at the funeral really rubbed me the wrong way. The notion of erasure, the idea of literally blocking out H&M from the cameras…it was so obvious and strange and petty that I took it as a threat. They wanted to erase Diana, and they want to do the same thing to H&M. It was ugly and petty and not normal. Even my most dysfunctional relatives wouldn’t be caught dead being this openly terrible. If they’re capable of that, they were certainly capable of killing Diana. H&M should never go back to England again. Stay as far away from all of them as you can.
All these writers are singing for their supper with the king and heir. You have to understand they all want to be royal adjacent so the common denominator of attempting to humiliate Harry & Meghan and their children is what gets them off. The hat only blocked Harry’s view at certain angles and there were other European royal guests who wore even bigger hats blocking the view of a whole lot of people but they are silent about that.
Brits are a hateful, petty bunch. I lived and worked among them so I know. Low self-esteem and petty jealousy is a b*tch.
Amen to that last paragraph. The actions of their EU representatives on their last day at the EU parliament summed up the British character perfectly. Disrespectful, jealous, mean, petty, spiteful and vindictive.
Wherever she sat, she would have been blocking someone’s view, but she had to ask about keeping the hat on instead of saying “I will do the decent thing and remove it during the ceremony”? She’s as big a tool as the rest. If she wants to cosplay the military so badly she might consider the rules for removing hats in churches. Queen’s Regulations for the Army: Chapter 3, Section 8, Paragraph 8.02 mentions removing headdresses “on entering churches, cathedrals, museums, art galleries and similar places.” King’s Regulations for the Royal Air Force: This regulation doesn’t directly address headwear etiquette but emphasizes discipline, good order, and courtesy, indirectly influencing appropriate behavior.
Interesting.
Do the Queen’s Regulations for the Army and Royal Air Force apply to ppl who aren’t actually in the Army or RAF, but merely cosplaying the role?
Rules for thee but not for me….
What on earth are the royal family thinking? This book is basically making them look like insane, toxic, jealous assholes.
They are confirming everything Harry and Meghan said about the family. This is just going to sway public opinion towards the Sussexes.
What do you expect from a family that harbors a pedo.
It sounds like a monty python sketch.
OMG! Petty, petty, petty.
Can you just imagine the room full of grown men and women, educated, working for The Firm who called meetings and actually discussed and planned this “strategy”?
The satire writers of The Windsors could not have come up with this. Mel Brooks, a comedy genius, would have declared it to ridiculous.
Is that what being “The Kings Protector” or whatever goofy title Anne has means?
Willing to behave like a spiteful toddler?
“Duty” what a joke these people are.
Get over yourselves. Bunch of idiots.
These people are the most crass people I’ve ever heard of in my life. Every single thing about them just makes them sound so low class.
Good grief. Middle schoolers are more mature than these idiots.
I don’t even know what they are trying to do other than being petty for the sake of being petty because none of this is funny. They only look pathetic.
the two most talked about stories that I saw from the coronation were Harry in general (attendance, quick exit immediately afterwards, etc) and W&K being late. No one cared about the actual ceremony, about Charles, etc. Anne’s hat was a footnote that made the Windsors look petty.
They tried to erase him from the story and he was still the only one that the papers wanted to talk about.
They really need to get some outsiders within that firm because the current courtiers in that bubble are so far attached from the real world perspective that they keep advising them to do the most idiotic petty shit ever.
Petty is as petty does and this useless lot excel at it. My big take away was when Anne said something to Harry, and Harry had a massive grin on his face so they both knew what was going on and laughed about it. Then we have harry sitting there quite happy, because he knew in his heart that he had proved the fkrs wrong and turned up, he also knew that the minute the clowning was finished he was out and back to sunny california where his wife and children were waiting for him.. You could just hear the screams from the rota AND the Royals when they realised that if they wanted to play, it would be with themselves!!
As usual their petty behavior only hurts them. Harry and Meghan are the global superstars and everywhere they go is the balcony. Lol Meghan can go to the dentist and its global breaking news. The rest don’t command that level of attention or interest so when the firm makes it clear they will never provide clear shots of Harry and Meghan the press stop showing up.
It why the news agencies who showed up to chuck’s chubbly sent a skeletal crew or their b team. It’s why the balcony shot doesn’t sell anymore and its why the rota are retiring or switching careers. No one cares.
No wonder Harry was pictured with a coat hanger after the coronation and didn’t even stop to get changed. Who can blame him for wanting to get the hell out of there as quickly as possible?
I seem to be the only one who thinks Harry probably thought it was funny and as a bonus it kept the media from getting hardly any photos of him (which again, he would think was funny).
Harry and Anne have always seemed friendly and they seem to have the same cheeky sense of humor. The media is trying to put a wedge between them with this nothingburger article.
I agree with those who have noted Anne is a bit of a snotty jerk to most people. I just think this one incident is getting blown out of proportion.
I’m with you, Harry was probably amused that the media were blocked from getting a great view of him. All of the petty members of that family and their underlings can laugh all they want, Harry barely wanted to be there in the first place.
I loved how fast Harry moved when it was over. He grabbed his suit bag, hangers and was at the airport in record time.
He basically ran for the Exit and yelled F.U.
I’ve had work events I was required to attend. I should win an Oscar for the acting I do, our marketing team loves to say “OK Jane, get up there and represent us Big!
I hate it. I am soaked with sweat under my biz jacket, sick to my stomach, have to physically stop myself from screaming “Do not touch me!” to the huggers and air kissers. I have since found a different job. Never stepping forward in front of a crowd ever again.
Harry doing his job, and damn near open field running to get away was so, so great. Loved him for it.
The ridiculousness and passive aggression of these so called adults is a national embarrassment.