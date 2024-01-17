Princess Anne was authorized to wear a feathered hat to block Prince Harry

The Windsors are the dumbest and pettiest stunt queens you’ve ever seen. They constantly trip over themselves and go out of their way to snub someone or be unbelievably petty. Then, not content to simply do the petty act, they have to underline it publicly and make sure everyone understands that they are absolutely that small, that ridiculous. And yes, we’re talking about how the Windsors are obsessed with doing petty sh-t to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Constantly. For years. During the coronation, Prince Harry was seated in the third row, just behind his aunt, Princess Anne. Anne wore her Order of the Thistle robes and finery to the coronation, finery which included an enormous hat with a very large feather. This was done on purpose – another “snub” to Harry, because Anne’s giant feather halfway blocked his view. Well, the new book by Robert Hardman has to remind everyone about just how petty the Windsors are.

The Princess Royal had warned Coronation organisers that a feather, which made global headlines on the day after obscuring Prince Harry’s face, was “quite a decent-sized hat” – but was told to wear it anyway. The Princess raised concerns about the large headpiece, she has said, and had only changed seats to one in front of her nephew at the last minute, seeking a “speedy exit”. The plume of the Blues and Royals caused amusement worldwide for blocking Prince Harry’s view from his third-row seat at his father’s Coronation. A new book, Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story, by Robert Hardman, sees the Princess defend herself against allegations she had done it on purpose. “At the Coronation itself, Prince Harry was seated in the third row of the royal section, immediately behind Princess Anne, who was wearing a striking red-plumed bicorn hat that remained on her head throughout,” he writes. “Social media snipers instantly concluded that Harry had been deliberately placed behind his aunt’s tall hat to obscure his view. This is nonsense. Not only do the Lord Chamberlain’s Office not think like that, but the Princess Royal had only switched to that seat after her request for a speedy exit.” ‘The hat was an interesting question,’ the Princess recalled later. ‘I said: ‘Are you sure you want me to keep the hat on? Because it’s quite a decent-sized hat.’ And the answer was yes. There you go. Not my choice.’”

“This is nonsense. Not only do the Lord Chamberlain’s Office not think like that…” Then why was Anne authorized to wear the hat, and why was she allowed to change seats? They want credit for being tacky and small, but they also want to assure everyone that their pettiness was just a minor oversight, correct? It’s even more ridiculous given that this was the second time in less than a year that the palace had something strategically placed to “block” the cameras from the Sussexes. The other time was at QEII’s funeral, when they put a candle sconce in the camera’s path, blocking a clear shot of Meghan.