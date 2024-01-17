The palace worries that they’ll provoke Prince Harry into writing another book

The British media is so unbelievably desperate for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to engage with them or make some big moves (which the media will then scream and cry about). For weeks now, the Mail and other outlets have been running stories about Meghan’s memoir, which does not exist and has never even been announced. They have no idea if Meghan is writing anything resembling a memoir, but that hasn’t stopped multiple outlets from shrieking about how Meghan is wrong, deluded and horrible for even considering becoming a memoirist. Meghan hasn’t taken their bait. So they’ve returned to crying about Prince Harry, and wondering if they can somehow badger him or bait him into writing a sequel to Spare. Speaking of:
Buckingham Palace fears the Duke of Sussex will write a sequel to Spare after “it did not go unnoticed” that he omitted “large chunks” of recent events, it has been claimed.The Duke’s memoir reportedly dedicated less than a fifth of its pages to events since his 2018 Meghan’s wedding, suggesting that there is much more left to say.
According to a new biography of King Charles by Robert Hardman, palace aides are concerned that the Sussexes’ public disclosures, which one aide referred to as the “headwinds we face from across the Atlantic”, are not over.
“For the Palace, the most worrying aspect of the book was the omission of large chunks of more recent events,” wrote Mr Hardman in Charles III. “It did not go unnoticed that Harry and Meghan’s wedding, their married life and their eventual departure from the royal world amounted to a small part – less than a fifth – of Prince Harry’s memoir. This suggested either a sequel or, perhaps a memoir by Meghan in due course.”
Mr Hardman claimed that it is a “common perception” that the King and his staff spend much of their time worrying about the Dukes of Sussex and York.
“In reality, however, the King has learned over long years of royal domestic trauma how to compartmentalise issues over which he has little control,” he said. Quoting a source as saying the “door is always open” for the Duke of Sussex to return to the Royal fold, Mr Hardman added that the departure of the Sussexes and their subsequent interviews and documentary “have hurt”.
“He has tried listening”, the book quotes one friend as saying. “Now he just says, ‘I don’t want to know what the problem is. I’m just getting on with my life.’”
I actually think this is probably accurate of King Charles’s mindset – he believes that he has “listened” to Harry and that Harry must come to him and ask for forgiveness, just as Charles believes that he doesn’t have much control over Harry at this point. That being said, the palace and the British media are basically united in constantly trying to provoke a reaction from Harry, and to a lesser extent, Meghan as well. While Charles doesn’t want Harry to write another book, if he continues to throw the Sussexes under the bus constantly, that’s exactly what’s going to happen. You would actually never be able to tell from Charles’s behavior and the courtiers’ behavior that they’re worried that Harry will write another book. They seem to not understand that they’ve been poking the bear for years.
Spare Part II, the ~400 as of yet unpublished pages, hopefully with an addendum till the present day?
The queue for buying that book on publication day starts with me.
Nope, with me 😊
Nope, both of you move over!
The press wants another book. It’s article fodder ensures they make money. The BRF want another book because the press articles on it are good distraction/deflection from more serious scandals/issues.
They’re too nice to do it, because they reaaaaaallly want to move on but, i say, bring the 400 pages out Harry!
I agree he is too nice and just wants to move on. Harry has many better things to do.
I’m also happy that William knows those 400 pages exist, and he probably knows what they are about. Whatever it is, it’s hanging over his head and haunting him like the Ghost of Christmas Past and I love that for him.
The Sussexes are also contstantly talked about, including Sinkie the chicken, to get attention away from Andrew & now the 8 million it costs to hang Charles in schools.
Plus Harry & Meghan sell. The rest does not.
What’s “the 8 million it costs to hang Charles in schools” about?
Is that perhaps the cost of replacing the portraits of QEII with Chuck’s portraits everywhere?
EIGHT frikk’n million??? I swear to God I will be first in line to toss eggs at him and his horse should they dare pollute my province with their presence. I will be the one holding the ‘racists go home’ sign.
It would be a gift to the BM if Harry wrote another book. Maybe not to the RF but definitely to the papers. They’d love it. Technically, it would help the RF feed the beast and the press has discredited Harry so much that even if the book details William murdering someone, would it matter at this point? Somehow the press would twist even that for William.
I don’t think he will and I hope he doesn’t actually. I hope they continue putting distance and time between them and that island so it becomes just a blip to them.
I’d love to see a Meghan memoir years down the road, when her time in England is just a chapter, and she’s had a full life after, just as before, and those parts can fill the book.
Agree. They’ve moved on so I’m okay with those 400 pages staying locked up tight. The press wants more, that much is obvious.
Agree. They have moved on. I enjoy watching #ThatFamily combust. The Sussexes need to keep looking forward.
Do they really think that attacking his daughter for bearing the late queen’s name can’t possibly provoke him? How stupid are they? (Strictly a rhetorical question!)
And so they’re admitting that there was a lot more abuse directed at H&M than what was revealed in SPARE. They’re saying the quiet part out loud.
Opposite Day, they have been egging Harry on to write another book.
I thought the authors work is about Charles get he gets in digs at the sussexes even referring to Meghan practicing curtsey s. The worst part is the obsessing over Lily s name.
The media wants another book where Harry actually tells all of the BRFf secrets because then they can talk about them and not be the ones who spilled the beans. You could feel the disappointment when Harry did not go there with Spare.
Don’t forget Harry’s lawsuits against the tabloids coming up. Figure their going to have to pay a big chunk of money to Harry and all the others suing. Probably going to be a lot of layed off “journalists” in England soon.
Isn’t the next court date coming up? I vaguely remember it being February
SO, IN THE MEANTIME THEY GO AFTER A CHILD?
THEY TALK ABOUT POKING THE BEAR?
KEEP GOING AFTER GIRL CUB AND YOU’LL SEE JUST HOW FAST PAPPA BEAR 🐻 WILL GROWL!😅🤣😂
At this point BM are itching to tell all the BRF secrets but want Harry to be the one punting that in the public domain.
Spare was not about telling on the BRF but rather putting all of Harry’s life out here so that they would not be able to use any of that in the lawsuits.
I believe those 400 pages are a life insurance for H’s family. Harry said he learned about strategy in the military. They should have listened to him.
I’m so glad that Meghan and Harry are getting on with their lives, ignoring all the crap from the Tabloids and BRF.
Harry went to the Gym, and one of nasty haters was bitching that he didn’t have the children, who takes children to a gym.
The Tabloids are use to controlling the BRF, but they can’t do that with Harry and Meghan, so they throw everything at them, hoping for something to stick.
The tabloids have proven two things, they and the BRF are racist.
So, again, they want Harry to come back but not his wife or children…
“the “door is always open” for the Duke of Sussex to return to the Royal fold, Mr Hardman added “
What a bunch of racist, heartless, deranged individuals!
They all realised they effed up big time because are forced to bet on the lesser brother. Who’ll disappoint again and again.
Bullshit. No one in that family wants Harry to come back. They say that “the door is always open for the Duke of Sussex” just to save face and to hurt Meghan so that she feels unwanted in that family. Harry returned alone to the UK four times in 2023, and Charles ignored him each time and didn’t bother to meet him. They don’t want Harry back and this shows from their behavior with him.
I would imagine that Charles does want Harry back in the family. Because he knows that William is totally incapable of anything. Not even sure if he could get dressed in the morning without help.
I’m loving the fact that Harry and Meghan have not responded to the articles about their daughter’s name or any of the other nonsense being written by the British press. While I’m certain that they are aware of what’s being written, I’m equally certain that they really don’t care, that they understand that the British press will just continue to write nasty screeds. Harry especially knows who writes these articles, these are people he’s known all his life, he knows exactly what to expect and at this point knows that he’s onto bigger and better things.
We’ve already seen the 400 pages in the docuseries. As for provoking Harry, at this point it must be easy to ignore the RF and the BM. H&M aren’t in the general news cycle in the US – you really have to seek out the tabloids and social media to find out any of this stuff.
DO IT Harry. Burn it all down.
Seriously though, it wouldn’t surprise me if the palace and RR want him to write another book. It will provide more fodder for the “Harry betrayed his father/grandmother/Britain and it’s ALL MEGHAN’s FAULT” storyline they’ve been peddling forever. Just another excuse to play the victim.
You see that headline and think “well, stop being such a bag of dicks then” except that would never occur to them.
I don’t think he’ll write anymore in the vein of Spare though god knows we’d probably all like to see the stuck pig of a family squeal a bit more. But this is more about the BM. I reckon this is just another of their made up narratives. They want another book. They need another book. But they won’t get another Spare.
The release of spare was only a year ago. Even if he does have 400 pages hidden somewhere. It would take longer than this to organize it into another book. I think the tabloids want another book so they can play up the thought. “Look Harry is just attacking the media.” So they can use that in their lawsuits. They know Harry’s going to win. And it’s going to make a lot of people wake up to how bad the tabloid press is in England. So they want a major distraction from it.
Harry is far too well mannered and smart to publish that book. I sure he knows, just we all do, that this 400 page book is just a way to pull all the media and the family’s chains. Along with being a possible, and delightful, revenge item. Harry and Meghan are so far above those mental and moral defectives in the media and the royal family. It has to be kind of fun to quietly hold that threat over their heads. Will they, won’t they? I’d hate to be responsible for the royal family’s personal laundry, especially Charles’, Andrew’s and Willy’s.
Have they forgotten all the millions of people that have read, listened to or watched what happened right from the Sussex’s themselves. It certainly makes the BRF contract with the media campaign against the Sussex family very transparent to even the people that aren’t avid followers. Any poll outside of yougov shows the rapid decline of that family. Would love to see them become abolished in my lifetime but I would settle for disgraced and irrelevant on the world stage which is coming.
Charles’ planned visits to Australia and Canada, I think Canada has been confirmed, are going to be great indicators of the actual popularity/status of the Royals. More than any poll at least
You know, if “the palace” had any dirt at all on Harry they could very well write their own memoir. No one is stopping them. Except they don’t have any. And I’m sure Harry has enough to write 2 + more books if he so chose to. But he won’t because they just want to move on. They left, they are happy and free. I wish “the palace” would fk right off.
Keep poking the ginger bear. I want those 400 pages plus updates.
FAFO…
I don’t think he will write another book. He’s moved on but he did I wouldn’t be upset about it, the royal family needs to be exposed.
Harry, if they want a reaction give them one. Go to the photocopier, sit on it, take a picture of your lovely arse, send it to the mail with “KISS IT”, written across the top 😂🤣😂🤣👀
The 400 or so pages that didn’t make it into Spare are assurance that Harry and Meghan have enough to burn it all down. Everything the BaRF, by way of the tabloids, spreads is simply taunting Harry to spill so they get clicks and revenue. Not gonna happen, but the mere thought of it must be keeping them up at night.
Yeah, they should worry. That’s when the hard-core psych ops /gaslighting against Meghan happened.
It’s a shame that Harry and Meghan aren’t as petty as I am … I’d invite Harry’s ghostwriter over and make sure he gets papped, just for funsies.
His not writing much after 2018 doesn’t suggest anything. He started writing in what, about 2021? 2022 at the latest? You have to have an endpoint to a memoir. And Harry’s under no obligation to chronicle his entire life for us. He had this to say, to get all the truth out after a lifetime of lies. He’s out. Still dealing with leftover crap, yes, but he’s done. He’s living his life & owes us nothing.