The palace worries that they’ll provoke Prince Harry into writing another book

The British media is so unbelievably desperate for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to engage with them or make some big moves (which the media will then scream and cry about). For weeks now, the Mail and other outlets have been running stories about Meghan’s memoir, which does not exist and has never even been announced. They have no idea if Meghan is writing anything resembling a memoir, but that hasn’t stopped multiple outlets from shrieking about how Meghan is wrong, deluded and horrible for even considering becoming a memoirist. Meghan hasn’t taken their bait. So they’ve returned to crying about Prince Harry, and wondering if they can somehow badger him or bait him into writing a sequel to Spare. Speaking of:

Buckingham Palace fears the Duke of Sussex will write a sequel to Spare after “it did not go unnoticed” that he omitted “large chunks” of recent events, it has been claimed.The Duke’s memoir reportedly dedicated less than a fifth of its pages to events since his 2018 Meghan’s wedding, suggesting that there is much more left to say. According to a new biography of King Charles by Robert Hardman, palace aides are concerned that the Sussexes’ public disclosures, which one aide referred to as the “headwinds we face from across the Atlantic”, are not over. “For the Palace, the most worrying aspect of the book was the omission of large chunks of more recent events,” wrote Mr Hardman in Charles III. “It did not go unnoticed that Harry and Meghan’s wedding, their married life and their eventual departure from the royal world amounted to a small part – less than a fifth – of Prince Harry’s memoir. This suggested either a sequel or, perhaps a memoir by Meghan in due course.” Mr Hardman claimed that it is a “common perception” that the King and his staff spend much of their time worrying about the Dukes of Sussex and York. “In reality, however, the King has learned over long years of royal domestic trauma how to compartmentalise issues over which he has little control,” he said. Quoting a source as saying the “door is always open” for the Duke of Sussex to return to the Royal fold, Mr Hardman added that the departure of the Sussexes and their subsequent interviews and documentary “have hurt”. “He has tried listening”, the book quotes one friend as saying. “Now he just says, ‘I don’t want to know what the problem is. I’m just getting on with my life.’”

[From The Telegraph]

I actually think this is probably accurate of King Charles’s mindset – he believes that he has “listened” to Harry and that Harry must come to him and ask for forgiveness, just as Charles believes that he doesn’t have much control over Harry at this point. That being said, the palace and the British media are basically united in constantly trying to provoke a reaction from Harry, and to a lesser extent, Meghan as well. While Charles doesn’t want Harry to write another book, if he continues to throw the Sussexes under the bus constantly, that’s exactly what’s going to happen. You would actually never be able to tell from Charles’s behavior and the courtiers’ behavior that they’re worried that Harry will write another book. They seem to not understand that they’ve been poking the bear for years.