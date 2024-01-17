Tominey: The name Lilibet was the Sussexes’ ‘final insult to Queen Elizabeth’

Curious how every single royal reporter had an opinion on the name Lilibet, and those opinions are the focus of countless columns, articles, exclusives, cover stories and history lessons. Curious that none of that energy has been brought to Prince Andrew’s name appearing all over the newly unsealed Epstein files. While many of the Andrew stories have been out there (in various forms) for years, it’s clear that to the royal establishment, the credible accusations of rape against Prince Andrew are less important and significant than Prince Harry giving his daughter his grandmother’s nickname as a tribute. The entire royal rota has spent the past four days trying to convince everyone that QEII was furious, enraged and deeply upset about her great-granddaughter’s name and not Andrew’s crimes. Speaking of, Camilla Tominey’s latest Telegraph column is “How using ‘Lilibet’ became Harry and Meghan’s final insult to Queen Elizabeth.” Sub-head: “In recycling the affectionate nickname, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may have broken royal protocol and widened a family rift.” I’ll spare you Tominey’s exhaustive history on how QEII’s family called her Lilibet, but here’s the meat of the story:
Until the birth of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s daughter, it was a name associated with only one woman in the world. For decades “Lilibet” had been the late Queen’s cherished nickname – used only by those closest to the former monarch.
When the Duke of Edinburgh died in April 2021, his beloved wife of 73 years left a handwritten note on her late husband’s coffin, signing it “Lilibet”. Little wonder, then, that there was such consternation when, less than two months later, the Sussexes announced the birth of their second child “Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor” on June 4 2021.
Debate still rages over whether they asked the late Queen’s permission first – in accordance with royal protocol. It is perhaps worth revisiting what happened at the time. The Archewell announcement of Lilibet’s birth in June 2021 read: “Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet.”
Shortly afterwards, the couple’s spokesman told The Telegraph: “The Duke spoke with his family in advance of the announcement, in fact his grandmother was the first family member he called. During that conversation, he shared their hope of naming their daughter Lilibet in her honour. Had she not been supportive, they would not have used the name.”
However, the BBC then reported a palace source saying that the Queen “was not asked by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex about naming their daughter Lilibet”. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex accused the BBC of libel, instructing lawyers to tell media organisations the claim was “false and defamatory”. When asked by The Telegraph, the Palace declined to deny suggestions that the Queen was “never asked”. A source suggested that the Queen was “told” about the name after the baby was born, rather than her permission being sought in advance.
Supporters of the Sussexes claim courtiers may have exaggerated the late Queen’s ire to exact revenge on Harry and Meghan.
Whatever the truth of the naming of the second Princess Lilibet, there has seldom been a more endeared epithet in the illustrious history of the Mountbatten-Windsors.
Tominey’s piece had the feel of something which had been edited at the last moment – where is the smoking gun which definitively proves that the Sussexes’ intention was to “insult” the queen or that they broke royal protocol? Harry called his grandmother and told her about the name or asked permission. They spoke, and regardless of what QEII felt (but did not say), Harry believed that QEII approved of the name. As I’ve said many times, I’ve always believed that QEII simply didn’t tell her courtiers about the name ahead of time, which is what led to “royal sources” racing to the BBC to lie about how Harry never communicated with his grandmother. The snub/broken royal protocol angle was always part of QEII not informing her courtiers about private conversations she had with her grandson. As we also saw, QEII could keep a secret – she invited the Sussexes to Windsor Castle just before Easter 2022, and no one leaked it ahead of time (because QEII kept it close-hold).
I have a theory that they’re doing all these ‘hit pieces’ on Lili and Archie because they perfectly understand that is a psychological point for Harry as a natural ‘protector’.
But what they’re really salty about is the lack of photos ect for Lili and Archie – thus far they have no authorised pictures just papped ones.
I really think they were expecting a family card or something to that effect – it’s incredible that they don’t understand why they’re not getting any of those photos given past behaviour.
I agree. They want a reaction from him.
Well they won’t get that rise out of HM… the BP and RR are empty vessels.
I agree that the attacks on Lili and Archie are an attempt to get Harry riled up. It’s the same reason that the RR consistently accuse Meghan of being a scheming, clout-chasing Jezebel who is behind every imagined slight, and keep peddling the “poor, dumb, brainwashed Harry” narrative.
It’s also just continued attacks on Meghan by proxy. To me, saying naming her Lilibet is an insult, it’s implying that her being born is an insult. It makes me sick.
Same here! Putting this shit out there about a little girl is so disgusting. She will be able to read it one day. H&M can’t fully prepare her for how shitty her UK relatives are.
They’re also rolling out all this ridiculous stuff because the Andrew/Epstein crimes are in the news again. Better distract with something equally scandalous – a baby’s name!!!!
I’m sure the Queen was ok with it and Harry wouldn’t have done it without her permission, she seemed to be the only family member he respected by the end, for good reason, but even if she didn’t approved…too bad? They can name their kid whatever they want.
She’s two-and-a-half.
Let. It. Goooo.
Only one woman in the world…and a horse.
And anybody who checked ‘thebump.com’ for baby names: “Lilibet is a feminine Hebrew name meaning “God is my oath” and is derived from the Hebrew root Elisheba of the same meaning. Lilibet was most commonly used as a nickname but has become a popular first name in recent times.”
As for britmedia characterizing QEII as a selfish b with anger management issues, ‘nameberry.com’ reports: “Thirteen baby girls were named variation Lilibeth in the US in 2020 but fewer than five were called Lilibet. In 2021 the name returned to the charts, with 11 other baby girls also given the name.” So, not that unique. Was QEII also mad about unrelated people “stealing” her name?
Yes, Kirk. Like her grandson, William, she believes everything is about her, even when it clearly isn’t. Random people had better stop naming their children Lilibet or QEII will haunt them forever.
Yes, funny how there is no mention of the horse her father named Lilibet in any of this coverage. A HORSE.
If I recall, the Royal family issued a statement (as reported in The Mirror) on Sunday, June 6th 2021 reading:
“It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their
daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world. Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at
11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa
Barbara, CA.
She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home.
Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet.
Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales. This is the second child for the couple, who also have a two-year-old son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they
enjoy this special time as a family.”
Well, she starts off with a lie that “Until the birth of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s daughter, it was a name associated with only one woman (and one horse) in the world.” Then there is the lie that only those closest to her used it. Which would mean she was very close with second and third cousins. I see it as a win either way. If QE was that petty then let it insult her. If she wasn’t and H&M know the truth then it is a tribute to his beloved grandmother.
This is such a hateful, dishonest narrative that puts a little girl in danger because of all the nutters who will believe it. QE was a fragile, sick (cancer rumors) elderly lady who held on to the throne because she knew Chuck didn’t have what it took to replace her. I cannot imagine what Harry and his little family’s life would be like if they hadn’t left. I am sure the Queen was thrilled with the name and this story is just so wrong.
Such a vile headline. These people act like they are angry with a child. Obv, the anger is directed at the parents for daring to use the name Lilibet but it’s also directed towards the child for even having the name. This is a really sick system and these writers are sick. I actually had thought the BBC report came out before the Sussexes had said the queen supported the name.
Something is going on that they need to distract from.
Oh ok so we’re just straight bullying a two year old now? This is completely unhinged. It’s a name of a child, a child who may one day read this nonsense. A child who is decidedly kept out of the spotlight. Who gives sh*t what her name is?? Leave her alone.
I just can’t with this.
OMG make this nonsense stop! Harry and the Queen had a nice relationship. He loved her. The using of the dead grandmother that Harry loved is sick. I truly believe that there are many in the family that were jealous of the relationship they had and I truly believe that they put people in with the Queen to try and stop it anyway they could and it worked as she got older and more unable. They are using her name now because she is dead and can’t refute this nonsense.
“Until the birth of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s daughter, it was a name associated with only one woman in the world”, girl. Be serious.
I never even knew it was the queen’s nickname until Harry and Meghan gave their daughter the same name. How did the whole world associate the queen with that name if it was a private nickname. It’s not making sense.
It’s not making any sense and her acting as if there is only on Lilibet on the entire planet is pretty wild.
It continues to be WILD to me that naming a child after a relative could ever be construed as an insult.
This entire narrative is disgusting. I can’t believe adults actually think this is news worthy. Shame on all these hate filled racist articles aimed at a baby who is far too young to comprehend the hate and danger they have caused for her future. Absolutely unforgivable what they have been allowed to print and get away with.
What they’re doing is partly pandering to the palace and partly fishing for more meat from the Sussexes for this year. They haven’t had anything new directly from them for months. Probably since Meghan spoke on the carpet about upcoming work. They want something salacious or shocking like Meghan’s memoir which they keep speculating or they want them to respond to their attacks on the kids. The only thing they have to look forward to is Harry’s cases.
That’s a full court press on a toddler. Really nasty. They’re looking for a reaction from mom and dad and/or something really nasty is about to drop and this is their “look! over there!”
It really is projection. The *courtiers* were outraged and blindsided. I really believe if the queen had been negative or lukewarm at all Harry wouldn’t have used it. They could’ve gone with just Lili, which they call her anyway, and said it was in honor of the queen’s nickname. No harm no foul. The courtiers are really to blame, imo opinion, for like 80% of the gossip and leaking and sabotage. They always have been. Charles and William just ok it or don’t prevent it more often than not.
Slightly OT: who is that woman with the beautiful children standing next to Meghan in that photo? I always see that photo and she is never identified.
That’s photographer Misan Harriman’s wife Camilla.
Misan Harriman’s wife and children. He took that photo, and the one of Lili on the grass.
Over and over again I cannot be anything but stunned at the sheer, textbook narcissism of the Windsors and their cronies (courtiers and press, especially). The smear campaign against the Sussexes will undoubtedly go on until they have passed away, as every minor crumb is turned into front page controversy. They are so deep in their insecure delusions that they are maligning their beloved QEII for petty points. It doesn’t even make sense to thinking people, but the flying monkeys understand that derangers will happily eat whatever trash they put out there.
Only the BP could turn an honor into an insult. They honored the Queen with her name.
All the people that have a hand in this garbage are the absolute worst. I’m so glad he is surviving and thiving in the U.S.
The queen has had streets, boats, pubs, community centres etc named after her throughout her whole reign, not to mention numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren having ‘Elizabeth’ as a middle name, all the honour her. But this is an insult?
Ok, sure.
They’re just mad because harry and Meghan paid tribute to the queen through this name, which essentially exonerates her from all the racist mess that was going on.
This is deranged. All of it is deranged.
Well ya knew this evil b*tch had to put her two cents into the pot. A pox on all of their houses!
Geez. The derangers in Britain have a strong blood hatred for a small royal toddler with Black blood.
You’d think having Black ancestry is considered a crime in jolly old England where hating on a two year old seems to be a national pastime for the media.
Its fascinating to me how all the Royal reporters seemly get the same talking points all at once and we get flooded witn the same narratives. All this Lilibet nonsense feels like an desperate attempt to distract everyone from Prince Andrew. I have an long running theory that all this Harry and Meghan drama is to distract the populance from how bad tbings are going in England. This is the same thing
The palace aides want to destroy Harry and Meghan. It was unthinkable that they wanted to leave the firm. I agree with Harry and Meghan not showing the children’s photos. The British press would tear them to bits. Charles has been an absolute disgrace as a father and grandfather in his dealings with Harry? Karma has come to visit him with his enlarged prostate.
As Kaiser says this all about the courtiers being upset that the Queen didn’t tell them about Lili’s birth and name. Plus, the establishment does not want a mixed race child to be named after her.
“Until the birth of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s daughter, it was a name associated with only one woman AND HER FATHER’S HORSE in the world THAT WE VALUED.”
I think what really irks the palace is that Prince Harry had the imagination and emotional intelligence to skip the traditional Elizabeth, that everyone used and to go for the truly personal Lilibeth that no one had ever considered. I could say that Elizabeth is the name of history and power where Lilibeth is a name of affection and connection.
I wonder if someone else in the family had asked to use the name Lillibet and were told no. Then the Queen turns around and allows Harry to use the name for his daughter. I could see how that would set off this tsunami level of lunacy.
@Lilibeth Too
Exactly. Lili is named after her great-grandmother; her cousins are named after The Queen. It speaks to Harry’s emotional intelligence and his real love for his grannie. Harry says he just wants to have contact with his family; not the institution. Unfortunately for him, his family does not separate the two.
Lol Harry and Meghan naming their daughter Lilibet was their final insult to the Queen?
Yes Betty felt so enraged and insulted she just had to invite them to her jubilee a year later, her fury also forced her to give them her personal security and to add insult to injury she gave them their own procession into the church. Plus she had tea with them, met the kids and sent Christmas gifts.
These idiots really expect their gullible readership to believe what they read and not what their eyes see.
This is just such a weird story, overall.
I’m named (and nicknamed) after my own great grandmother. Her response, upon being told “It’s a girl and we want to call her-” was, “That’s so sweet but you know I have never liked my name, right?” And indeed despite my mom planning to call me by my name, from the moment I popped out the entire family called me Baby Nickname, and thus ever.
There’s no world in which naming a baby after a relative is an insult. Even if you are currently “the black sheep” of the family, it’s always a loving gesture. You give this person who you know you will love the same name as someone you want to show respect to.