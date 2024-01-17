Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce had a huge fight on Christmas day, after the Chiefs lost?

On Christmas Day, the Kansas City Chiefs lost their third game out of their past four. It was a low moment for the team, it was a low moment for the Chiefs fans and it was a low moment for Taylor Swift, who was there at Arrowhead when they lost. Some of the sports bros even blamed her, maybe not so much for that one loss, but for the general malaise that seemingly settled in within the team. Well, according to the Daily Mail, Christmas Day was also the date of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s first big fight.
After a rosy start to their fairytale romance, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift reportedly had their first lovers’ tiff after the Kansas City Chiefs’ loss on Christmas Day. The celebrity super-couple have dominated headlines ever since Swift publicly confirmed their relationship by rocking up at Arrowhead to watch Kelce in action for the very first time. It has even been claimed that they are planning to get engaged in the summer, with Travis preparing to pop the question on their one-year anniversary together in July.
Yet could their be trouble in paradise? According to Life & Style, Kelce ‘snapped’ at Swift on Christmas Day as the pair clashed in their first argument following the Chiefs’ loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.
The NFL star is said to have let his emotions get the better of him after the defeat at Arrowhead, which left his girlfriend feeling ‘hurt and confused’. A source is also quoted as saying that the row ‘ruined their holidays’ given it was their first fight in five months together.
It is believed Taylor is now starting to acknowledge the challenges that come with dating a high-profile athlete, with the pop sensation even asking fellow WAG Brittany Mahomes for advice.
‘Brittany told Taylor to let Travis lick his wounds, but it wasn’t easy,’ the source is quoted as saying. Swift was reportedly a ‘nervous wreck’ when she next attended a Chiefs game on New Year’s Eve, despite being seen sharing a kiss with her boyfriend later in the evening at a glitzy party.
I don’t know. I’m sure tensions were high, no doubt – the Kelce family and the Swift family had gathered in Kansas City on Christmas, and I’m sure Travis was bummed to lose the game. Maybe someone said the exact wrong thing – “it’s just a football game, it’s not a big deal” – and it was just a domino effect. Or maybe it’s all bullsh-t, who knows.
Incidentally, in recent days, there’s been a rash of sports-bro commentary about Taylor and Travis. Brett Favre was asked about whether Taylor is a “distraction,” and Favre said: “I think it’ll be a distraction if they don’t make it to the Super Bowl. If they don’t win it or get to the Super Bowl, people are going to say, ‘That’s why.’” Which is kind of true, that is what people will say.
Meanwhile, Vanity Fair has a somewhat fascinating piece about local Kansas City sports reporters figuring out that they needed to cover Travis and Taylor’s relationship in real time. The Kansas City Star’s beat reporter Jesse Newell called this “the Taylor Swift season” and admitted: “We all thought football was pretty important and that people get pretty obsessed with that. We feel like the whole nation watches football. But you bring Taylor Swift into this thing and you realize, Wow, she’s bigger. She’s way bigger.” Other local sports reporters admit that they’ve been fielding more questions about Taylor than the Chiefs for months now, and any time they write about Taylor (even a passing mention), those are the articles which are their most-read pieces in years.
I listen to the pod cast and Travis actually said he had an awful Christmas. He was still upset about the loss but he surly was not his usually bubbly self. I’m sure she was nervous that him and the team was also partly blaming her for all the attention. Of course this is not at all her fault and it’s not her fault that the NFL cameras keep panning to her. She is in the suite watching her boyfriend, she just happens to be super famous.
Travis was upset about the loss and said that it was awful but he said his Christmas was saved by being with his friends and family (and Taylor and her family were there). And he told that cute story about the present Taylor’s brother had bought him which he seemed happy about.
“But you bring Taylor Swift into this thing and you realize, Wow, she’s bigger. She’s way bigger.” LOL, like uh, yeah?? You guys are only now realizing that Taylor is actually way bigger than any football player in America?
Yes she is. And if the team is distracted by her that is something they need to deal with. Be professional. They have been dealing with Mahomes wife and brother’s side line drama for years.
Let’s all take a second and use our brains, the source is Life & Style magazine, they basically write fan fiction. No one close to Taylor would ever go to that rag with such personal details, please be real.
Thanks Jess. I will take a second to use my brain and be real. 🙂
I don’t feel good about her “being nervous” that he would snap at her should they lose again. (At least that’s how I interpreted her being nervous in the article).
Being afraid your SO might explode on you if they have a bad day is a chief’s jersey-I mean red flag…
I don’t want to diminish her nerves as a warning sign, because it could absolutely be a red flag. Conversely, she could just be extremely sensitive to conflict. If I get snapped on by anyone, I will get nervous when a subsequent situation reminds me of the original. Regardless of the therapy/anxiety meds, my brain holds onto every detail from conflict/stress situations and when too many of the extraneous details line up for a new situation, it senses danger and gets nervous. So if I had a fight with my SO after a football game and then went to another one, I’d be nervous, too. I recognize it’s not ideal and I have a pack of tools from years of therapy to deal with the anxiety that comes from these situations, but it’s still there because I’m just built that way.
Are we really believing a single word from the Daily Fail now?
I dunno. (Disclaimer: none of us know them) If it’s their first fight in 5 months then I’m inclined to believe that he doesn’t have her walking on eggshells. But I imagine that some of her exes have and it was triggering.
Maybe he is a narcissist (more than usual sports celebs) like his ex girlfriend said?
The girlfriend who hat not seen him in 7 yrs
I’ll listen to anything Brett Favre has to say when he returns with interest all of the money he stole from the state of Mississippi which was earmarked to welfare. What an absolute garbage human being. The fact that he’s welcome anywhere to give his opinion is disgusting. Stealing from the poor to build your daughter a volleyball court… I don’t know how he can hold his head up anywhere.
Same! I don’t know why that story hasn’t gotten more traction in the press. I rarely see much about it. Such a sleazy move on his part.
This! 👆
My bet? This never happened. And if they did blow up at each other? Grand. It means they’re normal.
I came to write something very similar. Like my guess is that this didn’t happen but if it did, whatever. I doubt it was their first fight and it certainly won’t be their last.
I am obviously not condoning raised voices or petty comments. I’m just saying two people in a relationship will inevitably have disagreements, get on each others nerves, disappoint each other ranging from small things to larger yet still forgivable things.
So if they had a disagreement, and it had something to do with him being disappointed, who cares. I am sure there have been times that Taylor has snapped at him because something out of her control frustrated her. Again, who cares. If it’s happening often, of course that’s not good. If it’s happening infrequently? Welcome to the world of committed relationships. The writer sounds like they’ve never been in a relationship for more than three months.
When did the Daily Mail become a reliable source? This is all garbage. I do not believe a word of it.
Out of all her boyfriends, I like him the least. When I saw People Magazine promoting his frozen food line, I was like, yep, he’s definitely cashing in on his newfound fame.
I mean, let’s face it: No one outside the sports world ever heard of him until he started dating her. I just suspect this is not going to end well and we’re gonna get a whole new set of albums in her canon.
LOL, takes like these always make me laugh. Travis Kelce is one of the highest-profile players in the NFL and was before he started dating Taylor.
He made all these adverts in April/May ,hosted SNL ,met Biden on the Whitehouse Lawn all before he met her
Exactly. I knew of the brothers when they played in the Super Bowl against each other but became a fan when the 2 did SNL. They’re fun! I know Travis was the host but Jason helped and they are so much funnier together. In the oft quoted “NFL Gives Back” sketch Jason was the burly “who wants a piggyback ride” to Chloe Fineman, and in the bar sketch he comes in and threatens to beat Travis up, a topic he knows really well in real life.
Regardless of Taylor, I’m a fan of the Kelce brothers. Did any of you see Travis’ right hand this week? Sheesh. Looks like he got cleated.
I’m not a football fan but I knew who he was. All big football players have many lucrative endorsement deals as part of their fame. Nice try @Tom Hall, your misogyny is showing.
I could share this on any story about Taylor Swift and the Chiefs, but I’m more inclined to believe Chiefs legend Christian Okoye than random misogynists on the internet.
“Taylor Swift is not on the field,” Okoye said. “Travis is playing like he always plays. Teams are just doubling up on him now knowing that our receivers are dropping the balls.”
Okoye says the game film tells the real story — explaining, “All of the sudden teams figured out if they can double him up and hold [Patrick] Mahomes in the pocket, everything will be all right for them. And that’s what they’re doing.”
“When you’re doing bad, people have to find excuses,” Okoye said. “And they have to point fingers. Especially those who don’t like the situation about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.”
“Those people are pointing fingers and making it up right now. So I have to tell you they are wrong.”
This seems like a legitimate football explanation, rather than the ephemeral “distraction” narrative.
Some people (not me) think this is team Tay setting up the narrative for when she eventually dumps him.
I wonder what qualifications one needs to be an editor at the Daily Mail? Because I regularly see grammar mistakes I stopped making by the 3rd grade.