Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce had a huge fight on Christmas day, after the Chiefs lost?

On Christmas Day, the Kansas City Chiefs lost their third game out of their past four. It was a low moment for the team, it was a low moment for the Chiefs fans and it was a low moment for Taylor Swift, who was there at Arrowhead when they lost. Some of the sports bros even blamed her, maybe not so much for that one loss, but for the general malaise that seemingly settled in within the team. Well, according to the Daily Mail, Christmas Day was also the date of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s first big fight.

After a rosy start to their fairytale romance, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift reportedly had their first lovers’ tiff after the Kansas City Chiefs’ loss on Christmas Day. The celebrity super-couple have dominated headlines ever since Swift publicly confirmed their relationship by rocking up at Arrowhead to watch Kelce in action for the very first time. It has even been claimed that they are planning to get engaged in the summer, with Travis preparing to pop the question on their one-year anniversary together in July. Yet could their be trouble in paradise? According to Life & Style, Kelce ‘snapped’ at Swift on Christmas Day as the pair clashed in their first argument following the Chiefs’ loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The NFL star is said to have let his emotions get the better of him after the defeat at Arrowhead, which left his girlfriend feeling ‘hurt and confused’. A source is also quoted as saying that the row ‘ruined their holidays’ given it was their first fight in five months together. It is believed Taylor is now starting to acknowledge the challenges that come with dating a high-profile athlete, with the pop sensation even asking fellow WAG Brittany Mahomes for advice. ‘Brittany told Taylor to let Travis lick his wounds, but it wasn’t easy,’ the source is quoted as saying. Swift was reportedly a ‘nervous wreck’ when she next attended a Chiefs game on New Year’s Eve, despite being seen sharing a kiss with her boyfriend later in the evening at a glitzy party.

[From The Daily Mail]

I don’t know. I’m sure tensions were high, no doubt – the Kelce family and the Swift family had gathered in Kansas City on Christmas, and I’m sure Travis was bummed to lose the game. Maybe someone said the exact wrong thing – “it’s just a football game, it’s not a big deal” – and it was just a domino effect. Or maybe it’s all bullsh-t, who knows.

Incidentally, in recent days, there’s been a rash of sports-bro commentary about Taylor and Travis. Brett Favre was asked about whether Taylor is a “distraction,” and Favre said: “I think it’ll be a distraction if they don’t make it to the Super Bowl. If they don’t win it or get to the Super Bowl, people are going to say, ‘That’s why.’” Which is kind of true, that is what people will say.

Meanwhile, Vanity Fair has a somewhat fascinating piece about local Kansas City sports reporters figuring out that they needed to cover Travis and Taylor’s relationship in real time. The Kansas City Star’s beat reporter Jesse Newell called this “the Taylor Swift season” and admitted: “We all thought football was pretty important and that people get pretty obsessed with that. We feel like the whole nation watches football. But you bring Taylor Swift into this thing and you realize, Wow, she’s bigger. She’s way bigger.” Other local sports reporters admit that they’ve been fielding more questions about Taylor than the Chiefs for months now, and any time they write about Taylor (even a passing mention), those are the articles which are their most-read pieces in years.