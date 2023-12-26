Sports bros are blaming Taylor Swift after the Chiefs lost another game

Last Friday, before the long holiday weekend, Taylor Swift was spotted leaving the Electric Lady Studio, which is where she’s been recording and hanging out for much of the year. It’s sort of Taylor’s “hot spot” of 2023. She invites friends to the studio and, during her brief relationship with Matt Healy, it was the site of some of her biggest pap strolls. Her outfit on Friday was cute, although the twirly skirt might need a few more inches. It feels like Taylor is very into ‘90s/Clueless style these days.
So, she was in New York last week, but then she flew to Kansas City over the weekend. She celebrated Christmas there, with her boyfriend Travis Kelce. The Chiefs played the Raiders on Christmas Day, and Taylor brought her parents to the game. The Chiefs lost. While they won their game two Sundays ago (against the Patriots), this was their third loss out of the past four games they’ve played. Which means that some sports bros feel the need to chime in and blame Taylor for the Chiefs’ poor performances.
Feels like it's about time to call Taylor Swift a distraction. What do you think, Patrick? Andy? How about you, Travis?
— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 25, 2023
I mean… I knew that as soon as the Chiefs started losing games, Taylor would get blamed. It happens all the time, because sports bros are awful people. I genuinely wonder if this whole thing will get the NFL to stop hyping Traylor so much, because they went overboard and that’s part of it too.
Merry Christmas from Santa and his helper Taylor Swift. @fox4kc #ChiefsKingdom #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/yQkr5R9sEB
— Rob Collins (@RobCollinsTV) December 25, 2023
Travis Kelce is rolling and Taylor Swift is fired up 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PJV1YYqDAC
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 25, 2023
Photos courtesy of Getty, Backgrid.
Skip Bayless is a douche bag troll who is all about clickbait. They said the same shit about Jessica Simpson with Tony Antonio Ramiro Romo & tried that shit with Gisele with Tom. The unusual misogyny.
KC winning would just send the far right, incel, Nazi trashholes into a tailspin and I am here for it.
I really hate those chunky loafers Taylor is wearing.
Second on Skip just being an awful human being. His only way to get attention these days is to troll.
Yeah, Taylor’s clearly the problem as opposed to an aging Travis being the only reliable piece that Mahommes has on offense.
Skip is a terrible and his takes are always extreme to generate views.
I hope Taylor and Travis had a lovely Christmas.
Let’s willfully ignore the fact that half of the team was probably up at 5:30am opening presents with little kids. Or having a good time on Christmas Eve with their families the night before the game. Nope, blame Taylor and not the interceptions, missed catches blah blah blah.
I mean, it’s Christmas for the other team and their families too so not a great reason to play poorly. But yeah, one player out of 30 (?) on the team’s girlfriend being the reason for them losing is even more silly.
I’m not in the US so don’t know how far along the competition is but it seems like people are going to lash out like crazy if they don’t get their perfect all-American couple Super Bowl moment. Is that still on the table or slipping away?
Anyone else feel like accusations of spoiling the milk and killing crops are really behind us? They do looove blaming women, don’t they. Wait for it, some man will say she had her period.
In this case it is so reaching that it is not getting much traction and a lot of pushback because Travis is about the only one on offense still playing well along with a rookie receiver and he has played through injury this season. It is one of the plus sides of Taylor dating a tightend instead of the QB of many past female celebrities that got blamed. Travis has less media responsibilities and isn’t touching the ball more than a dozen plays at most. Wins or losses are almost never going to be on him.
A tale as old as time. Beauty and the Beast and “This woman is ruining everything!” Weird that when they were winning everything no one thought to credit Brittany Mahomes.
This wasn’t just a loss, it was a shockingly embarrassing loss. The offense played like they had never met before, Mahomes looked like he had wandered onto the field my mistake and Kelse had multiple tantrums on the sidelines.
It’s stupid to blame Taylor, but it’s not stupid to wonder why this lack of focus is happening. The Chiefs have been chasing publicity for a while now, since before Taylor. Every other commercial has Mahomes or Kelse in it.
Most, if not all, of those commercials get filmed during the off-season. That has nothing to do with it.
Not only do the chiefs not have an elite WR1 (maybe not even WR2), they lost their OC in the off season which seems like a large problem. Kelce is an elite TE, and I think Rice (he’s on my fantasy team and has been ok) is serviceable, but I think they need a better OC more than anything.
Fashion-wise, I feel like this is Taylor’s cheerleader/jock’s girlfriend era (not necessarily Clueless).
My husband rolls his eyes when I mention the Taylor-Travis news and when I mentioned this headline he said: I guess Taylor was out there throwing the ball. 🤣
Ridiculous. Unless, like Seraphina said, Taylor is out there throwing the ball, or calling the plays, or is one of the coordinators….I doubt she’s distracting Mahomes and the Oline, or the defensive line, or special teams or place kicker….it’s that the Chiefs, despite their hype from their past successes, are not as good as they should be. Mahomes is more erratic this year (on the field, his sideline temper tantrums are entertaining but not the issue), the Chiefs failed to build him a rock solid O line and the defense at times is nothing more than tissue paper.
On second thought, maybe Taylor should start calling the plays, maybe it would help.
This is annoying but 100% predictable. She’s not the first sports girlfriend who has been blamed for a teams loss.
Mahomes and Kelce looked bad out there – not just in terms of performance but attitude. It was like Mahomes could not believe they were losing.