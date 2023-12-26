Sports bros are blaming Taylor Swift after the Chiefs lost another game

Last Friday, before the long holiday weekend, Taylor Swift was spotted leaving the Electric Lady Studio, which is where she’s been recording and hanging out for much of the year. It’s sort of Taylor’s “hot spot” of 2023. She invites friends to the studio and, during her brief relationship with Matt Healy, it was the site of some of her biggest pap strolls. Her outfit on Friday was cute, although the twirly skirt might need a few more inches. It feels like Taylor is very into ‘90s/Clueless style these days.

So, she was in New York last week, but then she flew to Kansas City over the weekend. She celebrated Christmas there, with her boyfriend Travis Kelce. The Chiefs played the Raiders on Christmas Day, and Taylor brought her parents to the game. The Chiefs lost. While they won their game two Sundays ago (against the Patriots), this was their third loss out of the past four games they’ve played. Which means that some sports bros feel the need to chime in and blame Taylor for the Chiefs’ poor performances.

Feels like it's about time to call Taylor Swift a distraction. What do you think, Patrick? Andy? How about you, Travis? — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 25, 2023

I mean… I knew that as soon as the Chiefs started losing games, Taylor would get blamed. It happens all the time, because sports bros are awful people. I genuinely wonder if this whole thing will get the NFL to stop hyping Traylor so much, because they went overboard and that’s part of it too.

Travis Kelce is rolling and Taylor Swift is fired up 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PJV1YYqDAC — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 25, 2023

