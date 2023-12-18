Taylor Swift watched the Chiefs beat the New England Patriots on Sunday

Embed from Getty Images

Taylor Swift made the journey to Boston on Sunday to watch her boyfriend Travis Kelce play the New England Patriots. The Chiefs had a lot on the line – now that they beat the Patriots, they’re likely to make the playoffs, at least that’s what I’m reading? It’s not a 100% sure thing, but it’s very likely. Plus, the Chiefs lost their last two games, both of which Taylor Swift attended. She needed a win, so did Travis.

I also have to say, I like that Taylor wears different Chiefs merch for every game, and most of it is vintage. Someone in her camp made a $1200 order from Westside Storey, a vintage shop in Kansas City, and the Daily Beast spoke to the owner, Chris Harrington. Harrison talked about how everything changed for his business after Taylor started wearing the vintage sweatshirts from his store, and now he’s doing crazy business. He also said that other Kansas City businesses have been putting together free gift packages and trying to get the stuff to Taylor in the hope that she’ll wear something or mention something and their businesses will see an uptick too.

Last week, I went down a Swifty rabbit hole and discovered that the snake fam believes that Travis did get Taylor a ring for her birthday, but not an engagement ring. Like, a cocktail ring with emeralds. Which would be nice, even though there’s certainly a lot of energy around “will Travis propose.” Speaking of, Page Six’s sources claim that Travis has already asked Taylor’s father for his blessing to propose to Taylor, and Scott Swift gave it. Travis is apparently looking at rings and talking to Taylor’s friends about what she might like? Page Six also says that Taylor and Trav will probably spend Christmas together, and Taylor still loves the fact that Travis is more demonstrative and he’s fine with being seen out in public with her.

