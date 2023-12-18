Taylor Swift watched the Chiefs beat the New England Patriots on Sunday

Taylor Swift made the journey to Boston on Sunday to watch her boyfriend Travis Kelce play the New England Patriots. The Chiefs had a lot on the line – now that they beat the Patriots, they’re likely to make the playoffs, at least that’s what I’m reading? It’s not a 100% sure thing, but it’s very likely. Plus, the Chiefs lost their last two games, both of which Taylor Swift attended. She needed a win, so did Travis.
I also have to say, I like that Taylor wears different Chiefs merch for every game, and most of it is vintage. Someone in her camp made a $1200 order from Westside Storey, a vintage shop in Kansas City, and the Daily Beast spoke to the owner, Chris Harrington. Harrison talked about how everything changed for his business after Taylor started wearing the vintage sweatshirts from his store, and now he’s doing crazy business. He also said that other Kansas City businesses have been putting together free gift packages and trying to get the stuff to Taylor in the hope that she’ll wear something or mention something and their businesses will see an uptick too.
Last week, I went down a Swifty rabbit hole and discovered that the snake fam believes that Travis did get Taylor a ring for her birthday, but not an engagement ring. Like, a cocktail ring with emeralds. Which would be nice, even though there’s certainly a lot of energy around “will Travis propose.” Speaking of, Page Six’s sources claim that Travis has already asked Taylor’s father for his blessing to propose to Taylor, and Scott Swift gave it. Travis is apparently looking at rings and talking to Taylor’s friends about what she might like? Page Six also says that Taylor and Trav will probably spend Christmas together, and Taylor still loves the fact that Travis is more demonstrative and he’s fine with being seen out in public with her.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Pat needs more than Travis to catch the ball. They shouldn’t have struggled that much against my team. Like Gisele Bündchen “my husband cannot f!cking throw the ball and catch the ball.”
Brittany Mahomes is so annoying.
IKR? She always manages to park her sorry ass right next to TS in any situation.
I don’t know. The Pats D is pretty good, despite a few major injuries to some of their most important players. It is special teams and and their offense that is terrible so it is not surprising that a Chiefs team with young receivers who are struggling didn’t move the ball with ease.
I can’t believe the league flexed the game to a 1pm spot. That can’t have felt good to Kraft.
Happy for the vintage shop owner. Owning a small business is hard and that’s an incredible boost.
Yes and if I remember correctly, one of our fellow Celebitchies commented on another post and said it is their brother’s store? Good for him! I checked out their merchandise when he or she said that and it’s good stuff, I’m just not a football merch-wearing person.
Yes! It’s me! This is my little bro and his store. Even more cool is that his girlfriend (and social media manager for the store) is a Swiftie and has her own side business for handmade crochet/knitwear. The night before they shipped Taylor’s vintage order, she made Taylor a hat and included it as a gift and Taylor wore it to the game yesterday!
The beanie is super cute!
So are they going to have the wedding on the field during half-time?
Lol! I love them together but I wonder too how Bachelor-style this engagement & wedding may be …
The coverage on this relationship is insane. I get that Taylor is at her biggest right now, but I feel like I’m being gaslit to believe this is normal and cute now. I do not understand the appeal of this couple lol
Chiefs game scheduled Christmas Day.