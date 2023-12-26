The Waleses posted a new black & white photo of their three kids on Christmas

It’s been happening a lot this year – whenever King Charles has a big moment, whenever he’s doing something for “the first time as king,” or it’s important that all eyes are on him, Prince William and Kate will do something to divert attention to themselves. It’s the Chelsea Flower Show debacle all over again, or William giving that interview about how he’s the savior of homelessness during his father’s first Trooping the Colour newscycle. Well, it’s happened again!

On Christmas Day, Kensington Palace’s official social media accounts dropped a brand new photo of Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte. It’s new-to-us – part of the same Josh Shinner photoshoot from which the Wales family got their (awful) Christmas card. This one of the kids is still giving Olan Mills/mall studio, although there’s more life to it and less dead space. Will and Kate posted the photo with this message: “Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas, from our family to yours! W & C.” It was timed for release a few hours before King Charles’ Christmas speech aired. You cannot make this up!

The one nice thing I’ll say about this photo is that all of the kids have their fingers in this one, although it definitely looks like Louis is missing an arm. George and Charlotte look fine – they’re both looking at the camera, while Louis is staring off into space. Are these seriously the best shots to come out of that photoshoot?

Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas, from our family to yours! W & C 📸 Josh Shinner pic.twitter.com/7qyMlMTvVG — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 25, 2023