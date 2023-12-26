The Waleses posted a new black & white photo of their three kids on Christmas

It’s been happening a lot this year – whenever King Charles has a big moment, whenever he’s doing something for “the first time as king,” or it’s important that all eyes are on him, Prince William and Kate will do something to divert attention to themselves. It’s the Chelsea Flower Show debacle all over again, or William giving that interview about how he’s the savior of homelessness during his father’s first Trooping the Colour newscycle. Well, it’s happened again!
On Christmas Day, Kensington Palace’s official social media accounts dropped a brand new photo of Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte. It’s new-to-us – part of the same Josh Shinner photoshoot from which the Wales family got their (awful) Christmas card. This one of the kids is still giving Olan Mills/mall studio, although there’s more life to it and less dead space. Will and Kate posted the photo with this message: “Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas, from our family to yours! W & C.” It was timed for release a few hours before King Charles’ Christmas speech aired. You cannot make this up!
The one nice thing I’ll say about this photo is that all of the kids have their fingers in this one, although it definitely looks like Louis is missing an arm. George and Charlotte look fine – they’re both looking at the camera, while Louis is staring off into space. Are these seriously the best shots to come out of that photoshoot?
Photos courtesy of Josh Shinner for Kensington Palace, Avalon Red and Cover Images.
It’s so odd they couldn’t find a photo where all three were looking at the camera. It’s not like they had only 30 minutes and you just take whatever you can.
They are just using kids as PR tool. That’s it.
“Are these seriously the best shots to come out of that photoshoot?” Was my first reaction too. I don’t know if it’s due to the depressing background there is always something off in the family pictures KP select. The Grimaldi and the Dutch royal family had so much better and more festive pictures.
“Are these seriously the best photos to come out of this shoot?”
As a mother of four, probably. IME, it’s not until around 7/8 that you can get kids to consistently look and smile, especially in a large group.
RE the Waleses, apparently all that “Sussexes didn’t know their place in the hierarchy and wanted to be most important” stuff was about them. I think Charles is probably at somewhat of a loss because no matter what stunts he pulled as PoW, he always respected the sovereign as the end of the line and could be reigned in by his mother. No one reigns William in.
But there are pictures of them previously where they all are smiling and at ease. Interestingly, a lot of those are with PW.
Oh, I think it’s more “play along with daddy” because no matter how privileged, these kids witness forms of domestic violence.
Throwing pillows, screaming at each other, the looks & gritting teeth.
And that’s what we know, publicly.
Anyway, it easy to be the “good parent” when you hold all the power & you can come & go as you please.
A lot of things go into getting great pictures, some parents and photographers have control over and some they don’t. I have tons of great photos of my children, but I have tons of terrible ones, too.
The environment chosen matters. Most of their other photos seem to be more casual, a little candid. Outdoors. Not necessarily “let’s dress up and sit in front of a backdrop.”
The mood matters. None of the photos from this shoot look relaxed. They probably did sit the kids down for 30 minutes and just use what they have. Will and Kate seem to have difficulty being in the same room. Thirty minutes is probably all they can handle.
And finally, children are unpredictable. Who knows what mood Louis was in. I’ve set shoot times for right after naps when kids should be happy, not cranky, not hungry, not overstimulated, etc. and still had disasters because for whatever reason my kid woke up cranky/didn’t sleep/lost their favorite stuffy/etc.
I think a lot of things are fair game but “look at how normal their kids look in photos, is this the best they could do?” isn’t one of them for me.
Personally, I think valid criticism is lost when people nitpick over stuff like this, but that’s just me.
My sister and her husband own a photography studio. They can photoshop a good face from another photo in the same shoot onto the one bad face. They do it all the time for group photos when one kid is a problem smiler.
Why is Ms Tindall wearing a pan scourer?
💀
The kids are so cute. But it does take a sinister turn when you see what was done to Harry. 😕
This is SO BORING 🥱 😳 it really explains the British Media’s OBSESSION with the Montecitos 🤣🤣🤣
The new photo looks weird like it was taken somewhere else and then made to look like the other photo.
At this point, the Wales kids are bordeing on overexposed.
They are trotted out like child actors.
Bordering?! I don’t know, to me it seems like the Wales read all the negative comments about their Christmas picture and wanted a “do-over.” They’ve like, if you don’t like the first one, here’s another.” This time though, they just chose a picture of their children because they were always in the “best sellers” as it were. The Wales are determined that they WILL be loved, no matter what they do.
LOL. This just confirms that the first photo wasn’t an anomaly – the whole shoot was a dingy mess.
The more I look at that family photo and then the pap walk to church, the more I am convinced that Bald was not there for the family photo and was shopped in. You cannot convince me otherwise at this point.
All I could think of when I saw this picture (aside from again questioning who thought these were good photos) was that quote from Prince William: “I’ve put my arm around my brother all our lives and I can’t do that anymore”.