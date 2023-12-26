Princess Eugenie & Beatrice put on united-fronts with their husbands

I think it’s interesting that the York princesses really don’t bring their kids out to royal events… yet. I suspect it’s mostly because the kids are too young, but it will definitely be interesting to see if they keep August, Ernest and Sienna out of view for a while. There’s been one exception: Eugenie brought her son August to one Jubbly event last year and that’s about it. Now, Princess Beatrice has brought her stepson Wolfie to royal events in recent years, but Wolfie wasn’t with Beatrice and Edo for Christmas this year. Either that, or Wolfie didn’t feel like coming on the Christmas church walk this year, but I suspect this was probably Dara Huang’s year with Wolfie for Christmas.

These are photos of Beatrice and Eugenie in Sandringham on Christmas Day. Both were joined by their husbands – this is the first time in months (??) we’ve seen Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank together at an event. Jack is mostly based in Portugal these days – he’s got a fancy job at a luxury resort, but I think Eugenie splits her time between England and Portugal. Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi also put in an appearance.

King Charles has made these all-white family events a big centerpiece of his reign thus far. I wonder if it’s just as simple as saying that all of the Yorks and Tindalls are welcome, or whether he has to make some kind of special request that all family members put on a united front?

Also: that blind item about a royal couple splitting by February… lots of united fronts on display at Sandringham. Zara and Mike, Edo and Bea, Jack and Eugenie, Anne and Tim. Hm.