Princess Eugenie & Beatrice put on united-fronts with their husbands

I think it’s interesting that the York princesses really don’t bring their kids out to royal events… yet. I suspect it’s mostly because the kids are too young, but it will definitely be interesting to see if they keep August, Ernest and Sienna out of view for a while. There’s been one exception: Eugenie brought her son August to one Jubbly event last year and that’s about it. Now, Princess Beatrice has brought her stepson Wolfie to royal events in recent years, but Wolfie wasn’t with Beatrice and Edo for Christmas this year. Either that, or Wolfie didn’t feel like coming on the Christmas church walk this year, but I suspect this was probably Dara Huang’s year with Wolfie for Christmas.
These are photos of Beatrice and Eugenie in Sandringham on Christmas Day. Both were joined by their husbands – this is the first time in months (??) we’ve seen Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank together at an event. Jack is mostly based in Portugal these days – he’s got a fancy job at a luxury resort, but I think Eugenie splits her time between England and Portugal. Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi also put in an appearance.
King Charles has made these all-white family events a big centerpiece of his reign thus far. I wonder if it’s just as simple as saying that all of the Yorks and Tindalls are welcome, or whether he has to make some kind of special request that all family members put on a united front?
Also: that blind item about a royal couple splitting by February… lots of united fronts on display at Sandringham. Zara and Mike, Edo and Bea, Jack and Eugenie, Anne and Tim. Hm.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
I don’t think Jack is comfortable with being put on display. Is that Fergie in one of the pix?
Yeah, Fergie was there with Andrew.
I hate those stupid puffy headbands.
Same. They perplex me. Guess it’s puffy headbands or silly little hats. Probably easier to just put on a headband. Wearing a head piece seems like a tradition in the UK. I’m guessing it’s not a rule but most do seem to wear one out of tradition.
Yes Fergie was there. She even made a few covers.
Kind of cute that Anne and Tim are wearing matching scarves.
I’m still betting it’s Mike and Zara who are splitting.
It’s merch product placement. It’s the Princes of Wales scarf. You can buy it online. Charles started selling it to benefit the wool industry years ago. Sophie’s daughter is wearing it too.
Not Zara and Mike, they’re both awful, Zara is more polished than uncouth Mike.
No way is Mike hoping off that gravy chain.
I hope you are right, @Lauren. Mike is such a low-class creep, a disaster waiting to happen. He has always made my skin crawl. Even Zara deserves better.
I saw pictures of Anne yesterday on twitter and I thought she had the best look but did not notice Tim had a matching scarf.
The Left-Behind royals are so predictable. 🙄🙄🙄 What an unseasoned mess!
I want to know we’re the parker bowles invasion was. We’re they there and just didn’t go to church? The queen would never allow that? Were they not invited after all? Were they invited but then other royals raised a stink so charles backed down? What happened? I need to know.
Yeah that was strange after it had been reported that they would attend. So were they never going to or did the wales protest?
I actually wish all the media would just post the Andrew pics front and centre to highlight how fucked up this family continues to be.
Andrew Parker Bowles is Catholic, so the Parker Bowles spawn may be as well.
I look a Fergie and see a woman with no respect for herself.
She literally has no iota of shame, both her, Andrew and her children. I’d never be comfortable around a family that for over 30 years have continually treated my mother like trash
Bea just can’t dress. Never the right silhouette and shape, always weird things going on. Why do the sleeves look so weird and bulky? Also this blue isn’t her color. I kind of dig Anne‘s outfit and Zara chose a good coat for her.
The entire york family are shameless tbh the only one that looks mildly uncomfortable is Jack, these people treated fergie like trash for over 30 years and the moment she gets an invite, she leaps forward like a dog given a bone. This is why they will forever hate Meghan because she won’t grovel or wait around to accept freebies.
They all look a mess, mismatched bulky coats.
Folks, this is what it looks like trying to save a dying institution 🙄🙄🙄
THIS 💯
Anne gets my best-dressed vote. Which is usually the case, honestly. Her style is generally more interesting and eclectic, yet so much more practical, than you see from other royal ladies — she’s not buying the same outfit in multiple colors or just slight variations. She has such an enviable vintage wardrobe, and I love that she does deep dives into it.
I’ve noticed that Bea’s been looking a bit gaunt lately, a bit too thin in the face. I really dislike commenting on any woman’s physique but I’m finding it a bit worrisome, is anyone else noticing or am I way off base?