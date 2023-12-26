Princess Kate wore a blue McQueen coat for Christmas at Sandringham

The Wales family was out in full force on Christmas Day in Sandringham. The family must have decamped to Norfolk last week, as they skipped the pre-Christmas lunch at Windsor Castle on the 20th. By most accounts, the Middletons (or just Carole and Michael Middleton) joined the Wales family at Anmer Hall, although the Middletons were not included in the Christmas Day church walk.
The Princess of Wales chose a pretty good blue ensemble – a bright blue McQueen coat, with navy boots and what looks like a navy turtleneck dress (or separates) underneath. She accessorized with her sapphire-and-diamond suite, which once belonged to Diana. Prince William, Prince George and Prince Louis were also in shades of blue and navy, while Charlotte was allowed to stand out in an olive green coat. Also along for the ride: Mia Tindall, who seemed attached to her second-cousins Louis and George, plus Mia was helping Kate out with all of the flowers she got from well-wishers. Little Mia looks like part of the Wales family, and it was super-cute that they “let” her walk with her second-cousins. They’re also making a big deal about how Louis was allowed to wear long pants rather than shorts. Eh.
Meanwhile, King Charles and Camilla both wore sad beige. Charles’s coat is super-old and one of his favorites – he always wears that old thing. I feel like Camilla should have worn something a lot brighter and more Christmas-y. A hunter green coat would have worked well here.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Members of the British Royal Family attend the Christmas Day service at Sandringham
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla
Where: Sandringham, Norfolk, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2023
Credit: Cover Images
The blue coat is the exact same coat she wore in Boston – except that one was green.
She could have worn the green one and match with Charlotte, but instead she needed a new blue coat, along the dozens she already has, to make sure she stands out in the pictures.
Considering the massive levels of poverty in the UK, it’s not the worst thing for Charles to rewear an old coat. But Kate doesn’t understand thrifty or humility and turns this into a fashion show.
And the hat looks awfully similar to a hat Meghan wore at the Christmas walk in 2018.
I read yesterday on one of those what kate wore instagrams that the coat is bespoke and so are the boots. Kkkate is spending that cash before the separation.
The coat IS bespoke- she has a green version of the same coat lol.
Holy Moses, compare the thumbnail pics on the main page between Kate’s face and Bea’s on the earlier post and the photoshop difference is insane.
I like Kate’s coat, but the only thing bothering me is those too broad shoulder pads.
I agree! Kate’s had an odd year with shoulder pads, too severe, too much.
That hat of Lazy Katie’s sure looks familiar. This woman is such a gaslighting, sandbaging bitch.
Yes. And the derangers were trying to say Kate has worn blue hats with feathers before. Not with that exact design she didn’t.
Same old thing . Parade the pure white family out to church boring.
Very drab and boring. Yawn.
Exactly this. And I always get the feeling, when this walk takes place, that the serfs are watching as royalty walks by. I dislike the walk so much.
On anther note, how often do the King and Queen attend church outside of Easter and Christmas?????
It’s a nice coat but she has loads of similar ones that could have been worn again. I don’t like the knitting needles on the hat. They take someone’s eye out if they get too close.
She looks so smug and the spin is how the tindall and wails are besties
Cat got the cream!
Now that Kate has discovered the monochrome look, thanks to Meghan, it’s like the only thing she wears now.
This and suit pants . It’s like she doesn’t know working women can wear other things except that
No matter what she wears, to me Kkkhate will always be the Royal Racist, Princess Bigot, the asshole who hated on an unborn child based on what his sin tone might be.
I agree with you 100 percent.
What I don’t get is the mindset of the spectators who stand out in the cold to watch these people march past. And give them flowers and gifts. It’s mind boggling.
What’s hilarious is how they pretend they aren’t celebrities, but this walk is exactly the kind of thing celebrities do at movie premieres. Down to the waiting in line for hours and giving them gifts.
I thought royal protocol deemed that the married ins walk behind the heirs. Keen is noticeably walking ahead of Peg. Wasn’t this one of their major complaints about Meg? That she didn’t know her place? What gives?