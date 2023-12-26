Prince Andrew & Sarah Ferguson were included on the Christmas church walk

Since QEII passed away, King Charles has included his disgraced, degenerate brother back into the royal fold. Considering QEII always wanted Prince Andrew included too, it’s less “Andrew is back” and more like “Andrew never left, and now his inclusion is even bigger and bolder.” Andrew was included in last year’s Christmas festivities at Sandringham, and he even stayed at Wood Farm (Prince Philip’s favorite place). Andrew was included at the coronation and at Easter in Windsor as well. Andrew is unquestionably “back.” But guess who else is back? His ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. Fergie was included in the Sandringham church walk on Christmas Day, and she even greeted well-wishers and collected flowers too.
Sarah, Duchess of York has been publicly welcomed back into the heart of the royal family as they celebrate Christmas at Sandringham. Prince Andrew’s ex-wife was seen with her daughters and former in-laws walking to the church of St Mary Magdalene for their traditional morning service.
She had been banned for decades from joining the family for Christmas after she was pictured with her financial adviser John Bryan in what became known as the “toe-sucking” scandal in 1992. Sarah and Andrew had already announced their separation and went on to divorce in 1996.
After the service Sarah and Andrew, both in jolly mood, joined King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince and Princess of Wales in meeting the public in a walkabout. Sarah collected flowers and spoke with many wellwishers. Andrew was seen laughing and throwing up his hands as he joked with the crowds.
Her public return to the fold is a reward for her unswerving loyalty to the royals in contrast with the King’s younger son, who betrayed excruciating family secrets in his memoir Spare.
The gesture by Charles to accept Sarah will be deeply appreciated by Andrew. The Duke of York was welcomed back to walk with the Royal Family to the Sandringham church last year, following the Queen’s death and in spite of the removal of his HRH title in the wake of his friendship with the child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
Yeah, Fergie is problematic and she was friendly with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell too, but I’m still more disgusted with Andrew’s inclusion. Andrew was credibly accused of rape and human trafficking – his ex-wife “only” took money from a human trafficking pedophile. Imagine thinking that Andrew and Fergie’s inclusion at royal Christmas is more palatable than “apologizing to Prince Harry.”
I’m also including photos of Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie and Zara Tindall – Edward has shown repeatedly that he’s fine with Andrew as well. Meanwhile, I think Camilla has been especially supportive of Fergie. All of the Epstein associations aside, I’m sure Fergie was included this year because she went through a real ordeal with her breast cancer diagnosis and treatment. There was a lot of public and private sympathy for her, to the point where following Fergie’s diagnosis, King Charles completely dropped the Royal Lodge eviction threats.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Well he looks disgustingly happy, healthy and stress-free. Burn it all down.
Cannot agree more. Burn it ALL down.
Ghastly. Dm and commentators trash harry and Meghan and welcome Andrew. And the bots on dm want ferg ie and Andrew to remarry. Sickening family. And now the heavy handed spin is how well the cousins get along and how harry and Meghan keep them from the cousins.
Charles is literally the worst father in history.
There are pictures of Charles hugging people now to show he is the great grandad. Sorry Charles its not working
Ferg ie goes in for face making
Andrew has no shame. And neither do his relatives.
Pedo and disgraced ex-wife grifter yes. Harry and biracial wife and grandchild a big no. What does one expect from the we are a very racist cult.
Fergie’s cancer was no joke. CRex the Cruel gets no bonus points for finally letting her spend Christmas day with her daughters.
I’m not a big follower of British history, so I don’t know, but has the Royal Family ever lived in a way that would support the idea that they have somehow garnered more divine favor than commoners by being “better” in some way? It seems that if royal blood was better than common blood, it would result in better looking, smarter and more charming human beings. I don’t see how anyone could spend time with these people and not walk away thinking it’s a huge scam.
It’s always been a scam. It’s just that, once upon a time, monarchs had real physical power – they commanded the army and navy and they could literally squash anyone who disagreed with them. They could bully people into believing royalty was superior.
But now, that strength is vestigial and ceremonial, so it’s easier to see that the RF is irrelevant.
I wish the press would stop sugarcoating Andrew’s relationship with Epstein. He didn’t retire from public life because of his “friendship” with Epstein; Pedo was accused of raping an underage girl. The BRF is the representative of the UK on the international stage – UK CBers, is this who you want representing you?
If you are having Mike Tindall along, why not Fergie also? The only difference is that Mike isn’t divorced. He is just as embarrassing as she is. But, but, PH tells secrets? What about all the crap Mike spews?
I’m starting to think Fergie never left. Just like with Andrew, she was made to give up her position and roles but was always a part of the family.
That they are so welcoming to those who made such terrible choices and so cruel to someone who did nothing but be American, mixed race, and principled. Appalling.
So sickening to see the pedophile Andrew front and center. The whole lot of them look so drab.
The fact that the British press continues to push the narrative, that as long as one shows
“Loyalty” to the “family”, then whatever crime they commit is fine is truly disgusting and the fact that people are buying into it shows how truly low some people have sunk.
What a trashy family. I’m so glad Harry and Meghan left. The RF show what they are fine with: Pedophiles. And they show what they are NOT fine with: Marrying a bi racial American.
I thought that part of the bargain to have QEII accept Camilla as Queen Consort, was that Charles not ostracize her beloved Andrew and support him publicly and privately.
We the Windsors will accept all vile disgusting disgraceful white members of our cult . We stand firm on the belief that it will not matter as long as there are not black or have any kind of black blood in them or married to anyone who is black . Yup, that’s us the Windsors. VERY MUCH A VERY RACIST FAMILY
If these idiots were better people and actually established proper friendships and relationships, Black women would help them out on proper hats for church.
What can I say, if I were captioning the photos of Andrew, the pictures would say, “A face only a mother could love.” My God, he looks so smug. And, looking at the faces of the crowd behind them, I’m reminded of the times people have said that the English didn’t really think of the royal family, that’s why they got up, dressed and bought flowers and waited around to applaud them, huh?
As to Sarah Ferguson, I’d like to know if Kate was menacing or cold to her during that walk.
Fergie and Andy are white so of course they are welcomed with open arms. Charles is never beating the aligations.
So hard to believe that Edward and Andrew are brothers. Absolutely nothing in common physically.