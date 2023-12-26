Prince Andrew & Sarah Ferguson were included on the Christmas church walk

Since QEII passed away, King Charles has included his disgraced, degenerate brother back into the royal fold. Considering QEII always wanted Prince Andrew included too, it’s less “Andrew is back” and more like “Andrew never left, and now his inclusion is even bigger and bolder.” Andrew was included in last year’s Christmas festivities at Sandringham, and he even stayed at Wood Farm (Prince Philip’s favorite place). Andrew was included at the coronation and at Easter in Windsor as well. Andrew is unquestionably “back.” But guess who else is back? His ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. Fergie was included in the Sandringham church walk on Christmas Day, and she even greeted well-wishers and collected flowers too.

Sarah, Duchess of York has been publicly welcomed back into the heart of the royal family as they celebrate Christmas at Sandringham. Prince Andrew’s ex-wife was seen with her daughters and former in-laws walking to the church of St Mary Magdalene for their traditional morning service. She had been banned for decades from joining the family for Christmas after she was pictured with her financial adviser John Bryan in what became known as the “toe-sucking” scandal in 1992. Sarah and Andrew had already announced their separation and went on to divorce in 1996. After the service Sarah and Andrew, both in jolly mood, joined King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince and Princess of Wales in meeting the public in a walkabout. Sarah collected flowers and spoke with many wellwishers. Andrew was seen laughing and throwing up his hands as he joked with the crowds. Her public return to the fold is a reward for her unswerving loyalty to the royals in contrast with the King’s younger son, who betrayed excruciating family secrets in his memoir Spare. The gesture by Charles to accept Sarah will be deeply appreciated by Andrew. The Duke of York was welcomed back to walk with the Royal Family to the Sandringham church last year, following the Queen’s death and in spite of the removal of his HRH title in the wake of his friendship with the child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Yeah, Fergie is problematic and she was friendly with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell too, but I’m still more disgusted with Andrew’s inclusion. Andrew was credibly accused of rape and human trafficking – his ex-wife “only” took money from a human trafficking pedophile. Imagine thinking that Andrew and Fergie’s inclusion at royal Christmas is more palatable than “apologizing to Prince Harry.”

I’m also including photos of Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie and Zara Tindall – Edward has shown repeatedly that he’s fine with Andrew as well. Meanwhile, I think Camilla has been especially supportive of Fergie. All of the Epstein associations aside, I’m sure Fergie was included this year because she went through a real ordeal with her breast cancer diagnosis and treatment. There was a lot of public and private sympathy for her, to the point where following Fergie’s diagnosis, King Charles completely dropped the Royal Lodge eviction threats.