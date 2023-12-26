Nicholas Witchell: The Palace should have tried harder to work with the Sussexes

Nicholas Witchell was the BBC’s royal correspondent for 25 years, and he retired this week, on Christmas Day. Ahead of his retirement, he sat down with Roya Nikkhah at the Times of London to talk about the Windsors, the role of royal reporting and of course the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Witchell went viral in 2019, on the day Prince Archie was born, because Witchell, doing a live BBC link-up, lost his train of thought completely and stammered around, trying to avoid saying “the first mixed race child in the royal family.” Witchell’s interview got a lot of headlines this week but really, he’s just saying what most royal reporters have said a million times. Some highlights from this interview:
They can’t ignore the Sussex saga: “You cannot ignore Harry and Meghan and that story, however tedious at times it may become. We’ve fully reported the split, the biography and all the other machinations of it. There have been soap opera aspects to the royal family for a long time and an appetite for the tittle-tattle, scandal end of reporting. It’s not an aspect I feel at home with, but I recognise it is part of the job.”
His viral moment in 2019, when Archie was born: “That was my worst single moment in 48 years. Drying up in front of the audience live on the telly. It was about Harry and Meghan and maybe subconsciously I just wasn’t that interested… I’ve obviously asked myself what went wrong. I was tired, you need to wind yourself up to stand there and do that, and I hadn’t. I was complacent, you cannot be complacent about live television because if you are, as I demonstrated in front of however many million people, it can bite you.” The public were mostly kind and he received letters of support from actors who had dried up on stage. “I’ve never been able to watch it and it shook my confidence quite a bit.”
His thoughts on the Sussexit: “I think probably it was always going to happen because he was looking for a way out and he perceived her [Meghan] as being the route out from a life that, as we now discover, he had never felt entirely comfortable with — a life to which psychologically I think he was not suited. Should the Palace have tried harder? Yes. In different hands, might it have handled things differently? Yes. I think by that stage the Queen was the age she was and would have found it difficult to understand the anguish Harry was going through.”
He dismisses the Sussexes’ narrative that the Palace machine was against them from the start. He praises their team of unstuffy courtiers — Samantha Cohen, a punchy Australian who served as their private secretary, and the equally punchy Americans Jason Knauf and Sara Latham, who both worked as their communications secretaries. “That team bent over backwards to accommodate them and to be in sympathy with her [Meghan]. Not one of them was the archetypal Buckingham Palace courtier and if anyone was going to carry it off, that team would have done so. Meghan is clearly a very intelligent, articulate, ambitious woman, and you would have thought she would have appreciated the fact that these people were working so hard to make it work.”
Meghan & the culture clash: “It was hugely complex, but I think there was a clash of cultures. I really don’t think race was a significant factor in it, I think it was more nationality and culture than it was race. But I must recognise that I’m an elderly white male — of course that colours my outlook on the world — and it clearly is not how she or they saw things. It’s a huge loss to the royal family, when you think what they might have done had they been prepared to try harder and give it more time. If she had perhaps just been less impatient, less inclined to see well-meaning people as being in some way against her. It’s sad, particularly the relationship [breakdown] between Harry and William.”
He has sympathy for Harry after reading Spare: “I hadn’t fully appreciated the degree to which he was struggling with his mental health until I read Spare.”
But he hates Harry’s battles against the press: “I think they’re misjudged, misguided, a touch paranoid — there is nothing to be gained from them. There is no doubt at all that he, like other members of the royal family, has been badly treated by the media on occasions. But I think they’ve [Harry and Meghan] been overly sensitive. They are public figures, they make use of the media. So they should be more prepared to take the knocks with the positive moments. But that’s not their way. I think their focus has become so narrow and is so suffused with this sense of paranoia that they are failing to recognise the bigger picture, the opportunities that they have. They’re obsessed, he is certainly obsessed, with the way the media portrays him. Unhealthily so.”
His thoughts on William & Kate: “He’s fulfilling a difficult role with considerable skill, panache and commitment — as is his wife. They are capturing public sentiment in a very positive way, I think their image is a good one, they both care very much to do it correctly and to do positive things, to find areas of relevance.” Referring to their work on homelessness, the environment and mental health, he says: “Their commitment to the various causes that they’ve taken to their hearts strikes a chord with the British people. Not everyone, not in all parts of the United Kingdom, but I think they are doing a difficult job as well as anyone could.”
This is always so hilarious to me: “I think it was more nationality and culture than it was race.” We don’t hate her because she’s Black, we hate her because she’s American! They think that’s a winning argument, that they were on Meghan’s throat from the jump because she’s an American but of course it was never about race, nevermind all of the racist dog-whistles and dehumanization, lies and racist scorn. “If she had perhaps just been less impatient, less inclined to see well-meaning people as being in some way against her.” Kate lied and told everyone that Meghan made her cry. KP staffers were calling her ME-gain and Degree Wife. William’s press secretary sold out the Sussexes in exchange for burying the Rose Hanbury story. But Meghan was just so impatient! She saw the worst in people! His comments about Harry’s press lawsuits are interesting, in that they indicate (once again) that the British media acts as a cartel, and that includes the BBC.
The palace, royal family and friends should not be racists. Trying means nothing if who they are is racists who hate a biracial woman and her children for being in that family and just existing. Trying at that point would just be pretending and lying. Nothing good comes from that.
Good grief. The only part of this (two parts) that I’ll give him credit for is his comment about not understanding Harry’s battles with mental health issues and also his acknowledgement that he is an old white man who probably doesn’t see things the same way as Meghan and Harry. Spirit of the season has me commenting on the positives, LOL!
A few of them are *so close* to getting it sometimes but then it’s like the system comes back in and they robotically spew the palace talking points.
“I didn’t realize how bad his mental health was” to “they should have just bore it” and
“I’m an old white man so I probably don’t see it their way” to “they should have just done what all the other old white people said”
It’s like their brains short circuit at any hint of critical thinking.
It’s been 4 years, when will they stop talking about Harry and Meghan?
I think Meghan gave all of them ample opportunity and chances to behave better. She also gave them the benefit of the doubt and didn’t go as hard back as she could have. There is no telling how nasty what Kate said was when she made Meghan cry, but she forgave her and tried to work with her. The only place he is accurate is where he calls himself an elderly white man. And miss me with “maybe subconsciously I just wasn’t that interested” in H&M. When he shuts up about them someone might believe that.
I was surprised that Harry referenced stories like the lip gloss one and the baby brain one in his book, but I think he was trying to lay out a picture of all the micro aggressions kate was pulling off against Meghan from the outset.
And Knauf was a traitor to them.
I wonder how much influence his ghost writer and his editor had on things of that sort. One or both may have also realized that all the small things taken together painted a picture without PH coming right out and repeating what was said by Kate.
Wow the gymnastics that were accomplished with this crap article are on par for them. You can say they aren’t a racist family and it wasn’t race till your blue in the face but that is exactly what it is and the icing on the cake was she is also American.
He got one thing right. Harry was always going to leave. If he never met Meghan, he probably would have left after the Queen died. Most likely moving to Africa to live full time, living off of his inheritance.
Meghan was impatient? So she should have waited longer to see if they’d stop dragging and racially abusing her? How much longer? 2 years? 5 years? 10 years? How long should one expect racial abuse to finally cease?
Inquiring minds want to know…
Twenty years. By then George may be seriously dating/engaged and there will be a new woman to beat up on. But it may have only been a temporary reprieve, if the hypothetical woman is white, British and vacant, she would be acceptable and then it’s back to Meghan. And powers forbid that Charlotte should “act up.” it would have been blamed on Meghan’s influence obviously. And who knows what kind of antics any of the Wales kids could get up to that would be blamed on the Sussex kids.
I am so glad she and the kids are out of that pus filled fish bowl.
No, then they would have transferred to Archie and Lili and been abusing them more. You know anyone that Archie dated they would consider fair game. Getting out was the best move. And how long had PH been in? Things didn’t ever get better for him even with being a veteran who served his country.
If he wasn’t interested in Harry and Meghan why he did spend a lot of his time speaking about them in this interview? He would have more credibility if he had just admitted that he trying very hard not to say the wrong thing. There’s no doubt that Meghan’s race was the main problem because as he points out there were Americans in the Royal household. The fact is the Royal Family believed that didn’t need to adapt and change to accommodate Meghan but she had to.
“If he had just admitted that he trying very hard not to say the wrong thing”.
This!!!
And I would give him some grace for that challenge…not wanting to say the wrong thing.
Even though, as a professional, from the time he received the assignment he should have written something that he was comfort with ànd practiced it.
The rest is him justifying and making excuses for the horrible way Meghan and Harry were treated.
What did they want, for her to give them enough to to make her actually commit suicide?
I’m glad Witchell acknowledges that he’s out of touch. If he can’t accept the documented microaggressions that Meghan faced, he has no business commenting on whether there was racism or not. I’m just glad that with the passage of time, these old dodders with significant unconscious bias will be fewer. It’s clear from polls that younger people are significantly more open and that’s what’s going to help spell doom for William and Kate— they are just so out of touch with modern England. Combine that with their laziness and William’s intention to scale back on the work that the monarchy does….
These people are going to spend the rest of their lives trying to justify and explain away their horrible behavior. None of it will bring Harry back into the fold.
With regard to the media, I think H&M would have been more prepared to take the knocks along with the positive moments, if there had been actual positive moments.
I recently read a very apt quote which should be written on a piece of paper used to smack feeble minded mealy mouthed a**hats like this man upside their incongruously absurd logic performing mental gymnastics, while displaying their cowardice both sides-ing the issue “..that the great stumbling block in his stride
toward freedom is not the White Citizen’s Councilor
or the Ku Klux Klanner, but the white moderate, who
is more devoted to ‘order’ than to justice; who
prefers a negative peace which is the absence of
tension to a positive peace which is the presence of
justice; who constantly says: ‘I agree with you in the
goal you seek, but I cannot agree with your methods
of direct action’; who paternalistically believes he
can set the timetable for another man’s freedom;
who lives by a mythical concept of time and who
constantly advises the Negro to wait for a ‘more
”
convenient season.
-Martin Luther King Jr.
Whew, way to show yourself out the door, Witchell. Everything he said in this interview just makes it all the more clear why Meghan had to get out of there.
Yeah he thinks he’s helping the family with his comments but they just made me think that things were much more worse for Meghan than we know.
I do think Meg being American could have played a part because she wasn’t born into the cult like royalist Brits.
The whole machinations of the royal family really depend on each person buying into all the bullsh*t, and as an American, I’m not sure what was possible for her. We just fundamentally dont believe what one needs to believe to prop up a hereditary monarchy.
That is absolutely not to belittle the racism against her, to be clear. Just pointing out that intersectionality exists.
I think Meg being American could have played a part because she wasn’t born into the cult like royalist Brits.
The whole machinations of the royal family as an institution really depend on each person buying into all the bullsh*t, and as an American, I’m not sure what was possible for her.
That is absolutely not to belittle the racism against her, to be clear. Just pointing out that intersectionality exists.
The queen reigned for 70 years so a jubilee, she died, a new king, a coronation.
Monumental events for the rf these past years & all they can talk about is how bad Harry was for leaving, & the Meghan was wrong.
The rf is so boring. Mind numbingly boring.
The hats, the coats, the kids, all boring. There’s not an ounce of charisma among them.
It was all Diana, & now it’s H&M.
Oh please, he just wasn’t that interested and was complacent. B-ch you a big racist. You could not fix your face to acknowledge the first mixed race child born into that family. It was literally killing you that your perfect all white balcony was about to have a little more color. Imagine Just hating a child for not being pure white. This man is a disgrace to journalism and society as a whole. May his retirement be miserable as he is
If Duchess Meghan waited, 1 ) she would have self harmed and died, 2) she would have had an accident a la Diana for herself and Archie, 3) her reputation would be so damaged via the British press she would never work again. The system and psychological torture Prince Harry and subsequently Princess Meghan were subjected to from the symbiotic relationship between the Firm and the Tabloid Media is due to money. Prince Harry wanted a family and they (Media and Firm) wanted the status quo ( single Prince Harry) who they could make stories about and create drama for the media.