Mariah Carey’s kids are also sick of ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’



My mother and I were enjoying the traditional Boxing Day dinner of Vietnamese food yesterday when “All I Want for Christmas Is You” came on the radio. I realized it was the first time this whole holiday season that I’d heard the song! I guess that’s part of why the Christmas staple has been dethroned by Brenda Lee’s vintage classic “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” on the Billboard Hot 100 (which we also heard while dining on lemongrass chicken). Although Mariah Carey has been playing it cool, graciously sending Brenda Lee flowers of congratulations, the self-styled Queen of Christmas also can’t let us forget that “All I Want for Christmas” should be all we want to hear this time of year. So on Christmas Eve Mariah gifted us with a cute little video of her preteen twins Monroe and Moroccan begging their mom to stop singing the song over and over and over again:

All Mariah Carey’s kids want for Christmas is for their mom to sing a different song! On Christmas Eve, the pop icon, 54, shared multiple Instagram posts celebrating the holiday with her twins Monroe and Moroccan, 12. One post included the twins’ joking about how they’re fed up with listening to their mother’s classic Christmas tune, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” In Carey’s post, the singer is seen lounging in front of the family’s Christmas tree while the twins stand behind her. In the Instagram video, Monroe and Moroccan begin to ask their mom if they have to be with her “every single time” she sings the jingle. Carey replies, “It’s just being festive… It’s not every —” But before the Butterfly finger continues her sentence, she breaks out into song and starts the Christmas song. As Carey performs the song’s opening notes, her two children dramatically dart off camera to avoid another performance from their mother. “Had to do it,” Carey joked in the Instagram caption. “Merry Christmas Eve!! 🎄❤️🎄❤️,” concluded the Queen of Christmas. Carey shares Monroe and Moroccan with ex-husband Nick Cannon. Carey also shared photos celebrating the holiday with her twins over the weekend. On Christmas Eve, she posted a festive photo posing alongside the twins in a sleigh. Moroccan sat in front of his mother, dressed in black snow gear on the sleigh, while Monroe smiled from a seat behind Carey. The mother-daughter duo matched with pink coats. Before celebrating the holiday, Carey recently brought the twins to visit the White House and meet President Joe Biden. The trio spoke with Biden, 81, and could be seen meeting Vice President Kamala Harris in the Oval Office in photos Carey shared on Instagram. “Last week I had the pleasure of meeting President Biden & Vice President Harris at the White House to ring in the holiday season! While there, we got to see all the festive decor and spread some cheer! 🎄❄️☃️” Carey captioned the post. Monroe and Carey held hands while they chatted with Biden.

[From People]

Mariah has really certified her status as Queen of Christmas if the White House calls her in to kick off the holidays! It’s heartwarming to see how genuinely close she is to her kids — bringing them along to meet Biden and Harris, modeling The Children’s Place holiday clothing line with them, and now this video. If you watch it, you can clearly tell they’re all in on the joke. Those kids are obviously acting out a planned skit (I hope I’m not shattering any youthful thespian dreams), as is Mariah. But that’s what makes it sweet, that Mariah and her two 12-year-olds (plus a third unidentified child) are still doing playful things like this together as a family. Cause let’s be real, in about two years’ time the kids will be full blown teenagers who really are sick of, mortified by, and want nothing to do with their mom or that song. I look forward to a future Xmas Eve video that’s just Mariah clapping back at moody 16-year-olds: “Hey, you two like your new cars? ‘All I Want for Christmas’ paid for that!”

