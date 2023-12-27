Blake Shelton’s New Year’s resolution is to ‘cut back or stop drinking altogether’

Blake Shelton will perform on CBS’s New Year’s Eve concert, New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash. Blake has had a pretty quiet year – he left The Voice one year ago, he hasn’t released any studio albums in a few years, and he’s been working on a few side projects. Mostly, he just seems to enjoy being married to Gwen Stefani and helping her raise her sons. He loves those boys fiercely, and he really enjoys being a stepfather and supporting Gwen however he can. I was actually surprised to see that he gave an interview to Entertainment Tonight about his NYE gig, and he ended up talking about New Year’s resolutions and how 2024 might be the year he finally stops drinking.
Blake Shelton is in the midst of a very relatable challenge — keeping true to his New Year’s resolutions. The “God’s Country” crooner, for years now, has said he’s cutting out alcohol. Or, at the very least, cut back. So far no dice.
But the 47-year-old singer tells ET’s Rachel Smith that this is the year. This is the year when he’ll, at the very least, cut back on the booze, if not cut it out altogether. It’s tough, what with celebratory occasions always on the calendar, or just living the good life alongside his wife, Gwen Stefani, and their blended family. But this is the year. Shelton’s making sure of that, and he’s now afraid to let be known that that is his New Year’s resolution.
“I haven’t managed to stop drinking yet. That’s been, you know, even cutting back has been hard,” Shelton admits. “I mean, it’s a resolution though. And I’ll say it again right now — that’s my New Year’s resolution, is to either cut back or stop drinking altogether. Let’s just say I said it.”
Blake’s whole “brand” is drinking, singing about drinking, having regrets about his drinking, and talking about how much he loves to drink. Part of me thinks that it really is just brand management and he’s not actually drunk the whole time, but he knows people “expect” it of him. That being said, I do hope he stops drinking. I’m curious about the bigger changes he’s made in his life in recent years, and he clearly wants this marriage to stick. I wonder if Gwen was the one who said “maybe you should quit drinking.” He’s 47 – it’s not cute anymore, even if it’s just a country-music image thing. I quit drinking for good in my early 30s and I genuinely don’t know how people my age can still get sh-tfaced on a regular basis.
I have gone from a party girl to half glass wine month lady. I look forward to my pepcid. That’s all.
😂
I literally just came in for a walk with two friends in our late 30s and early 40s and we were all just saying that this is our NY resolution too. When did a nice drink go from something you did when you went out with friends? It becomes a part of everything too. I have been to school picnics where the parents brought tumblers full of wine.
I read an article somewhere from a reputable journal stating that moms were drinking to access – mostly wine. And it was everywhere. It outlined the negatives effects and psychological effects on families.
That said, I will play devil’s advocate, back in the day, in the US men drank through out the day – at work, when they got home. QE2 is rumored to have like two or three drinks a day. I’m not saying it OK but it’s been a practice for many.
I wish him well and hope he kicks the habit.
Good luck to Blake! I hope his fans encourage and support him! Over the holidays, I was taken aback that a not-drinking stance from one of my family members acted as a bone of contention. The family member, host for our Christmas gathering, put out a text to the invitees stating that they were now sober and asked that we each bring our beverage of choice, including alcohol, to the gathering. Some were insulted. Why did they make it such a public statement? Couldn’t they just not drink and leave it at that? Personally, I’ve seen alcohol abuse wreak havoc on loved ones’ health and/or relationships over the years. I applaud anyone who tries to minimize its ill effects or overcome dependency altogether.
It’s so wild to me to hear that people care so much, but I get it. I quit 2 years ago and would for sure send a text like that to make sure everyone knew I wouldn’t be providing booze. It seems like the best way to handle it too, since folks know to bring their own alcohol and your family member isn’t providing. Some people get jealous that you can do something they can’t, and others I think just feel we all need to suffer as they did. Good for your relative for getting sober and doing what they need to do to make it stick!
Thanks for your words of encouragement, Erin. I wish more of my family would think (and act!) as you do. Happy 2024 to you and yours!
If he’s having that much trouble just “cutting back”, it’s a substance abuse issue and he needs help. Even if he doesn’t drink a great deal at a time, it sounds like it’s a regular thing which he wants to change. I wish him luck but there’s no shame in seeking help if you can’t get where you want to be on your own. And the holidays are probably the worst time to try to stop drinking.
That was my take away from his comments. I wasn’t aware it was such a part of his image/brand but if this is your health I’m sure you can figure that out.
My sense is that until he really thinks through the reasons *why* he keeps wanting to stop or cut back on drinking, nothing will change.
He doesn’t need to announce it in public, but until he has hold of that ‘why’ he’ll always reach for “just one” or whatever.
The “Mom and her wine” thing has been weird in my area for a few years now.
Day drinking is what we called it when I was younger.
If you are filling up an insulated tumbler with wine and drinking at the 4pm soccer field, call it whatever you want. But, to me, you got a problem.
And the joking/bragging openly…Not cool.
This goes for the men too, slamming 3-4 beers within 45 minutes of getting home from work every day, it is a problem.