Blake Shelton’s New Year’s resolution is to ‘cut back or stop drinking altogether’

Blake Shelton will perform on CBS’s New Year’s Eve concert, New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash. Blake has had a pretty quiet year – he left The Voice one year ago, he hasn’t released any studio albums in a few years, and he’s been working on a few side projects. Mostly, he just seems to enjoy being married to Gwen Stefani and helping her raise her sons. He loves those boys fiercely, and he really enjoys being a stepfather and supporting Gwen however he can. I was actually surprised to see that he gave an interview to Entertainment Tonight about his NYE gig, and he ended up talking about New Year’s resolutions and how 2024 might be the year he finally stops drinking.

Blake Shelton is in the midst of a very relatable challenge — keeping true to his New Year’s resolutions. The “God’s Country” crooner, for years now, has said he’s cutting out alcohol. Or, at the very least, cut back. So far no dice. But the 47-year-old singer tells ET’s Rachel Smith that this is the year. This is the year when he’ll, at the very least, cut back on the booze, if not cut it out altogether. It’s tough, what with celebratory occasions always on the calendar, or just living the good life alongside his wife, Gwen Stefani, and their blended family. But this is the year. Shelton’s making sure of that, and he’s now afraid to let be known that that is his New Year’s resolution. “I haven’t managed to stop drinking yet. That’s been, you know, even cutting back has been hard,” Shelton admits. “I mean, it’s a resolution though. And I’ll say it again right now — that’s my New Year’s resolution, is to either cut back or stop drinking altogether. Let’s just say I said it.”

Blake’s whole “brand” is drinking, singing about drinking, having regrets about his drinking, and talking about how much he loves to drink. Part of me thinks that it really is just brand management and he’s not actually drunk the whole time, but he knows people “expect” it of him. That being said, I do hope he stops drinking. I’m curious about the bigger changes he’s made in his life in recent years, and he clearly wants this marriage to stick. I wonder if Gwen was the one who said “maybe you should quit drinking.” He’s 47 – it’s not cute anymore, even if it’s just a country-music image thing. I quit drinking for good in my early 30s and I genuinely don’t know how people my age can still get sh-tfaced on a regular basis.