Blind item: which royal couple will separate in 2024?

I love that so many people on social media are already making their big “pop culture predictions for 2024.” There are some really good ones, really gossip-mojo predictions where you can feel that something’s off and you believe the other shoe will drop next year. Some of my favorites: Chrissy Teigen & John Legend split; a big-name Republican dies (maybe Mitch McConnell); Kylie Jenner gets preg with Timothee Chalamet’s baby; and there’s some big royal marriage drama or separation/divorce. Which brings me to this blind-item sort of thing. I follow Exposing Royals on Twitter because why not. They posted this:

My sources are whispering about a royal separation announcement in January, just after the holidays🤫#RoyalFamily #BritishRoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/BqqORjn8EH — Exposing Royals (@ExposingRoyals) December 18, 2023

The “easy” choice is the couple who barely spend any time together and the husband looks visibly disgusted with his wife. But… I don’t think it’s Prince William and Kate. If there’s a royal split coming up in 2024, I would guess that it’s one of the younger royals – one of the York princesses or maybe Zara Tindall. Zara and Mike have barely been seen together in recent months and they always had a more volatile relationship anyway. I actually think Beatrice and Edo are fine? Like, he’s in it for the connections, but they seem to be on the same page. I hope it’s not Eugenie and Jack but it could be. Some people suggested Sophie and Edward, which… would make sense. Or maybe Princess Anne and Tim Laurence? But they’ve been together forever and they seem to be fine with whatever they have – a partnership in which they give each other a lot of space?

An update!

👑 An update on my viral tweet about the royal separation: While I can't confirm it definitively, my sources indicate ongoing talks as the couple is already living apart. They aren't distant relatives, but they aren't the highest ranking royals either (not W&K, not H&M) ✨ pic.twitter.com/wX7NO0Cb6T — Exposing Royals (@ExposingRoyals) December 20, 2023