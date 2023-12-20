Blind item: which royal couple will separate in 2024?

I love that so many people on social media are already making their big “pop culture predictions for 2024.” There are some really good ones, really gossip-mojo predictions where you can feel that something’s off and you believe the other shoe will drop next year. Some of my favorites: Chrissy Teigen & John Legend split; a big-name Republican dies (maybe Mitch McConnell); Kylie Jenner gets preg with Timothee Chalamet’s baby; and there’s some big royal marriage drama or separation/divorce. Which brings me to this blind-item sort of thing. I follow Exposing Royals on Twitter because why not. They posted this:
The “easy” choice is the couple who barely spend any time together and the husband looks visibly disgusted with his wife. But… I don’t think it’s Prince William and Kate. If there’s a royal split coming up in 2024, I would guess that it’s one of the younger royals – one of the York princesses or maybe Zara Tindall. Zara and Mike have barely been seen together in recent months and they always had a more volatile relationship anyway. I actually think Beatrice and Edo are fine? Like, he’s in it for the connections, but they seem to be on the same page. I hope it’s not Eugenie and Jack but it could be. Some people suggested Sophie and Edward, which… would make sense. Or maybe Princess Anne and Tim Laurence? But they’ve been together forever and they seem to be fine with whatever they have – a partnership in which they give each other a lot of space?
An update!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
My guess is Zara and Mike. All of the others I could believe are already living apart and there’s no need to announce anything as they would just continue the status quo of doing things separately and living on opposite sides of their homes (other than Will who does not live at Adelaide). I would be very sad if it was Eugenie and Jack.
That’s my guess too. Mike was extra embarrassing in 2023 (not that Zara is all that great either). I think the York girls’ marriages are fine and now that she’s finally a Duchess, Sophie isn’t going anywhere.
Zara and Mike. He’s been pushing himself on shows and podcasts because he probably needs to promote himself for the aftermath of the separation. Sophie just acceded to her title of duchess, there is no way she is divorcing. I hope it’s not the yorks sisters.
I’ve been wondering for some time if Zara had any self-respect at all. I mean, the number of time Mike has publicly exposed himself as pure trash is staggering– from that display with another woman in a bar, to the one with him and the celebrity show staffer, and that embarrassing interaction between him and his eldest daughter at the jubilee– the.guy.is.declass.
But I’m hoping she finally got the nerve to get rid of him for my own selfish reasons: I want to shout shaudenfraude from the rooftops, for all the times he opened his mouth publicly and attacked Harry.
Zara and Mike were my guess, and I wasn’t going to comment here…but now I just read the article about Mike calling PW “One Pint Willy” and him laughing with Zara about it. And she apparently calls him “sex kitten” in her phone? Yuck! Anyway, their kids are in school and another poster mentioned that if WanK divorce, they would wait until summer to spare the kids. Mia and Lena are in school, so I could see the same argument holding true for them…
Which means I’m afraid that it might be Eugenie and Jack. Their kids are small, so being together for Christmas and divorcing in January makes more sense?
I don’t think it would be Sophie and Edward. I don’t get divorce vibe from them especially now when he looks ill. Maybe Zara got fed up with Mike’s cheating ass? I hope it is not Eugenie, they have babies.
I’m sure it’s Edward and Sophie. I’ve been thinking that for months. It feels like they haven’t been seen together since the coronation. But she will certainly continue to be part of the family or “work” for them.
Although I always ask myself how Zara can be with someone as dumb as her husband…
But E&S seem to have always done most of their “work” separately.
Most of the royals do. I feel like its only W&K who do so many joint engagements.
So many candidates….. but I agree that it is Sophie and Edward. We have not seen them together AT ALL in quite a long time. This entire year? While not all of their engagements were previously together, we would see them together occasionally throughout the year. If so, who gets Bagshot? Could William worm his way in there finally? Will the already slimmed down Royals be slimmed down anymore? Will a divorced married-in be booted out?!
I agree that Sophie and Edward probably are not getting divorce, and not because I don’t think there’s basis for it. I actually think that marriage has been co-exhisting-stage for years. But Sophie seems so desperate to remain part of the in crowd, I think she’ll do what ever the Firm prefers. I also don’t thInk the Fergie model, which awaits her in the event of a divorce is appealing to her at all. She doesn’t have Fergie’s moxie, and unlike Fergie, she doesn’t have anyone in the US like Oprah to help. She and Edward already tried and failed to make it in Hollywood.
Edward was trying to make films, but not to ‘make it in Hollywood!’ 😳 Sophie was just trying to continue working in her p.r. firm, but as a royal married-in she stupidly fell for a scam, concocted by someone in her firm, or by someone she associated herself with in connection with her firm.
Wait a minute aftershocks: I thought that issue had become a distinction without a difference? What do you mean by “he was trying to make films?” That sounds like being a producer, which is what he was doing with Ardent PRODUCTIONS.– that’s the name of his company. So let me see, when Harry and Meghan are trying to make it as producers, they are trying to make it in Hollywood. But when Edward , the producer, was peddling his firm in Hollywood, he was not trying to make it in Hollywood? And do you suspect, as I do, that had he succeeded his wife would have received a great deal of credit for it? Well, this is not a hill on which I care to die, so you win. Thanks for the edumacation.
There are centres of film production outside Hollywood. Bollywood is of course the most famous, but the UK, France etc have their own film industries. People who live in California and work in the industry are generally trying to “make it in Hollywood.” People who live outside of California may, or may not, be doing so.
I think Sophie and Edward have sorted out how they wanted this marriage to be years ago. Besides a divorce or separation means that she may get pushed out of the circle and she’s the top working senior royal after Anne. She wants to be a part of it as long as she can.
I would go with Zara and Mike, because she has been seen on her own much more.
Nc919, you’re really funny here. Please define “top” and “working royal”. I think Sophie, with the help of people like you, is really swimming in an ocean of delusion if she think’s those people put her in any definition that doesn’t involve major belly crawling.
She literally means that Sophie clocks the most engagements for a female royal after Anne. It’s not that deep and Nic is not “swimming in an ocean of delusion” regarding Sophie 🙄🙄
We are all entitled to our own opinions, I Innie, not our own facts. It’s not debatable that he was looking for work in Hollywood, trying to get hired there t ino produce films. What’s debatable about that?
My guess is Zara and Mike. The update about living apart kinda crosses off Edward and Sophie from my list. I think they’re co-habituating andrew and fergie style and won’t officially separate.
Hope it’s not Eugenie and Jack! Don’t think it’s any of the York sisters. My guesses are Edward and Sophie or the Tindalls.
We’ve known for a long time that something was up in at least one other royal marriage because they were deflecting by saying H&M were having problems. I don’t wish divorce on anyone, especially small children, but since he has no decorum or filter, seeing Mike Tindall out on his rear would be enjoyable. Though if he and Zara were living apart I would wonder about the royals going on Mike’s podcast, and she seemed to have decided long ago that she doesn’t mind everyone knowing he cheats on her.
That’s a good point about that podcast. Would Anne, William and Kate have appeared on Mike’s podcast if he was on his way out? Maybe they didnt know at that point?
Mike’s podcast might be to show him support before divorce, “he is still part of the family” messaging. Kardashians do that all the time.
The royals did this with Margaret’s ex.
To keep him in line, keep his mouth shut, while continuing to attack the Sussexes. But he appears to be an unruly drunk. He and Zara were drunk on their first date! That’s how they connected. So Zara “the tongue ring” Tindall is no angel herself, but she bought a rough bargain by marrying that frat-boy manchild. The extent to which they can keep him muffled will depend on the size of the settlement, i believe.
Maybe they all appeared on the podcast to deflect any gossip… keep the spotlight on the Sussexes as well
Maybe Zara has someone she wants to keep? Her parents weren’t faithful to each other, but only got divorced when Anne decided she wanted Tim as a husband.
They got divorced when passionate love letters from Tim to Anne were stolen and leaked.
David Armstrong-Jones and his wife are separated. First cousin to Charles so not a distant relative. Although, outside of Anne, Edward, or William, I don’t know why the palace would be involved.
We’ve known for a long time that something was up in at least one other royal marriage because they were deflecting by saying there was something wrong in H&M’s marriage. I don’t wish divorce on anyone, especially small children, but since he has no decorum or filter, seeing Mike Tindall out on his rear would be enjoyable. Though if he and Zara were living apart I would wonder about the royals going on Mike’s podcast, and she seemed to have decided long ago that she doesn’t mind everyone knowing he cheats on her.
You’re right, it’s exactly the kind of deflection and noise we witnessed around the time two divorces were announced: that of Peter, Zara’s brother, and of Lord Snowden, Margaret’s son. I think it was also around the holidays, 3 years ago.
I’m leaning towards Zara, cause she’s got the legacy 2 divorces in her family, and I think she’s held on long enough. That rifraf is dumpster material.
I’m putting my money on Zara and Mike. He’s been extremely embarrassing and doing “un royal” stuff like reality TV recently and publicly groping women. He’s got to go.
So hard to choose based on the tidbit that they live separately. With the exception of the Sussexes and the York daughters, it seems like every other royal couple already live separately.
Chuckles and Camzilla – separate lives and affairs. Pegs and Kkkeen – separate lives and affairs (on his side). Eddie and Sofiesta – rumors have always been that she’s a beard, so separate lives. Anne and whatshisname – who knows/cares.
So who does that even leave? The York daughters and their husbands seem happy and together, so I don’t imagine it’s them. The trashy Tindalls? I guess it’s them? But aren’t they vacationing together right now and doing that gross podcast together? They seem like a match made in cruel and nasty heaven so can’t see them divorcing.
The body language and separateness of Pegs and Kkkeen still makes me think it’s them, even with the second tweet denying it.
Watch it be one of the Kent offspring 🙄
I thought about that too. Perhaps it’s the one with the bad under eye concealer married to the Kent’s crypt-keeper looking son. I don’t recall any of their names.
@L84Tea I couldn’t name them for £1M but with your description I can picture them 100%
@ shazbot and l84tea you talking Sophie and I can’t remember. She is always calling the paparazzi when he is drunk. I can see them divorcing. It’s obvious she does it for press.
But Her family is in the newspaper business. He might like her money and family connections.
@L84Tea and Sarah CS, that’s the actress Sophie Winkleman married to Lord Freddie Windsor, son of Prince Michael of Kent and his blackamoor brooch-wearing wife. So what’s £1M in US currency? Lol
Glad you can say she’s a rumoured beard and not get a pile on from other posters like I do any time I mention it. The school yard pc police are strong here. Ford fiesta isn’t going anywhere, besides, eddy isn’t loaded unless the queen put millions into a trust or offshore (likely did). They’ve been a rumoured marriage of convenience since the beginning.. She’s a fame whore but does the bread and butter stuff needs doing so it works. I genuinely think they like each other and get along. Even with Sophie’s foot in mouth disease.
Mike has been very quiet of late and I don’t think he was at Kate’s Christmas yearly ‘recital’ so I am guessing it’s Zara and Mike.
That’s right, Zara showed up with her brother and nieces.
I thought Zara and Mike as soon as she showed up solo. Like, what did he have going on that he couldn’t make it? It’s not like he has a real job or anything.
I don’t think its Sophie and Edward. They’ve been together long enough that I feel like they would just keep on keeping on at this point – what do they gain by divorcing? They are ignored by the press, so they could live fully separate lives and no one would know. I also dont think Charles would have made them Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh if he knew a split was on the horizon, I think he would have waited.
At the same time, their kids are older (just googled, James just turned 16 on Sunday) so maybe they feel its time.
my guess is Zara and Mike. BUT the part about them already living separately makes me think it could be Eugenie, if she’s back in the UK and he stays in Portugal? I dont know though.
a lot of people were guessing W&K (before the clarification) and while I think its clear they live separate lives, I think any separation announcement would come in the summer. they’re not going to announce something and then send those kids back to school.
A divorce means Sophie loses her HRH and she won’t give that up. I think they sorted out how they want this marriage to be years ago.
Yeah, that’s how I feel. What is there to be gained for them by divorcing? Unless one of them has someone else they would rather matter -and I can’t see that for Sophie, she seems too happy as a working royal – and I cant really see that for Edward either.
I mean crazier things have happened obviously but I would be very surprised if it was them.
Before the clarification I thought it could be the Keens, as I expect Burger King will drop the separation announcement as suddenly as he dropped the engagement annoucement.
If it’s the TIndalls, look for William to piggyback his announcement on theirs within the next six months. He can’t stand alone and take the heat. He needs another marital split to group his with.
Why would Sophie want to leave, and why would Edward force her out? Unless Sophie wants out of the royal circus after the case of the mysterious car crash.
I agree, Harper, and they get to feel superior as the only couple still on their first marriage of Elizabeth and Philip’s children.
I agree it’s Zara and Mike. His absence from the concert was noticeable.
As were Brooksbank’s and Edward”s.
The royals who attended solo probably all agreed – or were told – no +1s in order to hide who was obviously not attending.
I go for Edward & Sophie, because Edward was the only one who showed some empathy towards H&M
Interesting take. I agree that it is Edward and Sophie.
I don’t think it’s Eugenie and Jack. Don’t they have a relatively new baby? To divorce with two so little ones, he would have and to have done something absolutely awful and the tabloids would have picked that one up by now (remember his massive scandal when he went with models on a boating party?). I agree probably Zara and Mike. It was very noticeable and weird when she went to the carol concert with him without him or their kids and instead accompanied her brother and nieces,
Yeah, the tabloids have messed around with Eugenie and Jack before so if they were having problems you’d think the tabs would be hinting at it more.
@Chaine, that yacht nonsense was a nothingburger. 🙄 Jack was doing promotional work as part of his job. Another instance of Daily Fail zeroing in on something that was innocent and making it appear to be something it was not. 🤦♀️🤡💩 That whole ‘scandalous’ expose was an intentional clapback that failed miserably, against Eugenie, for publicly making it known that she and Bea were supportive of Harry writing his memoir. The DF also tried to float rumors against Edo for walking with his ex in NYC. 🙄 It did not work cuz Bea was in NYC too. Her husband shares a son with his ex.
Right, my point being, if the tabloids jumped all over that; they’re obviously watching minor royals like hawks to pounce on any small indiscretion for clicks. don’t you think we’d have heard by now if Jack had actually done something that merited Eugenie divorcing him while she has a baby and a toddler?
I don’t think its Eugenie and Jack or Sophie and Edward — part of the blind is that ” they are not distantly related” . Eugenie and Jack are distant cousins, and Sophie is distantly related to past Kings. There is little royal connection between Zara and Mike. So, my vote is Zara and Mike.
I took distantly related to mean to mean they’re pretty close to the core group of working royals – so its not going to Prince Michael of Kent and his wife, or Gabriella Windsor, etc. So one of QEII’s children or grandchildren.
OH… I read it as “distantly related to each other” … and you read as not distantly related to Charles… I figured the distantly related was a clue to the couple. A divorce of Sarah Chatto or The Kents wouldn’t sent tongues wagging anyway.
@EasternViolet, fyi, Eugenie is NOT a distant relative. Where did you get that idea? 😳 Chuck is Eugenie’s uncle; Willy and Harry are her first cousins. Same is the case for Zara. Obviously, Eugenie and Zara are also first cousins to each other! Their parents (Andrew & Anne) are siblings!
^^ I mean Zara’s mother and Eugenie’s Dad are siblings. I see @EasternViolet that you are misreading what was meant by ‘not distantly related.’ Clearly, the meaning was ‘not distantly related’ to the core royals.
FYI: The Kents and Gloucesters are second or third cousins. All the royals and adjacents who attend & have attended Christmas at Sandringham are closely related. The Kents and Gloucesters typically showed up to QE-II’s Christmas luncheon at BP and to Trooping the Colour, and some other gatherings, but not to the annual Christmas at Sandringham.
It’s either Zara or Eugenie. Edward & Sophie will just stay especially since being raised to the Dukedom of Edinburg so recently. I have always thought they were pretty solid. I guess we will see soon enough
Not Eugenie! She and Jack are adorable.
Probably a Shand relative. Aren’t they royal too? /s
lol yep they’re as royal as anyone these days. Sit in the throne Anabel, why not.
We’re gonna get all excited about it, and then it’s gonna be one of the Kents or Gloucesters, like Freddie and Sophie or somebody we’ll all have to google to remember what they look like. If I have to guess I’d think about how Zara has been doing a lot of racing events magazine shoots by herself lately, but she and Mike also did a spread together in Women’s Day about 3 weeks ago.
I agree. Probably Lady Gabriella and that guy she married.
Hmmm. Wouldn’t a spread like that have been filmed months earlier? Maybe things were not at breaking point then? Also if the spread was booked a long time in advance, maybe the Tindall’s didn’t want to cancel it and have gossip about why?
Not sure because why would people like that hold over the announcement til after Christmas… or even make an announcement? It would be of no interest to the general public ( although obviously sad for family and friends).
Seriously, if it turns out to be Gabriella, I am going to have to have a serious talk with whoeover floated this shite. Who the heck cares about that fugly racist wench! She’s one of the “who is that?” relatives, cuz you only see her at events. Please don’t waste the air talking about her.
I’ll admit, the miserable beast side of me comes out when it comes to talking about the left-behinds. This topic has really made my day. I’m so happy, I can’t wait for the announcement. I don’t believe it’s Eugenie and Jack, who are the only two for whom I would be sad if it happened to them. I really don’t give a rats tail about Beatrice who seems a tad too desperate to be in the circle. I suppose that’s how she got Eddie boy to dumb his baby mama and marry her.
Living separately is not a helpful clue. They all live separately. Including the king and queen! Weird family.
It’s either Zara and Mike or Sophie and Edward. I’m leaning towards Zara and Mike.
Mike is not going anywhere, I remembered when Zara flew to Australia to bring him back, he was getting it on with an old girlfriend.
Both of her parents were unfaithful, so she learned about cheating at an early age, and who knows, what she is doing.
Edward and Princess Margaret’s son have lot in common.
So many marriages and relationships broke up during Covid.
@jan – love the comment about Edward having a lot in common with Margaret’s son – I thought the same thing!
I don’t think it’s either of the York sisters, they really do seem to be on the same page and I like Eugenie a lot. I do think it’s the Tindall’s. Wan’t he caught cheating on her a few years back? We shall see I guess.
If this is true to begin with then I think it’s Zara and Mike. If not then Edward and Sophie but I think Sophie likes being a royal and wouldn’t really want to give that up. Third option: Eugenie and Jack but I really hope it’s not them.
The “they aren’t distantly related” makes me think it’s NOT one of the Kents or Gloucesters because they are pretty distant at this point.
Which makes it all the more ridiculous that the Gloucesters and Kents always outperform Cannot and Willnot.
I was thinking Gabriella W and her husband…
They don’t have children which is unusual for their set. 🤔
Lady Sarah Chatto and husband.
If it’s Zara and Mike, I was thinking she got to have very little enjoyment of his fixed/straightened nose. 🙁
Edward and Sophie
She didn’t wear the engagement ring for a few months.
They haven’t had a single event together since the beginning of the season.
When she’s overseas, he’s here and vice versa.
She only goes out with friends.
He does too.
They mostly or at least often do engagements separately. Always have.. That’s common for welfare royals (I refuse to call them working). Engagement ring means nothing, that’s the reason the media keep floating H and M splitting. Bagshot is huge.. They can live separately together easily. There would have to be a reason for them to split.
I hope it is Princess Racist of Kent and her Putin loving husband.
Not gonna happen. She was caught having an affair and Prince Michael took her back.
My money is on Zara and the thug, he has mouthed of once to often and spoken out of turn about other members of the Royal family. Bye bye Mike, don’t let the door hit you on the arse on your way out.
Her brother also recently got divorced and so she might see how it’s just better to not stay married when it’s not working out.
I always forget that Peter and Autumn got divorced, lol.
Yeah he got divorced and it worked out really well for him (probably b/c Autumn kept her mouth shut and the replacement fits the mold really well) so it not a horrible example to follow.
Zara isn’t royal, is she? Doesn’t matter for the purposes of a blind item.
Well, I guess it depends on how you define royal. By blood – yes, she is, as her grandmother was Queen. But by title, no, she isn’t.
Guessing it’s not in the close circle we usually talk about but still royal.
Maybe Lady Sarah or Lady Helen Windsor? I don’t know their married names. Kent’s heir?
Lady Helen is the Duke of Kent’s daughter and she is married to art dealer Timothy Taylor. Their marriage did have some upheaval when he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s disease, but he survived and they went on to have two additional children after the cancer. I just read an interview with one of their sons on his first gallery opening and it didn’t seem like there were problems there.
Helen’s brother, Lord Nicholas Windsor, converted to Roman Catholocism and lost his place in line of succession. He married another Catholic in a ceremony in the Vatican and they had three children. I know it has raised some eyebrows that Nicholas has been solo at a lot of big royal events in recent years, including the Queen’s funeral and Prince Philip’s memorial service, so it would not surprise me if they announced a separation.
My money is on Zara and Mike.
I’m not going to speculate, but I thought it was extremely odd that Zara attended the Christmas concert with her divorced brother and HIS children. Why wouldn’t she show up with her own daughter, for example.
I think it’s the Tindalls, but it could be Edward and Sophie for so many reasons.
Well, I vote Mike T. out.
Idiot, loud mouthed, cheater.
Sophie and Edward seem settled in some kind of agreement. I’m more concerned that Edward is very ill vs. separating.
Are any of the Spencers considered close relatives?
Diana has several nieces, and her brother Charles is on his 3 or 4th marriage, isn’t he?
I hope it’s not either of the Yorks.
No, the Spencers are NOT blood royal relatives to the core royals, despite their long-time connections to royalty (and their royal-related ancestry, which is more English than the German-British royal family).
The Shands are definitely not blood royals 🙄, even despite being connected to royalty (their background in terms of British class structure, is gentry). Camzilla is a married-in royal, and she takes pride in the fact that her great-great-grandmother, Alice Keppel, was a beloved mistress of Edward VII (the first son of Queen Victoria).
Money is on Will and Kate despite disclaimer.
Definitely Zara and Mike.
I’ve heard that Anne and Tim have an arrangement, she can’t get divorced again so they just put up with each other.
Zara and Mike. He’s a loose cannon, an utter boor and soccer yob, and very possibly a serial cheater. He’s an albatross around Zara’s neck as she’s now tainted by association and really needs to wash off the Tindall stank.
I think there will be two royal breakups in 2024, and Dolittle and Pegs will be one of them. I think something will happen that will expose another affair or the fact they live separately.
As for the big Republican death, I predict Trump.
He’s the same age his dad was when he died, he’s incredibly unhealthy, and the stress levels are through the roof with his court case, now Colorado, and incessant rantings on social media. Sadly, his cult followers will likely make him a martyr. May he be buried on a browned-out golf course!
zara and mike. he’s trash and the way he keeps bringing up the royal family on his podcast is weird af.
the recent comments by his buddy james haskell were so bizarre, he made jokes about mike wanting charles to die in a plane crash.
Wow Atlantababe! RE; your sentence @ Haskel saying Mike T wants King Charles to die in plane crash!?
I wonder if King Charles (and William) are somehow encouraging/ pushing Zara to divorce Mike in order to tee up and ease the way for Prince William to divorce Kate next summer??
That Mike is creep and she may have finally started getting fed up or embarrassed by his behavior!? but may be C and W saw this as an opening to get rid of both those “”lower class riff/raff”
Today a new a insult where Mike calls PWilly = One Pint Willy …
at best it was a joke in bad taste imo . it was from the same interview where he trashed harry and meghan. he said that mike forced out harry, andrew from the family and his next victim would be charles who suddenly dies in a plane crash.
My money is on Zara and Mike. There aren’t any major events happening now and that’s all non-working royals get invited to so there’s no point in being married now. No more limelight for Mike. Also the queen is gone and the king is an adulterer who married his mistress. Her mom is a divorcee as is her brother. There’s no need to try to preserve the marriage.
There was the Christmas lunch that was held today. Sophie and Edward arrived in the same car but Sophie was seated in the back with Louise. Anne and Tim arrived together by vehicle but I didn’t see any other pictures so I don’t know for sure which other couples attended together (usually the attendees are all listed with photographs, interesting).
My guess was Sophie & Edward. Sophie would still retain her title, just in the divorced styling.
Maybe this is not the BRF. So many others are cousins. Spain? Monaco? Norway? Denmark? Etc Etc.
I think it’s Eugenie and Jack. She hasn’t been wearing her wedding ring the last few outings I’ve seen her and Jack wasn’t at Kate’s Christmas thing. She also looked sad to me but I could be wrong.