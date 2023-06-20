King Charles is predictably upset about Prince William’s thunder-stealing

Prince William was really feeling himself over the weekend. His office made arrangements to completely overshadow King Charles’s first Trooping the Colour parade in two ways. One, William released two Father’s Day photos with his children, and he made sure to get the photos to the newspapers in time to make almost all of the Sunday papers. Secondly, William gave a big exclusive interview to Roya Nikkhah at the Sunday Times, wherein William made news by talking about housing homeless folks on Duchy land and he previewed his big new project, which will be launched in the coming days/weeks. As I said yesterday, I cannot wait to see how King Charles punishes William for all of this thunder-stealing. Well, it’s begun already. From the Mail’s Eden Confidential column:

Prince William’s decision to give his first big interview as heir to the throne on the weekend of his father’s inaugural King’s Birthday Parade has put the cat among the pigeons at the palace, I hear. In the interview, with The Sunday Times, the Prince talked about his ambitions to ‘end’ homelessness and failed to mention King Charles’s efforts to provide social housing when he was in charge of the Duchy of Cornwall. William caused further tensions by releasing a sweet Father’s Day photograph of him with his children in time for the Sunday papers. ‘The timing of the interview will certainly have raised eyebrows at Buckingham Palace,’ a senior former palace official tells me. ‘The interview and the Father’s Day picture have blown His Majesty off the front pages on the weekend of his first King’s Birthday Parade. It could have been sequenced better, especially given that the Duchy social-housing initiative isn’t being launched for a while yet.’ Media management is a thorny subject in the Royal Family. In his controversial memoir, Spare, Prince Harry claimed he and his brother, William, were restricted in how many public engagements they could undertake.

[From The Daily Mail]

Oh, William “failed to mention King Charles’s efforts to provide social housing when he was in charge of the Duchy of Cornwall” as well? Probably because… Charles wasn’t known for giving away free housing to unhoused people? Charles ran the Duchy like a profitable real estate empire (which it is), not a charity. Anyway, “It could have been sequenced better” is definitely Britspeak for “the King is mad as a hornet.” I find this curious too: “especially given that the Duchy social-housing initiative isn’t being launched for a while yet.” William made it sound like it would launch within the next week or two – was his interview just another promise to be keen? And if the launch isn’t for a few months, why did William give the interview? It’s a lot like Kate and Chelsea Flower Show mess – William did all of this knowing that he was going to overshadow his father.