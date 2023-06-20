King Charles is predictably upset about Prince William’s thunder-stealing

Prince William was really feeling himself over the weekend. His office made arrangements to completely overshadow King Charles’s first Trooping the Colour parade in two ways. One, William released two Father’s Day photos with his children, and he made sure to get the photos to the newspapers in time to make almost all of the Sunday papers. Secondly, William gave a big exclusive interview to Roya Nikkhah at the Sunday Times, wherein William made news by talking about housing homeless folks on Duchy land and he previewed his big new project, which will be launched in the coming days/weeks. As I said yesterday, I cannot wait to see how King Charles punishes William for all of this thunder-stealing. Well, it’s begun already. From the Mail’s Eden Confidential column:
Prince William’s decision to give his first big interview as heir to the throne on the weekend of his father’s inaugural King’s Birthday Parade has put the cat among the pigeons at the palace, I hear. In the interview, with The Sunday Times, the Prince talked about his ambitions to ‘end’ homelessness and failed to mention King Charles’s efforts to provide social housing when he was in charge of the Duchy of Cornwall.
William caused further tensions by releasing a sweet Father’s Day photograph of him with his children in time for the Sunday papers.
‘The timing of the interview will certainly have raised eyebrows at Buckingham Palace,’ a senior former palace official tells me. ‘The interview and the Father’s Day picture have blown His Majesty off the front pages on the weekend of his first King’s Birthday Parade. It could have been sequenced better, especially given that the Duchy social-housing initiative isn’t being launched for a while yet.’
Media management is a thorny subject in the Royal Family. In his controversial memoir, Spare, Prince Harry claimed he and his brother, William, were restricted in how many public engagements they could undertake.
[From The Daily Mail]
Oh, William “failed to mention King Charles’s efforts to provide social housing when he was in charge of the Duchy of Cornwall” as well? Probably because… Charles wasn’t known for giving away free housing to unhoused people? Charles ran the Duchy like a profitable real estate empire (which it is), not a charity. Anyway, “It could have been sequenced better” is definitely Britspeak for “the King is mad as a hornet.” I find this curious too: “especially given that the Duchy social-housing initiative isn’t being launched for a while yet.” William made it sound like it would launch within the next week or two – was his interview just another promise to be keen? And if the launch isn’t for a few months, why did William give the interview? It’s a lot like Kate and Chelsea Flower Show mess – William did all of this knowing that he was going to overshadow his father.
London, 17th June 2023. The King joins other members of the Royal Family on the palace balcony for a fly-past by the Royal Air Force. Trooping of the Colour has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign, King Charles III.
The Royal Family receive the crowds and look on at the flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Colour, the King's Birthday Parade, London, UK on June 17 2023.
The Royal Family receive the crowds and look on at the flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Colour, the King’s Birthday Parade, London, UK on June 17 2023. Present (L-R) Sir Timothy Laurence, the Princess Royal, (Princess Anne), Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Princess of Wales, HRH Prince of Wales (Prince William), HM King Charles III, HM Queen Camilla, Duke of Edinburgh (Prince Edward), Duchess of Edinburgh (Sophie), Duke of Kent, Duchess of Gloucester, Duke of Gloucester.,Image: 783948830, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Lee Floyd / Avalon
The Royal Family receive the crowds and look on at the flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Colour, the King’s Birthday Parade, London, UK on June 17 2023. Present (L-R) Sir Timothy Laurence, the Princess Royal, (Princess Anne), Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Princess of Wales, HRH Prince of Wales (Prince William), HM King Charles III, HM Queen Camilla, Duke of Edinburgh (Prince Edward), Duchess of Edinburgh (Sophie), Duke of Kent, Duchess of Gloucester, Duke of Gloucester.,Image: 783949042, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Lee Floyd / Avalon
London, 17th June 2023. The King joins other members of the Royal Family, including the Princess Royal and her husband, Prince William, the Prince of Wales and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, Queen Camilla, Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh and Edward, Duke of Edinburgh,on the palace balcony for a fly-past by the Royal Air Force. Trooping of the Colour has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign, King Charles III. Over 1400 soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians take part in the display.,Image: 783954319, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Imageplotter / Avalon
King Charles III leads members of The Royal Family on his first Trooping the Colour, the monarch's official birthday parade

Where: London, United Kingdom

When: 17 Jun 2023
Featuring: King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 17 Jun 2023
King Charles III leads members of The Royal Family on his first Trooping the Colour, the monarch’s official birthday parade
Featuring: King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 17 Jun 2023
Annual Order of the Garter Service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, Berkshire.
Featuring: King Charles III
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 19 Jun 2023
King Charles III leads members of The Order of the Garter to the annual Garter Service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle

Where: Windsor, United Kingdom

When: 19 Jun 2023
Featuring: King Charles III
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 19 Jun 2023
Of COURSE Willie planned this to hog the headlines. This just adds to the planning of his own coronation, and the quite frankly ridiculous fawning coverage he and Kate had ahead of the Clowning. Something interesting though…Baroness Bruck on Twitter has become very critical of WanK lately…and so noticeably so that derangers now accuse her of being a Sussex Squad sleeper agent. Anyone else noticed this?
Baroness Buck was a Megxit deranger before the Queen died. Let’s not pay attention to her.
@Amy Bee – she’s still very much an anti-Meghan and Harry deranger…I just find it curious that she seems to have turned on William and Kate. I wonder what’s behind the change in messaging.
@valar: Why are we supposed to care what she thinks then?
This is the first I’ve heard of her. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
@Amy Bee
Valar Dohaeris is probably trying to show that it’s a sign of how factions are being redrawn.
While first it was all the senior royals against H&M, now they seem to be lining up against each other.
@valar dohaeris: it’s because she’s a monarchist first and foremost. And Charles is the King. What william did undermines charles. As a monarchist she’s got a problem with that.
That doesn’t change the fact that she’s a lunatic deranger that should be locked up in a mental institution l.
It serves Charles right. Trouble in paradise for charles and will. There will be retribution .
I wonder what exactly the “trouble in paradise” is. This is very clearly CRex and Camzilla vs WanK and I really hope we find out why.
“ It’s a lot like Kate and Chelsea Flower Show mess – William did all of this knowing that he was going to overshadow his father.” After Keen showed up early and stole all the photographers from her in-laws, I was convinced that she did so with W’s blessing. I’m still leaning toward that.
exactly.
this is retaliation for all the middleton stories that camilla and charles are behind. tit for tat. it’s ridiculous.
It does serve Charles right. Harry is the one who’s always spoke up for Charles despite a difficult history & even defended Camilla & it was thrown in his face when he needed family support.
Camilla tominey said C&W weren’t on speaking terms for a few years. Like K&W, C&W teamed up to get rid of a mutual enemy- Meghan. Now she’s gone & Harry with her, Will is back to being happy to show his disdain for Charles. He & Kate were very passive aggressive with the coronation, arriving late & after C&C, having their SM footage focused on them & not C&C, barely acknowledging Camilla at the coronation concert, Kate wearing Diana jewels on the day.
William didn’t post Charles on Father’s Day & did interview leaning into Diana memories on the eve of his fathers first trooping which ensured no front pages for Charles “historic event”. Get your popcorn because the war is on!
Oh & apparently Charles already arranged for social housing at duchy of Cornwall property so William pretending to to reinvent the wheel as usual. This so called housing initiative Sounds like William would just be another rich landlord making money of fact the government doesn’t make enough council housing. I’d eat my hat if William actually gave housing to homeless people for free.
Good let them fight.
Charles looks ridiculous in those robes.
Please don’t comment on men’s clothing. /s
Whenever I see Charles, all I can think is that he got into the children’s dress up box again. He looks utterly ridiculous in his play costumes.
How trashy is King Charles that he’s upset that his own son bumped him off the front pages by way of Father’s Day photos? And now he’s beefing about the Duchy of Cornwall and social housing with his son? Truly if the front pages are so dang important, he needs to become less petty and more interesting. Good luck with that!
Will is Charles 2.0. They are very much alike same pettiness and meanness .naturally they would clash. Charles should remember his 30 years of speaking of coronation plans while his mother was still alive. Now will is doing the same with kates uncle Gary urging Charles to step down
The bit about it not really starting for a little while stuck to me too. William really made a choice here! Is this because or partly because he’s not getting the real estate he wants? Does he think it’s clever for him to be pushing homelessness when he’s trying to get another home from Charles? It sounds like the kind of thing he would think makes him look extraordinarily clever and ruthless. “Pa, you know what this is really about.” But actually, it’s really patronizing and cruel to the unhoused.
I think William and Charles deserve each other. Kinda happy they’ve ended up stuck with each other.
That’s how I feel too
“Isn’t being launched for a while yet.” I was surprised that it might be launched over the summer. Isn’t that a low energy time for the Wales? Summer vacay and all that. Launching in the fall makes more sense. Then it can compete with IG. Or try to anyways.
Honestly I think William made up an answer to a question about social housing in relation to the Duchy and now he’s stuck with coming up with a program. He had no “upcoming” program, it solely existed from that interview and now they have to produce something because it’s gotten such huge headlines.
Remember, there was that line about whoever was with him being aghast that William had provided a concrete detail. He went off-leash. You’re right that the interesting thing is to see if he follows through with his first response to Roya’s pointed question about using duchy resources.
My thoughts exactly. I think William went off piste in that interview. I’m sure there will be no more talk of providing social housing via the Duchy. It will be allowed to fade away until everyone’s forgotten about it. Much like every other “big initiative” the Waleses come up with.
Harry lives rent free in William’s head. That’s the true Wails housing program. Dear old Pa is collateral damage in William’s ego quest. Like father like son.
I honestly had no idea that Trooping the Colour was even happening this past weekend, and I live in London. No one I know gives a crap!
Exactly! KC should be grateful Baldemort (who is still an a*s) took the focus off the sparse crowds and basically empty balcony of Trooping.
I find it so odd that this family sets up, and funds, individual press offices for their principals – which are designed to run independently and with little daily coordination – and then gets mad when those offices…run independently and step on each other’s news cycles. When QEII was alive, there were THREE offices. It really seems now like Liz didn’t care, but we know that Charles sure does, so it’s curious that he hasn’t restructured.
How incredibly sad that these two can’t even get through something as benign as Father’s Day without turning it into a bitter competition. How can either of them ever expect to command respect as a head of state — much less head of a religion whose most deeply held value is supposed to be forgiveness! — when they’re more interested in outdoing one another than displaying any sort of leadership?
The monarchy showing itself to be a petty, vindictive institution as well as a racist one. When hierarchy is all that matters, individuals will claw for the top rung.
All I can think after reading this, as well as yesterday’s story about Charles’s odd selection of Father’s Day photos, is that…an actual family wouldn’t have to passive-aggressively message each other via the tabloids simply to communicate with one another. This is just so pitiful!
The pics seems defensive in my opinion..like he had to reach back 25+ years to prove he wasn’t an awful father.
If the Firm were a publicly listed company, it’s ’employees’ would be fired. The lack of professionalism, the constant infighting impacting productivity, they are a total joke and wouldn’t survive for five minutes in the real world. As evidenced by the short lived careers of Edward, Sophie, and Khate.
21sr Century court intrigue. One wonders what would be going on if public beheadings were still a thing….
The royal cult games have begun. Chuckles and Peg will fight it out in the tabloids. Chuckles has Horsilla carrying him. Peg has Can’t and she really isn’t of any help. Who will help Peg? What and whose skeletons will be revealed? This is going to be good. So let’s get ready to ruuuuuumble!
Yesterday the Fail dug up and republished that photo of Kate with her hair extension showing from way back when. Kate tried to cover it up by saying it was a childhood surgery scar (pause for laughter) which has never been seen or heard about since. Surely that was a message from her loving in-laws to remind her that they have the key to the closet storing all the Wails’ skeletons.
A narcissist outplaying another narcissist.
Lol this will be very interesting to watch!
Will(& his wife) is actively trying to leapfrog over his father with the help of the press and successfully pushing him off the front pages but I’m sure C still prefers this to H but cause at least W isn’t “letting the side down”.
I wonder if this is W&K’s plan until C kicks the bucket. Just continue to push them off the front pages and dwarf his reign. The press finds C&C incredibly dull and boring & they’re not well liked by the gp. It’d be pretty easy to continue stepping on their news cycle.
William obviously timed this deliberately to overshadow the Trooping but also did it in a very clever way….the overlap with Father’s Day and his birthday tomorrow makes it less obvious to many that he is trying to overshadow Charles.
Is this about the Middleton articles? I dont think so, i think we would have gotten immediate pushback from KP on those if William had a big problem with them. I really think this is just about trying to ruin his father’s first Trooping.
Because the thing is, these things should not matter. There is enough press coverage for both charles and william. But we all know this matters a great deal to Charles and William absolutely knows that and absolutely knows how this is going over in BP/CH.
It’s so much more fun to watch the battle when I don’t care about either side. Interesting difference in strategies – W&K are more bold and aggressive, C&C are passive and sneaky. And it’ll be interesting to see how the media deals with it. Before, it was easy to all join in hating Meghan, but now will they take sides?
I totally agree. Not yet rooting for anyone, except I kind of am rooting for Camilla because they all deserve her usurping the throne and stealing all the wealth and riches for her soggy, soppy azz.
Lol, I think you’ve convinced me – having Camilla come out on top would be the perfect ending for the monarchy.
Pegs is the son Chuck deserves.
I wonder if some of this is a power play from William, like sure dad you might be the king now but Kate and I are still way more popular and intersting
If I understand correctly, prior to Charles becoming king, William (and Kate/kids) were almost totally reliant on him for money, correct? But now that he is POW and controls the duchy of Cornwall money, he is much less reliant on daddy dearest?
I think some of this is simply a middle finger to Charles of “I don’t have to coordinate with you or play your game where I can only do X so as not to overshadow you.” For W and K who are both lazy AF, I don’t think it’s about doing more, I think it’s about doing it whenever they want on their own schedule. I think they’ve always kind of done that (the coordination is clearly always lacking) but I think there is more behind it now. Which then the only way for Charles to “punish” him is through the tabloids (so healthy, what a relationship), which Harry outed in Spare. So when Charles (or Camilla since she’s his enforcer) inevitably does that, many people will take note and be reminded how much of a dogshit father Chucky is.
I think W/K suck, don’t get me wrong, but this is funny and has the vibes of a power play that will make Charles stomp his feet in rage which is very funny to me.
BitsyCS, That is a good point: the financial dependency of the royals on (the queen and) KC before W became PoW most likely led to deep resentment. KC probably used it as a means of control, which is now leading to W&K taking revenge.
Come on, Chuck! Hit back! Suggesting you’re bothered by his behaviour is not enough, I’m sure you have a few delicious morsels about Wails you can leak to your rat friends.
I’ve had all my pocorn ready for Chucky vs. Willy on the tabloid press for a while and it looks like it’s getting closer and closer.
Technically, Eden IS right about Chuck providing social housing on duchy land. He’s just not known for it because it was more about playing around with his own urban planning initiatives than providing shelter for people. Poundbury and that other settlement he was building–I can’t remember the name of it–has social housing mixed in with private housing so that the two are indistinguishable.
I have a feeling that when William says social housing will built in the Duchy of Cornwall, he’s talking about more of those pre-planned units, since those developments aren’t finished yet. He’s going to use something that was already in progress and say that he’s ramping up work on it or increasing it by X percentage and take credit for it. Then, he will fail to follow through, but no one will call him out on it.
And he definitely timed this interview just to tick off his father. I’m now starting to think he was late to the cost-a-nation on purpose.
Simple problem to solve, Charles. Return The Duchy of Cornwall to the Treasury and put William on your payroll.
Another way is centralise all PR under Buckingham Palace in order to reduce staffing and administration cost and bring Kensington Palace under your control,