The Sun: Netflix is ‘unlikely to renew’ the Sussexes’ contract, no follow-up docuseries

Since 2020, I’ve wondered how open-ended the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix contract is. I suspect “not very.” I fully admit I don’t know much about entertainment-contract law, but I believe the reports that their Netflix production deal was for a certain length of time, with certain targets needing to be met to assure certain financial incentives. While Harry & Meghan was one of Netflix’s most popular docuseries of all time, the panicked reporting around the Sussexes making some kind of Kardashian-level reality show never panned out. Neither did my idea for Meghan to do a cooking show, nor my idea for a behind-the-scenes look at Archewell’s charity arm. Would it be surprising to learn that H&M’s Netflix contract will be coming to a close this year or next? And would it be surprising to see the British media paint that fact as something negative about Meghan solely?
Netflix is unlikely to renew the Sussexes’ mega-bucks contract — believing “the lemon has been fully squeezed”. Their tell-all six-parter Harry & Meghan was the most-watched subscription TV show of 2022, but there are no plans for a follow-up series.
The reputed £81million Netflix deal, believed to be paid in instalments, was announced in 2020. But bosses are said to now feel Meghan “lives in her own bubble” and does not seem to have “grasped the economic reality”.
A source added: “There is a less friendly attitude from some at the top. The feeling is that the lemon has been fully squeezed. The big bucks Harry and Meghan signed on for do not exist today.”
The Sun on Sunday understands the Sussexes are prepared to see out their contractual obligations with Netflix. Harry will feature in an Invictus Games series, with screening planned later this summer. Meghan is said to be in talks with other firms after Archetypes was pulled “by mutual agreement”.
Why is Meghan being accused of bubble-mentality and not Harry? Didn’t they both sign up with Spotify and Netflix? Didn’t Meghan deliver a popular and acclaimed podcast? Didn’t they deliver a huge docu-series for Netflix? Again, I suspect their Netflix deal was for four or five years and they’ll see out the end of their contract, and it’s being spun as “Netflix isn’t happy” when really, it’s just a deal which will end at a certain time (and Netflix probably won’t renew it). Maybe the Sun is wrong and they have something coming up after Heart of Invictus, you never know.
Sounds bogus to me. The putting Down of Meghan sounds like the usual media criticism. I doubt Netflix would issue such a statement.
No one has a lifetime contract so if it ends after 3 years we shouldn’t be surprised. The British press is just hungry for news about Harry and Meghan and just churning out stories. We’re in for a very long summer.
It frees them to do what they want because no matter what the outcome is, the tabloids will always spin it as a failure.
Netflix is at least better structured than Spotify, but they have no qualms about cancelling stuff and after the pandemic boon, they are going through restructuration.
My guess is that they will deliver the content promised, will let the contract end and now that their production company is more established, start shopping it.
Amazon sounds a much better fit.
Why would they be unhappy after the performance of Harry and Meghan? And I know Suits isn’t just on her, but it was in the top 5 all weekend, and I’m sure Live to Lead got a larger market share due to their association. What reasons do Netflix have to be concerned about their ability to bring eyes? I see the BM is going to just spin the end of any contract as evidence that everyone hates them rather than normal business because they know the people who hate them just need that hit logic be damned.
Sounds to me like WME is the game changer. Netflix and Spotify served their purpose. Now with WME this couple will be in a better position to maximize their earning potential and portfolio. A none story for me. The Sussexes are in a growing phase and I wish them well. The gutter gossipers are in the glum and doom phase.
I agree. I don’t think Harry and Meghan ever intended to be producers of documentaries for the rest of their lives. Netflix and Spotify were necessary in 2020. They have established themselves now and are probably ready to move onto other things. I also don’t believe the bulk of their wealth comes from these deals but instead from their investments. When Better Up goes public I expect Harry is due for a big windfall. I think many people are ignorant as to how rich people really make their money.
You nailed it very succinctly. Netflix and Spotify were a hit the ground running phase. The Sussexes are in the moving on phase now. The vitriol coming from the UK amplified by some gossipers in the US are actually helping them to build out their brand.
That’s definitely a step by explanation. Makes sense all around. Just have to be patient for H&M content, silly rota rats….
Of course the British media is putting it on Meghan. Blaming her for everything that has gone “wrong” with that disgusting family is one of their favorite pastimes. And with all of the talk of her not doing anything, it’s alluding to her being lazy and that bullshit trope of black people being lazy. The are just throwing shit on the wall to see what sticks.
They delivered one of the top docuseries in Netflix’s history but sure, Netflix is over them.
Would I love to see more content from them on Netflix? Yes. Do I think there may be other projects in the works that we don’t know about? Yes. Do I think there is going to be another docuseries like the one that came out in November? No.
My guess is their contract was for a specific period of time with certain production goals; they’ll meet those goals (i.e. three documentary series, or something) and then move on.
@Becks also, wasn’t she working on producing an animated series and it was canceled due to Netflix gutting their animation department? How’s that her fault?
Yes, she was! and that was spun a great deal like Spotify….”Netflix drops Meghan!!” when in reality they dropped their entire animation department. It wasn’t anything personal aimed at Meghan. So that was one series they could have offered Netflix and that could have aired had Netflix not axed that department.
*Do we still say things “aired” when its streaming?
The docuseries was always a one time deal. It’s amusing and bizarre that the British media keeps reporting it as a reality show. I do think more was supposed to with Netflix and Spotify. Although the pandemic put up a couple of barriers which made the transition more complicated.
Here’s the thing: H+M signed those deals with Netflix and Spotify YEARS ago, and they’ve been mutually beneficial. The streaming numbers and press Netflix got from their series? The listening numbers (I don’t know the podcast term) and AWARD Archetypes got? And for H+M, it got them some liquid cash so they could get out of Dodge. It wasn’t a blood oath! Like others have said in other posts, there was probably a higher expectation on output and the desire to have more royal tea spilled, but H+M aren’t the villains/victims that some people expected them to be. They’re human beings trying to navigate an incredibly untenable situation. So I don’t read any of this (and I don’t think any Sussex Squaddie does either) as a sign of the jig being up and people jumping ship from Camp Sussex. They negotiated those deals on their own, without the WME and power brokers of the world. Bravo to them. Now we’re about to see what it looks like when the professionals are handling it.
Why do they keep acting like Meghan doesn’t know how the entertainment industry works? She hustled and made her way in it for YEARS before she met Harry.
Oh God, why won’t they just focus on the taxpayer-funded leeches and leave them alone? They’re not broke not struggling and they’re not coming back.
In other words, they don’t know shit.
I’m going to postulate something. In recent months, Archewell has made moves to move most of their operations in house. That might include producing their own content and syndicating it.
I’ll give an example. Before KPop group BTS became the biggest group on the planet, they were from a small company and often got cut from music shows or were treated like shit went they went on variety shows. So at first they just started creating their own content and putting it on YouTube. Then they created their own platform Weverse and stream their original content there. And they often stream live concerts. Weverse has become so popular, now other KPop groups and some Western acts have joined the platform.
I can see Archewell moving in that direction.
At this point, I don’t see how the BM are at all relevant when it comes to H&M. They don’t know anything and they can’t really affect anything.
I don’t know what kind of content Netflix wants from H&M, but I’d watch an African wildlife tour with Harry.
They made a documentary about their tour in South Africa in less than a month and Harry did a documentary about Sentebale and Lesotho when he was only 19 years old, even though he didn’t have all the same potential that he has now. I wonder why all this delay in producing content now? They have produced only two docuseries so far, and this is not something to be proud of.
A worldwide pandemic, a traumatic miscarriage, then had a baby, took parental leave, coordinated and pulled off a massively successful Invictus Games, the Queen died, lots of shit happened.
The documentary in South Africa was about events that only happened for a period of 10 days. And I doubt that Harry produced the Sentebale and Lesotho documentaries. And NOW everything they do is micro-analyzed. Under the circumstances, I would be very careful about content I put out also. What will be put out for a RF member isn’t the same as the standards for a large production company looking at mass appeal. And mass appeal tends to be for the non-intellectual if you look at most shows and movies put out. What they have put out has been much more successful than any of those documentaries you mention.
Harry didn’t make those documentaries. They were produced by BBC/ITV. Companies that produce that kind of content regularly and have large teams on their staff. To compare them with a newly established company like Archewell makes no sense. I think they have done remarkably well considering they set up a foundation and production company from scratch during a pandemic. Meghan was also pregnant twice during that time period.
This sounds like concern trolling to me. I hour low budget documentaries for ITV or whatever about their tours is way different than producing global content for a streaming service. Two, the content they’ve put out for Netflix so far has been extremely successful. Three, they’ve gone through significant life changes in the midst of the pandemic and an international smear campaign, what do you want from them? You don’t know the details of their deal or what they may or may not have in the works. Sit this one out.
They signed with Netflix in last quarter of 2020 & we had a little global pandemic kicking off in 2021 which obviously slowed down many projects. Meghan had an animated series in development which was stopped when Netflix cut their animation department & budget.
Meghan also got pregnant, had a miscarriage, got pregnant again & gave birth in the period from 2020-2022
So far they released Harry & Meghan, live to lead & Netflix confirmed that the heart of invictus docuseries is coming this summer. Apparently theres also a scripted series that’s been greenlit. So for a new content outfit that seems reasonable rate
Anyway after Spotify news which none of the uk media broke, I knew the uk tabloids would suddenly have access to anonymous Netflix execs etc
Maybe Netflix wasn’t interested in that sort of content. Someone who worked with them at Spotify said they had good ideas that weren’t greenlit.
I think Meghan has good business instincts–cause let’s be real she’s running that part of the Sussex Show–and would rather produce a few well-received projects than spend, spend spend and inundate us with content. We will always receive a trickle.
Also, I think Spotify putting its reputation behind Joe Rogan probably ensured that the Archewell Productions would not expand beyond Archetypes.
Prince Harry and Meghan will have produced three series for Netflix: Harry & Meghan, LIve to Lead, and Invictus. These tabloids forget that Netflix canceled plans for Pearl, the animated series that Meghan planned to produce with David Furnish. That would have been four series. Harry and Meghan signed with both Spotify and Netflix in 2020. In the past three years, they have produced Archetypes, two books, and three series. That is a lot in three years when there was a pandemic, and Meghan not only had a miscarriage but also got pregnant again and gave birth to Lili.
And don’t forget putting on the Invictus Games! They have accomplished a LOT. But for the RRs it’s never enough because they want a constant stream of activity they can report on.
They also have to minimize the Sussexes because the UK branch isn’t doing sh*t but making announcements and changing clothes. Don’t forget that part of the equation. Harry’s appearance at the Warrior Games with all of the big brass upset a lot of people and Invictus is coming up in a couple of months. The UK Royal PR team has to make the Sussexes look like lazy grifters so the real lazy grifters can fly under the radar.
Harry also did TMYCS with Oprah (for Apple), a significant multi part project and one of the early things done post leaving the UK. He was on screen but also worked BTS – Oprah joked about how he always had his notes ready before she did.
I wonder if all Spotify and Netflix were in for were the salacious details and wanted more access to H&M’s personal lives than they wanted to give. Netflix should be happy, they got more pix of the children than any other outlet.
There’s a writers strike and nothing is getting done that wasn’t already in the pipeline or is using non WGA writers. Plus how long was production shut down during the pandemic? So if huge companies had projects delayed how are Harry and Meghan supposed to be churning out content nonstop? Their contracts are small potatoes compared to these big studios. Daily Fail and all these other UK rags are being ridiculous. They should be concerned with their own finances instead of the Sussexes. Also WME can’t make any money off of Meghan unless she signs new deals or renegotiates the old ones. So not surprised that these old deals are ending.
The real truth is that Netflix is running out of money as it transitions to an ad-tier service and isn’t going to be chasing ANYONE with those stupid hundred-multiple million deals anymore. Same with Spotify. These stupid “start-up” media companies broke the models that worked in favor of unsustainable prestige projects used to price out the competition, but that they themselves couldn’t afford either. If anyone is to blame for failed deals, it’s Netflix, Spotify, all these “tech” start-ups run by tech bros with no business or common sense.
Every story coming out of British tabloid media since Harry and Meghan left Britain to pursue financial independence has been written with the expectation of them failing. The British tabloids are unable to accept the prospect of the Sussexes succeeding outside of the royal institution. Therefore even when the Sussexes are succeeding, the British tabloids pursue an angle that aligns with their expectation of failure for the Sussexes. It’s how propaganda works. I admire how the Sussexes have been able to successfully launch a start up production company and made moves to shift their strategy as necessary with key representation to pivot for continued success, proving the British tabloids and their sycophantic readership wrong. The tabloids have been sent into a frenzy to try to find stories to support their propaganda narrative that the Sussexes would fail. One hell of a David and Goliath story – Go Team Sussex. Praying for the Sussexes continued success and well-being.
Isn’t their series being put forward for an Emmy ? so why the negative spin from the Sun, its almost like they are infering the Sussexes take their awards then get ditched by the platforms or vice versa.
On another note arent things like Spotify and netflix part of a whole new world changing our entertainment landscape. the old ways f doing things has changed. so it will be interesting to see how things change. will they move to paramount or HBO
Netflix shelved a bunch of content earlier including Pearl.
There’s a writers strike in place.
Spotify is getting messy with their flamboyant and inflammatory content like Rogan.
No one seems interested in the angle that the Sussexes took the high road and resisted all attempts for them to degrade the BRF and their families.
They have two series on Netflix already. I’m guessing all this talk is bc the second one didn’t do as well? But it was always a niche market.
The Sussexes have been crazy productive. If the average Joe produced Spare he would rest on his laurels for the next five years, raking in the praise and the royalties. The Harry & Meghan docu-series was a huge hit; Netflix could not have expected better.
Meghan did The Bench, Pearl, and I was constantly amazed at the research she had to have done to produce the content on her podcast. They’ve continued to do good works through Archewell: Uvalde outreach, vaccine equity, parental leave, their continuing work through World Central Kitchen, their refugee assistance drives with Amazon wish-lists, and I’m sure I’m missing more. Harry has put on one Invictus Games and is ready with another. He works with Better Up, Well Child, Travlyst, the military, and I know I’m forgetting important Harry stuff here too.
Meanwhile, Meghan had the massive but emotionally exhausting lawsuit victory against The Fail; Harry has continued to fight for journalistic honesty in his hacking trials, and Meghan has been constantly fending off lawsuits from her sister. Harry lost both grandparents and I seriously do not know how they kept their composure throughout the shenanigans that ensued during Betty’s funeral that felt like it would never end.
They have two adorable Munchkins, pets, chickens, a home, friends and polo tournaments. I don’t understand these comments that say the Sussexes haven’t produced enough; they are spread over so many interests/charities/causes. Honestly, what more do people want from them?
I hope it does end or WME is able to negotiate a First Look deal. I’m still salty Pearl was cut due to Netflix’s issues. That would’ve been a really cute kids series and I hope it’s able to come to actualization somewhere else. Though with the writer’s strike a lot of things will be up in the air.
Funny, there is a picture with this post, skipping is an option.
Groan. There’s no reason for a second docuseries; it had its own logic and ended. And I don’t even necessarily want a second Archetypes series. How many more stereotypes and guests can you pair effectively and not make a second series seem like a rehash?
I don’t think Harry is interested in being a content creator. WME/Meghan probably have a lot in the pipeline.