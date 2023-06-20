Princess Kate wore Alessandra Rich to the Order of the Garter service in Windsor

Here are some photos from Monday’s Order of the Garter service in Windsor. The service was held at St. George’s Chapel, the larger chapel on the Windsor Castle estate. It’s an annual thing, and all of the knights of the Garter are invited and there’s some kind of secret meeting or something. Prince Andrew is a knight of the Garter, but he was told to stay home. Princess Anne and Queen Camilla are both ladies of the Garter, and Prince William and Prince Edward are both knights of the Garter. They were all in attendance, but the foreign stranger-knights of the Garter (like King Felipe and King Willem-Alexander) skipped. This was King Charles’s first Order of the Garter service as sovereign.
No one ever mentions this, but the Princess of Wales is not a lady of the Garter. While I get that she’s just a married-in royal, she’s wife to the future king and mother of the future-future king. You would think that after eleven-years-plus of marriage, they would invite her into this special club. They have not. Sophie’s not a lady of the Garter either. Both Kate and Sophie showed up to support their spouses though.
Kate wore a polka-dotted Alessandra Rich dress with a matching Philip Treacy hat. I looked it up – this is not a repeat of the Rich dress she wore to Ascot last year. That Ascot dress had bigger “dots” and a ruffle across the chest. The Rich dress this week had no chest ruffle, but did have a similar cut to other Rich dresses Kate has worn. Interestingly, I think this is the first time Kate has worn Alessandra Rich since Rich gave that interview late last year – Rich said all the right things, but I definitely got the vibe that she doesn’t think Kate is the right model for her designs. Rich would prefer to see women wear her dresses with some humor and lightness. Kate wears these prissy, overworked, beruffled pieces with too much earnestness, like she really thinks this is high fashion.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales (L) and Britain’s Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh (R) react as they arrive at St George’s Chapel to attend the Most Noble Order of the Garter Ceremony in Windsor Castle in Windsor, on June 19, 2023. The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain, established by King Edward III nearly 700 years ago.,Image: 784251938, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: HENRY NICHOLLS / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales (L) and Britain’s Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh (R) react as they arrive at St George’s Chapel to attend the Most Noble Order of the Garter Ceremony in Windsor Castle in Windsor, on June 19, 2023. The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain, established by King Edward III nearly 700 years ago.,Image: 784251971, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: HENRY NICHOLLS / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales (L) and Britain’s Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh (R) hold their hats as they arrive at St George’s Chapel to attend the Most Noble Order of the Garter Ceremony in Windsor Castle in Windsor, on June 19, 2023. The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain, established by King Edward III nearly 700 years ago.,Image: 784251986, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: HENRY NICHOLLS / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales (C-L) and Britain’s Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh (C-R) look at Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales (2nd R) and Britain’s Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh (R) arriving at St George’s Chapel to attend the Most Noble Order of the Garter Ceremony in Windsor Castle in Windsor, on June 19, 2023. The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain, established by King Edward III nearly 700 years ago.,Image: 784252187, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: HENRY NICHOLLS / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales (L) and Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales leave in a horse-drawn carriage from St George’s Chapel after attending the Most Noble Order of the Garter Ceremony in Windsor Castle in Windsor, on June 19, 2023. The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain, established by King Edward III nearly 700 years ago.,Image: 784252412, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: HENRY NICHOLLS / Avalon
-
-
Camera Press Rota 04465561. The Prince and Princess of Wales attend the Royal Order Of The Garter Installation Service at Windsor Castle.,Image: 784267831, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Camera Press Rota, Model Release: no, Credit line: David Dyson / Avalon
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales depart the annual Order of the Garter Service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, Berkshire. Picture date: Monday June 19, 2023.,Image: 784271411, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: ***NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Yui Mok / Avalon
-
-
(left to right) The Prince of Wales, The Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duke of Edinburgh watch as King Charles and Queen Camilla depart the annual Order of the Garter Service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, Berkshire. Picture date: Monday June 19, 2023.,Image: 784271492, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: ***NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Yui Mok / Avalon
At least her hair is up and we don’t have to see those raggedy wiglets. I don’t like the dress or the shoes. Sophie looks a mess too.
ooof her look is taking Eliza Doolittle’s Ascot dress (in the movie) and dialing in 80s frumpiness up to 1000.
Why are we commenting on what women wear?
Kidding. Anyway, she looks off balance, like she’s going to fall over. Like her front side is heavier than her back. I like her outfit in theory but not execution. And the ruffles and puff sleeves? Anne Shirley would surely blush!!
Oh goody the polka dots and Victorian dressing is back. More pomp and circumstance crap to have ones picture taken.
Im kind off happy she’s back to the her victorian era dressing. This look in particular screams Diana but I get the feeling that it’s actually closer to her own style. She just loves frills and polka dots and buttons and a whole lot of busy on her dress.
She copied Diana’s royal ascot look all the way down to her shoes. She only spoke to Sophie when she saw no one else was around to talk to. It was quick and short. Still 😡 at her for going with Will to see the 🎥. Knowing Sophie can’t say no. She’s petty and mean spirited. Which is the reason she nor her Mom nor Pippa has female friends
The shoes are by a brand that M wore when she visited a school in Dagenham to mark International Women’s Day. K’s clutch is by another brand championed by M. To my knowledge K has never worn Jennifer Chamandi or Strathberry before.
Sophie and Kate are giving off “evil queen” energy in those pics.
Maybe more ugly stepsister? Especially Sophie. I myself am a shorter, rounder woman with plump, bumpy arms. After a lifetime of dressing myself, I can confidently say Sophie has chosen one of the worst dresses possible in terms of proportion, business, what it reveals and what it conceals. Just the absolute inverse of what she should be wearing.
Oh and I cannot believe Kate has two nearly identical polka dot dresses by the same designer. What a joke.
Wait until you see her outfit for today, @Gruey. It’s also very similar to one she has…the only difference is the black outline of the pockets at this point we can be assured that she has a serious problem.
From their Disney villain collection?
Very Eliza Doolittle. How fitting. And that lipstick color is all wrong for her.
She is SO heavily made up! Think how much make up she will need in another ten years.
And the hat is cosplaying a Garter hat. She may be dropping hints about wanting to join.
Ohhh I think you’re right about that hat she has on. She wants to play too.
Honestly when I saw just the head shot I thought she was in the club. We see you Kate.
She looks fine … like uninspired herself. But that hairpiece is working overtime on that chignon.
One of the RR wrote about this outfit and how terrib similar it was to last year’s Ascot brown and white polka dress. Also, KKate buying the same bespoke ndress and outfits to give the appearance of recycling Defeats Earthshit goals
Did Kate get some filler? Her cheeks look a little full.
I noticed that too ! In the photo on the carriage is quite clear…
What about S’s outfit? The hat, gaudy printed dress, oversized baroque pearl necklace and white shoes with criss-cross detail. What an expensive mess!
I ego this sentiment. Sophie looks terrible.
Oof, this look is bad. Stuffy, dated, and right out of a Victorian period piece movie. What modern princess dresses like this??
Are there a million articles about body language and Will’s dour expression? If PH went around looking like that there would be an influx of articles about how miserable he is in Calif and with Meghan. And what is up with the creepy way Sohie keeps staring at Kate?
Genuinely surprised Baldimort okayed her attendance at this.
Is anyone keeping track of the thousands and thousands worth of new cloths Kate has worn since we found out her broke, grifting parents are not paying the millions they owe to small businesses who trusted them?
She has worn something new almost every time she has done an engagement since the queen has passed. Even Camilla has worn more repeats than her.
They are not only new. This whole ensemble is bespoke..even the shoes! Which means pretty expensive too.
Add this bespoke appearance to the one on Saturday and you have thousands spent… and nobody talks about it. On the contrary, she’s admired for her clothing choices (yeah, believe it, it’s true..I was shocked when a group of friends, teachers and well-educated expressed their admiration for her troop ing the color appearance and her outfit for the weddingin Jordan. I guessed the propaganda works. We aren’t British but unfortunately every single outlet in my country repeats articles from daily fail etc.
She’s giving Eva Peron now – the extravagant, expensive wardrobe, regardless of the occasion. Reminds me of the song in the musical about Evita’s Rainbow Tour to Europe, full of clothes and jewels with the justification that, paraphrasing here, the peasants – the descamidos – needed to see her “high flying, adored” to have hope and beauty in their lives. Kate hasn’t done that so far, but she’s approaching that idea with her heavy spending of those Duchy pounds on her clothing and accessories. The woman reveals her shallowness and lack of identity every day, and in my mind, anything authentic about her is well and truly gone.
Oof, the dress with the fake cummerbund.
Just don’t take a deep breath.
The makeup is much too heavy, especially for the weather, and the straps of the shoes cut into the flesh of Kate’s ankles.
Water retention for whatever reason? No idea why she’s wearing these kinds of shoes then.
She’s wearing them because Diana wore the same type when she wore a polka dot dress like this.
Plus, Meghan wore the same type of shoe on the farewell tour in 2020 when she visited the school. Kate’s worn them a couple of times since then, but this particular pair isn’t attractive at all on her. You never see her with ankle swelling, but it seems apparent here. Not many women can carry off this style, but Meg did. It’s not working here.
A polka dot dress that closely resembles another polka dot dress. How scintillating and completely not wasteful at all.
Yeah, not fond of what’s happening in the poofy boob area.
Kate, as always, looks like a humorless tight-ass, an ironing board wrapped in fabric, and Sophie looks like a bridesmaid.
These endless ceremonies held every year just seem like made -up nonsense designed to make the RF look busy and important. It’s pathetic.
🎯
I love this Order of the Garter ceremony because Burger King always looks like he wants to die from embarrassment at the getup he has to wear. That photo with Kate and Sophie laughing at him as he marches by? Hilarious. I saw some folks trying to post some “festive glance” photos of Kate and Will from here, but they were a massive stretch. Per the usual, Willy’s eyes were focused elsewhere while Kate guffawed in his direction.
Wasn’t Megan ripped apart for wearing a sleeveless dress and here’s Sophie?
I actually kind of like this wacky get up on Kate. She looks better when she wears her hair up.
I know it’s Diana cosplay but the silhouette (?) of her dress is also giving Wallis Simpson on her wedding day.
She and Sophie look like they’re going to two entirely different events. No cohesion whatsoever. Also, isn’t Sophie breaking protocol with the sleeveless dress?
Prim is an understatement.
God what a waste of money. She has an appallingly similar dress from last year and yet she still needs to buy a new one. and a new hat, because she doesn’t have enough black and white hats I guess?
And I get that the Order of the Garter is traditional and one of the oldest Orders there is….but after the coronation and the weirdly muted trooping, I do not feel like this is sending the vibes about modernizing the monarchy and reaching a new generation etc that Charles and william talk about wanting to do…..
Didn’t they just have the Trooping of the Colors a few days ago?
Now this, another big showy official duties day.
Plus Fathers Day photos.
Over exposed y’all.
William in all the velvet, medals, feathered hat, LOL.
He always looks miserable in those outfits, just grinding his teeth.
Can’t blame him, he looks beyond goofy.
What a waste of money. Her bag and shoes were new too.
I think she looks good here. I like the outfit, except for the shoes which turn it into 40’s cosplay. The outfit would have looked better with some more modern shoes. But, she looks like a Princess, and that’s her job. Much better than that terrible green outfit from Trooping the Color.