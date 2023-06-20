Princess Kate wore Alessandra Rich to the Order of the Garter service in Windsor

Here are some photos from Monday’s Order of the Garter service in Windsor. The service was held at St. George’s Chapel, the larger chapel on the Windsor Castle estate. It’s an annual thing, and all of the knights of the Garter are invited and there’s some kind of secret meeting or something. Prince Andrew is a knight of the Garter, but he was told to stay home. Princess Anne and Queen Camilla are both ladies of the Garter, and Prince William and Prince Edward are both knights of the Garter. They were all in attendance, but the foreign stranger-knights of the Garter (like King Felipe and King Willem-Alexander) skipped. This was King Charles’s first Order of the Garter service as sovereign.

No one ever mentions this, but the Princess of Wales is not a lady of the Garter. While I get that she’s just a married-in royal, she’s wife to the future king and mother of the future-future king. You would think that after eleven-years-plus of marriage, they would invite her into this special club. They have not. Sophie’s not a lady of the Garter either. Both Kate and Sophie showed up to support their spouses though.

Kate wore a polka-dotted Alessandra Rich dress with a matching Philip Treacy hat. I looked it up – this is not a repeat of the Rich dress she wore to Ascot last year. That Ascot dress had bigger “dots” and a ruffle across the chest. The Rich dress this week had no chest ruffle, but did have a similar cut to other Rich dresses Kate has worn. Interestingly, I think this is the first time Kate has worn Alessandra Rich since Rich gave that interview late last year – Rich said all the right things, but I definitely got the vibe that she doesn’t think Kate is the right model for her designs. Rich would prefer to see women wear her dresses with some humor and lightness. Kate wears these prissy, overworked, beruffled pieces with too much earnestness, like she really thinks this is high fashion.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

43 Responses to “Princess Kate wore Alessandra Rich to the Order of the Garter service in Windsor”

  1. girl_ninja says:
    June 20, 2023 at 8:22 am

    At least her hair is up and we don’t have to see those raggedy wiglets. I don’t like the dress or the shoes. Sophie looks a mess too.

    Reply
  2. OriginalLaLa says:
    June 20, 2023 at 8:25 am

    ooof her look is taking Eliza Doolittle’s Ascot dress (in the movie) and dialing in 80s frumpiness up to 1000.

    Reply
    • ThatsNotOkay says:
      June 20, 2023 at 9:20 am

      Why are we commenting on what women wear?

      Kidding. Anyway, she looks off balance, like she’s going to fall over. Like her front side is heavier than her back. I like her outfit in theory but not execution. And the ruffles and puff sleeves? Anne Shirley would surely blush!!

      Reply
  3. Susan Collins says:
    June 20, 2023 at 8:26 am

    Oh goody the polka dots and Victorian dressing is back. More pomp and circumstance crap to have ones picture taken.

    Reply
    • Chloe says:
      June 20, 2023 at 8:44 am

      Im kind off happy she’s back to the her victorian era dressing. This look in particular screams Diana but I get the feeling that it’s actually closer to her own style. She just loves frills and polka dots and buttons and a whole lot of busy on her dress.

      Reply
      • WHAT says:
        June 20, 2023 at 9:06 am

        She copied Diana’s royal ascot look all the way down to her shoes. She only spoke to Sophie when she saw no one else was around to talk to. It was quick and short. Still 😡 at her for going with Will to see the 🎥. Knowing Sophie can’t say no. She’s petty and mean spirited. Which is the reason she nor her Mom nor Pippa has female friends

      • SURE says:
        June 20, 2023 at 9:30 am

        The shoes are by a brand that M wore when she visited a school in Dagenham to mark International Women’s Day. K’s clutch is by another brand championed by M. To my knowledge K has never worn Jennifer Chamandi or Strathberry before.

  4. ML says:
    June 20, 2023 at 8:26 am

    Sophie and Kate are giving off “evil queen” energy in those pics.

    Reply
    • Gruey says:
      June 20, 2023 at 9:11 am

      Maybe more ugly stepsister? Especially Sophie. I myself am a shorter, rounder woman with plump, bumpy arms. After a lifetime of dressing myself, I can confidently say Sophie has chosen one of the worst dresses possible in terms of proportion, business, what it reveals and what it conceals. Just the absolute inverse of what she should be wearing.

      Oh and I cannot believe Kate has two nearly identical polka dot dresses by the same designer. What a joke.

      Reply
      • First comment says:
        June 20, 2023 at 9:31 am

        Wait until you see her outfit for today, @Gruey. It’s also very similar to one she has…the only difference is the black outline of the pockets at this point we can be assured that she has a serious problem.

  5. Lucy2 says:
    June 20, 2023 at 8:26 am

    From their Disney villain collection?

    Reply
  6. M says:
    June 20, 2023 at 8:27 am

    Very Eliza Doolittle. How fitting. And that lipstick color is all wrong for her.

    Reply
  7. Brassy Rebel says:
    June 20, 2023 at 8:28 am

    She is SO heavily made up! Think how much make up she will need in another ten years.
    And the hat is cosplaying a Garter hat. She may be dropping hints about wanting to join.

    Reply
  8. UNCDancer says:
    June 20, 2023 at 8:31 am

    She looks fine … like uninspired herself. But that hairpiece is working overtime on that chignon.

    Reply
    • Chic says:
      June 20, 2023 at 8:39 am

      One of the RR wrote about this outfit and how terrib similar it was to last year’s Ascot brown and white polka dress. Also, KKate buying the same bespoke ndress and outfits to give the appearance of recycling Defeats Earthshit goals

      Reply
  9. Erica says:
    June 20, 2023 at 8:32 am

    Did Kate get some filler? Her cheeks look a little full.

    Reply
  10. SURE says:
    June 20, 2023 at 8:32 am

    What about S’s outfit? The hat, gaudy printed dress, oversized baroque pearl necklace and white shoes with criss-cross detail. What an expensive mess!

    Reply
  11. L84Tea says:
    June 20, 2023 at 8:36 am

    Oof, this look is bad. Stuffy, dated, and right out of a Victorian period piece movie. What modern princess dresses like this??

    Reply
  12. equality says:
    June 20, 2023 at 8:40 am

    Are there a million articles about body language and Will’s dour expression? If PH went around looking like that there would be an influx of articles about how miserable he is in Calif and with Meghan. And what is up with the creepy way Sohie keeps staring at Kate?

    Reply
  13. JaneBee says:
    June 20, 2023 at 8:42 am

    Genuinely surprised Baldimort okayed her attendance at this.

    Reply
  14. Lizzie says:
    June 20, 2023 at 8:42 am

    Is anyone keeping track of the thousands and thousands worth of new cloths Kate has worn since we found out her broke, grifting parents are not paying the millions they owe to small businesses who trusted them?

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      June 20, 2023 at 8:48 am

      She has worn something new almost every time she has done an engagement since the queen has passed. Even Camilla has worn more repeats than her.

      Reply
    • First comment says:
      June 20, 2023 at 9:21 am

      They are not only new. This whole ensemble is bespoke..even the shoes! Which means pretty expensive too.
      Add this bespoke appearance to the one on Saturday and you have thousands spent… and nobody talks about it. On the contrary, she’s admired for her clothing choices (yeah, believe it, it’s true..I was shocked when a group of friends, teachers and well-educated expressed their admiration for her troop ing the color appearance and her outfit for the weddingin Jordan. I guessed the propaganda works. We aren’t British but unfortunately every single outlet in my country repeats articles from daily fail etc.

      Reply
      • Babz says:
        June 20, 2023 at 9:38 am

        She’s giving Eva Peron now – the extravagant, expensive wardrobe, regardless of the occasion. Reminds me of the song in the musical about Evita’s Rainbow Tour to Europe, full of clothes and jewels with the justification that, paraphrasing here, the peasants – the descamidos – needed to see her “high flying, adored” to have hope and beauty in their lives. Kate hasn’t done that so far, but she’s approaching that idea with her heavy spending of those Duchy pounds on her clothing and accessories. The woman reveals her shallowness and lack of identity every day, and in my mind, anything authentic about her is well and truly gone.

  15. Nanea says:
    June 20, 2023 at 8:43 am

    Oof, the dress with the fake cummerbund.

    Just don’t take a deep breath.

    The makeup is much too heavy, especially for the weather, and the straps of the shoes cut into the flesh of Kate’s ankles.

    Water retention for whatever reason? No idea why she’s wearing these kinds of shoes then.

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      June 20, 2023 at 9:04 am

      She’s wearing them because Diana wore the same type when she wore a polka dot dress like this.

      Reply
      • Babz says:
        June 20, 2023 at 9:42 am

        Plus, Meghan wore the same type of shoe on the farewell tour in 2020 when she visited the school. Kate’s worn them a couple of times since then, but this particular pair isn’t attractive at all on her. You never see her with ankle swelling, but it seems apparent here. Not many women can carry off this style, but Meg did. It’s not working here.

  16. Jais says:
    June 20, 2023 at 8:46 am

    A polka dot dress that closely resembles another polka dot dress. How scintillating and completely not wasteful at all.

    Reply
  17. Eurydice says:
    June 20, 2023 at 8:50 am

    Yeah, not fond of what’s happening in the poofy boob area.

    Reply
  18. Red Weather Tiger says:
    June 20, 2023 at 8:51 am

    Kate, as always, looks like a humorless tight-ass, an ironing board wrapped in fabric, and Sophie looks like a bridesmaid.

    These endless ceremonies held every year just seem like made -up nonsense designed to make the RF look busy and important. It’s pathetic.

    Reply
  19. Harper says:
    June 20, 2023 at 8:58 am

    I love this Order of the Garter ceremony because Burger King always looks like he wants to die from embarrassment at the getup he has to wear. That photo with Kate and Sophie laughing at him as he marches by? Hilarious. I saw some folks trying to post some “festive glance” photos of Kate and Will from here, but they were a massive stretch. Per the usual, Willy’s eyes were focused elsewhere while Kate guffawed in his direction.

    Reply
  20. Normades says:
    June 20, 2023 at 9:08 am

    Wasn’t Megan ripped apart for wearing a sleeveless dress and here’s Sophie?

    I actually kind of like this wacky get up on Kate. She looks better when she wears her hair up.

    Reply
  21. TheWigletOfWails says:
    June 20, 2023 at 9:16 am

    I know it’s Diana cosplay but the silhouette (?) of her dress is also giving Wallis Simpson on her wedding day.

    She and Sophie look like they’re going to two entirely different events. No cohesion whatsoever. Also, isn’t Sophie breaking protocol with the sleeveless dress?

    Reply
  22. Chaine says:
    June 20, 2023 at 9:22 am

    Prim is an understatement.

    Reply
  23. Becks1 says:
    June 20, 2023 at 9:26 am

    God what a waste of money. She has an appallingly similar dress from last year and yet she still needs to buy a new one. and a new hat, because she doesn’t have enough black and white hats I guess?

    And I get that the Order of the Garter is traditional and one of the oldest Orders there is….but after the coronation and the weirdly muted trooping, I do not feel like this is sending the vibes about modernizing the monarchy and reaching a new generation etc that Charles and william talk about wanting to do…..

    Reply
  24. HeyKay says:
    June 20, 2023 at 9:30 am

    Didn’t they just have the Trooping of the Colors a few days ago?
    Now this, another big showy official duties day.
    Plus Fathers Day photos.
    Over exposed y’all.

    William in all the velvet, medals, feathered hat, LOL.
    He always looks miserable in those outfits, just grinding his teeth.
    Can’t blame him, he looks beyond goofy.

    Reply
  25. Amy Bee says:
    June 20, 2023 at 9:31 am

    What a waste of money. Her bag and shoes were new too.

    Reply
  26. elizabeth says:
    June 20, 2023 at 9:32 am

    I think she looks good here. I like the outfit, except for the shoes which turn it into 40’s cosplay. The outfit would have looked better with some more modern shoes. But, she looks like a Princess, and that’s her job. Much better than that terrible green outfit from Trooping the Color.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment