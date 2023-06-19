Prince William timed his Father’s Day portraits to get the covers of the Sunday papers

Kensington Palace released two photos of Prince William with his three children for Father’s Day. These photos were not taken by Kate, they were taken by photographer Millie Pilkington, the same photographer who did a second set of “birthday photos” for Princess Charlotte. I suspect that much like last year’s weird denim-ad photoshoot in Norfolk, William and Kate recently organized a family photoshoot day and they will continue to parcel out those photos at random moments this year. Just wait, their Christmas card photo will be from this same photoshoot. Now, that being said, these photos are actually kind of nice. I saw some critics say that they were setting up a “Single Dad William” narrative, but the Waleses always release photos of William solo with the kids for Father’s Day. At least these pics are flattering of the kids (unlike that screaming one from Jordan, iykyk)
The issue with the photos is not that William is solo with the kids, it’s that Kensington Palace timed the release of the photos specifically to make the front pages of all of the Sunday papers. KP could have held the photos until mid-day Sunday and they would have gotten the Monday front pages, and allowed King Charles’s first Trooping the Colour as sovereign to get the front pages on Sunday. You can tell it’s an issue because even royal reporters are talking about how curious it is that William (and not Charles) covers all of the major Sunday papers. Buckingham Palace’s people must have been screaming down the phone at various editors and reporters.
It’s the Chelsea Flower Show all over, right? That was supposed to be Charles and Camilla’s first Chelsea Flower Show and they scheduled their appearance for Media Day, only Kate made a surprise visit before the king and queen arrived, AND she had “prop children” bused into the event. Kate stole Charles and Camilla’s thunder and they’ve been punishing her for weeks. I wonder what will happen with this Father’s Day snafu? LMAO. I can’t wait, honestly. Charles is such a bitter, hateful old man, I love it when he drags Peg & Buttons.
Photos courtesy of Millie Pilkington for Kensington Palace.
