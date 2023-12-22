“Merry Christmas & happy holidays” links

We hope you have a great and safe holiday and Christmas if you celebrate! We’ll be back on Tuesday unless there’s major breaking news before then. Thank you so much for reading and commenting!

Taraji P. Henson talks about her frustrating fight for fair pay. [LaineyGossip]

Was Carey Mulligan the wrong actress for this role in Maestro? [Pajiba]

Rudy Giuliani will head to bankruptcy court. [Jezebel]

Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse really are engaged! [Just Jared]

Dan Levy is really pulling off this look! [Go Fug Yourself]

Who was the best-dressed of 2023? Cardi B might be up there. [RCFA]

Josh Duggar hopes SCOTUS takes up his case. [Starcasm]

It pains me that Iβm probably going to have to watch the Golden Globes on Jan. 7th. I really hope no one shows up. [Seriously OMG]

Nicole Kidman looked amazing at this premiere. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Nicki Minaj praises Taylor Swift. [Hollywood Life]

Some terrifying photos/videos. [Buzzfeed]

Crocheted nose warmers? Wait, these are actually adorable. [OMG Blog]