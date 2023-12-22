Simone Biles’ husband Jonathan Owens: ‘I always say that the men are the catch’

Simone Biles’ name is trending right now because her husband was probably less gracious than he should be. Simone Biles is the gymnastics GOAT, and one of the greatest athletes of all time. Her achievements and her legendary career are often minimized because she’s a young Black woman and because (jmo) she makes it look so effortless. I never would have thought that Simone’s husband would be one of the people minimizing her, although I do not believe that Jonathan Owens’ comments were AS bad as some people think. Jonathan and Simone did a joint interview with the Pivot podcast (which was also filmed) and they talked about how they got together and who made the first move. Owens currently plays for the Green Bay Packers, while Simone is likely preparing to compete at the Paris Olympics – he’s 28, she’s 26.
According to Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens, when he first started his romance with now-wife Simone Biles, he’d never actually heard of the four-time Olympic Gold Medalist and record-smashing gymnast who is considered to be one of the greatest athletes of all time. Owens, 28, and Biles, 26, recently sat down for an interview on The Pivot podcast, and the newlyweds — who got hitched back in April — reflected on how they first met, which is when Owens made his surprising revelation.
“I’m like, ‘Lemme see who this is.’ I never really paid attention to gymnastics,” Owens said, recalling when Biles popped up on Raya back in 2020. “So it piqued my curiosity.”
While it may seem unlikely or even impossible for Owens to have never even heard of Biles, he tried his best to explain how the Olympic hero managed to fly under his radar.
“When she won the Olympics, I was in college, and we didn’t have NBC, we didn’t have Olympics channels, and we were in [training] camp in late July, early August,” he said. “So I’m not paying attention. I never had a moment where I would have watched [her perform].”
Owens added that when she first messaged him, “I didn’t know who she was at the time. But like, the first thing that I saw was that she just had a bunch of followers. So in my mind I’m like, ‘OK, she’s got to be good.'”
That being said, once they connected on Raya, things took off fairly quickly.
“She messaged me Tuesday, and then we were texting back and forth, and then we hung out Friday,” Owens recalled. “We couldn’t do much, because COVID happened and everything was shut down. So she came down to Houston. She lived in the suburbs, so she had to come about 45 minutes to me. Then the rest is history.”
When asked (seemingly as a joke) by host Ryan Clark if that meant Owens considered himself “the catch” in their relationship, Owens quickly — and seemingly genuinely — agreed that he did.
“I always say that the men are the catch,” said Owens — while sitting next to his wife, the single most highly decorated gymnast in the history of the world, and a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
I actually believe him that he didn’t immediately recognize Simone or understand what a big deal she is. It was sort of the same with Alexis Ohanian and (GOAT) Serena Williams – he simply didn’t follow tennis, and he didn’t recognize Serena right away when they first met. It feels like that would be especially true of a young football player who probably never paid attention to women’s sports. Now, the thing about “I always say that the men are the catch” – I can’t defend that. Simone is the catch. Simone is the bigger deal. That being said, it’s pretty clear that Simone chose him and she pursued him!
blargh. That’s all I’ve got.
“She had to come 45 minutes TO ME”
So he didn’t go to her. He made her travel to him and she chose to.
Ughhhhhh Simone…..
His comments are INDEFENSIBLE, that’s all I’ve got.
On the one hand, I hate the comment, and on the other hand, he is saying the words that describe how many men are acting.
I find it hard to ‘aww’ the ‘right sounding’ comments that many people make as that could just be media training or having a silver tongue, while in RL they are completely horrible people.
Some men could be saying that she is the catch, but would not bother to marry her…so…
I still hate how it sounded, but let us remember not to be caught up with only the words.
The reporter asked if he thought he was the catch. He didn’t just say it without prompting. I didn’t watch the video. But it sounds like a joke to me.
The part about her going to him didn’t bother me that much. I remember being that age, being in my first place, and I didn’t let guys come to my house. Until I knew them well, they couldn’t even know where I lived. Somehow it seemed safer, even though in retrospect it probably wasn’t .
I’m not American so I don’t know as much about her as Americans probably do, but even I can tell without knowing who her husband is that SHE is the catch.
She is way more famous here than he, who I actually didn’t know until I saw this article.
@Flowerlake, I’m American and somewhat tuned into sports, and I had no clue who he is…so don’t beat yourself up.
I’m American and an actual football fan and I STILL didn’t know who the fuck this guy was. Simone on the other hand? Come on bro, lol. Her guy sounds like a bit of a douche.
He’s a nobody. He’s an undrafted twice waived loser. Him and Halle Bailey boyfriend can start a club.
Simone sitting there listening and smiling while he trashes talks her is so saddening.
Everyone deserves a partner who is their biggest fan in private and in public.
This.
I was rooting for them, but now I truly hope it’s over fast & she moves on to meet the person who truly appreciates & respects her. Not just her career, but her for her personhood.
I don’t know how a couple comes back from such a level of disrespect, especially so soon into a marriage.
It is such a ridiculous outdated concept “the catch”, but the only answer is “we caught each other & I’m grateful for her every day “.
Something like that.
Oh noooo friend. I hope this was taken wildly out of context and there will be some clarification because this is NOT the take I was hoping for.
I think there’s a fine line between wanting to be with a successful woman because of the status she brings you, and then what seems to be happening with Travis Kelce, where he seems to appreciate her AND her success in her field. Like I’m glad he’s not admitting to seeking Simone out for her fame. But this is not a great look. 😩 She does seem happy with him.
Travis Kelce and Serena William’s husband need to take this guy to dinner and have a talk with him on how to do PR around being married to/dating a highly HIGHLY successful, GOAT woman.
This.
I remember being at a party and chatting with a man in his middle 50’s he introduced me to his wife with these words “she is amazing and I don’t deserve her”.
Couple goal.
Exactly. The one good thing about this story is I was telling my husband about it, getting more and more animated, and our kids (8 and 10) asked what we were talking about. We had a really nice conversation with them about how to treat partners, and what to expect from a partner, out of it. So thanks Mr. Biles for the life lesson.
Sorry but I’ll never get the “I don;t deserve…” thing. Your partner can be truly amazing and a right fit for you AND you can be grateful without putting yourself down.
My partner and I met later in life (48/49) and while we think the other is the absolute cat’s meow, we also love our selves and that is actually why it works. Show up for yourself, love yourself (which is NOT selfish), then see what changes in your life.
Placing yourself below others results in weird power dynamics and self loathing.
what he said about how he didn’t know who she was makes sense in context so that doesn’t bother me. BUT ooofff , “I always say that the men are the catch.” GTFO with that crap. I didn’t even know this guy’s name or team, just that Simone’s husband is a pro player. How many Olympic gold medals does HE have? Does he even have a Super Bowl under his belt?
I hope Simone put him right back in his place as soon as they got in the car after this interview.
No man should think he’s the catch. Don’t care if he’s Bezos, POTUS, considered super handsome, etc.
The woman is the prize.
Simone is also the youngest Presidential Medal Of Freedom recipient ever.
Agreed on all counts.
Even if he was the most successful football player out there right now, there’s no comparison to how talented and decorated Simone is. None. She is the catch for SURE.
Women aren’t prizes. Humans aren’t catches. I love my house but we’re equals in every way.
Catch and release, now [ba dum tissss]
The guy is being genuine, not PR trained, there’s not an ounce of malice behind his comments. I’m gonna let it go, but Simone is the real catch. Simone is going to bring this story up to make him feel bad for the next 25 years and he’s probably already realized she’s the bigger deal and he’s gonna get mocked for it by his boyz 100%
Doesn’t have to be intentional malice
There’s some micro aggressions in there, not just the “catch” part.
The “she came to me” part is concerning. It’s not about PR, it’s about how he thinks. And how he thinks, what he’s saying here, is that he’s better.
You could argue it’s all just facts- she messaged me, she came to me, I’m the catch.
But add it all up, the guy sounds completely disrespectful.
I hope Simone knows her worth. Not her medals. Her worth.
@kokiri I totally agree about the micro aggressions. My first husband thought he was the catch. It took years for me to realis, that he actually thought I was lucky to have him. And when I left him, he was so shocked and outraged that we ended up having an extremely difficult and expensive divorce. However, I always say, the best money I ever spent was the money spent of that divorce.
@kokiri perfect observation. He’s young and prob full of himself and maybe he’ll realize his mistake but I agree with you. If he’s like this in public, it’s gonna get worse once the honeymoon phase wears off. She’s gonna realize how awful his comments were too and I hope she calls him out.
What you said, and there’s misogynism in the Black community as it is so the whole read felt off to me.
Yeah, I think you’re closest to the truth here @Kokiri, in that he probably didn’t mean it maliciously but his mindset is troubling. And I take him at his word that he didn’t follow gymnastics and wasn’t familiar with her reputation, but nowhere in that article does it mention that he goes on to say, “but since I’ve heard of her, I’m so impressed by what she’s done at such a young age, her commitment to hard work, etc.” He didn’t say much about her, except how she approached him online, moved close to him and everything. He didn’t even say that he proposed to her, because you know that if she had done the proposing, he would have mentioned it. And this is all while they’re still in the “honeymoon” phase too.
Well he said that the first thing he registered was how many followers she had.
We don’t know how many followers she had at the time he saw the social media profile, but it was most likely a significant number.
So we’re back at that vomit inducing Trevor Noah book passage.
I also have to wonder if Simone has had it so ingrained into her to always smile and look great while working arse hard to display excellence in everything that she does, that she would apply that to being in a relationship as well. She should not be working harder within the relationship than he is.
Also, congratulations to @TIKICHICA! Merry Christmas to a free woman 😉
I don’t get the there’s no malice in his comments bit. How is there not malice in suggesting that you are better than someone else? It’s just thinly veiled here. We’re supposed to pretend that it’s not there.
I love how the other black men in the space are in pure disagreement. They were in shock and disbelief. Simone won’t have to say a thing. They clearly acknowledge her greatness and know that she is a “high value woman.” They will set him right so he doesn’t land his wife in a negative story again.
I don’t like the term catch for anyone.
I completely agree with “I don’t like the term catch for anyone.” It is a perceived imbalance of status between people in a relationship. I was watching a Kdrama recently where the male lead said to the woman something to the effect of, ‘I went into our relationship liking you more than you like me and so I know I have a lower standing here’ It made me think of all those relationships I had in my 20’s where I bent over backwards to make the guy happy because I felt I had to do more. It’s not a healthy take.
She’s not going to keep him that long. Smooth operator, here, takes hits to the head, for a living. This is the smartest—and nicest—he’s ever going to be.
@BISYNAPTIC – ha ha that was pith
I’ve seen pictures of them, and video of her at his games; even before reading this post, you can see that she is very much in love with him, and he’s kind of arrogant, or not so into her as she seems to be into him
I mean, he is a young, male football player. I expect him to have a stadium size ego. I didn’t like how he generalized it to all men, because of Andrew Tate and his toxic masculinity movement, but I hope he is treating Simone right and she knows her worth.
That’s all I want for her. I saw the video of their wedding and that man was weeping. He loves her and she loves him and Ihope they build a happy life together.
Some background. Three retired NFL players host the Pivot podcast, and those three together are the definition of toxic masculinity, and they promote those ideas on their podcast. The fact that Simone’s husband went on their podcast to say those things about his wife while she was present is concerning. Now, I cannot imagine what he’s like in private. He’s projecting his insecurities big time because truth be told, he’s a bottom-of-the-roster player, which means he has to fight for a roster spot each season. Simone will always be the most successful and top of her profession and the fact that he felt the need to bring her down this way publicly is a big red flag. Sorry, there’s no excuse for what he said.
@Bren, just to be clear, I am not excusing what he said. He is talking like an assh*le. But, he is a young football player, so imo it would be rare for someone like him to show humility. People here compare him to Taylor’s bf, but I don’t think Travis was that secure in himself in his 20’s. I saw Travis’s tweets in that age, he was behaving like an assh*le online, talking about women’s weight. People usually mellow down with age and experience, so I hope he learns from his mistakes, reads what people are saying online to his words and doesn’t lose Simone before it is too late. Like I said, I am seeing mildly red flags with all men being the catch statement. But, I am just hoping he is a good partner to her because she deserves the best.
@sevenblue – My comment intended to highlight the podcast in which he made those comments. Many people here may not know, but that podcast is horrible, and their agenda is to push toxic masculinity. This is the same podcast that continually comes for Russell Wilson and gossips about his personal life. The red flag for me is that he chose that podcast and audience of toxic black men to humble his wife (my speculation) instead of using the opportunity to praise her. For Simone’s sake, I hope he grows up and learns to appreciate her publicly.
Yah no. She is the catch. I saw this last night and was so disappointed for her. Maybe this is not a representation of how he views her but this is embarassing and she deserves better.
One of the reasons I find the Travis/Taylor pairing so hot is that he totally gets that she is the star and he is hyped to even be around her. I get the same energy from Zendaya/Tom H, Rihanna/ASAP Rocky and Meghan/Harry. Like all of these men have their own accomplishments and are famous in their own right but they know that that their partners are the real stars and they have no problem with that. I love a man who is his partner’s biggest fan/cheerleader and is proud to stand there cheering them on.
Add Clooney/Amal to the list!
However, I love it when it’s both ways: she thinks he’s the catch, he thinks she’s the catch.
Simone is the catch, she seems happy with her husband, and I hope he gets a bit more educated about life and his wife so she can stay happy with him.
I sincerely hope they cut off a second sentence that could be “Until I met her” because if that’s how he’s posturing in public he must treat her horribly one on one. I also call BS on not knowing who she is. No TV fine. But she’s been all over the news and social during all those years too. If he doesn’t know how big a deal she is, he’s def gonna really be in for a rude awakening next summer in Paris. Not sure his ego can take it. He’s one of a lot of football players. She is extraordinary.
I don’t get it either. I don’t watch gymnastics and I don’t have cable and I still know she’s the GOAT.
Sexism comes for all women, but there’s a nuance to what Simone is experiencing that Black women on Twitter are talking about. She is a Black woman with a darker complexion, and that means something in the marriage market. I hope her partner gets his act together, no one should have to go through being treated this way.
Good point.
Damn. She married an asshole. Girl get your medals get out asap.
+1 She deserves so much more.
She is the GOAT. She deserves a man who thinks he won the world lottery bc she’s his wife. The interview gives me “insecure male” vibes! Every woman, esp Simone deserves a man who is proud of her. This man is not worthy of her.
Ew.
Athletes have egos. Especially young pros in the so-called manly sports like football and basketball, but Mr. Biles (yeah, I said it) comes off as way too full of himself for something who is not even the name/face of his team. Even if Simone wasn’t one of the greatest athletes ever, he should’ve said she’s the catch. You always talk up your partner. It doesn’t matter who they are or what they do; they are YOUR person.
“I always say men are the catch” heavy sigh.
Just no. It’s a terrible statement on its own, reeking of misogyny, but it’s just pure crazy when talking about Simone Biles
Yes! Sums up my feelings exactly.
I hope my girl got an airtight prenup. I’m so sorry but men are never the catch and this is part of why I do not believe in actively pursuing them. Not that there’s anything wrong with that necessarily but I would never.
I know what you mean (believe me) that speaking to them first, not even “pursuing” them can give some men the wrong idea about where they stand.
He truly seems like a dopey dudebro jock who would not have had time for a “girly” sport like gymnastics. Also seems to have a massive ego. That said, she seems very in love with him, so for her sake, I hope it lasts and that interview was just an unfortunate sound bite. He also doesn’t seem very media savvy.
Now – she has always owned “sliding into his DMs.” Good for her! Lots of ladies make the first move these on social media.
I’m so glad I actually watched the entire clip. As a black woman I could tell there was something missing in reading vs hearing the words. The other men in the interview are looking at him wild while he’s telling this story. I love that their expressions clearly show they know exactly how amazing she is. I don’t know or care about Mr. Biles. I do know that football is America’s biggest sport and lots of players think they are a catch. This a past tense story. He knows she makes the Packers sideline a must watch.
This is the opposite of Travis Kelce who intentionally went after a a famous woman
@stephb thank you for sharing your take and more of the subtext on this.
I was appreciating the host reactions too and the host who was like, I’ll let you finish but we’re going to talk about this after.
I’m an appreciator, but mostly ignorant about AAVE, what does it mean around 1:46, after he says, she booked you…then the host says something like, so JO ain’t… And then I can’t make out the words?
When a man (or anyone, really) essentially diminishes their partner’s accomplishments while elevating themselves, it just reeks of insecurity.
https://www.etonline.com/simone-biles-husband-jonathan-owens-says-hes-the-catch-in-their-relationship-216902
I found an article that talked about the rest of the interview. He sounds like someone who didn’t know much about life outside of football, which is believable. He understands NOW that she’s the GOAT, which is good. But wow – STFU about how she had to “catch” you. Show more respect to your wife. I hope this was a stupid slip on the tongue and his actions show better treatment.
That’s my view on this too. A lot of guys don’t follow gymnastics, especially jocks in football who are treated as special from high school on. (In canada it’s hockey bros who are this sheltered).
That said, acting like he’s the catch is just off. Never heard of this guy before he hooked up with Simone Biles and I actually watch football. It’s not like this guy is at the level of Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson or Travis Kelce.
It just didn’t seem respectful to her.
Red flags, red flags.
I hope she has a prenup and doesn’t rush to have a baby with this man. Don’t end up like Keke Palmer.
When I first read about Mr. Biles’s statement I immediately thought of Keke’s man. Both are involved with high power women and both are showing their azz and revealing how insecure they are about their woman’s power and talent and fame and money.
“Dead man walking” if that was my husband. I also am disturbed at his pointing out that she pursued him. Unnecessary.
Soon as I read that “she came to me” ….. Uh-oh.
Yeah, I don’t like any of this guy.
She has spent years training, her skills are GOAT.
She is a pro athlete and the top of her game.
I don’t follow gymnastics, and I know who she is. I’ve seen her, and am amazed by her talent.
She is a powerhouse.
He plays for GB for dogs sake! Shut up, sir.
The man is the catch. BS!
Man-child, another man-child.
Ok, this is stupid, like Daily Mail stupid. “Seemingly as a joke,” “seemingly genuinely” – the ET people created clickbait and everybody bought it. The host was clearly joking and so was Owens. All the participants were teasing Owens.
Yeah, I’m going to chalk this up to young, not completely mature, not PR trained (though the Packers and the NFL should’ve jumped on that the second they got married) but he needs to realize that he doesn’t need to minimize her IN ANY WAY even if she did the pursuing.
Even the guy interviewing them was side-eyeing him hard about the “I didn’t know who she was” thing. I can see if he didn’t follow women’s sports but she’s pretty universally known with her zillion gold medals and national titles. He should definitely look up the post where Alexis Ohanian posted a picture of himself at UVA doing pre-Reddit stuff and Serena the same year, winning her 15th grand slam singles title. That’s a way to show pride in your partner.
Get it together junior.
It’s an hour-long podcast. I realize people don’t want to spend a whole hour gaining perspective, but nowhere does he minimize Simone, not even in the clip that’s going around. He and the other participants have nothing but admiration for her.
Listen, I agree that the clip is pretty innocuous, BUT he does spend some time mentioning not knowing who she was, which he could’ve worded differently but he said what he said. We’re not all caught up in some widespread plot to cause problems but words matter. The part about him being the catch is still cringe because how come they both can’t be the catch? I stand by saying he needs some PR training, especially with such a famous wife. There’s a reason all the headlines or trending titles say SIMONE BILES’ husband.
I hope they’re married forever but I also hope it doesn’t turn into a thing when she’s at the Olympics and being mobbed but no one knows who he is. My perspective is that even with an hour long podcast, he still said something that can be construed as dismissive of his wife.
My point is that what he said should be taken in context with all the other things he said during the hour-long podcast. Any statement can be construed as anything if we ignore what came before and after it. And words mean different things depending on who says them, where they’re from and when they say them.
This clip says nothing about who Owens is, what his life has been like, what his and Simone’s life together has been like, how they’ve navigated their competing athletic schedules, how they’ve supported each other, or even how they’ve been in therapy together. It’s just ET trying to drum up outrage clicks before year-end. We see this all the time with Harry and Meghan.
Yes, tabloids are known for taking things out of context and sadly, Harry and Meghan are examples. That said, I’m not sure where what I wrote indicated any judgement of anything except what was said on the podcast.
We obviously don’t agree about this so I’m going to wish you happy holidays and leave it at that.
how cute. a man that plays a sport only watched in America thinks he’s a bigger catch than one of the most decorated olympians in history. trending under his wife’s name but he’s the catch. bless him. how to tell a man has a fragile ego without saying he has a fragile ego….
It’s giving “Ike and Tina.”
Regardless of Simone’s accomplishments— even if she was a nobody who never accomplished anything— any man worth being married to would say his wife is the catch because he adores, respects, and appreciates her. Her. Who she is and the gifts of herself she brings to his life.
This is troubling because it speaks to this dudebro’s core belief. Core beliefs reveal themselves more fully over time, and get worse with time and behind closed doors.
I hope Simone is OK now and into the future. Women who have been abused tend to tolerate abuse because the abuse feels normal.
Raya is probably full of those guys.
Was thinking the same thing: AYFKM Raya? Where Ben Affleck showed his ass?
Ok, I’m commenting on this story way too much, but here – Gymnastics star Simone Biles named AP Female Athlete of the Year a third time after dazzling return https://x.com/ap/status/1738205436501737491?s=46&t=9eEQ5UxrZ07VHg7cUmszTg
The old phrase “I married up” fits here.
HE married up, she married down.
Joking? I don’t think he was joking.
He is a young NFL player I have never heard of.
So he made it to the NFL, fine.
He isn’t a Superstar player yet, not a franchise builder, where are his stats?
One bad injury and his career is done.
She IS an acknowledged Superstar, GOAT in her sport.
I hope she had a pre-nup!
What Biles does is a thousand times more difficult than running after a football on a flat manicured field. Blech I can’t stand football.
He seems like he wants to be *the man* in the relationship and can’t fully accept that she is a GOAT whereas he isn’t in his field. I don’t see this lasting.
I don’t follow any sports, not even the Olympics. I have heard of Simone Biles, I haven’t heard of her husband.
I want her to be happy because she is AMAZING and yes, the GOAT. He’s a role player on his team — she’s a star. He should thank the heavens every day that she even gave him the time of day.
He lost me at “we didn’t have NBC”. Everyone has NBC, it’s a free national network.
Secondly, I’m not into gymnastics or tennis yet I know who Serena Williams and Simone Biles are. They are MASSIVELY HUGE SUPERSTARS in the world of sports so I’m not buying what these men are selling.
These statements by Jonathan (who I never heard of u til Simone married him and I still didn’t know he is a football player until today) reek of fragile masculinity. I hope he grows up fast and learns to genuinely appreciate Simone.
I actually only had CBS, ABC, and (blurry) PBS for quite a time…everything else was poltergeist static…
And I must say, the comments on how he’s a nobody, he got the catch , etc. feel wrong to me…these are athletes. They may (or may not be) good, decent people, but because someone is the “GOAT” in a sport doesn’t necessarily mean they’re a better person or the prize or whatever. Someone’s a nobody because their athletic accomplishments pale in comparison to another’s? Yikes.
I hope they are and will remain happy.
For the “he was just joking” crowd…
Lots of men hide their truth behind “jokes”
I hate the “it was just a joke” excuse. Was it funny? Nah? Ok then.
As you said, how many men throughout history have excused something offensive under the guise of “I was just joking”.
Poor Simone. Is this your king?
Mr. Biles says what now?
No one knew who this guy was unless they were a fan of whatever team he plays for, UNTIL he started dating Simone Biles. EVERYONE already knew who Simone Biles was.
Sit down, sir.
As many of you have stated, it was disappointing to read this article. Initially
after I reading it, I couldn’t believe what I was reading. However, upon closer examination, I think Jonathan was being inarticulate. ET did not post the end of the interview where Jonathan says he was the “catch”, because he tried hard not to fall for Simone, but ended up falling in love. Perhaps, he couldn’t express that feeling, so he agreed with the hosts suggesting he was the catch.
https://apple.news/A8m6yg1KARz6n8nOwm9ZpFg
I hope her next husband gives her public respect.
I don’t care how good or loving this man is to her in private–if this is what he says about his wife and marriage out loud, to other men, in an interview? Red flag. He is too immature and insecure to be married. And the host knew he was stepping in it too, but he just kept digging that hole.
At Eurydice’s urging, I did listen to more of the interviee. He says a lot of good things about the ways that she helps him be better, deal with mental health, believe in himself. But one of the hosts (after this clip) flat out says to him so you accept though that you will never be as good a safety as she is a gymnast, and he says nothing. SIMONE pipes up and says (summarizing) “I tell him all the time that in another few years, everybody will be referring to me as *Jonathan Owens’ wife* because that’s how good he’s gonna be.”
On the whole, having watched it… smaller red flag? It’s a bro-ey vibe from all the male hosts in a way I would not enjoy if I were Simone, in the room. To see my husband join in. Even knowing it’s his interview and he’s trying to fit in and breakthrough… no thanks.
@Kateee — I gotta say, that quote of Simone reassuring her husband that someday he will be more successful than her, is TROUBLING.
It indicates that she is forced to massage his ego and console him about her status.
All around, so many ENORMOUS red flags, and I fear for Simone, given her history of being abused.
@Kateee urghhhh literally all the good things he can name about her are only in relation to what she does for him?? Gross.
You could write an entire book about all the amazing things about her, both career and personality-wise totally independent to him. I hate when men are blind to this aspect of their partner’s qualities.
“I always USED to say that men were the catch. Then I found Simone.” There. Fixed it for him.
I know her name. I don’t know his. I also don’t follow any sports, so.
I’m sorry!?!? A mediocre football player that no one has ever heard of and the GOAT!?? He’s the catch. Gross and such a red flag.
🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩
Well, as they say, he clearly married up. He should realize it and admit it. Don’t know what Simone sees in him though, but he’s her choice.
Sorry buddy, she’s the catch in this situation.
I don’t want to read too much into one comment, but unless he is joking, I’ll just say it confirms the vibe I REALLY wanted to be wrong about. I have been a fan of Simone’s since she was 12 and I saw videos of her throwing bonkers stuff into a pit, so I have always chalked that feeling up to big sisterly protection. But it’s really hard see this as anything other than 1) misogyny, AND 2) obliviousness that he is completely punching above his weight class with her. Blech. We are not carrying water for fragile masculinity or fragile egos in 2024.
If this is bad for her – I hope she runs far and fast. She sees a therapist regularly, so hopefully if there are any marital issues she has to process, she can do it there. I hope she is happy.
I hope she’s happy, too. He’s very good-looking and maybe he acts better than he talks. Maybe it’s football machismo and he’s really wrapped around her finger. Who knows? But if she’s into him and he treats her right? That’s what counts. And maybe he’ll do better next time. Lose the attitude, bro. You’re young enough to learn. Do so.