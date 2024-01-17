Prince William is still mad about Prince Harry’s ‘blatant attack on Catherine’

“Royal historian” Robert Hardman wrote a new book which is supposedly about King Charles’s reign, and yet all of the biggest headlines are unsurprisingly about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. From what I’ve seen of the book excerpts, Hardman is boxed in with many stories because of Prince Harry’s Spare and the fact that Harry’s version is already out there, so the royal cult can’t blatantly lie. Thus, the book is full of “remember that old grievance, well, it was a lot worse!” Hilariously, it’s also clear that Prince William’s people briefed Hardman directly, how else would we know that William flat-out insists that he was the one who decided to invite the Sussexes on the Windsor walkabout after QEII died?

“It was very much William’s idea,” the book by Robert Hardman claims, quoting one of Prince William’s closest advisors. “He had organised it in about two hours flat. “He had been giving it a lot of thought and he said: ‘I know it’s awkward but isn’t it right in the context of my grandmother’s death?’ I know he asked a couple of other people, too.”

After the walkabout, which lasted around 40 minutes and saw the couples speak to different parts of the crowd, a member of the Waleses team allegedly said: “I don’t think either couple found it easy.”

[From The Telegraph]

This alone tells you all you need to know about Hardman’s sourcing and what this stupid book is really all about. William didn’t come up with the idea or organize anything – Charles ordered him to do the walkabout with Harry, and Harry was the one who insisted that Meghan be included. Kensington Palace and the new king’s aides had just spent the previous 48 hours attacking Harry and Meghan as well. That’s not all – apparently, William’s ass still hurts about Harry’s suggestion that William didn’t actually marry his soulmate.

Prince William was left furious over Prince Harry’s ‘blatant attack’ against Kate in his younger brother’s Netflix documentary, a new book has revealed. The Duke of Sussex claimed in the programme that, for male members of the Royal Family, ‘there can be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit the mould – as opposed to somebody who you perhaps are destined to be with’.

The clear inference that Harry was talking about his elder brother astonished friends of the family, according to the new biography ‘Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story’, by Robert Hardman, which is being serialised exclusively in the Mail.

One was quoted as saying: ‘On top of all the other breaches of trust, here was Harry making a blatant attack on Catherine. For William, this was the lowest of the low.’

The book also reveals that opinions were divided as to whether his comments in December 2022 really were a calculated slight against the new Princess of Wales. There were also thoughts that this could have been a case of ‘Harry shooting his mouth off’ with another round of scattergun assertions and thoughtless allegations. Staff also say William hopes people will understand and respect the fact that he had kept his counsel over his brother’s repeated attacks, particularly as regards Kate.

[From The Daily Mail]

“Staff also say William hopes people will understand and respect the fact that he had kept his counsel over his brother’s repeated attacks.” Except for all of the times William briefed the Times, the Mail, the Telegraph, Robert Lacey, Robert Hardman, Richard Eden, Richard Kay, Rebecca English and everybody else. He’s kept his own counsel, for sure!! As for William being particularly enraged about that one line from Harry… it looks like Harry really hit a nerve, huh? From what I remember, Harry was speaking in generalizations, and it could have been more about Charles and Diana than William and Kate. Besides, how was William supposed to marry the woman he was destined to be with when the aristocratic girls he wanted to marry all turned him down?

28 Responses to “Prince William is still mad about Prince Harry’s ‘blatant attack on Catherine’”

  1. Lulu says:
    January 17, 2024 at 9:22 am

    Oh the victimhood is stomach turning.

    Reply
    • Isabella says:
      January 17, 2024 at 11:07 am

      Constant anger is a terrible look for a leader. Petty useless Will thinks it makes him look strong. Imagine Queen E raging around.

      Reply
  2. Kittenmom says:
    January 17, 2024 at 9:24 am

    Me too, Willy. Me too. I am mad that he didn’t trash her as she deserved! Harry has so much restraint.

    Reply
    • Lia says:
      January 17, 2024 at 10:09 am

      Harry even writes in his book how Peg got incredibly drunk before the wedding to Kate. That really tells you everything about Peg not wanting Kate as his wife.
      But it’s your own fault, Peg, if you act like that and look like this (even when he was young, in my opinion), then you won’t get anything better.

      Reply
      • Lulu says:
        January 17, 2024 at 10:44 am

        To be fair, I think he would’ve gotten drunk no matter who he married. He seems to be stuck in a fratboy stage of life, as many spoiled aristo men are…

  3. Jais says:
    January 17, 2024 at 9:31 am

    Are they still going back and forth about who invited the Sussexes for the walkabout??? How silly. And Harry very well could have just been referencing his parents’ marriage, not Kate and William’s. William taking it that way is on William.

    Reply
  4. GuestWho says:
    January 17, 2024 at 9:36 am

    ‘there can be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit the mould – as opposed to somebody who you perhaps are destined to be with’.

    Why don’t people assume he was talking about his mother and father and the concubine?

    Reply
    • ArtHistorian says:
      January 17, 2024 at 12:25 pm

      I have always assumed this was about his parents and their disastrous marriage. Why would the general reader assume it was about William’s marriage? The whole world knows what happened between Charles and Diana. Very few actually know what goes on in William’s marriage and speculation is limited to niche forums.

      Way to encourage people to speculate about the state of William’s marriage! But maybe that is what the author actually wants. After all, Charles and Diana is old news.

      Reply
    • Jay says:
      January 17, 2024 at 1:59 pm

      Bless his little heart, William read that line about “marrying someone who fits the mould” instead of someone you love and put his hand way up. ME! They’re describing my marriage exactly! 😅

      And I thought that he was determined not to read Spare? Or are we dispensing with that nonsense now?

      Reply
  5. Nic919 says:
    January 17, 2024 at 9:44 am

    This is after Kate almost physically assaulted Meghan. They need to stop with this nonsense. Harry only confirmed how Meghan was treated in his book and he more than likely didn’t include a lot of other things.

    Reply
  6. BayTampaBay says:
    January 17, 2024 at 9:49 am

    “Besides, how was William supposed to marry the woman he was destined to be with when the aristocratic girls he wanted to marry all turned him down?”

    This is, and always will be, the Achilles’ Heel of William’s total life.

    CB & Kaiser, please start a thread for discussion on all the women who turned Peggington down!

    Reply
  7. aquarius64 says:
    January 17, 2024 at 9:49 am

    Isn’t this book suppose to be about Charles?

    Reply
    • Cessily says:
      January 17, 2024 at 12:49 pm

      What a joke of a book.. Peggy certainly does not lack reasons to be incandescent with rage he must spend his days stewing in that anger and rage at this point.

      Reply
  8. equality says:
    January 17, 2024 at 9:49 am

    If Will came up with the idea, Kate obviously wasn’t one of the people he consulted. They have to still make Kate seem to be the victim since she was outed as the racist.

    Reply
  9. Mary Pester says:
    January 17, 2024 at 10:11 am

    So hard ass decided to write a book about Charlie’s first year, but when he started to read it back, he found it that dry and boring he fell asleep 10 times.
    Publishers said “we want a book, not a cure for insomnia, SORT IT OUT!
    Now as hardass works for the mail, he nipped down to the archives grabbed any and everything about harry and meghan and decided to print it all again with a twist.
    Then he thought” oh my god, I can’t write about harry without writing about bully, he will be fuming, so back to the archive, nothing usable so he called bully’s office, and LIED AGAIN. The world and it’s wife knows it was Charlie who ordered the walkabout, so fk of hardass and get a hospital appointment for a nose reduction, “Pinocchio boy”

    Reply
  10. Susan Collins says:
    January 17, 2024 at 10:12 am

    What attacks from Harry? Peg and the cult were and are the attackers in this one sided war. He could care less about Can’t he is so jealous of Harry and the life he has that he just lashes out at anything Harry.

    Reply
  11. GDubslady says:
    January 17, 2024 at 10:15 am

    Kate, you in danger girl. William is setting it up if anything happens to blame it on Harry then he’s free to marry without damage to his reputation unlike Charles.

    Reply
  12. KeKe Swan says:
    January 17, 2024 at 11:17 am

    Blatant attack on Catherine? I thought he was talking about his father. These folks STAY telling on themselves.

    Reply
  13. MsIam says:
    January 17, 2024 at 11:41 am

    I guess William forgot about the Brothers book where he allegedly called Meghan a “bitch and a sociopath”? That sounds like an attack to me. I guess he also forgot that his wife is the one who lied for months about Meghan. Oh well, stay mad and cry more William. I believe this is coming out just because Harry is getting that aviation award this week. William and Charles are tantruming.

    Reply
  14. Proud Mary says:
    January 17, 2024 at 11:42 am

    I do not believe for one iota of a second that William is upset because Harry “hurt” Kate. This is all about William; and to the extent that he may have any feelings about anything Harry may have said about Kate, it’s the same effect as if someone had smudged his Top Gun Maverick slippers. Kate is his property. He proves this every time he treats her like dirt in public– too numerous to count. In fact, compare to William, Harry has been far more accommodating of Kate, before, and after Meghan.

    Reply
  15. Elizabeth says:
    January 17, 2024 at 11:43 am

    The attack was so blatant that Prince Harry didn’t mention Kate’s name. He could have been talking about his parents or any other royal marriage over the past five centuries.

    Reply
  16. QuiteContrary says:
    January 17, 2024 at 11:49 am

    “Staff also say William hopes people will understand and respect the fact that he had kept his counsel over his brother’s repeated attacks, particularly as regards Kate.”

    LOL. Yes, William is so filled with self-discipline and restraint that “incandescent” is practically part of his name now. And he PHYSICALLY ATTACKED Harry. Way to keep your own counsel, Willy.

    Reply
  17. Is that so? says:
    January 17, 2024 at 12:29 pm

    ‘there can be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit the mould – as opposed to somebody who you perhaps are destined to be with’.

    That quote sounds like the story of Charles‘s life. The fact that William sees himself and Kate in it, speaks to his opinion of his marriage. If he wanted to prove Harry, a liar, all William would have to do is treat his wife better in public and refrain from making sniping remarks or shooting her impatient looks.

    Reply
  18. Jay says:
    January 17, 2024 at 1:52 pm

    Finally, some fun, silly gossip! William ( or someone really close to him) really, really wants to be credited for this walkabout. Why? It wasn’t some personal triumph – he did fine, but he wasn’t the draw. And then ” he [William] asked a couple of other people, too.” He asked other people to join in the walkabout? Or he asked for advice from the palace lackeys? That is an odd addendum.

    Reply
  19. Lizzie Bennett says:
    January 17, 2024 at 3:34 pm

    How on Earth does Kate fit the mold? She’s not aristocracy. She’s a lousy public speaker. She doesn’t seem to connect with the public. She’s the complete opposite of Diana and QEII. I can see in hindsight William thinking this was directed at him, but I interpreted it as being about Charles and Diana.

    Reply

