Prince William is still mad about Prince Harry’s ‘blatant attack on Catherine’

“Royal historian” Robert Hardman wrote a new book which is supposedly about King Charles’s reign, and yet all of the biggest headlines are unsurprisingly about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. From what I’ve seen of the book excerpts, Hardman is boxed in with many stories because of Prince Harry’s Spare and the fact that Harry’s version is already out there, so the royal cult can’t blatantly lie. Thus, the book is full of “remember that old grievance, well, it was a lot worse!” Hilariously, it’s also clear that Prince William’s people briefed Hardman directly, how else would we know that William flat-out insists that he was the one who decided to invite the Sussexes on the Windsor walkabout after QEII died?

“It was very much William’s idea,” the book by Robert Hardman claims, quoting one of Prince William’s closest advisors. “He had organised it in about two hours flat. “He had been giving it a lot of thought and he said: ‘I know it’s awkward but isn’t it right in the context of my grandmother’s death?’ I know he asked a couple of other people, too.” After the walkabout, which lasted around 40 minutes and saw the couples speak to different parts of the crowd, a member of the Waleses team allegedly said: “I don’t think either couple found it easy.”

[From The Telegraph]

This alone tells you all you need to know about Hardman’s sourcing and what this stupid book is really all about. William didn’t come up with the idea or organize anything – Charles ordered him to do the walkabout with Harry, and Harry was the one who insisted that Meghan be included. Kensington Palace and the new king’s aides had just spent the previous 48 hours attacking Harry and Meghan as well. That’s not all – apparently, William’s ass still hurts about Harry’s suggestion that William didn’t actually marry his soulmate.

Prince William was left furious over Prince Harry’s ‘blatant attack’ against Kate in his younger brother’s Netflix documentary, a new book has revealed. The Duke of Sussex claimed in the programme that, for male members of the Royal Family, ‘there can be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit the mould – as opposed to somebody who you perhaps are destined to be with’. The clear inference that Harry was talking about his elder brother astonished friends of the family, according to the new biography ‘Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story’, by Robert Hardman, which is being serialised exclusively in the Mail. One was quoted as saying: ‘On top of all the other breaches of trust, here was Harry making a blatant attack on Catherine. For William, this was the lowest of the low.’ The book also reveals that opinions were divided as to whether his comments in December 2022 really were a calculated slight against the new Princess of Wales. There were also thoughts that this could have been a case of ‘Harry shooting his mouth off’ with another round of scattergun assertions and thoughtless allegations. Staff also say William hopes people will understand and respect the fact that he had kept his counsel over his brother’s repeated attacks, particularly as regards Kate.

[From The Daily Mail]

“Staff also say William hopes people will understand and respect the fact that he had kept his counsel over his brother’s repeated attacks.” Except for all of the times William briefed the Times, the Mail, the Telegraph, Robert Lacey, Robert Hardman, Richard Eden, Richard Kay, Rebecca English and everybody else. He’s kept his own counsel, for sure!! As for William being particularly enraged about that one line from Harry… it looks like Harry really hit a nerve, huh? From what I remember, Harry was speaking in generalizations, and it could have been more about Charles and Diana than William and Kate. Besides, how was William supposed to marry the woman he was destined to be with when the aristocratic girls he wanted to marry all turned him down?