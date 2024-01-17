“Lorne Michaels thinks Tina Fey could ‘easily’ take over ‘SNL'” links

Lorne Michaels thinks Tina Fey could “easily” take over Saturday Night Live. I actually think that would make a lot of sense? Seth Meyers would make sense too. [Just Jared]
Tina and Amy always have my vote!
Is anyone really not going to bring up Keenan Thompson!? He’s the one who really wants the job, but isn’t even mentioned. And he is the longest cast member.
And we all know exactly why it won’t be Kenan.
Sigh, Tiffany, you’re right. I always laugh when Keenan’s in a skit and he has been on the show for a long time. I also love the idea of Tina, Amy, or Seth, but yeah, it would be nice if Keenan’s name was also in the mix.
But do Tina Fey, Seth Meyers, or any other notable alums from SNL want that job? Fey has proven chops as a writer, producer, and actor for TV and screen. Meyers already manages a writing staff and does his own late night show. Would heading SNL be a step up for either of them? I personally don’t think so. Both of them have more latitude and flexibility in their current gigs – why would they go back?
Plus, Michaels has notoriously created a very stressful and heliocentric workplace. Even when he has temporarily stepped back from SNL, he never really leaves, so you’d always be in his shadow. I don’t think the dwindling cultural cache is really worth it for someone who has already made their name, it would probably be someone who is less well known.
Good points. Plus it’s such a thankless job as people will always say it was funnier before.
I wonder how intensive a job it is, though…the writers do most of the work, right? Maybe I don’t understand the role well enough, but it seems to me it’s likely a pretty sweet check for not all that much work, relatively speaking.
Seth absolutely does NOT want the job. He has a wife and three young kids and is loving the regular hours, working with people he loves, and in a far less stressful atmosphere. Now that he’s long gone from snl little comments have been shared by his besties (Hader, Armisen) of Seth being angry and stressed out there. It’s palpable how much he loves his current job and setup, his eldest has already asked if he gets Seth’s show when he dies.
Just let it go. It hasn’t been funny in at least a decade.
Tina, Amy, Seth have all moved on. Colin Jost certainly can’t run the show. Jost has been limping along with Michael Che for years.
There are some special shining episodes through the boredom though. Pedro Pascal and Bad Bunny come to mind
There’s been some really funny sketches in the past few years. The cast right now is amazing. Ego and Bowen are two of my faves (they kill it every time !)
Agreed there were some great episodes recently including Pedro’s, Jenna Ortega and Travis Kelce’s episodes. Ego and Bowen are in their groove and Sarah Sherman is starting to shine. It’s a young cast and I think it’s too full. But there is some talent there for sure.
I love Ego, Punky, Sarah, and Bowen. Bowen in particular is a precious treasure. And say what you want but that opening sequence- boy knows how to find his light.
Re: Kieran Culkin and his Emmy speech.
I read a few interviews from Kieran and Mac.
OMG, the abuse they suffered from their Dad was just horrible.
Mac said his Dad would send him for auditions by saying “You better do good, or I will hit you.” At 6 or 7 years old. And more. Kit Culkin was known to be a terrible person, the walking def of a stage parent.
If it took Mac decades to talk about this, imagine what else took place.
Mac and Kieran are the most well known but their were 7 children in the family.
I know Mac filed to be emancipated at 13, filed lawsuits against his Dad for stealing Macs earnings, etc.
I assume Dad was a controlling abusive a-hole to the Mum as well as the kids.
I have a real soft spot for Mac, his childhood was sacrificed to HW, he was the bread winner for the family at 6/7 years old. Mac and Kieran are talented actors. Mac paid a hell of a emotional price.
When I see Macauley these days I marvel at how he survived.
OMG can we get a weekly thread on Night Country? So far it promises to be epic and ass-kicking. Stand back cuz Jodi Foster and Kali Ries are here to show you how it’s done. And I love that Kali isn’t giving Jodie any kind of pass on being a legacy trailblazer.
I just saw a blind that Kate’s surgery was pregnancy related. I had in utero surgery and this completely lines up with timeline. I couldn’t have done engagements a few months later without being in a wheelchair and we had to deliver very early. Curious if this holds up.
Tina and Amy would be awesome. But it seems like such an awfully stressful show to work on. Maybe it should be done 2x a month rather than weekly.
Cringe at Kieran giving his daughter the middle name Sioux, but also cringe at Lainey for her insensitive suggestion that Dakota would be less offensive, seeing as that’s the name of the Culkin sister who died horrifically. Glad for Kieran and the siblings who made it safely away from their monster of a dad.
I don’t see how it is cringe. Many people take inspiration across cultures and eras in 2023.
Slightly off topic, but adjacently about SNL, I recently read Romantic Comedy, by Curtis Sittenfeld, which is a fictional account of a writer at a SNL-like show. It was a delightful little confection with characters I liked, a bit of behind-the-scenes of those kinds of shows, and it moved nicely. I did the audiobook on my dog walks and it was perfect for that.
Agree about Romantic Comedy. I loved it.
Thanks for the recommendation!