Sofia Vergara on the press coverage of her divorce ‘it wasn’t bad’



Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello announced their divorce last July, during the Summer of Celebrity Breakups. It was a bit of a surprise because in terms of celebrity couples, these two seemed well-suited for one another. By all accounts – or rather, by lack of these two letting their divorce play out publicly – it was an amicable and mature conscious uncoupling. There was some chatter around what went wrong. We heard the more go-to rumors, like he wanted kids and she didn’t, he was unsupportive of her, his sobriety and her social drinking were an issue, etc. But in the end, it sounded like the relationship had run its course and there was no one big issue that broke them up.

Within a few weeks, no one was really talking about their divorce anymore and both moved on. Joe has been dating actress Caitlin O’Connor since the fall. Sofia was seen out on a date with orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman, but she told Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday’s ep of The Tonight Show that she’s currently single and ready to mingle with the non-showbiz men of New York City. This past weekend, Sofia also appeared on CBS Sunday Morning. During that interview, she talked about how she dreaded what the press would say about their split and expressed her relief that the news got a fairly tame reaction.

Sofía Vergara expected quite a different reaction to the end of her marriage with Joe Manganiello. The Modern Family actress, who’s become beloved for playing Gloria Delgato-Pritchett on the ABC sitcom, knew her divorce from the Magic Mike actor last year would stir up some talk in the press. “You’re out there and people know—that’s part of being a celebrity,” Vergara explained during an interview with CBS Sunday Morning on Jan. 14. “I knew it was going to happen. You can’t hide those things.” However, the 51-year-old thought the conversation surrounding the split was going to be a little, er, less kind. “It wasn’t bad,” the former America’s Got Talent judge revealed. “I have to say the press was very respectful and very nice, and I thought that they were going to invent more things. I was surprised that they kind of just said what it was and that was it.”

[From E Online]

I’m glad that Sofia and Joe are a celebrity divorce PR success story, lol. I think that if both sides were running to different outlets, leaking info about the other one and pointing fingers, it would have gone down differently. But, frankly, they didn’t feed the tabloid trolls, so the trolls went elsewhere for a juicer story. And let’s face it: they did not go hungry this summer and early fall. During the same time period in which Joefia broke up, Ariana Grande was busy macking it with still-married and new father SpongeBob CheaterPants while Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner’s prenup and child support melodrama was still playing out. A few weeks later, a different Joe and Sophie (Jonas and Turner) took all of the attention away with their chaotic divorce drama.

Sofia is currently promoting a Netflix miniseries called Griselda, which is based on the true story of ruthless former drug queenpin Griselda Blanco. In 1964, Blanco left her home country of Colombia for Miami, began a successful cocaine operation, and became known as the “Cocaine Godmother.” Vergara stars as Blanco and also produced it. The first of six episodes drops on January 25.

Note by Celebitchy: Get the Top 8 stories about Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s breakup when you sign up for our mailing list! I only send one email a day on weekdays around lunchtime.