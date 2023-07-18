Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello are divorcing after seven years of marriage

Ariana Grande divorcing her starter husband was not shocking at all to me, but THIS? This floored me. I thought Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello were happy together! Joe and Sofia are divorcing after seven years of marriage. They first met when she was with that utter douchebag Nick Loeb. There was an infamous photo, at the time, of Joe eyef–king Sofia while she was on Nick’s arm. Soon after, Sofia and Nick were done and Sofia and Joe were together. They seemed especially well-suited for each other – they are close in age (she’s 51, he’s 46), he made it clear that Sofia was his dream girl, she enjoyed being adored, and they actually seemed to have a fun relationship and a lot of compatibility. More than most Hollywood couples. Well, it’s over now.

Sofía Vergara and husband Joe Manganiello have separated and are divorcing after seven years of marriage, Page Six can exclusively reveal. The couple tell Page Six in a statement: “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.” The “Modern Family” beauty is currently celebrating her 51st birthday in Italy with a posse of friends — but with no Manganiello or her wedding ring. A source added: “Sofía and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future.” The couple was last seen together last month in Hoboken, N.J., as Vergara visited Manganiello, 46, on the set of his new project “Nonnas” with Vince Vaughn. Vergara, a judge on the NBC hit “America’s Got Talent,” is in Capri with her best friends and living her best life, posting a series of sexy photos on Instagram. But Manganiello’s absence has not gone unnoticed by fans on Instagram, as Vergara later posted a photo with the message: “When life gives u lemons u come to Italy to squeeze them.”

[From Page Six]

I can’t even imagine having the dual heat-score of these two and deciding to throw away this collective sexiness. This was sexiness for the people! As I said, this news floored me because they always presented as happy and well-suited for each other. The Mail has a very weird piece about “what went wrong” and it basically sounds like Joe is getting his side out there – that he loves fun and adventure, while Sofia is kind of stuck-up and obsessed with a luxury lifestyle…? I don’t know, y’all.

Embed from Getty Images