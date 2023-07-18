Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello are divorcing after seven years of marriage

Ariana Grande divorcing her starter husband was not shocking at all to me, but THIS? This floored me. I thought Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello were happy together! Joe and Sofia are divorcing after seven years of marriage. They first met when she was with that utter douchebag Nick Loeb. There was an infamous photo, at the time, of Joe eyef–king Sofia while she was on Nick’s arm. Soon after, Sofia and Nick were done and Sofia and Joe were together. They seemed especially well-suited for each other – they are close in age (she’s 51, he’s 46), he made it clear that Sofia was his dream girl, she enjoyed being adored, and they actually seemed to have a fun relationship and a lot of compatibility. More than most Hollywood couples. Well, it’s over now.
Sofía Vergara and husband Joe Manganiello have separated and are divorcing after seven years of marriage, Page Six can exclusively reveal.
The couple tell Page Six in a statement: “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”
The “Modern Family” beauty is currently celebrating her 51st birthday in Italy with a posse of friends — but with no Manganiello or her wedding ring.
A source added: “Sofía and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future.”
The couple was last seen together last month in Hoboken, N.J., as Vergara visited Manganiello, 46, on the set of his new project “Nonnas” with Vince Vaughn. Vergara, a judge on the NBC hit “America’s Got Talent,” is in Capri with her best friends and living her best life, posting a series of sexy photos on Instagram. But Manganiello’s absence has not gone unnoticed by fans on Instagram, as Vergara later posted a photo with the message: “When life gives u lemons u come to Italy to squeeze them.”
I can’t even imagine having the dual heat-score of these two and deciding to throw away this collective sexiness. This was sexiness for the people! As I said, this news floored me because they always presented as happy and well-suited for each other. The Mail has a very weird piece about “what went wrong” and it basically sounds like Joe is getting his side out there – that he loves fun and adventure, while Sofia is kind of stuck-up and obsessed with a luxury lifestyle…? I don’t know, y’all.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Getty.
Well, I’d like to be in capri with a group of friends so if that’s too luxury, sign me up.
No kidding! She worked hard for years to be able to have that lifestyle – I hope she loves every minute!
Sexiness for the people. They sat next to us in a restaurant once and it was difficult not to stare, they are so gorgeous. Wishing them both well
Aww, that is sad! They seemed so happy together, and like nice people. Her ex was such a douche and Joe seemed like a nice guy who adored herm.
Where is that picture!!?
I need to see it too!
I don’t find him hot at all. He wears pinky rings and hangs out with losers like Marilyn Manson and kat von d.
I didn’t know that about him. He is dead to me now.
Same here, Sadi. When I read that he’s friends with Manson, I wondered what all that says about his attitude toward, and treatment of, women. And whether Sofia had ended up with a less publicly odious guy than her ex, but one that’s still controlling and problematic.
He’s just SO not my type so I don’t feel like I can be objective about his appearance at all.
I saw this news late last night, and all I could think was NNNOOOOOOO!!!!! How can THESE TWO beauties be splitting up? I am so sad for them. And us, I guess.
But in all seriousness, they have been through a lot, with everything that sofia’s Douchebag ex has put them through over the embryos. That’s a lot, for any couple, and it seemed to be never-ending legal drama for a while.
Anyways, I’m sad for them.
Me too!!! I died a little last night as I read their statement. They were such a beautiful, 🔥🔥, loving couple who seemed that they would go the distance…not Sophia and Joe!!!
This makes me sad as they had been to hell and back with her ex-douchettee from the land of douches…😢
Oh NO!! They were so cute together! Not to impugn Joe but after all she went through with her horror ex, I just hope there was no infidelity at play here.
I can’t even imagine being the next person either of them tries to date- I would literally die from insecurity.
I remember back earlier in their marriage both of them in different interviews stated that he wanted children. I wonder if that played into their spit at all.
Oh no really? I hope he didn’t Josh duhamel her and it was something else. That’s always a risk when women of a certain age get with younger men who have never had children. Young women that get with older men it’s not a problem at least not physically. I didn’t read Demi Moore’s book but I wonder how much that fact also came into play with them.
I mean, it’s only a “risk” if they’re not honest with each other. If he said from the beginning that he wants kids and she made it clear that the ship has sailed for her then there shouldn’t be any surprises. He didn’t have to continue the relationship if kids were his ultimate goal. Ostensibly, he was committed and invested enough to be ok with that and if he changed his mind well, that’s pretty shitty.
@ Kitten I don’t think it’s shitty. People evolve & change their minds. Better they split & he goes and has a kid than sit around resenting her the rest of his life if his priorities have changed. In a perfect world we’d all know exactly what we want but that’s not life
I think he has decided that he wants children. As we have seen from recent geriatric MALE stars, age is no limit. Sofia has been there and done that. If she wanted more children, she would have probably gone the surrogate route early on with him.
This split really makes me sad as they seemed perfect for each other. He definitely seemed to love and adore her when they got together and vice versa.
Joe was featured on “Finding Your Roots” this season and had one of the most interesting back stories and family histories ever shone on that series. Perhaps finding out about the adversities that were overcome for him to be here made him want to be a father more than ever.
What a bummer. They made for such a smoking hot, yet sweet and adorable, couple. I always imagined they laughed a lot together. Aw, I’m sad for them. 🙁
I loved them together but what do I know? Wishing them both the best.
Men need to get this straight: if you pursue a woman with gifts and attention and other displays of affection, you need to keep that up even after the marriage license is signed. A wedding isn’t a threshold after which you no longer have to cherish your wife. That’s called a bait-and-switch and it doesn’t fly anymore when women don’t have to put up with neglectful or inattentive husbands. Now, I get men would say the same after kids come into the picture and usually the mom has to pay more attention to them, but that’s his fault too, lol. Either help with the child rearing or keep your yap shut and wait for her not to be exhausted in order for you to get your share. /OffSoapBox
Everyone should love and appreciate their partner, regardless of gender.
That’s an icky train of thought in your comment… imagine… “women, if you dressed up sexy & did your hair and nails before marriage you must continue it forever otherwise it’s a bait & switch”… just no
Slightly OT, but Finding Your Roots had Joe Manganiello in an episode this season. His background was one of the most complex and unusual they’ve ever investigated. His great grandmother was a survivor of the Armenian genocide (an awful story just by itself), but that’s only the beginning.
https://www.rollingstone.com/tv-movies/tv-movie-features/joe-manganiello-finding-your-roots-black-slave-nazi-dna-1234661401/
I came down to the comments section to talk about his Finding Your Roots episode, too! I never spent a lot of time thinking about Joe Manganiello but his family’s story was fascinating and he came across very well. One of the best pieces that they’ve done.
Oh my……. I don’t know have the words for Joe’s ancestors. What an enormous juxtaposition of ancestors and the myriad of emotions. Damn.
This hurt, I like both of them. Hope there’s no scandal for Joe. All the best to both.
Too bad, they seemed happy together.
They are both successful in their own careers.
I did not know JM was friendly with MM or KvD. Ewww.
Nooooo! I loved them, sincerely wish them both the best.
I remember years ago seeing her throw a party on Instagram with all her girls drinking cocktails, wearing heels and gorgeous dresses… and he was in the middle of a wilderness lake kayaking.
I thought this was awesome- like, both happy, having fun, sharing separately doing what they worked hard to enjoy.