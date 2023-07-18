The Wales’s ‘chemistry is ideal… the future of the monarchy largely depends on it’

Wimbledon coverage is so enjoyable for me because it’s a perfect Venn diagram of my overlapping interests – royalty, tennis and celebrities. I love when tennis drama or celebrity drama invades royal coverage and vice versa. I loved when there was a story about Priyanka Chopra “snubbing” the Princess of Wales. I loved when a joke-tweet about Kate being “drunk” at Wimbledon went viral last year. And I loved how many tennis-watchers noticed that all is not well in Prince William and Kate’s marriage. This year, there were several high-profile comments about how William and Kate looked sort of miserable with each other at the men’s final. They used Charlotte and George as buffers, they barely acknowledged each other and their body language screams “we don’t even live together.” The vibe is well and truly “off.” Which is why the royal media has been in a rush to make it sound like there’s nothing to see here, folks.
Prince William was ‘happy to let Kate Middleton take centre stage’ at Wimbledon as they have ‘struck the perfect balance in public’, a royal expert has claimed. Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told FEMAIL that Prince William and Kate Middleton’s dynamic at Wimbledon shows how they ‘work superbly as a team’. When the couple arrived at SW19, the Prince of Wales was pictured walking behind his wife and children – with Kate leading the group while holding Charlotte’s hand. What’s more, Kate also led the family into the Royal Box – while Prince William followed Prince George.
Commenting on the family’s engagement yesterday, Richard said: ‘The Prince and Princess of Wales work superbly as a team. Catherine was centre stage because she is Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club. A tennis enthusiast herself, the role is ideal for her. There is no question that Catherine radiated confidence. It has been a delight to see this grow over the years.’
The expert then went on to highlight how the Prince and Princess of Wales don’t try to outshine each other in public – something that is believed to have been an issue in King Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage. Richard continued: ‘There is no comparison whatever to the desperately unhappy relationship between Charles and Diana and the perfect balance William and Catherine have struck both publicly and privately. She was the Patron and presented the trophy and the runners up plate and was centre stage, [Prince William] seemed totally relaxed without an official role.’
He continued: ‘They enjoy competing in games for fun and often do when on tour to the delight of their hosts, but they do not compete with each other. This was a glorious Wimbledon final and the Waleses were undoubtedly happy to be a pivotal part of it given Catherine’s role as Patron. Their chemistry together is ideal, it is also imperative that it is, as the future of the monarchy largely depends on it.’
[From The Daily Mail]
Oof – “Their chemistry together is ideal, it is also imperative that it is, as the future of the monarchy largely depends on it.” The royal reporters are like: we’re trying as hard as we can to put a bow on this mess because the whole thing falls apart if the Wales marriage collapses. Not even two weeks ago, William truly ran away from his wife when she tried to touch him at a polo match. He also looked like he despised her when she tried to grope his ass at the Scottish coronation. And now William and Kate looked like miserable strangers at Wimbledon and now we’re supposed to believe that’s a good thing, that William needs to be three seats away from Kate, lest she try to grope him on camera again?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
The Prince and Princess of Wales with Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive on day fourteen of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon.
William Prince of Wales, Kate Princess of Wales, Prince George and Princess Charlotte in the royal box during the mens’ finals on Day 14 at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Club, London, UK, 16 July 2023,Image: 789501816, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights, Model Release: no, Credit line: Peter van den Berg / Avalon
William Prince of Wales in the royal box during the mens’ finals on Day 14 at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Club, London, UK, 16 July 2023,Image: 789502121, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights, Model Release: no, Credit line: Peter van den Berg / Avalon
Tennis : Wimbledon 2023 – Angleterre – Finale simple Messieurs- Victoire de Carlos Alcaraz Espagne contre Novak Djokovic Serbie – Kate Princess of Wales remet le trophee,Image: 789504865, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chryslene Caillaud / Panoramic / Panoramic / Avalon
Tennis : Wimbledon 2023 – Angleterre – Finale simple Messieurs- Victoire de Carlos Alcaraz Espagne contre Novak Djokovic Serbie – Royal Box – William Prince de Galles avec son fils Le Prince Georges,Image: 789705479, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chryslene Caillaud / Panoramic / Panoramic / Avalon
Tennis : Wimbledon 2023 – Angleterre – Finale simple Messieurs- Victoire de Carlos Alcaraz Espagne contre Novak Djokovic Serbie – Royal Box – Prince William, Prince George et Preincesse Charlotte regardent la remise de prix faite par la Princesse de Galles,Image: 789705568, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chryslene Caillaud / Panoramic / Panoramic / Avalon
Tennis : Wimbledon 2023 – Angleterre – Finale simple Messieurs- Victoire de Carlos Alcaraz Espagne contre Novak Djokovic Serbie – Royal Box – Kate Princess of Wales,Image: 789705684, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chryslene Caillaud / Panoramic / Panoramic / Avalon
Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George attend day fourteen of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George attend day fourteen of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George attend day fourteen of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
Rumours of separation/ divorce is probably gaining a lot of traction. Couple that with these Rota Rats finally being called out for their nasty behaviour.
I’m anticipating to see what happens next. I have my popcorn ready.
You can totally tell when the story comes from camp middleton, because it is just screaming “you can’t divorce me! You can’t replace me! The monarchy would fall apart without me!” Sure Jan. Even diana was replaced and the monarchy survived, and you are no diana.
I agree GeeGee, this is totally camp midds trying to threaten baldy. He is so done. They only did this joint venture to undo the damage keens flirting did. But it only highlighted she had more interest and chemistry with someone else’s husband than with her own. Baldy and the mannequin have 0 chemistry and look miserable together.
Just give up CarolE, fetch will not be queen.
I think they’ll carry on as they have been. Unhappy together but trying to fake it for appearances.
I don’t think they’ll divorce anytime soon. Look at how bad things had to become for Charles and Diana to finally divorce.
This. Kate worked hard for that ring, she is never giving up her role. And I don’t think William wants that image like his father. I just figure they’ll live separate lives, especially as their kids grow up.
Agreed.
If william names a mistress like Charles named Camilla publicly, I think then that would end the marriage. Though Will in his own way is more cagey than Charles.
That’s why there’s an uptick in bs articles about the Sussexes living apart and Harry living somewhere else and them divorcing, etc etc. how pathetically transparent.
They’re done. May never divorce, but it’s over and anyone with eyes can see how the affection and love – if they ever loved each other – is long gone.
I agree Beverly. The only ones I feel sorry for are the children. Kids know when there is a problem between their parents, & it can have life long effects. George looks uncomfortable , and Charlotte seems to be a comfort to him. I thought willy was going to protect his kids from the tabloid vultures …hmm!
Me thinks they doth protest too much!
🎯
The expert then went on to highlight how the Prince and Princess of Wales don’t try to outshine each other in public – something that is believed to have been an issue in King Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage.
Whew. They are really gunning for Chuck and Cammie huh? Well Willy and Waity can’t outshine each other as they are duller than dishwater.
I cannot remember even one time when my parents put my brother and me in between them at an event. They always sat together. Before I was able to sit by myself I would sit on one of their laps but never between them. My parents also always held hands when walking and most of the time when seated next to each other. They always maintained a small physical connection.
William and Kate have the romantic chemistry of a separated couple who barely tolerate each other for the sake of their children and the public because their divorce has not been announced due to ongoing negotiations between their divorce lawyers. #SoHot
@bluenailsbetty, because they are separated! The world and it’s wife know they don’t both live at Adelaide Cottage, Kate and the children do and bullyam has his own crash pad. They have even arrived in separate cars at a lot of functions. I wonder if, as the children get older, they will get sick of being the buffer between their parents! These reporters need to stop living in lala land and start (if they even know how), printing the TRUTH. William and Kate are fast heading the way of Diana and Charles. William will do his thing and Kate will continue to play the”please pity me”card
I read (and this was also witnessed by Jephson), that Charles would verbally put down Diana (and in public). Her self esteem was being eroded. I think after a certain point (ca. 1989-90) she knew the marriage was done. She was unhappy. Kate is clinging to this marriage for all it is worth. After a point I think Diana was realistic about it.
I don’t think they are together, at all, but my husband and I very frequently sat like this. At this age, I did not want my kids sitting next to strangers. I assume the others in the box are probably not total strangers to the kids but of all the horrible things these two do, I don’t find this seating arrangement problematic.
You know what they say, show don’t tell. There is a lot of talking but really zero showing.
It’s good because this type of article are spelling out there the reality better than anything we might say.
Oof. The kids look miserable. As a child of parents who loathed each other, but “pulled it together” in public, the little ones’ faces look really familiar to me.
What nonsense chemistry are they speaking of? The one where he can’t stand her touch or to be with her unless forced. Yeah this ain’t selling. Just go with the truth that they no longer live together and he has a side chick like daddy. Oops what was I thinking they only lie.
My lyin’ eyes deceiving me again.
W&K need to keep up the “perfect family” look.
Because we all know so much mud about the BRF if they officially divorced that would end the Monarchy IMO.
Decades of horrible, entitled, racist behavior, in addition to adultery, backstabbing, mooching off the tax payers is all coming out.
Society is changing, faster than they will ever adapt to.
When H&M left, The Firm lost some real star power.
Two Princes with young families could have carried on the royal BS show so much longer.
Now, William is caught in a role he actually does not want.
He wants to be special, wealthy, entitled to endless privilege but he truly do not want to be a working King for the rest of his life.
George is trapped also.
Saying they have the type of chemistry to save the monarchy is giving LaLa’s iconic VPR’s reunion comment about Raquel’s degree: “nobody go there, because if this is what they give….F@$&!” 😂
Bravo (pun semi-intended, but seriously agree with what you said)!! 😂
I mean, okay then, LOL. Sure Jan.
It’s not the physical distance – I dont blame them for putting the kids in the middle in this setting – but there is such an obvious emotional distance and you can’t explain that away. they dont even look like strangers, because strangers don’t give off the air of disgust and hatred that William is really projecting around her lately. Their marriage is done and who knows how the rest of it will play out.
The vibe is so weird. She’s always looking at him, but he almost never looks at her. And in the top photo it’s like she’s just noticed a celebrity sitting on the other side of her children, not like she recognizes him as her husband.
I agree that he looks like he loathes her. I mean it’s more than him not loving her anymore (if he ever really did…). It’s as if something happened that can’t be overcome.
On the other hand we’ve seen William’s animosity towards Harry just because the better brother refused to be bullied anymore. So maybe it’s not anything that Kate did—he hates her for just existing. But I think something actually went down where she embarrassed him and he’ll never get over it. What a rage monster he is!
Maybe he finally realised how the middletons stalked, seduced, and played him. They manipulated him into marriage by portraying themselves as a perfect happy family of millionaires. When actually Carol was the mother from hell, Michael must have been a passive enabler to stand by and allow her to treat her daughters the way she did, Kate Pippa and James must have had a miserable childhood, and they were probably never rich. They used uncle Gary’s drug money to give the illusion of being millionaires. That would be enough to make William furious at Kate, if he’s finally realised he was tricked.
Whatever issues William may have with Harry or Meghan, he did not show it in public, especially not at recent encounters like the walkabout and the funeral.
William cannot be bothered to have a public face toward kate though. His disdain is a constant now.
@cairidh
🎯
My money is on that. I think Willy realized he was deceived by the Middleton’s and bilked off millions of his inheritance. Now he has his own Duchy of Cornwall cash flow. Maybe he can afford to divorce Kate now and come up with a financial settlement that will keep her silent.
Now @Cairidh let’s not be absurd, let alone just blame the woman. William was not an unworldly little dope when that was happening. He was savvy enough (Eton educated!) to know what the Middletons and Kate were full out from the early on and still went through with it. He likely wanted it that way as her desperation always gave him the total upper hand and control of her. A perfectly submissive little wife who would sit by and allow him to do whatever he pleased with whomever he pleased just to keep her status. Let’s not act like this grown man was bamboozled and not also a calculating manipulator himself. He certainly had the palace and rota telling him exactly who these people were ahead of time to warn him, but he still pursued it. He was not tricked. He willfully chose this.
If an aristo that William pursued during the breakup reciprocated William’s affections, Kate would have been history.
I am sure whatever financial situation Midds were in, william was fully aware of it. He is the future king, I assume that anyone whom william is with goes through some kind of security clearance.
Their relationship got worse after harry and meghan left (I think, it was already bad, trying to destroy meghan just made them closer. ). During the same time, there were lots of Kate PR, instead of KP. When their PR got separated, I assumed there was the same amount of separation in their life as well.
I can’t pinpoint when exactly it changed and he went from tolerating her in public to giving off this vibe of “I can’t stand this woman.” Was it around the statue unveiling? Maybe before that, with the Catherine the Great article? IDK. I don’t think its about being manipulated by the Middletons so much as its about the Middletons (and Kate) overplaying their hand, in the press and likely in private as well.
If our speculation is correct, and William moved to Wood Farm or Sandringham itself around Feb/March 2021, then that is probably when something happened that caused this rift. So that’s been 2 years now and its just getting worse.
@HeyJude William met Kate a few years after his mother died. We know from Harry how vulnerable the boys were after that and while Wiliam was Eton educated, that doesn’t mean he wasn’t easy prey for someone like Carole. That also doesn’t mean that he was tricked into marrying Kate. I agree that I think he knew exactly who he was marrying and he was okay with it for whatever reasons.
but its clear he’s not okay with it now.
@sevenblue – “When their PR got separated, I assumed there was the same amount of separation in their life as well.” Very interesting. If true, there’s a line of bread crumbs leading us back to whenever it happened.
@Becks1 – There was that story out of the blue about William telling Kate to make Carole leave their place during the pandemic. Maybe that’s the truth, sitting right out here.
William was an adult when he met kate, but he was also still emotionally vulnerable with the recent death of his mother and since he’s never gotten therapy for it, he was easy prey from someone like Carole who knew how to work the “family you never had” angle. That’s said William had years to see through this and he cheated on her a lot and she tolerated it, so for him that was the best option he had after about a decade of faffing about.
And William generally seemed ok with their set up until early 2021. Something triggered William where he started to openly ignore her in public and excluded her from the Diana statue unveiling. It has not been the same since.
We speculate that the Oprah interview had something to do with it, especially the confirmation that Kate lied about the crying story. Whatever it was, William seemed to move to Wood farm and they haven’t lived together since.
Someone once wrote on a forum they knew one of William RPOs and he said the bodyguards could all see how the middletons reeled him in with their promise of a happy family he could be part of. He said William seemed oblivious to the fact they didn’t like him for himself, and wouldn’t be at all interested in him if he was an ordinary person. He said the RPOs all thought it was sad, but they were there to protect him, not to interfere in his personal life.
@heyjude Whether or not William knew Kate was a social climber who was only working so hard to please him because she was “desparate to be the princess of wales” as his friends put it, is debatable.
However he certainly believed the middletons were a “happy family” – one of those cliched picture postcard loving close families – and I’m sure they weren’t. Carol has a serious personality disorder and she will have made her childrens lives hell. Less so Kate, as she was the Golden Child, but Kate will still have witnessed Carole’s rages and her psychological abuse of whoever was the scapegoat. Being the golden child’s not easy either. She had to not just do what Carol told her, but like what Carole told her to like, think what Carol told her to think.
Behind closed doors the middletons were a very unhappy toxic abusive family. If Williams finally found that out…. it will have been a huge blow. If he found out the second mother, whose lap he rested his head on, and to whom he poured out his feelings and traumas, is actually an abusive mother from hell, again that will have been devastating.
@seven Blue. I don’t think he would have dated Kate or wanted the middletons as his new family if they’d been living in a 3 bedroom semi and attending state schools. He’s a snob. Gary’s money gave them the illusion of being “in the club”, new money of course, which is looked down upon, but still “in the club”. The newspapers always described them as self made millionaires. But perhaps they didn’t have any money, other than what Gary gave them.
The security checks are to see if people have any links with terrorists, violent criminals, assassins, not to check how rich they are. The police and mi5 wouldn’t care if the Middletons were rich or not – but William probably would.
Being Eton educated was a disadvantage. It’s a boys school. Ex Public school boys are notorious for being clueless around women because of not growing up with them. There are exceptions to every rule, but in general they’re a lot less savvy about women than working class men who spent their childhoods being friends and classmates with girls. People at St. Andrews said when William first arrived he was awkward and uncomfortable being around girls, as he wasn’t used to it. He was friends with girls in the school holidays (which were divided between multiple different homes/parts of britain, and foreign holidays) but that’s not the same as being around them every day.
Becks: I can’t pinpoint when exactly it changed and he went from tolerating her in public to giving off this vibe of “I can’t stand this woman.” Was it around the statue unveiling?
I can’t remember if Philip’s funeral or the statue unveiling was first, but both were the beginning of Willnot either being angry with Cannot and snapping at her, or not allowing her to participate at all.
How exactly did Burger King support Kate, other than obliging her by sitting three seats away from her so he wasn’t automatically in the photo shot? Their chemistry is obviously the “I wouldn’t touch her with a ten-foot pole” kind.
They seem more like unfriendly coworkers to me. I see no love, or even like, between them.
The projection is strong.
I tale it William sits somewhere and reads all the comments. He wants to be admired AND do nothing at the same time. I can’t help but notice he is dressing up like Philip? It could very well be the last king george but my guess us Philip. He just started so let’s see if he keeps this up.
The blazer is a lot nicer than anything we’ve seen him in lately. He could do a lot worse than dress like Philip.
They will never divorce, they understand that this marriage is a contract that will aid in the “ continuation of the monarchy” so they will leave out the rest of their lives unhappily with both of them free to cheat with other people, I see Kate having affairs in the future * that’s if she hasn’t started already*, as long as they have a willing press who will protect them that arrangement will go on forever
Same way Elizabeth and Phillip had affairs and lived like roommates only difference being that they were actually friends while William really hates Kate.
I think William wouldn’t tolerate kate having affairs and would divorce her for that. This isn’t a marriage of equals after all.
He’s probably desperate for her to have an affair he can bust her with. She’s completely trapped, I hope she has enough money to buy excellent vibrators.
If Kate has an ounce of sense she will never cheat on William. She sees how badly they drag Diana through the mud, and she entered the marriage as a well born maiden who cared for the poor and sickly. Kate couldn’t hack it as a middle class shopgirl. Her patronages are more like day camp. She is popular now but she won’t have far to fall.
Aristocrats have long known to pick married lovers because they don’t kiss and tell, but their spouses certainly do, and she would be one whisper from Camilla away from being “Homewrecker Kate”.
She is not going to screw this up. She wants the crown far too badly.
If Kate reaches a breaking point and the marriage literally makes her sick, she would or should walk. Diana was totally abandoned by Charles after Harry was born. She was only 23. She moved on in 1986 when things were hopeless with the marriage. She was quite young. Diana still got a large settlement in the divorce though. Due to the circumstances. Kate unlike Diana had serious relationships before she married William. Diana was 19 when she got engaged. I don’t think Kate is popular with all. Camilla certainly is not in any position to accuse Kate of being a homewrecker (no matter what) considering Camilla’s past. Which is not forgotten. If Kate and William divorce, it would be because William wants out or Kate reaches her limits.
Em, QE2 and Philip always showed respect for each other in public. There is no respect between the Wails and it’s clear they don’t want to be around each other. That’s a HUGE difference between the couples. It’s so obvious to all and sundry.
I don’t see how the two of them splitting up will be that big of an impact. Willy should just start going to engagements alone or with Sophia (possibly Beatrice). He’s so much more relaxed and presents so much better. He should step up the number of engagements, too.
He needs to be seen in public more than he is now. It wouldn’t be hard, because his numbers are so low. I really think that would help considerably.
A stated separation wouldn’t be that much of a problem. Oh, we know that Ma Mids will try to hang on, but I don’t think there will be much to hang on to. Throw some money at them with the proviso they have to sign a NDA–just like they should do with her daughter–and then get on with their lives.
One remark I cannot let pass without comment. Charles and Diana were not “trying to outshine each other”. Good God! Diana outshone Charles without even trying. It was totally effortless on her part. Yet, he was such a sensitive sausage that it enraged him more than leaky fountain pens. The DM will never stop spinning (lying) for the royals, even forty years after the fact.
Diana was a natural. she was barely out of her teens and scared before the walkabout in Wales, but the people took to her and she was cordial and friendly. Charles could not stand that. Even before the wedding, there was a story in People about their engagement walkabout where she wore the green suit. Charles told the media that he’d have to get used to seeing the backs of photographers with Diana around. Already it had started. Too bad he did not get counseling.
No amount of counseling would help Charles @ Tessa, as he was set in his ways and had no intention of staying faithful to Diana, even though she had hoped he could. And yet Diana is STILL more popular than he is!!
Brassy Rebel, if there was any competition, it was all on KFC’s side. He realized pretty early that there was no way he could compete with Princess Di. She was a warm and caring person, and he just wasn’t/isn’t.
@Brassy Rebel
Thank you for bringing this up! It is infuriating to me how the royal rays spin, spin, spin for the royals. Poor Meghan went from a sterling reputation to a quarter of the world calling her a narcissist and other things (don’t go on reddit regarding her), all because they spun, soun, spun. I truly hate them and how they do business and they slaughter people’s reputations.
i remember at their wedding willy especially looked rather crestfallen, there was little warmth and joy beyond the compulsory grinsmiles. at the time i thought that he was probably remembering his mothers funeral in exactly the same spot, had no inkling really about all the behind scene drama’s as i do not read any of the english tabloids.
and now i do know about the mechanisations of the vile british press who keep on hiring so called experts on non verbal communications and lipreaders keep on failing the blatant falling apart of their marriage and the abuse of sheperding those poor kids to the forefront more and more and they keep on promoting this bs.
i’m so keeping my fingers crossed that not only that dan wootton and his dispicable croonies are getting their comeuppance but the whole industry gets bankrupted, go hazzah and co!
Look at Harry and look at Jack Brooksbank at their weddings and then look at William. There is a huge difference. Jack had also dated Eugenie for a decade and he looked happy to marry her and didn’t have smirks throughout the ceremony.
I adored Jack and Eugenies wedding so much! I think Jack is a good egg!! That man adores Eugenie and she deserves someone that adores and worships the ground she walks on and he does!!
These two couples will be happily married for the rest of their lives❣️❣️
That first shot looks like William is out with his two children and Kate is an onlooker. S P A C E 😉
Wil and Kate working as a team means Kate acting like Will’s doormat. It’s a bad sign when he showed more PDA to the bathing suit models he invited on his trips instead of his wife. I still remember him running across campus like a doofus when Granny called and told him he had to be at Kate’s birthday party.
I don’t know, I saw some photos where they were laughing and seemed to be having a good time together? Like it’s obviously not the great love story of Harry and Meghan (that’s so rare and special!) but they seemed to be getting on okay
Where are those photos?
Lately when William smiles it looks very forced when he is with Kate.
Hmm…Fitzwilliams and colleagues were never this charitable to Harry and Meghan. They didn’t like that Harry and Meghan saw themselves as a team and criticised Harry for allowing his wife to have centre stage or to share the stage with him. What’s changed?
Fitzwilliams is one of the rota who gave opinions about the Oprah interview before it even aired so he’s simply lying for the sake of remaining in the good books.
Are they daft? The chemistry of oil and water is holding up the British crown?
Yeah, I don’t get the argument that these two lazies staying married saves anything, much less the British monarchy.
Kate is walking in front of William. The bots trash Meghan for walking a few steps in front of Harry. Of course Kate likes to outshine William (and Charles and Camilla too). Wearing that tacky gold gown so most of the photos of the Bond premiere would feature Keen and not her husband or Charles or Camilla). wearing the red dress and “playing” the piano usurping the concert. Dressing in bright red at various events. Wearing that makeshift “tiara” at the Coronation and so on.
I think this was deliberate, since he was sprinting away from her at the wedding earlier this summer. She was so far behind him, it was insulting.
IMHO, Kate chased William, was always available, and put up with, if I remember correctly, him ditching her last minute when they had plans. He has no respect for her and is uninterested in her. It might have been flattering to be chased but some men like to do the chasing.
As time goes by, they won’t be able to Fake it any longer esp William. Even now He doesn’t care if the world knows that he’s done with her.
If they do stay together for the sake of the crown, who would want to pay attention to 2 miserable people . It will even make the BRF look pathetic.
Personally I think it’s unfair to foist this sham of a marriage on us to the point they become king and queen, best they divorce before it get to far. My hope is that one or the other falls Marley I love with someone else and doesn’t want to go on it would be best for Kate if it’s William then she can get a suitable settlement, the other way round William, the firm and the Rota will come down on her like a ton of bricks, the punishment will be unending
That first photo shows the two kids and Willy leaning away from her. All three of them are. She’s leaning away from them. Interesting.
Here the thing if kate and William didn’t spend so much time and energy using the British media and royal reporters to try to break up Meghan and Harry. Maybe then people would be so hyper focused on their marriage noticing the lack of affection between them the coldest between them the weird ass energy. You know the saying when you’re digging a grave for someone else you better digging one for yourself too . When people would bring up their lack of affection for each other there will always be a Stan on here saying how it’s against royal protocol to show affection to each other .
This! I commented on another article that the whole “us” vs. “them” approach that the royal family has taken with the Sussexs is hurting all parties, and the article is a prime example. Will and Kate would have no need to convince anyone that their marriage was just fine, if their friends in the media weren’t so busy cruelly dissecting every moment of Harry and Meghan’s marriage. Will and Kate truly have fallen into the hole that they dug for Harry and Meghan.
I could not agree more. The only reason I pay attention to them at all is because of the endless trashing of Harry and Meghan. I had zero thoughts about them until the onslaught of bigotry started for Meghan.
They did this to themselves, I’m certain Celebitchy would be a very different site if it hadn’t become the only safe space on the internet if you like Harry and Meghan. It’s funny, if you think about it.
I’ve always agreed with the contingent that says William could easily recuperate his image post-divorce, and if Kate weren’t so status-hungry, she’d realize she would probably be happier lazing about as a rich commoner’s wife. I’ve also agreed that William could use it to dump Sussexit into the Middleton’s laps and try to whitewash himself out of the royal racist narrative.
But I do think the variable that counts—re: will they hide their actual separation or will they publicly divorce—is the media. The royal reporters are kind of a loose cannon right now, I think. What they choose to say could force W&K’s hand, either way. What goes down with Wooton right now may be an indicator.
Yeah, it’s not just SPACE between Harry and Wills … William’s chilliness toward Kate could have dropped the ambient temperatures by a few degrees.
Lmao, honestly what is the point of some of these articles that the British press prints. Looks don’t lie. People who do not follow the royal family noted that Will and Kate look absolutely miserable together. But also who cares? If W&K are committed to staying miserable ever after for the sake of the monarchy then why does the BP waste the print space on this drivel. Nobody is convinced by their so-called chemistry.
Charles and Camilla’s low popularity isn’t because he divorced and remarried. Charles flaunted his mistresses and allowed them to humiliate and disrespect his wife, that was what drove Diana away, not the fact she wouldn’t look the other way when he had a discreet affair, as QEII did. An amicable divorce wouldn’t be the end of the monarchy. William would probably gain interest, single dad and the the future king dating.
No chemistry at all would be fine if they could just have enough self-discipline to act cordial and friendly with each other.
Why aren’t the kids wearing sunglasses during the match? Their parents are. The kids’ eyes are just as sensitive to UV rays as their parents.