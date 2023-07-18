Byline: Dan Wootton is being credibly accused of blackmail, solicitation & catfishing

Eight or nine years ago, Dan Wootton was seen as just another creepy entertainment reporter and gossip columnist in the British tabloid media. He worked his way up from the News of the World, to a brief stint at the Mail, to the Sun’s entertainment gossip column, to breaking some big royal stories – especially in the 2018-19 time frame. Eventually, Wootton was pushed out of the Sun (or did he jump?) and he moved back to the Daily Mail. The Mail gave him a column where he spreads bile, disparages the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, rage-shrieks about all things “woke,” and writes love letters to Prince William. He’s still employed by the Mail, but he also has a side gig as a presenter/commentator on GB News too. He talks about royals, politics and more. For years, there’s been gossip about how Wootton gets certain scoops and just how sleazy he is behind-the-scenes. Well, that gossip has started to go mainstream, following a few viral Twitter-threads. Now Byline Times has put everything together to paint a portrait of Wootton as a serial blackmailer and catfisher.
GB News presenter and MailOnline columnist Dan Wootton hid behind fake online identities to trick and bribe scores of men into revealing compromising sexual material, Byline Times can reveal in the first part of a three-year special investigation. The 40-year-old broadcaster and self-styled voice against ‘woke’ culture – whose show Dan Wootton Tonight is the biggest ratings winner on the UK’s fourth-most watched news channel – targeted journalistic colleagues, friends and members of the public for at least 10 years.
Byline Times has extensive evidence to show that, between June 2008 and 2018, Wootton – who is gay – posed as a fictitious showbusiness agent called “Martin Branning” to offer sums of up to £30,000 “tax free” to his targets, many of whom were heterosexual men.
Among them are a very senior executive at Rupert Murdoch’s News UK alongside at least six other staff at The Sun newspaper – one with close links to News UK CEO Rebekah Brooks – friends, Facebook associates and users of the dating apps Grindr and Gaydar. Two of the targets made criminal complaints to Scotland Yard without knowing the real identity of their tormentor with detectives aware of the activities of Branning – whose name is a portmanteau of EastEnders characters Martin Fowler and Max Branning – since 2019.
Our journalists handed a 28-page dossier of evidence to the Metropolitan Police for investigation on 20 June 2023, however last week criminal claims started to emerge on social media, with the posts rapidly attracting more than 18 million views, causing Wootton to trend on Twitter for several days.
As a result, this newspaper is today publishing some details of our findings. We have identified five co-conspirators, along with a representative group of around a dozen victims. However sources suggest the true figure extends to many, many more men. Byline Times knows the names of those involved but, in order to protect the victims and the course of justice, it will not be revealing them publicly.
During the established period of his activities, Wootton was initially an influential editor for Murdoch’s News of the World before moving, once that paper closed in 2011 after the phone-hacking scandal, to the Daily Mail and then, from 2013, to Britain’s biggest-selling tabloid The Sun, at which he edited its ‘Bizarre’ showbiz column before becoming an associate editor.
Tonight, a representative for Dan Wootton declined to provide Byline Times with an on-the-record response. It is understood that he strongly denies all allegations of criminality. The representative did not clarify, when asked, whether Wootton also denies being Martin Branning.
Byline gave anonymity to some of Wootton’s alleged victims and allowed them to tell their stories, which were all variations on the same theme – random solicitations of money for nude photos, always using the same pseudonym of Martin Branning. “Branning” would solicit photos and videos night and day, text after text, all from an untraceable phone. These victims who spoke to Byline were, by and large, Wootton’s male, heterosexual colleagues at the time of the harassment and solicitation. One victim was catfished by Dan using the profile of a “Maria Joseph,” and that scheme was actually somewhat successful, in that the victim did end up sending photos before he realized Wootton was behind it. Byline also confirms that they gave their dossier on Wootton to the Metropolitan Police.
Byline also summarizes the accusations made by Wootton’s former boyfriend Alex Truby, whose Twitter thread about Wootton went viral last week. Truby put together the “Martin Branning” thing as well, and Truby was also Wootton’s victim – Wootton was tracking Truby’s email and social media and he made Wootton sound emotionally abusive and deeply unstable.
You can say what you want about my country (or indeed most other countries), but our media doesn’t devote itself to talking shit about one woman that never did anything wrong 24/7.
In what must be a very difficult time for him, I vote we show Dan just as much sensitivity and consideration as he does others.
I read one of his victim’s statements on Twitter last week, and I wanted to cry. I felt nothing but empathy, sorrow and a greatness of inexplicable sadness for him.
What Wootin did him was simply revolting and inhumane on too many levels to list. I never knew or thought, another human being could be THAT despicable but yes, yes he is. Wooten should be brought up on charges for rape, assault, blackmail and what ever other charge they can prosecute this sniveling excuse for a human being, that he charades’s as.
What’s it gonna take to get this guy off the air? What’s it gonna take to get the mainstream British news media, aside from Byline to cover this? Blackmail is illegal. He’s done more than that. It’s getting absurd. Can he not be charged? Assume people are scared due to any possible kompromat he has.
I’ve been dreaming of the day he would get his comeuppance. I really hope this sticks. I can’t think of anyone else, besides Piers Morgan and Angela Levin, who delight in behaving so appallingly creepy and disgusting as he does.
Let’s hope he finally gets his just desserts.
“What’s done in the dark, will be brought to the light” —Johnny Cash/Bible
Couldn’t have happened to a better person. Due to his love of Bullyiam, I believe he must’ve worked closely with Jason Knauf. Now THAT’s a comeuppance I can’t wait to see…
“One by one, I watch them go down, watch them fall like dominos” —Tinashe
Well well well. The little worm has been investigated by byline and they gave the report to the police. Does anyone believe anything will be done about this putz? Will the royal cult save him? My guess is yes he will be saved. He should be prosecuted and eliminated from the press and news shows but I seriously doubt that will happen.
I heard he’s run off to his home country New Zealand since this story started heating up. I wonder if he stays there to try and avoid going to jail.
Considering how disgustingly depraved he behaves in public, I am not even remotely surprised that he’s a million times worse in private.
Wow. I figured the tabloids writers were unethical and ruthless but this surprises me because he was targeting his own peers.
Next on the list would be Piers Morgan.
This man looks as creepy as reports say he is. Amazing how those who live in glass houses always cast so many stones. His victims deserve justice and like the other UK sexual creeps he needs to be denied a public forum. Those folks knew who he was and still tolerated his nastiness because he targeted Meghan and Harry. The gutter media enterprises in the UK are cesspits.
Dan Wootton was back TV last night like nothing happened. He’s a sacred cow in the British media and they’re not going to turn on one of their own. That KP felt that they had no choice back to leak stories about Harry and Meghan to Wootton says that he has dirt on William.
And that dirt must be awful.
I feel like they all have dirt on William and KP would have leaked to anyone and everyone to chase Meghan away from his prized scapegoat Harry. William doesn’t get a pass.
Well, if he’s been doing this to other people for 10 years – colleagues, senior managers, etc. – there’s no reason to think he hasn’t tried it/ done it with William, his staff and others within the RF circle. Not catfished, necessarily, but some kind of blackmail.
A desperate man will make desperate moves. The heat on Danny boy has got to be making Willy a little nervous, don’t you think? If Danny’s going down, he’ll need a diversion quick. However, I have a sinking feeling that Dan is going to ride this out somehow.
He’s a sociopath. And it’s more than likely there are others working for the tabloids. They hide under tabloid rocks, and, if the rock is lifted, they scurry out like insects. Someone needs to do a deep dive into all the British tabloids. It’s a sociopathic culture.
Yes! Murdoch built a playground for a bunch of sociopaths. And they make him richer by the day.
I wonder how many of his victims tried to speak out and were ignored, and for how long. I knew the moment I read the word “Grindr” that it was probably an uphill battle to be taken seriously. It wouldn’t surprise me if it only gained traction when the straight guys said something. There is a very troubling tendency to disregard accusations when they come from queer men/youths, with many authorities seeming to believe that predatory behavior is just part of the “lifestyle”.
Sussex Squader Sarah Data was on Twitter spaces last night taking complete credit for it. And, to be fair, she was making these incendiary accusations 6 weeks ago. I remember because I was shocked she was being so bold. But last night she was spilling all the tea. She had the receipts to back it up.
Holy effing Moley. This must have been something of an open (semi-open?) secret if he was targeting so many of his colleagues. I’d like to know where the blackmail comes into this – did he want something in return for not revealing the photos and what was it?
It’s probably how he climbed up the ladder from entertainment reporter to royal reporter to getting his GB news gig. Blackmail.
Is anyone shocked that this dirtbag really is that big a dirtbag? I mean this is horrible and I’m glad Byline is exposing him, but he’s always come across as just so……gross. Like I’m not surprised at all that he was doing this behind the scenes for years.
@becks1 unfortunately, living in the U.K., I am at all not surprised that this creep solicited such disgusting and atrocious behaviour. I’m also not and won’t be surprised that people forget that William and Kate endorse people like this for their own gains and used them to abuse Meghan and Harry. The abusers always get away with abuse.
But I really really hope sad little man does not get away with his crime
I saw this story pop up last night and gasped — I was so hoping it would be covered today!! Emotionally abusive and deeply unstable? The police have been looking into his relentless online harassment? Just a matter of time before his entire twisted story comes to light?? He’s right to run home and hide. It’s all about to break wide open.
These are the types of people W&K have in their corner….. yikes! Not the flex they think it is
I knew that man was wicked from the way he constantly went after Meghan and Harry this just shows how truly disgusting he is. Years of secret predatory behavior and he was a hypocrite the entire time. I hope that his victims get justice and the WHOLE truth comes out what Wootton has done.
Nothing will happen to him. ;this will all go away. He has the tabloid money and power behind him. If the deep pockets of tabloid owners admit to his wrongdoing then they are also pointing the finger at themselves. He has too much dirt on everyone.
This explains it all – about why he kept getting these juicy gigs etc.. There has been stories circulating around on him for YEARS and because of the material he had on people in power he got away with it – he will get away with it again as if he doesn’t he will take everyone with him.
I hope the police investigate but am not holding my breath but as always ‘come on karma, get him’.
Nasty little man is a blackmailer? Who’d have guessed? Will his karma catch up with him? With the backing and protection of KP, he just might skate. Especially if the unethical British sh*t press refuse to run the story and the highly suspect Met police sit on their hands, which seems despicable but very likely.