Tominey: Princess Kate is the reason why so many celebrities went to Wimbledon!

During the Wimbledon fortnight, we heard endless stories about how the Princess of Wales is somehow too precious, too delicate, too important to ever speak to a Russian or Belarusian. It felt like Kate was on strike during the tournament too – other than her appearances on finals weekend, Kate only attended Wimbledon for one Centre Court session on Day 2, and she had to be bribed with “you get to flirt with Roger Federer!” So please, tell me how Kate “sparked an A-list renaissance at Wimbledon.” That’s Camilla Tominey’s latest column at the Telegraph – Kate is receiving credit for… celebrities enjoying tennis matches? To be fair, there were tons of celebrities at the men’s final on Sunday. But the argument there is that people (including Kate’s children) were excited to see the sport’s new superstar, Carlos Alcaraz.
Not since the Oscars has a single venue been sprinkled with so much stardust. From an ageless Brad Pitt, munching on crisps with director Guy Ritchie, to James Bond star Daniel Craig and his actress wife Rachel Weisz making a rare public appearance together in the Royal Box, Sunday’s men’s singles final brought an unprecedented amount of Hollywood glamour to SW19. As a close friend of the seven-time Wimbledon champion, Australian X-Men actor Hugh Jackman watched the action from Djokovic’s box alongside his wife Jelena.
Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield was sitting next to the singer Ariana Grande and Bridgerton actor Jonathan Bailey (he and Grande worked on Wicked together), behind Thor actor Tom Hiddleston and his actress fiancé Zawe Ashton. Elsewhere in the stands were the rapper Stormzy and incoming Doctor Who and Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa, who sat next to Emma Watson of Harry Potter fame and Lewis Capaldi. With the exception, perhaps, of Formula 1, it is difficult to remember a sporting event that has managed to attract quite so many A-listers.
And at the centre of it all was avid tennis fan the Princess of Wales, clearly in heaven, seven years into her role as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC). Joined by her husband Prince William, 41, and children Prince George, who turns 10 on Saturday, and Princess Charlotte, eight (at five, Prince Louis was deemed too young to attend), Kate, 41, was once again leading the style stakes in a £750 green short sleeved Roland Mouret “Cady” midi dress, which she teamed with Victoria Beckham black sunglasses.
Cheered by the crowd as she stepped on to the hallowed grass to present the trophies, the mother of three has become as synonymous with the world’s oldest and most prestigious tennis tournament as strawberries and cream.
Like her predecessor the Duchess of Kent, who along with her husband the Duke of Kent, handed out the trophies at Wimbledon from 1969 to 2001, famously comforting a tearful Jana Novotna when she lost to Steffi Graff in 1993, the Princess has put tennis firmly on the royal map.
She even twice accompanied her sister in law, the Duchess of Sussex, to Wimbledon in 2018 and 2019, when they cheered on Meghan’s friend Serena Williams alongside Kate’s sister, Pippa Matthews. (Federer and his wife Mirka were guests at Pippa and her husband James’s wedding in 2017 and Kate’s parents Carole and Michael have both been to Wimbledon and the cinch championships at Queen’s on numerous occasions).
The princess’s enthusiastic involvement appears to have helped to spark a renaissance for a sport which some had dubbed “boring” because of the dominance of Djokovic, Federer and Rafael Nadal. With the exception of Andy Murray’s historic wins in 2013 and 2016, Alcaraz’s victory on Sunday marks the first time a new name has been engraved on the silver gilt, 18in high trophy since Australian Lleyton Hewitt beat Argentinian David Nalbandian in 2002.
Again… it was about Alcaraz and his star power. It was about the match-up of Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic, a historic generational battle (which advertisers and fans love). People thought it would be a good final and it was. Tons of celebrities have always gone to Wimbledon too, and if you watch ESPN’s coverage, John McEnroe will often sprinkle in stories about meeting Princess Diana, who loved tennis and was a regular at Wimbledon. It’s truly crazy that Tominey is so desperate to give Kate credit for something, anything, that she’s settled on this: Kate is the reason why celebrities come out for Wimbledon! Not only that, but Kate has star power too, she’s a celebrity too! I thought they hated celebrities?? Meanwhile, there are so many celebrities at the US Open and the Miami Open gets pretty star-studded too. They’re there because of Kate too!!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Oh Carole you must stop this utter rubbish you are asking them to print. The celebrities come to the tournament to watch tennis and maybe to be seen themselves. They are not there to see Can’t!! This dream of yours is over. Can’t isn’t worth coming to see. Her husband can barely stand her.
@susanCollins, the reporting is getting BEYOND a joke! NO kateykins, no matter what guff your mother gives to her tame paps, the STAR of the finals was the TENNIS, not you, not your wiglets, not your incandescent husband or your cute kids, it was and always will be the TENNIS FINALS. The players are the “STARS” And you are just there to present the cup. Oh, and to try and bask in THEIR GLORY
The stench of desperation is powerful.
This is delusional at best. I’ve been watching Wimbledon since I was a child. Celebrities are not all of a sudden flocking to Centre Court because of Kitty Wales. This is a mecca for tennis fans. A quintessential English summer event for others. You go to be seen in your best white outfit and hopefully take in an extraordinary match, much like what those in attendance on Sunday got to see!
Kate does not have the influence these people insist she does.
Same here. History recalls the Nadal Federer final or Serena’s matches. No one cares about the mannequin handing over the trophy.
Even Novotna hugging the Duchess of Kent will be remembered more because it was spontaneous. Kate is irrelevant.
Now, now, you guys. Don’t sell Kate short. I think she IS the reason many celebrities flocked to Wimbledon this year. It wasn’t Carlos Alcatraz, phfft, who’s that? Or Djokovic (who?). It was definitely and undeniably all Kate. Incidentally, as the sun rose in the east this morning, I just knew it was Kate’s doing because without her there would be no reason for the sun to shine. Oh, here we go, I just felt a cool breeze. Yup, you guessed it, it’s Kate again, right Camilla T? /s.
Oh, my God. These people.
Prince Harry is right this Tominey woman is the woman who always gets it wrong. She’s sick and needs to be institutionalized.
If I were Carlos Alcaraz, I’d be so insulted that I’d write an op-ed making it clear that people came to see ME, and some to see DjoCovid, make history of some kind. Plus these celebrities have nothing else to do because they’re ALL ON STRIKE! Kate is not even a factor in why anyone shows up to pretty much anything. The Royals are Has-Beens and symbols of too many inequities. If they were wise they’d go underground. There is a reckoning coming with these labor movements across the globe….
Honestly, if I were Kate, I would feel so embarrassed to be given credit for something I didn’t do. It must be humiliating to find herself being centered around everyone else’s events and personal accomplishments. It’s as if the writers have no confidence in Kate to be able to accomplish anything noteworthy on her own, so they must rush to give her credit for the work of others.
So keen single handedly revived tennis. All the sycophantic articles about keen . Tennis is popular because of its star players . People come to watch them not kate.
That’s the magic of Saint Catherine!
Seriously, though, it’s almost like the beatification of Kate. What else are they going to write about her though, except these puffs pieces? Watch these Royals hacks really want to do is write eviscerating articles about Harry and Meghan, but they can’t because H&M giving them absolutely nothing!
Lol, if this were true, we would have seen Brad Pitt at the Chelsea Flower Show.
LOL, yes exactly!!
LAMO. this is pretty much what I came here to say, but not half as cleverly! well done, Eurydice!
LMAO! Bingo!
Camilla Tominey really lives in her own little world, doesn’t she?
Celebrities always go to Wimbledon. Always. It has nothing to do with Kate.
It is truly unhinged and embarassing.
It is comical but it’s further proof of the symbiotic relationship between K/camp Middleton and CT. There can’t be any doubt now that it was K/camp Middleton who planted the M made K cry story. CT is just demonstrating how indebted she is to K/camp Middleton for that “scoop”.
Willing to bet they get free tickets as part of some promotional deal.
Kate was barely at Wimbledon but she is somehow the reason celebrities showed up? Sure Jan.
@jt Exactly! I don’t think she even came to any of the british matches except for that one day when she dressed like Diana (creepy with a capital C)
(Please correct me if I’m wrong)
@ Layla, as for Keen supposedly being the patron of Wimbledon, then why is does she not attend every match???
Keen is bringing in celebrities……oh hell no!!!
My gawd, Tominey, give it UP!!!! You are so far up Keens bum that you could adjust her Wiglet!!! 🙄🙄
Pretty sure Camilla Tominey has written zero nada zilch about the bankruptcy of Party Pieces. Despite Carole being a close contact. But she comes out with this? It’s laughable really. So Kate must be in heaven? Why? Bc she’s surrounded by celebrities? Huh. Thought they hated Hollywood? Oh right, she just hated Meghan. Bc she was more glamorous, youthful and beautiful. And kind. Meghan was kind.
I keep saying this but Camilla Tominey is unhinged. Celebrities have always flocked to Wimbledon. I think it’s more interesting that Kate as Patron never went to the Women’s final until Meghan said she wanted to go to support Serena in 2018. And as Kaiser said apparently the British press have no longer a problem with celebrities and them being in the same room/venue as the royals.
The bare acknowledgment that K gets at Wimbledon will NEVER match that absolute love meghan received at the U.S. Open.
(I’m surprised k hasn’t tried to recreate that denim dress look yet. Oh wait she did when she had that Netflix PR pic with David Attenborough and the new bench )
And they especially flock to the men’s final – esp true that given Peggy and 2 of the kids were also at the mens. It would have been a better statement if she had taken Charlotte with her the day before to the women’s final.
I can’t believe that little hater never went to the women’s final, but then again, she’s a woman that seems to despise and be jealous of all other women. Does she even have female friends? Is she friendly at all with the female cousins?
You NEVER see her with female friends or other female family members!
there was that one time when they made her do an event with Princess Anne. but it didn’t seem to go especially well, nor was it repeated.
we know she meangirled Bea and Eug. have we ever seen her even speak to Sophie? then again, does she have friends of any gender?
Kate is a purple cow. I wouldn’t want to be her.
Sophie is the only one in the family who does seem to talk to her, but I doubt its genuine. I think Sophie knows that she needs to kiss up to the Waleses.
We used to see her interacting with Autumn Phillips at polo matches but obviously that’s over now.
I dont even think Zara seems to especially like her, although she does talk to William obviously.
Carlos Alcaraz should write an op-ed about THAT? I don’t think he cares about a story like that. I doubt he has even heard it. He is probably already training for his next match.
You sound obsessed.
I love how every time these articles about Kate backfire: everyone is laughing at her. She’s a laughing stock
“Ageless Brad Pitt”?? Tominey lost all credibility right there.
His hair is ageless, but that’s obvious a hair colorist and a dermatologist’s fine work. That’s it.
Again, someone is working overtime to impress upon the public (and William) that Kate is too valuable to let go.
Why……why…..would the celebrities be there for Kate? Like how does that make any sense?
As for the celeb turnout…..well, it was an exciting and interesting matchup, it seemed like pretty weather (not too hot), Wimbledon always attracts celebrities, you may have had some celebs even last year who werent fully comfortable attending who are okay with it this year in terms of COVID, etc.
The idea that Kate had anything to do with it is just absurd.
I mean… you’d think if the celebs were there for Kate, there’d be some sort of interaction? Like, Brad Pitt wasn’t getting a pic with her, and we didn’t see Daniel Craig talking to her anywhere. The celebs would have actually gone up to her if that’s why they were there. Not in the stands, but somewhere. So it’s a lie just due to that.
Yeah, actually, Kate came to see Daniel. She actually walked over to him & stood chatting a bit.
Oh, I didn’t see that, Beaniebean! But it just proves it’s the Windsors who want HW star power. Not the HW stars wanting BRF power.
The desperation is palpable.
I think that my eyes are now permanently stuck….🙄
The royal family could barely get people to watch 2 widely-protested and quickly forgotten coronations from their own sofas at home, but the biggest charisma vacuum of them all is somehow THE draw at one of the world’s most prestigious sporting events?
Sounds like Carole must be hitting the gin pretty hard these days.
Daniel Craig wears a suit so well. He wears everything well.
But was it not too hot to reasonably wear a suit?
William looks constipated again.
William always looks constipated to me.
DC is so 🔥🔥 that I wanted to eat him with a spoon!!!!
Baldimort looks constipated because he is. At 41, he is the ultimate petulant man-child who has nothing to show for his entire life of privilege!!!
I saw him do Othello here in NY. They were wearing shorts, he stood next to my seat during a scene. Whooo………… he is delightful.
Yup…it’s not just his jaws and fists that are clenched.
@Mel: Othello in shorts? Daniel Craig in shorts?? Right next to you???
Daniel Craig was in the Royal Box and it’s mandatory to wear a tie as far as I know.
I’ve renamed it The Royal Botox in honour of a certain someone.
It wasn’t warm that day @B, only about 21-22C.
Carole needs to start a new grift of her own because this one ran out a long time ago.
Ikr. She has run out of children to sell to the highest or most royal bidder.
So, basically, no celebrity has ever attended Wimbers in the past and they only turned up this year because Waity was there to present the prizes 🤣🤣
I don’t know who’s worse, the journalist who writes such rubbish or the reader who believes it.
I see King Felipe of Spain attended the match. So I presume he traveled from his country just to see…Kate.
She wishes.
The Kent’s never tried to make Wimbledon about them because people attend to see the athletes. No one cares about whether nor not kate attends. It’s a pathetic article.
But according to CT, K is “..Not just a tennis fan but an accomplished player…”.
Kate’s the least everybody wanted to see at Wimbledon. She has no gravitas; no “it”factor. The camera showed her but the commentators just blanked her. The commentators are more excited to see Brad Pitt. The audience and the millions of people who watched it on TV watched it because of Djokovic and Carlo Alcatraz. They don’t care about Kate. Most don’t even know who she is really. She’s a dead log.
Camilla Tominey and the rest of the rotas cannot accept the fact that they are just lapdogs of the “dead appeal” of Kate Middleton. No matter how much they ram her down people’s throats people will always puke her out. How much does Tominey get paid for this ? Pathetic “woman who always gets it wrong” per Prince Harry. I agree with him.
It’s Wimbledon! Celebrities come out for Wimbledon every year. Kate and her dry wiglets have nothing to do with it.
Why the hell are we getting these desperate articles trying to embiggen Kate? Like, seriously, this is getting unhinged. What is happening behind the scenes? Why is she so panicked? Could be the marriage crumbling, but I wonder if it’s worse.
CarolE’s ego out of control because her bankrupt butt can’t be seen in public. It must be KILLING her to have missed out on Wimbledon, so she has to flex by convincing CamelToe that her daughter is the real star of the day. This insanity, published on the front pages of The Telegraph, is the reason why Kate has no credibility.
😂 sure … I am sure she is 😆
There were SO many celebrity events happening in the UK over the last 2 weeks – the largest British Grand Prix which is why Brad Pitt was there (filming) and the British Premier of Barbie & Oppenheimer, all of these activities came to a screeching halt with the SAG strike, but sure Jan.
So, Hugh Jackman just called up Djokovic and said: “I, an Australian, desperately need to see Kate; please let me sit in your box!”
Andrew Garfield goes several days pretty much every year if he’s not working somewhere else. Same with Tom Hiddleston, who has been known to sit through numerous matches in one day and went 4 times this year. They both also were dressed by Ralph Lauren for the Men’s Final, as were Ariana Grande, Zawe Ashton, and several other celebrities, as Ralph Lauren does every year. None of them were there for Kate.
Ah, but that’s what Ralph Lauren wants you to think.
I honestly have no words. People like Tominey live in a different universe to the rest of us. How difficult it must be for her to spend all her energy trying to link Kate’s influence to anything and everything. She clearly has never followed Wimbledon like the rest of us, there are always celebrities there, and especially on Finals Weekend. If it was all about her then why were there empty seats in the Royal Box? Wouldn’t everyone want to be clamouring to be within breathing distance of her Royalness? Unreal levels of delusion.
Yeah 🙄, sure they were all there to see Olive Oyl and Mr Burns. 🤦🏽♀️🙄🙄🙄🙄
Tominey and all the rotas are desperate to carve Kate as the new Diana Princess of Wales. Delusional rotas. It will never happen ever. Diana is a phenomenon. She is the brightest star of her time and even today she’s still adored by many. Kate is a fallen star. She’s over the hill. I don’t even think she’s ever reached star levels. She has zero appeal from the get go.
Marivic Olleb, they made a bad decision when they decided to make her the next Princess Di. Diana was warm and caring which always shined. Diana WORKED. Her work had depth. KHate is not warm and caring and she has not one smidgen of understanding what work with depth is. She just doesn’t. If this was Ma Mids encouraging her to be like Diana? She set her up for failure. And, look–she’s failed.
Well the television audience saw more shots of Stormzy and Andy Murray than they did Kate. Neither were sat in the Royal box, they were just members of the crowd (sat with friends) enjoying a fantastic game of tennis. CT really should stop trying to make “fetch happen.”
Sure thing. Kate is so popular that the fail gladly knocks her out of the headlines for a pic of Meghan.
Exactly. She’s so full of it. “Still writing bullshit for a living?” — Prince Harry
Camel Toe is sounding more and more unstable with every column! We all know she’s been desperately mooning over Harry for years, which is embarrassing in itself. She fancies herself romantically with Harry if only Meghan hadn’t “interfered”. But her junkyard dog attacks on the Sussexes are now coming across as unrequited love turned into unhinged stalking and abiding hate. The woman is a menace! She will continue to spew rubbish because she realizes Harry will never be hers and she is appalled by his undying adoration and love for Meghan, a biracial American.
Harry’s great crime is loving a woman with Black blood and people like Camel Toe will never stop shaking their angry fists at the sky at the horror of it all.
/s
My favorite celebrity sighting there was Daniel Brühl—who probably couldn’t pick Kate out of a lineup.
Yum–Daniel Bruhl. One of my favorite actors. Has a nice goofy sense of humor, too…
It still amazes me how the UK press manages to bring Meghan’s name up in literally everything that they write about the royal family. They clearly worship Meghan so why all the hate? Just bizarre.
Also pretty bold of the writer to assume that all those celebs in attendance know anything about Kate’s involvement with the tennis organization. Honestly if they even know, I doubt they care. The RF doesn’t have the Hollywood cache that they think they have, hence all the rejections to perform at Charles’ coronation.
The RF think their “war” on Meghan is hurting her but in reality it’s hurting all of them. They have unwittingly made themselves too toxic and polarizing for celebrities to want to associate with. The RF and rota did that, not Harry and Meghan.
Camilla has GOT to be on the Middleton payroll.
I swear hob knobbing with celebrities was very “Hollywood” and not at all a standard of a “Royal”??????? Or is that only when the half black retired actress has celebrity associates?
Some other reporter once wrote some catty headline about preferring “real royalty” not “fashion royalty ” when Meghan guest edited an issue of British Vogue…..interesting isn’t it?
I can’t get over the SEVEN Years.
I read somewhere that people were complaining that the BBC kept cutting away from things on court, to spotlight these two. Not a soul cares about them being there, they’re there every year. So desperate for attention.
In all fairness they weren’t shown as much as in previous years as there were far more famous faces in the royal box (and the crowd.) During the match Brad Pitt and King Filipe seemed to be on my tv screen the most. Closely followed by Andy Murray and his friends – Andy wasn’t in the Royal Box. Kate must have been seething as we didn’t get the normal “pointing something out to the children” pose! 😆 😆 😆
Just wanted to add as no-one seems to be picking up on it. Last year we heard all about the strict dress code for the royal box as a reason why poor George was made to swelter in the heat. Yet there have been no articles/outrage from the MSM about Brad Pitt sitting in the royal box without a tie or wearing a “proper” shirt
Was Brad Pitt in the royal box itself or in another area of the stands? I ask because the person behind him also looks really underdressed for the royal box, just a tshirt. I wonder if no one told him about the dress code and Wimbledon didnt want to turn him away?
@Becks – OMG you’re right and probably why no-one else picked up on it! 😆 So, the BBC cameras were concentrating more on crowd members outside the royal box than in it! Andy Murray and Brad Pitt were being shown a LOT. Stormzy also had a couple of shots on him and his friends. So all three were there enjoying the tennis and getting far more airtime than the person CT would have us believe they were all there to see.
Mind you I would loved to have seen Stormzy in the royal box rapping “Leave Meghan alone” to William and Kate. 😆 😆 😆
@lauraD. “pointing something out to the children” pose. Yes, Kate always manages to do this and it always comes off as fake and contrived. She’s also fond of that habit where she speaks or whispers to William where William gives her an ear and then appears to be irritated with her because she tells him nonsense. Or sometimes he just goes to pretend to listen to her for the sake of appearances. I can’t blame him if sometimes he shows his irritation with her in public. She obviously annoys him. She’s very self conscious; very lacking in self confidence.
Are photographers instructed to get a shot of Kate’s left hand? It looks like she is a hand model posing with Diana’s ring, and sometimes those poses look very staged and awkward, like the one of her holding the strap of her handbag. There’s another one from an earlier appearance where she walking and her hand, instead swinging by her side, is posed in front of her. I didn’t take a lot of notice of Diana, but when the title Princess of Wales comes up, I think of her. In fact, it’s a bit jarring to me to hear Kate referred to as the Princess of Wales.
She’s adopted the “Victoria Beckham Pose”.
tamsin, Princess Di became the Princess of Wales upon her marriage in July 1981. She’s continued to be known as the PoW through today. KHate will always be known as Kate Middleton, because that’s who she was in the press for their dating years. Even though she now has the title, I just don’t link her with it. I have a feeling that’s true for a great many people. I’ll bet that drives her incandescent with rage. I doubt she’ll ever be able to overcome Diana being acknowledged with that title.
They keep trying to make fetch happen. Reporters like Camilla were so condescending about Hollywood and celebrity when it came to Meghan’s acting work and move to Montecito…..now they’re desperate for the Wales to be associated with celebrities
Jealousy and envy are not a good look. Unfortunately for CT and Kate, that’s basically the vibe they’ve been exuding since Meghan arrived on the scene. It’s embarrassing and yet they keep on with it.
You know I’ve actually started watching Suits and Meghan has so much charisma on screen (and off of course). She is so much like Diana, she has that inner glow and even though the character she plays isn’t the nicest person, you can sense her innate goodness. She really is a good actor and could have been an agent of change in the BRF, but no….and no amount of ginning up by Cameltoe will make Kate into anything remotely as “starry” as Meghan.
Oh, please. They came to watch tennis. Period.
U.S. A-list celebrities could care less about Kate Middleton. She has no career accomplishments, and she’s not a role model (for what?). The BM basically tell the public they add Meghan Markle’s name to every article because Kate doesn’t draw any interest alone – she does nothing of any significance.
The tabloids reported there was wild cheering when Kate appeared on court to hand out trophies. Did anyone watching the match see or hear this? Or is this another delusion?
There was cheering for her louder than the other officials but not wild cheering like there was for the players. As much as people can see through these shitty articles…all the extra press and over the top articles do work on others. She got more cheers than last year since they’ve upped the praise for Kate after the Queen died.
I just don’t see any of this stopping anytime soon. They’ll continue to elevate Kate and bash Meghan. And KP will do nothing because it works for them.
The tabloids were also tweeting pictures to show how “together” William and Kate looked at the “recent” tournament. They omitted to tell their readers that the pictures used were from several tournaments ago.
This is the exact kind of article the NK media prints about Kim Jong Un. When will the British wake up and shut this kind of extreme sycophancy down.
Also kate will never be more famous or memorable than Diana was, even if she uses the same title now.
Hi Nic919. KKKate can or never will be anything like Princess Diana. Diana cared about others. This twat only cares about herself. I know this is a bit off topic but, I am wondering when she is going to try to get into Princess Diana’s wardrobe. She already cosplays her now. I also wonder why she feels that she is entitled to Princess Diana’s jewelry more so than Meghan?
“…the mother of three has become as synonymous with the world’s oldest and most prestigious tennis tournament as strawberries and cream.”
That line made me spit out my coffee, thanks, Cammy! Katie showed up for 3 or 4 matches out of two weeks of tennis. So, no girl — NO ONE associates Wimbledon with Katie Kan Do Nothing.
“the mother of three has become as synonymous with the world’s oldest and most prestigious tennis tournament as strawberries and cream.”
One is delicious; the other has no taste.
Cameltoe is delusional.
Tominey and her column are too ridiculous for words.
I’m waiting for her to credit Princess Kate for inventing tennis and electricity.
Any celebrities unfortunate enough to have met KM at Wimbledon will have been left deeply troubled by the experience.
But what has Tominey been promised to print such rot? Has old debtor Middleton been murmuring in her ear?
I don’t think they would have been left deeply troubled, IMO. I think they would have forgotten meeting her after the meeting was over. At an event like Wimbledon (or any event, lets be honest) I don’t think her presence would have been memorable.
The men’s final is always a celebrity event and there’s a strike so people who would have normally been working are suddenly available. This is not rocket science.
So she’s saying that celebrities that every year go to Wimbledon regardless of whether she is there are not, only went there because of Kate? The Kate that none of them interacted with or spoke to? Kate the one who just sits there and says and does nothing for several hours while the ones on the court are well known and are on the court for several hours working their butts off? That Kate?
That article was just embarrassing. Like, I honestly and literally cringed and skimmed as much as I could just to get through it faster, the embarrassment was so intense.
These people get paid to write this drivel? Good lord.
I completely agree with Tominey. I mean, who ever heard of Wimbledon until Princess Wiglet took up the patronage? LOL!! These articles are getting absolutely ridiculous. I watched some video of the Prince and Princess of Dull and did my best to tamper my bias. Even so, they showed zero connection. It looked like Kate was there with her two children and some guy tagged along. Further, other than enjoying the tennis, the kids seemed extremely tense. What happened to giving their kids a normal childhood? I guess that phrase comes into play only when these two idiots want to get out of working. “Sorry, can’t make it! I have to bake cookies with my kiddies!” But then they trot out the kids when they want positive coverage and Kate makes sure to cling to them to “boost” her image. What a disaster.
@tamsin. Same here. Princess of Wales is Diana. I cannot associate it with Kate. Every time I read the title Princess of Wales with Kate being mentioned I become disoriented.
Celebrities get invited by sponsors of the event, like Evian and Ralph Lauren who both had suites at Wimbledon. They invite the celebs in exchange get promo out of them. Most of the celebs at the mens final wore Ralph Lauren because they were most likely paid but them to attend and be photographed wearing their clothing.
Absolutely nothing to do with Kate.
When i want to see Katie keen debutton princess. I go to the button factory. Nope. And nope , these celebrities be like Kate who ? Girl bye, we are here for the Tennis
Geez – just like a white person to make it about them.
This made me laugh.
As if Kate is the draw, LOL.
Kate is the royal sponsor but she is not at all the main draw.
Wimbledon is a huge event in Pro tennis.
The celebs are there to be seen. The wealthy are there to mix and mingle.
Tennis fans are there to see the best of the best players compete.
Years back Johnny Carson attended every year. He was a big tennis fan.
And, he loved the fact that he went practically unnoticed by anyone.
The Brits had no idea who he was. 😁
I think it is completely embarrassing to be written about the way Kate is written about. It is absolute cringe.
The scrawny woman who dresses badly and wears too many wiglets would barely be known, if at all, by most US celebs or any other famous people. Apart from posing for photos, she does nothing and has achieved nothing other than having 3 children who are looked after by nannies and servants. Wimbeldon would definitely not collapse or cease to be important in the tennis world, if she never showed up again.
I think the next article is how keen helps the British tourist industry and she attracts visitors that hope to catch a glimpse of her.
I hope they don’t learn about Versailles.
… seriously…. Does anyone care or believe this is a happy marriage?
@Krista- I know right . People who actually have a brain does not think WK has a happy marriage. Tominey just wants people to drink the Kool Aid like she does lol..