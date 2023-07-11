Princess Kate might have to hand the Wimbledon trophy to a Russian, gasp!

There are a historic number of Russian and Belarusian players in the Wimbledon quarterfinals this year, the year after the tournament banned players from Russia and Belarus. Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Roman Safiullin are Russian men’s quarterfinalists at Wimbledon, and Aryna Sabalenka (a Belarusian) is into the women’s QFs. Not to mention last year’s champion, Elena Rybakina, a Russian-born woman who plays for Kazakhstan, is also a quarterfinalist and her title defense is going very well.
Many of these players are in the top ten, so it’s not *that* remarkable that they’re playing well at a big tournament. It’s also worth noting that in Medvedev and Rublev’s case, they’re two of the most popular and charismatic players on the tour, and Wimbledon has acknowledged that by scheduling them on major show courts (Rublev even played on Centre Court in his fourth round). But trust the British media to once again make everything about Wimbledon’s royal patron, the Princess of Wales. Last year, the British press suggested that Wimbledon banned Russians and Belarusians specifically because of Kate, because Kate was too precious, delicate and important to (gasp) hand a trophy to a Russian, as if the mere act of handing a trophy to someone is an endorsement of the player’s national politics. So here’s some of the latest chapter of “OMG, Kate is going to have to speak to a Russian!!!” From the Telegraph: “Russians and Belarusians are taking over Wimbledon — it could be the Princess of Wales’ worst nightmare.”
Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev might not have flags next to their name, nor the three letters RUS, as a result of their president’s bloodthirsty war in Ukraine. But with both men through to the quarter-finals, along with Belarus’s world No 2 Aryna Sabalenka, it’s easy to imagine the All England Club’s worst-case scenario coming to pass next weekend. That’s the one in which the Princess of Wales ends up presenting a trophy to one of these officially stateless players.
Such a conclusion would represent a nightmarish escalation of last year’s awkward plotline, which found Her Royal Highness shaking hands with Elena Rybakina – a Moscovite who plays under the Kazakh flag.
The desire to avoid these sorts of images – which could potentially be used as a propaganda tool by Vladimir Putin or Alexander Lukashenko – lay behind the AELTC’s original decision to ban Russians and Belarusians last summer. But the furious response from the two professional tours, who stripped rankings points from Wimbledon in 2022, left the club with no alternative but to back down.
Just like last year, I wonder why everyone is so desperate to include Kate into this storyline. Kensington Palace should have shut it down last year and they should shut it down this year as well – Kate is a grown woman, and her official position should be that “handing someone a trophy or plate is not an endorsement of the national politics of the player receiving the trophy or plate.” Kate did fine handing the Venus Rosewater dish to Rybakina last year – it was not a thing, the conversation was not “Kate endorses Russian and Kazakh politics!” Anyway, fingers crossed for Medvedev and Rublev, I love those Russians and I’m really rooting for them.
Honestly, these people are so boring that they have to manufacture drama around them relating to a tennis tournament they aren’t even playing in.
I think that’s exactly what it is. Kate gives them nothing else to work with, so they have to attach her name anywhere they can think of to attempt to make her more interesting.
Well seeing as the press is making it a big thing if I were a Russian I would decline to shake her hand if I were to win. These articles are so childish and stupid. For gods sake it is a trophy and a hand shake for winning a tennis tournament a game nothing more.
Sunday is the finals right? I’m low-key annoyed by the fact that the only match she’s gone to is the one that Federer was at. She’s the patron and most tennis fans would love to be going to all these matches. And she’s legit gone to one. She should take Charlotte to one, daughters day out. She should go with her friends, can’t she make one up or something, bring someone. Take Pippa. Like seriously, missed opportunities. So who cares who’s hand she shakes when she’s barely seen any of the matches.
She actually watched Rybakina’s match & Andy Murray’s match last Saturday, just FYI!
Kaiser you’re wrong. Murray was out of the tournament by Friday. Kate watched Rybakina and Murray on Tuesday. The only day of the tournament Kate was there was Ladies Day last Tuesday when Roger was there.
So it’s ok for Kate to see a match with russian player but not ok to hand a trophy?
Sounds like The Telegraph wrote a fanfic here.
But I only remember the ugly green blazer😂. Apparently, I mark Kate’s events by what she wears.
I think what’s happening with these stories is that the press are trying to find small controversies to make the remaining island royals interesting and project the real truth and stories about the Cambridge’s on the Sussexes but you can tell they’re getting annoyed. Harry and Meghan are out and 5000 miles away. The press have no access and the leaks have completely stopped. The press is stick with a bunch of royals who are boring, while trying to make them interesting and you can tell they desperately want to go in on these people.
I don’t think it matters if royals present trophies to russians, unless they’re standing on the podium singing God Save Putin, death to Ukraine.
I do think it’s terrible that none of the Royal family bother to present the wheelchair tennis trophies.
This is gross. A lot of these players actively support Putin’s regime and have for years benefited from the oligarchy that is killing the innocent citizens of neighboring countries. This will not stop until Russian citizens refuse to support it, and some of the most prominent citizens, athletes, can’t even be made unwelcome at the most prestigious tournaments or refused entry into countries donating billions in military support to defend innocent victims of their war. Until Russian citizens like athletes are even minimally inconvenienced, the killing will continue.
@Pinkosaurus 💯 agree. This story isn’t about Khate it’s about politics, and just because they’re athletes doesn’t excuse them from supporting Putin and his corrupt/murderous regime. Until Russia is internationally humiliated by having its citizens/athletes “inconvenienced” as you rightly say, the killing will continue.
Didn’t they ban them last year? Didn’t help then, so I doubt it will help now.
@Rapunzel and THAT is precisely why the pressure must be kept up! One is a mild inconvenience/gentle tap on the wrist. A continuous ban is a hearty smack to Russian (and Putin) pride.
This is stupid. The Telegraph is desperate for a story.
I doubt Kate actually cares, and this particular pearl-clutching is a part of her cosseting as a white English rose, but honestly, I wouldn’t want to give a Russian any kind of honor right now. I’m not enough of a sports fan to look the other way.
HonestIy, I would have a teeny tiny bit of respect for her if she refused to do it. That respect would obviously be cancelled out by her other awfulness, but still.
It would definitely give the press something to write about—a genuine issue with reasons on “both sides” to argue about for weeks.
@miranda, she doesn’t care who she hands the trophy to as long as its a big beautiful photo op for herself, and by the way, look at the first picture,, you can see how she is staring at the trophy thinking “oooo shiny thing for me”
Well, if they are so upset about it, the paper should have supported a ban. Instead it looks like they are giving Kate an excuse to miss the trophy presentation because she “doesn’t want to play politics”.
Yeah, I wondered this too…is Kate tired of Wimbledon now and looking to skip it? Too much work now that she’s patron? Is it that she can’t convince Will to go with her and a suit-clad George?
It really feels like they’re setting up excuses for her not to do her job. Why?
She’ll hand the trophy to the winner, exchange small talk, and that will be it, and it will be fine, and Kate will survive. Why does the press insist on acting like she’s so fragile that merely being in the presence of Russians might cause her to collapse?
Didn’t she wear a dress from a Russian designer? And William certainly has no issue associating with Ledbedev, whose father was kgb.
It is so tiresome that they try to portray kate as this delicate flower when she dirties her hands as much as any of them.
“Ain’t nobody coming to see you, Otis!”
Tbh, if the alternative is to hand the trophy and ask the winner about the weather/time it is where they come from, like she did last year or the year before, I think it’s better either not to give the trophy this year or to hand it with a simple “congratulations” 🤷♀️
Somebody prove to me that this silly woman is even aware of what is going on over there…