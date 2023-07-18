“Studios are terrified the strikes will reveal the truth about streaming” links
  • July 18, 2023

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Studios are terrified that the strikes will reveal the truth about streaming. Per Kayleigh Donaldson: “Think of the two major possibilities here: Either the studios owe untold millions to their talents and paying it out will decimate their stock prices, or they owe so little because there really is no money in streaming and the bubble of their entire 21st century business model will burst in spectacular fashion. And make no mistake: this is a bubble.” [Pajiba]
Maluma is posting pics in his underwear! [OMG Blog]
Daniel Craig & Rachel Weisz are so friggin’ hot. [LaineyGossip]
How did the dudes look at the Oppenheimer premiere last week? [Tom & Lorenzo]
Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS saves lives! [Jezebel]
Oprah admits she only has three close friends – me, Gayle King and who?? [JustJared]
The latest Gaurav Gupta collection is great! [GFY]
Did Brad Pitt have plastic surgery? Yes. He did. [Towleroad]
Ralph Lauren dressed so many people at Wimbledon. [RCFA]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

28 Responses to ““Studios are terrified the strikes will reveal the truth about streaming” links”

  1. bettyrose says:
    July 18, 2023 at 12:31 pm

    Cat’s outta the bag on that one. I admit I didn’t know much several weeks ago, but that ignorance is past tense now.

    Reply
    • pk says:
      July 18, 2023 at 1:02 pm

      I feel so archaic. I don’t stream. I have never watched Netflix or any of the other services. I don’t have unlimited internet…I don’t own a smart TV either. I watch what’s on TV. How many shows can you watch? How do you keep up? If streaming isn’t good for actors/writers, etc., then why support it? I’m good with my ancient way of living.

      Reply
      • bettyrose says:
        July 18, 2023 at 2:08 pm

        I really didn’t know until this strike that streaming is hurting writers and actors. Maybe it’s on me that I didn’t know, but what I was seeing is that streaming has unleashed unprecedented creativity, raising the the bar on writing, and creating challenging, meaningful parts for a much more representative population of actors. I don’t think I could ever go back to watching commercial television where standards are set by mass marketing rather than than subscriptions.

        That said, I cancelled my Max subscription for the duration of this strike, while my mom is keeping hers because she has cable. We’re both very pro union, but her cable subscription isn’t contributing to theft in royalties like my online subscription. None of that addresses the Ai issue, though. If studio execs decide that Ai can write shows that make the same or higher profits as prestige written shows, we’ll all lose. Ai can write absolutely write shows like Cheers or Murder She Wrote or any other primetime hits of the ad-driven 1980s. Despite my love of streaming, I still feel that HBO is producing the highest quality shows on tv, and HBO has always been subscription driven, but it’s the streaming era that has driven HBO to keep up with high quality original programming, which is not likely to continue if they stop being challenged by streaming services.

      • Sarah says:
        July 18, 2023 at 3:04 pm

        No commercials. No rushing to meet a tv schedule (watch what you want, whenever you want). Binging a whole series instead of waiting a week between each episode. Starting, stopping, rewatching. Did I mention no commercials? Honestly, I’d NEVER go back to the TV model.
        But of course I want the talent paid properly. I’m just responding to BettyRose about why streaming is so great.

      • Little Red says:
        July 18, 2023 at 5:32 pm

        Binging is only possible on Netflix or if you wait for weeks until the entire series has has been released. Otherwise. all the other streaming services do the whole one episode a week schedule.

        I didn’t realize that streaming in particular was so badly screwing over the writers and actors.

      • bettyrose says:
        July 18, 2023 at 5:53 pm

        I like the option of binging, and most streamers have a large enough catalog to choose full series from, but I also still enjoy the weekly drop. Occasionally I join a Facebook group for a show I’m hooked on to analyze plot developments between episodes, which is a lot of fun. Streaming definitely not about the binge for me. I’d about the quality and diversity of programming.

    • Jais says:
      July 18, 2023 at 1:13 pm

      Wonder what will happen when the bubble bursts? Strength to the union bc I cannot imagine coming to a compromise with these execs. Am really curious to see how this plays out.

      Reply
    • TeamAwesome says:
      July 18, 2023 at 2:21 pm

      A writer named Ben Paddon posted the following that gave me food for thought re: continuing to stream and go out to movies:
      “Continuing to go see your movies, watch your shows, stream your favorites is one of the best ways to support the WGA and SAG-AFTRA right now. This content has been made, and it makes money. It helps immensely to show the studios the value of the work that writers and actors do.

      If you don’t go, it hurts writers and actors. Studios can say, “Well, actually, Barbie only made $X dollars, Oppenheimer only made $Y dollars, only so-many thousands of people watched Good Omens 2, obviously there isn’t enough money to go around. Sadface emoji.”

      See the stuff you want to see with reckless abandon.”

      Reply
      • H says:
        July 18, 2023 at 7:43 pm

        Ha, Ben Paddon’s a friend of mine. Weird…sounds like something he’d write though.

    • Wannabefarmer says:
      July 18, 2023 at 3:11 pm

      You are not alone. I only got a smart phone last year because I had no choice (with covid and institution of MFAs in workplaces). Dont have netflix, enough subscriptions to pay for, dont need another.

      Reply
    • Lux says:
      July 18, 2023 at 7:02 pm

      @Bettyrose, it didn’t hurt writers and actors when there was a ton of money to go around and they were given carte Blanche to create whatever they liked. Now that the outline of the bubble is becoming visible to all, all those movies/shows/documentaries that were greenlit will never see the light of day.

      Also, I read that within the subscription model, there is virtually no discernible difference in profit/revenue between a hit and a flop, so…how do you justify paying someone the big bucks? Why make another “Don’t Look Up” when you can make a “Selling Sunset” for so much less?

      It’s there for us all to see, but because streaming benefits the viewers the most (second to the founders/C-level predators, obviously), we don’t want to go back. Very happy this strike is taking place before the quality of a streamer’s entire catalogue falls off the cliff.

      SAG-AFTRA is also striking about online auditions. NYMag explains it really well…how an actor can be out $300 per audition “video” and never hear back. That’s a lot more expensive than the gas money used for in-person auctions of the past.

      Reply
  2. Brenda says:
    July 18, 2023 at 12:41 pm

    I would like to point out that the American College of Surgeons has the Stop The Bleed campaign which teaches people how to stop life threatening hemorrhage.
    You can find more -accurate- information here
    https://www.stopthebleed.org/
    And you can also look for a free class. If you can complete your own activities of daily living, there is an excellent chance you can learn these pre-hospital skills and be competent enough.

    In the UK it’s Knife Savers.

    I would also like to point out that the military, who’s members regularly get shot at, depend on body armor for abdominal and chest wounds. Torso wounds are some of the most difficult wounds to contain in a pre-hospital environment. They do not put their members in lady compression garments. Please do not expect a pair of anybody’s undergarment to protect you from gun violence.

    Reply
  3. Laura says:
    July 18, 2023 at 12:43 pm

    It’s insane how many BP articles are out. When I say his PR team is working over time I mean they are working nonstop for anyone, everyone to stop bringing up the abuse case and Miraval.

    Also, Leo’s looking like he’s had work done too, which surprised me.

    Reply
  4. HeyKay says:
    July 18, 2023 at 12:47 pm

    Very Pro Union here.
    I hope these strikes bring the studios and their overpaid Execs to their knees.
    Every Union win helps other Unions stay strong.

    Power to the Workers! Fair pay and affordable healthcare for all, in every job.

    The big name actors need to come out in force on the picket lines. DeNiro, Streep, Leo, the stars of Broadway and tv also. Get those known faces on the picket line next to the other lesser known workers.
    Amy, Seth, Fallon, Kimmel, Tina get out and be seen.
    The entire cast of Senfeld and Larry Davids team should be seen as well.

    Reply
  5. L84Tea says:
    July 18, 2023 at 12:56 pm

    Brad Pitt is looking more like Maxwell Caulfield in ‘Grease 2’ than he does himself.

    Reply
  6. Tree says:
    July 18, 2023 at 1:15 pm

    Netflix is giving up their DVD business which is crazy. I do understand if they didn’t want to pay dvd royalties. Dvd royalties seem to be higher than streaming.

    There is a reason big stars try to get us to go to the theatre. 1. The movies look better at a proper cinema. 2. There is no money in streaming long term. There is too much infrastructure and too many terrible movies. The success of “Stranger things” pays for how many bad shows”. I personally haven’t heard anyone in real life talk about the “squid game” full story/plot.

    Reply
  7. Lucy says:
    July 18, 2023 at 1:18 pm

    Trump has received his target letter for January 6! This is the big one, federally. If he’s charged with sedition, he can’t hold office. I’m also hoping that his congressional co conspirators are brought in under similar charges, at the least aiding and abetting (Ted Cruz! Tuberville! MTG!). Fingers crossed.

    Reply
  8. Slush says:
    July 18, 2023 at 1:32 pm

    Re: streaming.

    I suspect it’s a little of both. My understanding is streaming isnt as lucrative as older models. But at the same time, execs are hoarding wealth for themselves and their shareholders.

    Reply
  9. AC says:
    July 18, 2023 at 2:24 pm

    Even Disney is trying to sell their Live linear tv assets.
    I think it’s been known in industry for years that it’s hard to get profits from streaming. The ad revenues is just not the same. And it’s more expensive to produce and maintain your own content. I think this article finally is calling out the facts that’s been known for years .

    Reply
  10. Mrs.Krabapple says:
    July 18, 2023 at 2:59 pm

    I think streaming will just morph into cable — you pay a monthly fee, choose which services you do or do not want as part of your plan, and you’ll have to sit through commercials.

    Reply
    • Little Red says:
      July 18, 2023 at 5:35 pm

      I’m not paying to sit through commercials. That’s why I never subscribed to cable television. If there is no commercial-free tier, then I’m done with them.

      Reply
  11. HeyKay says:
    July 18, 2023 at 3:43 pm

    Bless us oh Lord Almighty, show us your love of mankind by having Donald J. Trump go to jail! Prevent him from ever being able to run for any elected office ever again.
    Kindly hurry, we need some good news.
    I will take a day of vacation to celebrate.

    Reply
  12. Concern Fae says:
    July 18, 2023 at 4:44 pm

    That dress with the horrible puff sleeves Zawe wore to Wimbledon was Ralph Lauren? Never would have guessed.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment