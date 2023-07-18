“Studios are terrified the strikes will reveal the truth about streaming” links

Studios are terrified that the strikes will reveal the truth about streaming. Per Kayleigh Donaldson: “Think of the two major possibilities here: Either the studios owe untold millions to their talents and paying it out will decimate their stock prices, or they owe so little because there really is no money in streaming and the bubble of their entire 21st century business model will burst in spectacular fashion. And make no mistake: this is a bubble.” [Pajiba]

