Madame Tussauds unveils seven new wax figures of Harry Styles: accurate?



I guess it is a certain level of achievement for a celebrity to become a wax figure at Madame Tussauds. I’ve never been there but I know they have so many celebrity wax figures. That kind of stuff creeps me out, but I get why people find it fascinating at the same time. The latest edition to their collection is seven new Harry Styles figures, which will be installed at locations around the world. They’re all featuring different outfits, since he’s known as much for his style as his music.

Harry Styles fans are being given the chance to see some of the popstar’s most iconic looks as Madame Tussauds prepares to unveil seven new waxworks following “thousands of fan requests”. Each of the lifelike models, which will be displayed in cities across the world, will look back to his most memorable outfits from the stage and red carpet. One of the versions of the 29-year-old singer will go on display at the London venue in a green double-breasted suit jacket and lime green trousers, inspired by an outfit he wore at the My Policeman premiere. Angela Jobson, global brand director at Madame Tussauds, said: “Harry is one of the biggest stars in the world right now. From filling stadiums worldwide with his sellout tours to being a fashion influencer, there is no denying he has left a timeless mark on popular culture. “When the opportunity came up there was no hesitation, we jumped at the chance to add the Grammy award-winning superstar to our collection.” Styles waxworks in a pink waistcoat and a rainbow-sequined jumpsuit will feature at Madame Tussauds in Berlin and New York. While figures in Amsterdam, Hollywood, Singapore and Sydney will feature other famous standout clothing items including a pink feather boa and a pink embroidered suit.

[From Sky News]

As much as I love Harry (and I do!) saying he’s left a “timeless mark” on culture is a bit premature. He’s only 29! As for how the figures look, I don’t think they’re that far off. They got his bone structure mostly right and his hair is on point. Someone on social media remarked that he looked “yassified” and he does…his skin has that oddly smooth quality that I guess is just what wax figures are like. The ones where his expression is more animated does look weird but that’s because it’s the kind of expression you’re used to seeing in motion. It looks odd on a wax figure that’s totally still. I like the outfits they chose–my favorite is the sequin jumpsuit and the pink embroidered suit. All that being said, I’m a big fan of his, but I’m not going to make an effort to see any of these wax figures. They’re just too uncanny valley for me. I do think it was a start business move for Mme Tussauds, because he’s a megastar and Gen Z likes him. I believe they were getting requests for him, actually. They should pose him next to a Taylor Swift wax figure as an inside joke.